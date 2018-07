Cast ewes sell to a top price of £116 at Massereene Mart

A top of £116.00 for cast ewes, £100.00 for prime lambs and 418 pence per kg for 22kgs for a large turnout of over 1,000 sheep at Massereene on Monday.

Light lambs per kg: Crumlin producer 3 lambs 22kg at £92.00 = 418p. Cairncastle producer 11 lambs 23kg at £94.00 = 409p. Aghalee producer 4 lambs 23.5kg £95.50 = 406p. Dromore producer 2 lambs 19.5kg £75.00 = 385p. Antrim producer 10 lambs 22kg £84.00 = 382p. Randalstown producer 14 lambs 22kg £84.00 = 382p. Aldergrove producer 9 lambs 24kg £91.00 = 379p. Cushendall producer 38 lambs 23.5kg £89.00 = 379p. Bangor producer 20 lambs 21.5kg £81.50 = 379p. Crumlin producer 16 lambs 23kg £87.00 = 378p. Glenarm producer 52 lambs 22.5kg £85.00 = 378p. Crumlin producer 16 lambs 22kg £83.00 = 377p. Ballinderry Upper producer 12 lambs 21kg £79.00 = 376p. Larne producer 10 lambs 24kg £90.00 = 375p. Antrim producer 88 lambs 24kg £90.00 = 375p. Ballyclare producer 4 lambs 20kg £75.00 = 375p. Crumlin producer 69 lambs 22.5kg £84.00 = 373p. Randalstown producer 14 lambs 22.5kg £84.00 = 373p. Broughshane producer 12 lambs 22kg £82.00 = 373p. Ballyclare producer 4 lambs 22kg £82.00 = 373p. Gleno producer 18 lambs 23.5kg £87.00 = 370p. Templepatrick producer 5 lambs 23kg £85.00 = 370p. Moorefields producer 9 lambs 22kg £81.50 = 370p. Nutts Corner producer 10 lambs 22.5kg £83.00 = 369p. Crumlin producer 11 lambs 22kg £81.00 = 368p. Toomebridge producer 10 lambs 24kg £88.00 367p. Antrim producer 4 lambs 21.5kg £79.00 = 367p. Glenavy producer 12 lambs 21kg £77.00 = 367p. Randalstown producer 22 lambs 21kg £77.00 = 367p.

Heavy lambs per head: Dromore producer 4 lambs 25.5kg £100 = 392p. Kells producer 2 lambs 25.5kg £98.00 = 384p. Newtonabbey producer 10 lambs 26kg £98.00 = 377p. Belfast producer 1 lamb 28kg £97.00. Dromore producer 16 lambs 25kg £96.50 = 386p. Cairncastle producer 3 lambs 29kg £96.00. Muckamore producer 1 lamb 28kg £96.00. Lisburn producer 10 lambs 26kg £95.00 = 365p. Aldergrove producer 2 lambs 32kg £95.00. Antrim producer 2 lambs 30kg £95.00. Antrim producer 1 lamb 29kg £95.00. Ballymena producer 2 28kg £95.00. Broughshane producer 7 lambs 25kg £94.50 = 378p. Muckamore producer 1 lamb 25kg £94.50 = 378p. Crumlin producer 36 lambs 25.5kg £94.00 = 369p. Ballymena producer 3 lambs 25kg £93.00 = 372p. Toomebridge producer 2 lambs 26kg £92.00. Lisburn producer 24.5kg £90.00 = 367p.

Cast ewes: Suffolks - Antrim producer 1 at £116.00. Muckamore producer 1 at £107.00. Carrickfergus producer 2 at £104.00. Muckamore producer 2 at £103.00. Toomebridge producer 2 at £95.00. Crumlin producer 9 at £93.00. Newtownabbey producer 2 at £93.00. Ballinderry Upper 2 at £90.00. Bangor producer 7 at £90.00. Bangor producer 8 at £86.00. Toomebridge producer 3 at £80.00.

Texels: Lisburn producer 1 at £115.00. Crumlin producer 4 at £106.00. Ballymena producer 5 at £105.00. Templepatrick producer 4 at £95.00. Kells producer 11 at £93.50. Kells producer 4 at £92.00. Ballymena producer 5 at £92.00. Crumlin producer 6 at £89.00. Newtonabbey producer 5 at £85.00. Carrickfergus producer 2 at £84.00. Dromore producer 1 at £80.00. Lisburn producer 2 at £80.00.

Dorset: Antrim producer £96.

Charollais: Bangor producer 7 at £95.00. Magherafelt producer 5 at £88.50.

Mule: Muckamore producer 3 at £95.00. Templepatrick 4 at £95.00. Kells producer 1 at £89.00. Toomebridge producer 1 at £84.00. Kells producer 2 at £84.00. Newtonabbey producer 1 at £83.00. Crumlin producer 4 at £80.00. Cairncastle producer 1 at £77.00. Carrickfergus producer 10 at £76.00. Crumlin producer 19 at £70.00.

Rouge: Kells producer £85.

Blue Leicester: Glenarm producer 3 at £75.00.

Blackface: Glenarm producer 3 at £58.00. Glenravel producer 5 at £55.00. Cairncastle producer 5 at £55.00. Cairncastle producer 5 at £48.00. Cairncastle producer 6 at £40.00.

Sale as usual Monday, July 16th at 10.30am.