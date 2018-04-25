Cattle reach £1,600 at Omagh

Almost 400 beef and store cattle sold to an optimistic trade at Omagh on Monday, reaching a ceiling of £1600.

Bullocks: M. McGlinchey, Mullaslin 745k £1600; 700k £1415; Geo. Harpur, Mountjoy 670k £1430; 590k £1275; 600k £1290; 620k £1330; P. Donnelly, Roscavey 640k £1415; 535k £1105; P. Slevin, Clogher 590k £1380; M. P. Kelly, Fintona 535k £1235; 470k £1005; 450k £965; A. Boyd, Pomeroy 580k £1310; 510k £1140; P. Loughran, Tattysallagh 555k £1220; 605k £1305; H. McAnea, Castlederg 600k £1315; 595k £1200; D. McCabe, Seskinore 525k £1145; 555k £1155; 495k £1095; M. Ferris, Leglands 565k £1215; 575k £1220; 560k £1175; L. Ruddy, Strabane 580k £1245; 620k £1265; M. Begley, Creggan 565k £1200; G. McGirr, Trillick 525k £1115; 620k £1310; 585k £1230; L. Keenan, Carrickmore 565k £1200; 550k £1140; 605k £1220; W. R. Bond, Dromore 640k £1350 and £1320; 610k £1250; Jas. Donnelly, Beragh 585k £1230; E. Houston, Donemana 595k £1245; 610k £1255; J. W. McCay, Castlederg 510k £1070; P. Colgan, Drumnakilly 640k £1320; F. Daly, Carrickmore 585k £1205; B. Lynch, Clanabogan 585k £1200; 650k £1330; 665k £1330; R. Temple, Newtownstewart 515k £1040; H. McPhillemy, Newtownstewart 350k £820; 320k £755; 335k £760.

Heifers: Pete Owens, Sixmilecross 525k £1185; 520k £1140; 435k £925; H. McDonnell, Dromore £1150; 605k £1225; M. Morris, Kesh 515k £605k £1290; 485k £1035; R. Riddles, Donemana 605k £1290; 595k £1240; Anna O’Neill, Carrickmore 505k £1065; 510k £1065; 515k £1065; 500k £1125; R. Mathewson, Newtownstewart 585k £1200; 600k £1200; P. Slevin, Clogher 560k £1140; L. Ruddy, Strabane 545k £1100; M. McCanny, Sion Mills 570k £1150; R. Nethery, Omagh 540k £1080; D. Wilson, Beragh 505k £1010; 480k £1070; E. A. Elliot, Drumlegagh 550k £1100; M. Mimnagh, Tattyreagh 565k £1130; D. Hetherington, Drumnakilly 490k £1120; J. K. Sawyers, Sixmilecross 495k £1120,; P. McCann, Altamuskin 490k £1105; 475k £970; L. Keenan, Carrickmore 495k £1060; P. Montague, Carrickmore 435k £920; Boa Island farmer 385k £960; 380k £930; H. McPhilemy, Newtownstewart 365k £845; T. Teague, Trillick 385k £860; 440k £895; A. McConnell, Gortin 490k £980; 435k £870.

Fat cows: B. Ferris, Omagh 630k £187; P. Owens, Sixmilecross 760k £186; E. McGirr, Ballygawley 620k £179; J. J. Muldoon, Cookstown 650k £178; O. Monaghan, Ederney 650k £177; N. McIllwaine, Plumbridge 700k £176; 740k £167; Ed. Ginn, Ederney 630k £175; Wm. Doherty, Strabane 580k £171; M. Moss, Kesh 590k £168; Mahon Properties, Lisnarick 650k £167; R. Elkin, Omagh 690k £166.

Dropped calves: Nigel Irwin, Enniskillen £510 Limousin bull; J. Begley, Carrickmore £450 B. Blue bull; Foyle View Farms, Strabane £405 B. Blue bull; Dunbreen farmer £440 Charolais heifer; R. Smyth, Drumquin £380 B. Blue bull; J. Curran, Dromore £370 Limousin bull; M. McCullagh, Greencastle £325 B. Blue bull; A. Rutledge Fintona £340 Hereford bull; M. McAloon, Trillick £310 Simmental bull; D. Thompson, Bready £305 Angus bull; N. Jack, Mountjoy £300 Saler bull; E. Bryson, Donemana £295 Angus heifer; K. McIlwaine, Newtownstewart £290 Limousin heifer.