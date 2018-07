Cattle trade remains steady at Markethill

Cattle trade remained steady at Markethill on Saturday 28th July.

200 store cattle remained in a strong demand particulary the better quality lots. Heavy heifers sold to a top of £215 per 100 kilos for 515k Lim at £1115 for a Newtownhamilton farmer. Angus cattle sold to £205 for 568k at £1165. Main trade for good quality heifers sold from £190 to £205 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £190 to a top of £217 for 406k at £880 followed by £206 for 436k at £900.

Bullocks continued to sell in very firm trade. Good quality middleweight sold from £200 to £233 for 440k Char at £1030 from a Forkhill farmer; the same owner received £224 for 466k at £1045. Heavy bullocks sold steadily from £190 to £216 per 100 kilos for 560k Angus at £1210. Angus bullocks sold to a top of £1365 paid twice for 630k. An exceptional BB bullock 728k sold at £1660 £228 per 100 kilos. Good quality Friesian sold from £135 to £161 for 630k at £1015.

150 weanlings returned an exceptionally good demand for good quality calves. Plainer calves were easier. Good quality male weanlings to a top of £276 per 100 kilos for 360k at £1000 for an Armagh farmer. The same owner received £265 for 326k at £865. All top quality males sold from £220 to £258 per 100 kilos. Light heifer weanlings sold steadily from £220 to £243 for 340k Char at £830 from an Armagh farmer. Stronger heifers sold to a top of £224 per 100 kilos for 410k Char at £910 for a Keady producer followed by £223 for 414k Char at £925 from a Collone farmer.

Another large entry of 60 sucklers sold in a firm demand selling to £1580 further 4 outfits selling at £1500 each and several more from £1250 to £1450.

Heifer heifers: Newtownhamilton farmer 518k £1115 £215.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 568k £1165 £205.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 502k £985 £196.00; Annaghmore farmer 566k £1110 £196.00; Richhill farmer 588k £1140 £194.00; Annaghmore farmer 570k £1100 £193.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 586k £1120 £191.00.

Middleweight heifers: Markethill farmer 406k £880 £217.00; Beragh farmer 436k £900 £206.00; Dromara farmer 480k £980 £204.00; Keady farmer 492k £995 £202.00; Collone farmer 466k £930 £200.00; Keady farmer 488k £970 £199.00.

Heavy bullocks: Kilkeel farmer 728k £1660 £228.00; Loughgall farmer 560k £1210 £216.00; Armagh farmer 632k £1365 £216.00; Loughgall farmer 568k £1220 £215.00; Loughgall farmer 640k £1365 £213.00; Armagh farmer 590k £1240 £210.00; Poyntzpass farmer 618k £1280 £207.00; Dromara farmer 514k £1060 £206.00; Markethill farmer 564k £1155 £205.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Forkhill farmer 442k £1030 £233.00; Forkhill farmer 466k £1045 £224.00; Forkhill farmer 424k £940 £222.00; Forkhill farmer 438k £945 £216.00; Cullyhanna farmer 420k £885k £211.00; Cullyhanna farmer 444k £935 £211.00; Forkhill farmer 470k £985 £210.00.

Friesian bullocks: Armagh farmer 630k £1015 £161.00; Ballynahinch farmer 650k £925 £142.00; Ballynahinch farmer 688k £975 £142.00; Ballynahinch farmer 560k £770 £138.00; Ballynahinch farmer 662k £890 £134.00.

Male weanlings: Armagh farmer 352k £1000 £276.00; Armagh farmer 326k £865 £265.00; Armagh farmer 392k £1010 £258.00; Armagh farmer 388k £990 £255.00; Armagh farmer 382k £970 £254.00; Armagh farmer 368k £925 £251.00; Forkhill farmer 354k £875 £247.00.

Strong heifer weanlings: Armagh farmer 410k £920 £224.00; Collone farmer 414k £925 £223.00; Armagh farmer 404k £870 £215.00; Armagh farmer 436k £930 £213.00; Armagh farmer 448k £900 £201.00.

Heifer weanlings: Armagh farmer 342k £830 £243.00; Armagh farmer 314k £750 £239.00; Armagh farmer 260k £620 £238.00; Armagh farmer 358k £840 £235.00; Armagh farmer 352k £820 £233.00; Armagh farmer 284k £660 £232.00; Portadown farmer 222k £500 £225.00; Armagh farmer 358k £800 £224.00.