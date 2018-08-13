Cattle sell to to a top price of £1,345 at Newtownstewart

A seasonal entry of cattle sold to a top price of £1,345 and £695 over £1 for bullocks while heifers sold to £1,150 and £605 over £1.

Bullock and bull prices: G McCausland, Moyle 650kgs, £1,345, 600kgs, £1,285 and £1,240, 590kgs, £1,240. A Gortin farmer 500kgs, £1,040 and £1,000, 460kgs, £915, 430kgs, £865; N Kee, Douglas Bridge 455kgs, £960; R Giles, Omagh 500kgs, £1,045, 460kgs, £850, 480kgs, £845, 490kgs, £1,000. A Sproule, Kesh 420kgs, £890. R A Kerrigan, Donemana 530kgs, £880. M Moore, Drumquin 335kgs, £795.

Heifer prices: R Giles, Omagh 580kgs, £1,150, 510kgs, £1,115, 460kgs, £990, 470kgs, £850, 560kgs, £1,075, 490kgs, £970, 435kgs, £825, 410kgs, £800; M Fahy, Drumquin 570kgs, £1,075, 490kgs, £960. J Lowry, Bready 500kgs, £995 and £980, 460kgs, £955, 440kgs, £910 and £850; 450kgs, £900.

Sheep prices: W J Moore 27kgs, £105.50; A McKelvey 27.5kgs, £95; 23.4kgs, £85; F McAleer 25kgs, £90; S Smyth 24kgs, £90; R Crawford 24.25kgs, £89; B Nethery 24kgs, £89.50; J Lowry 25.5kgs, £90; C Catterson 24.6kgs, £89; M McCrabbe 27.2kgs, £88; B T McGlinchey 23.6kgs, £87.50; Ronnie Scott 23.6kgs, £87.50; G McFarland 24.6kgs, £86; C F Kee 22kgs, £86 and A Robinson 22.75kgs, £81.00

Fat ewes: R Scott £96 and £75; W J Moore £81; M McCrabbe £83 and £70; A Millar £80; A Condy £74 and C Catterson £74.