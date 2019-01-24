Calved heifers sell to £1,850 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 240 calves on Thursday, January 17th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

Greysteel farmer, Simmental £490, Simmental £470, £410; Kilrea farmer, Hereford £450; Templemoyle Farms, Eglinton, Belgian Blue £440, Aberdeen Angus £218, £215; R Freeman, Ballymoney, Limousin £425, £240; Greysteel farmer, Belgian Blue £415, Aberdeen Angus £350; H C and J A Campbell, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £382, £295, Hereford £290; B Kelso, Maghera, Belgian Blue £380; R McGinley, Ballymoney, Simmental £360, Hereford £335; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £350; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £350, £240; D Gordon, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £350, Aberdeen Angus £300; R A and R J Cousley, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £320, £250; J Fields, Moneymore, Simmental £315; R Fleming, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £315; R J and A Boyce, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £305, £220; McClure Farms, Coleraine, Aberdeen Angus £302, £245, £205; W Armstrong, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £300; A Chestnutt, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £300, Aberdeen Angus £290; Maghera farmer, Fleckvieh £290, Belgian Blue £250; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £285; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £275, £262; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £272, Aberdeen Angus £210; R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Aberdeen Angus £270, £235; R J and M Patterson, Killykergan, Aberdeen Angus £270, Hereford £232, £200; J Hyndman, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £265; R and C Steede, Cullybackey, Aberdeen Angus £240; H Hutchinson, Tobermore, Belgian Blue £220; JE and S Bloomfield, Portglenone, Limousin £215; D Scott, Coleraine, Belgian Blue £215 and M S Robinson, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £200.

Heifer calves

T H and G Irwin, Cookstown, Hereford £445, £405, £375, £310, Aberdeen Angus £280, £265; Greysteel farmer, Aberdeen Angus £360, Simmental £350; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £335; J Close, Rasharkin, Hereford £335, Aberdeen Angus £300; J Fields, Moneymore, Simmental £332; B Kelso, Maghera, Belgian Blue £332; T Faith, Limavady, Fleckvieh £330, Aberdeen Angus £325; R Freeman, Ballymoney, Limousin £320; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £295; Maghera farmer, Limousin £285, Simmental £205; T Brown, Knocklougrhim, Limousin £265; D Scott, Coleraine, Belgian Blue £250; J Hyndman, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £240; GI Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £238; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £237; R Fleming, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £236; D Gordon, Kilrea, Aberdeen Angus £230; RJ and A Boyce, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £222; MS Robinson, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £214; Templemoyle Farms, Eglinton, Aberdeen Angus £210, £208 and R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Aberdeen Angus £202.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £185.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

60 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 400 lambs on Monday, January 21st met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £98.00 to 421 per kg.

Lambs

W Caldwell, Rasharkin, 19k, £80 (421); L McKinley, Cloughmills, 23k, £96.90 (421); T Wright, Ballymoney, 22.5k, £94.50 (420); P Stewart, Garvagh, 22k, £92 (418); P McAtamney, Ballymoney, 22k, £90 (409); W McQuitty, Clough, 22k, £90 (409); D McIlroy, Aghadowey, 23.5k, £95.50 (406); G Wallace, Rasharkin, 19.5k, £79 (405); T Topping, Garvagh, 23k, £93 (404); E Steele, Portglenone, 24k, £97 (404); R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 23k, £92.50 (402); R Cunningham, Aghadowey, 21.5k, £86 (400); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 24k, £95.80 (399), 22.5k, £88.20 (392), 22.5k, £88 (391); R Smyth, Macosquin, 23k, £90 (391); D Hyndman, Upperlands, 25k, £97.50 (390) and R J Paul, Maghera, 22.5k, £87.50 (389).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes and rams to £110.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, January 22nd met a super trade to a top of £1,850 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifers to £1,850, £1,700, £1,500, £1,450; S Henry, Macosquin, calved heifer £1,500; W and A Houston, Glarryford, third calvers to £1,500, £1,450, second calver £1,400.

A small entry of stock on Wednesday, January 23rd at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sol to £1,300, heifers sold to £1,050 and fat cows sold to £1,300.

Fat cows: (Flying trade - more required)

R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 710k Simmental £1,100 (155), 850k, £1,240 (146), 790k, £1,150 (146), 920k, £1,300 (141); C O’Kane, Maghera, 850k, Belgian Blue £1,200 (141), 810k, £1,080 (133); Kilrea farmer, 640k Limousin £880 (138), 560k, £730 (130), 650k Aberdeen Angus £740 (114); H McPherson, Macosquin, 570k Blonde d’Aquitaine £750 (132), 620k, £800 (129), 550k Charolais £645 (117); F Tannahill, Macosquin, 1,060k Limousin £1,300 (123); Randalstown farmer, 760k Holstein £900 (118); J Elliott, Ballymoney, 660k Limousin £750 (114) and G I Wallace, Upperlands, 760k Friesian £850 (112).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Small entry on offer. More required.

Heifers

A Nelson, Cookstown, 390k Charolais £800 (205), 510k Limousin £1,045 (205), 410k, £810 (198), 530k, £1,050 (198), 460k Charolais £880 (191), 390k, Limousin £740 (190).

Steers

T Martin, Dunloy, 520k Charolais £1,200 (231), 500k, £1,145 (229), 560k, £1,220 (218), 550k, £1,160 (211), 550k, £1,145 (208), 630k, £1,300 (206), 580k, £1,180 (203), 550k Aberdeen Angus £1,115 (203), 600k Charolais £1190 (198), 560k, £1,090 (195); S Taylor, Macosquin, 330k Limousin £720 (218), 350k Aberdeen Angus £755 (216) and S and V Mairs, Macosquin, 550k Charolais £1090 (198).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.