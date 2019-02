Cattle sell to a top price of £1,350 at Newtownstewart Mart

Another good supply of cattle on offer sold to a top price of £1,350 and £630 over £1 while heifers sold to £1,215 and £635 over £1.

Fat cows: B Dooher, Donemana 610kgs, £179; R Crawford, Droit 670kgs, £141, 780kgs, £133; P Bradley, Plumbridge 760kgs, £130. N Dooher, Donemana 690kgs, £129. W Deasley, Dromore 690kgs, £122. M McShane, Glenmornan 690kgs, £122.

Poorer cows sold from £70 up.

Bullock and bull prices: B Dooher, Donemana 825kgs, £1,350; H McAnea, Castlederg 615kgs, £1,245, 600kgs, £1,185; M McShane, Glenmornan 780kgs, £1,309, 635kgs, £1,200 and £1,150; R H Kee, Douglas Bridge 800kgs, £1,305. D McKinley, Grange 635kgs, and 590kgs, £1,110, 595kgs, £1,010; a Strabane farmer 590kgs, £1,100. W T R Crawford, Droit 560kgs, £1,105, 535kgs, £1,075, 460kgs, £960, 425kgs, £930, £920 and £895, 415kgs, £915, 440kgs, £900. Gary Hamilton, Castlederg 590kgs, £1,100 and £1,050, 600kgs, £1,000, 560kgs, £990. R Cummings, Strabane 665kgs, £1,180. B Devine, Donemana 550kgs and 565kgs, £940.

Weanlings: A Moore, Ardstraw 340kgs, £870 (£256 per 100kgs), 385kgs, £860. M S Gallagher, Castlederg 410kgs, £830, 340kgs, £770, 330kgs, £755. S Boyd, Strabane 355kgs, £785; Ms B Shields, Castlederg 345kgs, £775.

Heifer prices: Cecil Scott, Killymore 615kgs, £1,215, 580kgs, £1,075, 620kgs, £1,060, 520kgs, £1,050, £1,000 and £965, 605kgs, £1,015. William McKean, Sion Mills 545kgs, £1,150, £1,110, 500kgs, £1,135, 465kgs, £1,100. A local farmer 685kgs, £1,170, 645kgs, £1,100, 590kgs, £1,065. R H Kee, Douglas Bridge 600kgs, £1,100, 615kgs, £1,085, 640kgs, £1,040. Gary Hamilton, Castlederg 560kgs, £1,090, 515kgs, £1,050, 600kgs, £1,050. K McMullan, Gortin 510kgs, £1,045; R Giles, Omagh 545kgs, £1,045. A Strabane farmer 580kgs, £1,000 and M McKenna, Plumbridge 555kgs, £1,000.