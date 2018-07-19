Charolais steer sells for £1,240 at Dungannon Mart

A small offering of stock saw prices peak at £1,240 for 660kg Charolais steer (188.00).

Heifers topped at £1,045 for 485kg Limousin (206.00).

Dropped calves sold to £350 Limousin bull and heifer calves sold to £320 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Weanlings sold to £1,020 for 515kg Simmental steer (198.00).

Steers

Steer prices peaked at £1,240 for 680kg Charolais (188.00) presented by R Fullerton; S Davidson £1,120, 585kg Hereford (191.00), £985, 505kg Limousin (195.00); R and S Black £1,110, 580kg Charolais (191.00), £875, 435kg Charolais (201.00) and D Kirk £860, 435kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (198.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices remain strong to peak at £1,045, 500kg Limousin (209.00) presented by W Nicholson £1,000, 485kg Limousin (206.00); R and S Black £970, 480kg Charolais (202.00), £900, 445kg Charolais (202.00).

Dropped calves

A good entry of calves sold to a height of £350 Limousin bull presented by J Quinn and Sons; J McSorley £300 Aberdeen Angus bull, £280 Aberdeen Angus bull, £270 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Ewing £275 Limousin bull, £260 Limousin bull, £250 Limousin bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £320 Aberdeen Angus presented by J McSorley, £265 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £240 Aberdeen Angus heifer; P Lavery £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £185 Aberdeen Angus bull; G McCann £230 Charolais heifer; J Quinn £225 Limousin heifer, £180 x 2 Limousin heifers; J Ewing £220 Limousin heifer, £200 Limousin heifer and £195 Belgian Blue heifer.

Weanlings

A small entry of weanlings sold to a top of £1,020, 515kg Simmental steer (198.00) presented by A Thom, £960, 460kg Simmental (208.00), £930, 460kg Simmental (201.00); D Hammond £865, 380kg Charolais (201.00), £765, 355kg Charolais (214.00); K McCaffrey £715, 340kg Simmental (205.00), £670, 325kg Charolais (204.00) and S Molloy £710, 295kg Limousin (242.00), £660 x 3 250kg Charolais (263.00).