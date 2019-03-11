Charolais sells for £1,596 at Clogher Mart

Another large entry of £1,302 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, March 9 producing a good steady demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,596 for a 920kg Charolais at £168 per 100kg and selling to a top of £172 per 100kg for a 920kg Charolais to total £1,582.40.

Cow heifers sold to £1,287.60 for a 740kg Limousin at £174 per 100kg and reaching a top of £189 per 100kg for a 570kg Simmental totalling £1,077.30.

Fleshy Friesian cows sold to £102 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,399.20 for a 1,060kg Charolais at £132 per 100kg.

Overage steers sold to £192 for a 630kg Limousin.

Underage steers sold to £190 for a 600kg Blonde d’Aquitaine.

Underage heifers sold to £194 for a 600kg Charolais.

In the store rings bullocks sold to £1,310 for a 710kg Charolais (£184) and reaching £228 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais at £1,210.

Medium weight bullocks sold to £1,140 for a 490kg Charolais (£232) selling to a top of £237 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais at £1,020.

Store heifers sold to £ 1285 for a 640kg Limousin (£201) reaching a top of £226 per 100kg for a 500kg Charolais at £1,130.

Medium weights sold to £227 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais at £975.

Weanling males sold to £1,060 for a 480kg Charolais (£221) and £258 per 100kg for a 380kg Limousin at £980.

Weanling heifers sold to £1,065 for a 490kg Charolais (£217) reaching a top of £246 per 100kg for a 350kg Charolais at £860.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £1,730 and £1,670.

Suckler outfits sold to £1,840 and £1,700.

Reared bulls sold to £570 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared heifers sold to £685 for Friesian.

Young bull calves sold to £440 for Aberdeen Angus.

Young heifer calves sold to £350 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers

Bellevue, Enniskillen producer 570kg Simmental to £189 (£1,077.30) and 710kg Charolais to £167 (£1,185.70), Dungannon producer 630kg Limousin to £184 (£1,159.20), Aghalane producer 600kg Shorthorn to £175 (£1,050) Caledon producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £174. Milford producer 740kg Limousin to £174 (£1,287.60) 640kg Limousin to £163, 730kg Belgian Blue to £161 and 730kg Limousin to £160. Lurgan producer 920kg Charolais to £172 (£1,582.40) Pomeroy producer 950kg Charolais to £168 (£1,596) Dungannon producer 630kg Par. To £168. Lisbellaw producer 570kg Aberdeen Angus. to £168. Cookstown producer 710kg Limousin to £168. Ballygawley producer 580kg Simmental to £168 and 570kg Shorthorn to £163. Brookeborough producer 610kg Charolais to £160. Armagh producer 680kg Limousin to £159. Omagh producer 490kg Charolais to £159. Portadown producer 650kg Charolais to £156.

Other quality lots sold from £125 to £154 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £110 to £123 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £95 to £102 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £83 to £100 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £58 to £77 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

1,020kg Charolais to £133 (£1,356.60), 1,060kg Charolais to £132 (£1,399.20), 1,040kg Charolais to £126 (£1,310.40) and 970kg Charolais to £112 (£1,086.40).

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

630kg Limousin to £192. 590kg Limousin to £188. 600kg Limousin to £177. 690kg Limousin to £169. 740kg Limousin to £166. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £148. 730kg European Angus to £146. 750kg Holstein to £142. 550kg Simmental to £140.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

600kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £190. 560kg Charolais to £188. 610kg Charolais to £186. 640kg Charolais to £183. 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £179. 610kg Charolais to £177. 550kg Limousin to £176. 620kg Charolais to £175. 610kg Charolais to £170. 630kg Belgian Blue to £168. 690kg Fleckvieh to £167. 740kg Fleckvieh to £167. 780kg Charolais to £165. 800kg Charolais to £165.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

600kg Charolais to £194. 590kg Charolais to £188. 640kg Charolais to £186. 580kg Charolais to £182. 610kg Charolais to £172. 650kg Fleckvieh to £168. 560kg Fleckvieh to £168. 540kg Her. to £165. 560kg Fleckvieh to £159. 510kg Limousin to £157. 600kg Fleckvieh to £150.

