Cast ewes sell to up to £126 per head at Massereene Mart

Another splendid entry of top quality spring lambs met a firm demand from a ring full of buyers, selling from 540p to 623p per kg.

Hoggets continued to also meet a strong demand, selling from 450p to 512p.

Cast ewes sold up to £126 per head.

LAMB PRICES: Antrim producer 2 lambs 21kg at £131 = 623p, Crumlin producer 3 lambs 21kg at £129 = 614p. Comber producer 7 lambs 21kg at £124 = 590p. Cookstown producer 4 lambs 21.5kg at £126 = 586p. Lurgan producer 5 lambs 21.5kg at £126 = 586p. Crumlin producer 4 lambs 21.5kg at £124 = 577p. Antrim producer 10 lambs 22kg at £126 = 573p. Doagh producer single lamb 20kg at £114. = 570p. Dundrod producer 10 lambs 20kg at £113. = 565p. Dundrod producer 13 lambs 21kg at £118 = 562p. Kells producer 2 lambs 20kg at £112 = 560p. Moira producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £125 = 556p. Templepatrick producer 21 lambs 22kg at £122 = 555p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 20.5kg at £113.50 = 554p. Doagh producer 10 lambs 20kg at £110 = 550p. Doagh producer 7 lambs 22.5kg at £123.50 = 549p. Magherafelt producer 9 lambs 21kg at £115 = 548p. Waringstown producer single lamb 21kg at £115 = 548p. Ballyclare producer 7 lambs 23kg at £125 = 543p. Mallusk producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £125 = 542p. Toomebridge producer 18 lambs 22.5kg at £122= 542p. Ballyclare producer 5 lambs 20kg at £110 = 550p. Carnalbana producer 16 lambs 20.5kg at £111 = 541p.

Heavy lambs: Ballyclare producer 10 lambs 25kg at £130. Lisburn producer 7 lambs 25kg at £129. Dromore producer 17 lambs 25kg at £128.

HOGGET PRICES: Dungannon producer 16 hoggets 22kg at £112.50 = 512p. Carrickfergus producer 5 hoggets 22.5kg at £113 = 502p. Lurgan producer 19 hoggets 24kg at £116.50 = 480p. Ballynahinch producer 38 hoggets 22.5kg at £107 = 476p. Doagh producer 22 hoggets 23kg at £108.50 = 471p. Lisburn producer 8 hoggets 24kg at £110 = 458p.

CAST EWES

TEXELS: Greyabbey producer 4 at £126. Newtownards producer 7 at £120. Dromore producer 6 at £119. Antrim producer 4 at £115.

SUFFOLK: Ballycarry producer single at £115. Moira producer 10 at £108. Lurgan producer 7 at £106. Lisburn producer 2 at £105. Ballinderry producer 10 at £100.

CHAROLLAIS: Antrim producer 7 at £110. Millisle producer 4 at £109. Crumlin producer 7 at £105. Magherafelt producer 6 at £104.

CROSSBRED: Antrim producer 9 at £98. Dundrod producer 8 at £96. Larne producer 7 at £90.

DORSET: Lisburn producer 7 at £102. Ballinderry producer 6 at £101. Ballycarry producer 7 at £100.

BLACKFACE: Larne producer 10 at £61. Islandmagee producer 5 at £55. Carnlough producer 11 at £50.

FAT RAMS: Waringstown producer Texel at £126. Antrim producer Texel at £116. Comber producer Suffolk at £102.