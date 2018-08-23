Cattle prices turn a corner with an improved trade at Rathfriland Co-Op

Cattle prices have turned the corner with an improved trade on Friday (August 17th).

In the heifer section a 566k Limousin sold at £1,155 from a Dromore farm.

Over 80 bullocks sold to 223p/k and to £1,020 for a 476k Belgian Blue from Ballyroney.

Male weanlings sold to £845 for a 400k Charolais and £815 for a 338k Limousin or 241p/k.

Female weanlings sold to £830 for a 396k Charolais.

Fat cows sold to £1,200 for a 794k Charolais from Rostrevor.

Aged cows with calves at foot to £1,040.

Dropped calves were a good trade with Hereford bulls at £385, £375 and £340 from Brague.

A heifer calf from Downpatrick topped the female section at £310.

DROPPED CALVES

Brague farmer: Hereford and Belgian Blue £385, £375, £345, £285, £285, £280 and £260. Downpatrick farmer: Aberdeen Angus female, £310. Kilkeel farmer: Aberdeen Angus bulls £325 and £250. Burren farmer: Simmental bull £290. Downpatrick farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £265. Dromara farmer: Hereford female, £225.

WEANLINGS

Banbridge farmer: Charolais male, 390k at £835, Shorthorn males, 408k at £845, Limousin males, 338k at £815, 336k at £780, 338k at £770 and 370k at £700. Dromore farmer: 360k at £730, 342k at £690, 296k at £520 and 262k at £480. Ballyroney farmer: 334k at £770.

HEIFERS

Dromore farmer: 566k at £1,155, 560k at £1,125, 552k at £965. Rostrevor farmer: 472k at £910, 398k at £780. Glenavy farmer: 470k at £910. Loughbrickland farmer: 492k at £940, 496k at £910, 424k at £800. Ballyroney farmer: 396k at £740, 370k at £670. Corbally farmer: 516k at £935 and 444k at £815.

BULLOCKS

Ballyroney farmer: 476k at £1020. Aghaderg farmer: 498k at £990, 516k at £970, 492k at £910, 472k at £900. Dromore farmer: 478k at £960. Armagh farmer: 504k at £985, 514k at £980, 472k at £945, 476k at £930. Crossmaglen farmer: 388k at £750, 376k at £725, 356k at £650.

At Tuesday’s sheep sale, store lambs were more plentiful and met an improved trade.

A Leitrim farmer sold 15k at £57.50.

Rostrevor farmer: 15k at £58. Kilkeel farmer: 15k at £58 and 13.9k at £53.50.

Fat lambs sold to £86 on three occasions from Castlewellan, Kilkeel and Poyntzpass farmers.

395 fat ewes were a good trade to £108 and rams reached £110.

LAMBS

Castlewellan farmer: 36k at £86. Kilkeel farmer: 26.4k at £86. Poyntzpass farmer: 27k at £86. Ballygowan farmer: 30k at £85. Gilford farmer: 29k at £85. Ballywillwill farmer: 26.5k at £84. Ballyveamore farmer: 25k at £85. Poyntzpass farmer: 25k at £52.50. Dromore farmer: 19k at £69. Ballyward farmer: 20k at £76.

395 FAT EWES AND RAMS

Lisnacree farmer: £110. Kilkeel farmer: £108. Newry farmer: £99. Hilltown farmer: £99. Kilcoo farmer: £97. Ballyveamore farmer: £91. Camlough farmer: £90. Lisburn farmer: £88. Hilltown farmer: £89. Corbet farmer: 2 lots at £88 each.