STORE BULLOCKS (174)

A steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,310 for a 710kg Charolais (£184) for C Reid, Omagh. J Greenaway, Portadown 630kg Charolais to £1,305 (£207) and 610kg Charolais to £1,245 (£204), W Potts, Dungannon 710kg Charolais to £1,300 (£183) and 680kg Limousin to £1,290 (£190), R Marshall, Caledon 710kg Belgian Blue to £1,250. L Mavitty, Culkey 680kg Charolais to £1,250. 660kg Charolais to £1,215 and 620kg Limousin to £1,200. R Hall, Fivemiletown 710kg Charolais to £1,240, 650kg Limousin to £1,240 and 710kg Canadian Black to £1,210. G McVitty, Newtownbutler 630kg Limousin to £1,235 (£196), B Daly, Armagh 610kg Limousin to £1,220 (£200) and 590kg Limousin to £1,190 (£201), D McFarland, Beragh 580kg Limousin to £1,210 (£208) and 530kg Limousin to £1,210 (£228), E McKenna, Fivemiletown 570kg Limousin to £1,195 (£209), E Nesbitt, Armagh 670kg Limousin to £1,195 and B McWilliams, Omagh 670kg Belgian Blue to £1,190.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG

B Daly, Armagh 490kg Charolais to £1,140 (£232), R Gibson, Keady 480kg Charolais to £1,085 (£226) and 490kg Limousin to £1,040. P Cassidy, Augher 470kg Charolais to £1,080 (£230) and 500kg Charolais to £1,055 (£211), M A Jack, Fivemiletown 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,055 (£211), 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,010, 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £970, 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £965 and 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £935. P J Corrigan, Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1,045. K McCrumlish, Omagh 430kg Charolais to £1,020 (£237) and 430kg Charolais to £985 (£229), D Loane, Ballygawley 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £990. R S Carson, Lisbellaw 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £950, 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £940, 440kg Limousin to £940, 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £930, 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £920. J P Black, Ballycastle 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 (£225).

SMALLER SORTS UNDER 400KG

T Quinn, Coalisland 350kg Limousin to £805 and 340kg Limousin to £790.

STORE HEIFERS (160)

A good entry this week sold readily with forward lots selling to £1,285 for a 640kg Limousin (£201) and 600kg Limousin to £1,110 (£185) for a Brookeborough producer. M/S D and M Gates, Dungannon 700kg Charolais to £1,270 (£181) and 640kg Charolais to £1,075. J Keenan, Fivemiletown 580kg Limousin to £1,200 (£207), S O’Neill, Dungannon 550kg Charolais to £1,175 (£213), F and N Gormley, Sixmilecross 630kg Charolais to £1,160 and 620kg Limousin to £1,120. G Garrity, Sixmilecross 620kg Limousin to £1,160, 620kg Charolais to £1,150, 630kg Shorthorn to £1,105 and 630kg Limousin to £1,085. R Law, Aughnacloy 570kg Charolais to £1,150 (£201), S Gallen, Castlederg 530kg Charolais to £1,140 (£215) and 500kg Charolais to £1,130 (£226), W Boyd, Clogher 540kg Charolais to £1,100 (£203), R Watson, Fivemiletown 550kg Charolais to £1,100 (£200) and Corranny producer 520kg Charolais to £1,080.

MEDIUM WEIGHTS STORES 400KG TO 500KG

J McGlinchey, Eskra 490kg Limousin to £1,100 (£224), Corranny producer 490kg Charolais to £1,060 (£216), 490kg Charolais to £1,010, 430kg Charolais to £975 (£227), 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £970, 490kg Charolais to £950 and 470kg Charolais to £920. S Gallen, Castlederg 490kg Limousin to £1045 (£213), 490kg Limousin to £1,040 (£213) and 430kg Charolais to £965 (£224), R S Carson Lisbellaw 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,000 (£200), R Watson, Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £995 (£211), I Patton, Kinawley 480kg Charolais to £980 and 470kg Charolais to £970. S and C Monaghan, Cookstown 440kg Limousin to £970. S O’Neill, Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £970. M A Jack, Fivemiletown 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £945. T S Patton, Kinawley 460kg Charolais to £935. W Boyd, Clogher 450kg Charolais to £935 and 450kg Charolais to £930.

SMALLER SORTS UNDER 400KG

Corranny producer 400kg Charolais to £860 (£215), S and C Monaghan, Cookstown 380kg Limousin to £830 (£218), 350kg Limousin to £725 and 390kg Limousin to £660. J P Black, Ballycastle 370kg Limousin to £825, 390kg Belgian Blue to £750, 380kg Belgian Blue to £750. A Leonard, Enniskillen 400kg Charolais to £800. W Boyd, Clogher 340kg Charolais to £790 (£232), 300kg Charolais to £705 (£235) and 340kg Charolais to £650. M A Black, Fivemiletown 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £730. F Conlon, Augher 380kg Limousin to £810, S Mulligan, Brookeborough 390kg Charolais to £695. E Nicholl, Moneymore 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £690, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £655, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £650 and 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £610.

