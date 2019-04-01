Charolais heifers sell to £1,145 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 650 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, March 30th sold in a very firm demand with an increased number of buyers in attendance.

HEIFERS

The 180 heifers included several pens of top quality heavy heifers which sold in a strongest trade for several weeks.

Good quality heavy heifers sold readily from £220 to £227 per 100 kilos for 536k at £1,215 from a Fivemiletown farmer followed by £226 per 100 kilos for 506k Charolais at £1,145 from a Belcoo farmer.

Top price £1,385 for 650k at £212 from a Belleek farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £190 to £222 per 100 kilos for 488k Limousin at £1085 from a Keady producer followed by £221 per 100 kilos for 500k at £1105 from a Clogher farmer.

Heavy heifers

Fivemiletown farmer 536k, £1,215, £227.00; Belcoo farmer 506k, £1,145, £226.00; Fivemiletown farmer 570k, £1,285, £225.00; Armagh farmer 528k, £1,175, £223.00; Fivemiletown farmer 542k, £1,205, £222.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 520k, £1,155, £222.00; Belleeks farmer 596k, £1,315, £221.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 592k, £1,295, £219.00; Belleeks farmer 502k, £1,095, £218.00 and Belleeks farmer 616k, £1,335, £217.00; Belleeks farmer 628k, £1,355, £216.00.

Middleweight heifers

Keady farmer 488k, £1,085, £222.00; Downpatrick farmer 500k, £1,105, £221.00; Keady farmer 468k, £1,025, £219.00; Keady farmer 496k, £1,085, £219.00; Armagh farmer 380k, £835, £220.00; Armagh farmer 388k, £835, £215.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 458k, £975, £213.00 and Dungannon farmer 496k, £1,055, £213.00.

BULLOCKS

The 200 bullocks sold from an increased numbers of buyers at ringside.

Good quality forward bullocks sold steadily from £200 to £224 per 100 kilos for 560k Charolais at £1,255 from a Derrynoose farmer followed by £223 per 100 kilos for 520k Limousin at £1,175 from an Armagh farmer.

Several bullocks sold from £1,250 to £1,350 with a top price of £1,435 for 690k Charolais £207 from a Middletown farmer.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £200 to £253 for 398k Limousin at £1,005 from an Aughnacloy farmer followed by £232 per 100 kilos for 480k Charolais at £1,115 from a Derrynoose farmer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £139 to £162 for 616k at £995 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Derrynoose farmer 560k, £1,255, £224.00; Armagh farmer 528k, £1,175, £223.00; Armagh farmer 562k, £1,235, £220.00; Dungannon farmer 594k, £1,305, £220.00; Portadown farmer 544k, £1,195, £220.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 550k, £1,205, £219.00; Portadown farmer 502k, £1,095, £218.00; Armagh farmer 542k, £1,175, £217.00; Belleek farmer 542k, £1,175, £217.00 and Dungannon farmer 602k, £1,305, £217.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Aughnacloy farmer 398k, £1,005, £253.00; Aughnacloy farmer 354k, £885, £250.00; Keady farmer 380k, £885, £233.00; Derrynoose farmer 480k, £1,115, £232.00; Derrynoose farmer 474k, £1,085, £229.00; Belleek farmer 444k, £995, £224.00; Richhill farmer 464k, £1,035, £223.00; Belleek farmer 456k, £1,015, £223.00 and Armagh farmer 488k, £1,085, £222.00.

Friesian bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 616k, £995, £162.00; Cullyhanna farmer 522k, £835, £160.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 596k, £945, £159.00; Cullyhanna farmer 510k, £795, £156.00; Cullyhanna farmer 662k, £935, £141.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 600k, £835, £139.00.

WEANLINGS

The 270 weanlings continued to sell in a very good trade.

Light male weanlings sold steadily from £230 to £277 per 100 kilos for 278k Limousin at £770 from a Dungannon farmer and for 280k Belgian Blue at £775 from a Glenanne farmer.

Stronger male weanlings sold from £200 to £265 for a 428k Limousin at £1,135 from a Portadown farmer followed by £263 per 100 kilos for 430k Limousin at £1,130 from a Portadown farmer.

Good quality heavy heifers sold from £210 to £239 per 100 kilos for 314k Charolais at £750 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £238 per 100 kilos for 328k Charolais at £780 from an Armagh farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Portadown farmer 428k, £1,135, £265.00; Portadown farmer 430k, £1,130, £263.00; Portadown farmer 408k, £1,015, £249.00; Portadown farmer 430k, £1,035, £241.00; Portadown farmer 410k, £960, £234.00; Portadown farmer 414k, £950, £229.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 402k, £920, £229.00; Portadown farmer 430k, £980, £228.00 and Portadown farmer 428k, £975, £228.00.

Light male weanlings

Dungannon farmer 278k, £770, £277.00; Glenanne farmer 280k, £775, £277.00 and Rathfriland farmer 290k, £800, £276.00.

Heifer weanlings

Cullyhanna farmer 314k, £750, £239.00; Armagh farmer 328k, £780, £238.00; Markethill farmer 324k, £770, £238.00; Armagh farmer 318k, £755, £237.00; Armagh farmer 398k, £915, £230.00; Markethill farmer 330k, £755, £229.00; Armagh farmer 344k, £780, £227.00; Cullyhanna farmer 324k, £730, £225.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 344k, £775, £225.00.

Suckler outfits sold at £1,180, £1,160 and £1,080 and in calf heifers sold to £1,170 each.