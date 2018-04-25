Cattle prices from Armoy

Just under 300 head of cattle were on offer at Armoy on Monday Night.

Steers sold to £1,440 for 680kgs, heifers to £1,210 for 550kgs, fat cows and bulls topped at £1,690 for a 1,200kgs bull.

Steers: Jas Heaney, Ballymoney, Char, 680kgs £1,440. A & P Cochrane, Bushmills, A/A, 560kgs, £1,215, 480kgs £970. John McKinley, Ballycastle, A/A, 410kgs £940, 390kgs £905, 370kgs £845, 430kgs £990. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, Lim, 440kgs £935. Robt Lyons, Coleraine, Lim, 410kgs £895, 380kgs £870. Sean McDonnell, Glenariffe, Sim, 305kgs £750, 320kgs £700. Walter McBride, Ballycastle, Char, 370kgs £815. S Cochrane, Bushmills, A/A, 450kgs £915, 480kgs £945, 410kgs £870. M McKenna, Dervock, DAQ, 390kgs £830, 350kgs £760, 350kgs £780, 350kgs £820. D McVicker, Ballymoney, Lim, 310kgs £705, 350kgs £750, 350kgs £730. Sam Bellingham, Ballymoney, A/A, 370kgs £775. S McKeegan, Cushendall, Lim, 260kgs £560. Loughguile producer, A/A, 530kgs £1,080, 600kgs £1,165, 500kgs £1,035, 500kgs £1,040. David McAllister, Lim, 500kgs £1,080. Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, Lim, 500kgs £1,040, 430kgs £940. Brian McCloskey, Loughguile, A/A, 350kgs £780. John Surgenor, Dervock, Lim, 600kgs £1,230. Loughlin Black, Mosside, A/A, 400kgs £835, 410kgs £790. Richard Hutchinson, Garvagh, Sim, 410kgs £790. Richard Hutchison, Garvagh, Sim, 240kgs £610. H & S Duffin, Cargan, Lim, 420kgs £885, 480kgs £940, 400kgs £805, 400kgs £825. Simon Anderson, Ballymoney, Char, 300kgs £730, 410kgs £900, 290kgs £780, 310kgs £720. R Armstrong, Ballymena, A/A, 600kgs £1,210, 580kgs £1,200, 410kgs £940.

Heifers: Joe O’Boyle, Randalstown, A/A, 550kgs £1,210. J Sherrard, Limavady, B/B, 460kgs £965. A & P Cochrane, A/A, 520kgs £1,110, 510kgs £1,085, 540kgs £1,090. Seamus Steele, Glenarm, Lim, 300kgs £645, 320kgs £690, 330kgs £690. P McKeown, Martinstown, Char, 430kgs £870. Robt Anderson, Dunloy, Lim, 290kgs £600. John McKinley, Ballycastle, A/A, 400kgs £845, 390kgs £835, 400kgs £800. Walter McBride, Ballycastle, Char, 290kgs £670, 300kgs £660. V & C Butler, Ballyvoy, Char, 360kgs £805, 450kgs £930, 430kgs £865. John Surgenor, Dervock, B/B, 500kgs £975. Stephen Cochrane, Bushmills, A/A, 400kgs £845, 430kgs £865.

Fat cows: Stephen Cochrane, Bushmills, Fres, 840kgs £1,265. E & C White, Ballycastle, Lim Bull, 700kgs £1,500. M McKenna, Dervock, Lim Bull, 1,200kgs £1,690.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister & Son.