WEANLINGS (302)

A sharp demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,060 for a 480kg Charolais (£221) for D J Primrose, Fivemiletown. L Johnston, Tempo 550kg Limousin to £1,035, 550kg Charolais to £1,035, 540kg Limousin to £1,005, 530kg Limousin to £1,005, 520kg Limousin to £1,005 and 510kg Limousin to £985. C Fee, Tempo 490kg Simmental to £985, 420kg Charolais to £945 and 440kg Limousin to £940. T McVitty, Newtownbutler 380kg Limousin to £980 (£258) and 420kg Limousin to £950 (£226), J Mullan, Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £980. Kesh producer 430kg Charolais to £975. S F McCaughey, Augher 400kg Charolais to £960 (£240) and 400kg Charolais to £955 (£239), A Hadden, Aughnacloy 400kg Limousin to £960 (£240), B Mackle, Moy 410kg Charolais to £945. W Cairns, Lurgan 400kg Charolais to £940 (£235).

WEANLING HEIFERS

P Maguire, Brookeborough 490kg Charolais to £1,065 (£217) and 380kg Charolais to £885 (£233), R Watson, Fivemiletown 430kg Limousin to £970 (£225), G Cadden, Lisnaskea 400kg Limousin to £905 (£226) and 430kg Limousin to £820. I Maguire, Kinawley 430kg Charolais to £905. M O’Hanlon, Ballygawley 420kg Charolais to £900. C Monteith, Omagh 380kg Belgian Blue to £900 (£231), J McDonnell, Cooneen 390kg Charolais to £885 and 370kg Charolais to £860 (£232), P McConnell, Clogher 350kg Charolais to £860 (£246) and 370kg Charolais to £840 (£227), D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 390kg Charolais to £850. S Askin, Ballygawley 350kg Charolais to £845 (£241), 390kg Charolais to £840 and 390kg Charolais to £830. I Given, Trillick 380kg Charolais to £845 and 370kg Charolais to £835, S Askin, Ballygawley 390kg Charolais to £830. Kesh producer 330kg Belgian Blue to £810 (£245).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS (29 lots)

A much larger entry this week sold to a steady demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £1,730 and £1,600 twice for Friesians and £1,650 for calved Fleckvieh, Castlederg producer sold calved Fleckvieh heifers to £1,670, £1,460, £1,350 and £1330. Fivemiletown producer £1,600 and £1,300 for calved heifers. Fermanagh producer £1,530 and £1,400 for calved heifers. Clogher producer £1,200 Friesian maiden heifers.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A large turnout this week again sold to a brisk demand with an Eglinton producer selling heifers with bull calves to £1,840, £1,700, £1,600 also heifers with heifer calves to £1,655 and £1,550. Derrylin producer £1,620 for heifer with bull calf. Ballygawley producer £1,550 for heifer with heifer calf and £1,420 for heifer with bull calf. Derrylin producer £1,330 for second calver with heifer calf. Coalisland producer £1,220 for second calver with heifer calf and £1,185 for second calver with bull calf. A large selection of incalf cows and heifers sold to £1,365, £1,360, £1,350, £1,320, £1,300, £1,240 and £1,110 for a Crumlin producer. Fintona producer £1,250, £1,195, and £1,040. Fivemiletown producer £1,200 and £1,160. Portadown producer £1,200 and £1,000. Roscor producer £1,200. A special entry of Galloway bred incalf heifers on Saturday, March 16 dropped calves and reared calves.

317 lots in this section sold to a steady demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £440 for an Aberdeen Angus for a Fintona producer. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £355 for Charolais and £345 for Limousin, E and A Thompson, Tempo £305 and £270 for Hereford. C McElduff, Dungannon £300 for Aberdeen Angus. N Neal, Irvinestown £300 for Hereford. G Foster, Kinawley £290 and £275 for Aberdeen Angus. Lisbellaw producer £280 for Limousin.

HEIFER CALVES

R J W E Ferguson, Drumcose £350, £340 and £298 for Charolais. Fintona producer £330 twice and £290 twice for Aberdeen Angus. R Moore, Cornafanogue £270 for Belgian Blue

REARED BULLS

D Farrell Fivemiletown £570 for Aberdeen Angus and £560 for Charolais, J I Semple, Dungiven £500 x 3 and £465 X 2 for Aberdeen Angus. £490, £480 x 2 and £460 x 3 for Belgian Blues and £480 x 2 for Hereford. C Emerson, Sligo Road, Enniskillen £465 and £460 for Belgian Blues. M McGirr, Fivemiletown £450 for Limousin. R Dane, Lisbellaw £450 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

Keady producer £685 for Friesian, £685 for Simmental, £670 for Aberdeen Angus. £640 and £595 for Charolais. £640 and £605 for Limousins and £555 for Shorthorn. D Farrell, Fivemiletown £515 for Charolais, J I Semple, Dungiven £490 and £400 for Belgian Blues, £430 and £370 x 2 for Hereford. £400 and £390 x 4 for Aberdeen Angus and £390 for Limousin.