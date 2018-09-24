Clogher Mart: Another large entry of 1,512 cattle on offer

Another large entry of 1,512 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, September 22nd sold to a very keen demand in all sections especially for quality stock.

Last week 515 lots in the fatstock ring sold to a steady demand with beef cows selling to a high of £1,712 for a 800kg Belgian Blue at £214 per 100kg followed by a 770kg Charolais at £1594, £207 per 100kg.

Cow heifers reached £1,477 for a 700kg Charolais at £211 per 100kg followed by a 640kg Charolais at £213 totalling £1,363.20.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £128 per 100k.

Fat bulls sold to £1,411.20 for a 1,120kg Charolais to £126 and reaching a top of £137 per 100kg for a 850kg Limousin (£1,164.50).

Fat steers overage to £170 for a 650kg Limousin.

Fat steers underage to £207 for a 640kg Charolais.

Fat heifers underage to £198 for a 540kg Belgian Blue.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows:

Lisbellaw producer 800kg Belgian Blue to £214. Maguiresbridge producer 640kg Charolais to £213. Clogher producer 700kg Charolais to £211. Fivemiletown producer 550kg Limousin to £209. Lisnaskea producer 770kg Charolais to £207. Lisnaskea producer 570kg Limousin to £206. Omagh producer 660kg Limousin to £205 and 630kg Limousin to £184. Armagh producer 590kg Charolais to £200. Middletown producer 430kg Limousin to £191. Clogher producer 540kg Simmental to £184. Dungannon producer 510kg Limousin to £183 and 610kg Limousin to £178. Fivemiletown producer 680kg Limousin to £183. Augher producer 570kg Simmental to £182. Kilkeel producer 570kg Simmental to £182. Greencastle producer 600kg Limousin to £182. Fivemiletown producer 570kg Limousin to £181. Dungannon producer 630kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £180. Castlederg producer 750kg Charolais to £179.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £176 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £116 to £137 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £121 to £128 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £80 to £112 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £48 to £76 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

850kg Limousin to £137. 920kg Limousin to £135. 830kg Limousin to £133. 990kg Charolais to 3126. 1,020kg Charolais to £126. 1,120kg Charolais to £126 (£1,411.20), 1030kg Aberdeen Angus to £121. 1,000kg Hereford to £118. 1,040kg Simmental to £118.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

650kg Limousin to £170. 590kg Charolais to £168. 610kg Limousin to £165. 530kg Charolais to £162. 570kg Simmental to £159. 720kg Limousin to £155. 770kg Charolais to £140. Friesians sold from £120 top £125 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

640kg Charolais to £207. 600kg Limousin to 3196. 800kg Charolais to £183. 750kg Aberdeen Angus to £178. 550kg Limousin to £177. 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £176. 680kg Simmental to £175. 550kg Limousin to £170. 570kg Charolais to £168. 880kg Aberdeen Angus to £162. 840kg Charolais to £160. 520kg Simmental to £154. 590kg Friesian to £148.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

540kg Belgian Blue to £198. 580kg Simmental to £192. 420kg Shorthorn to £186. 560kg Hereford to £176. 580kg Shorthorn beef To £176. 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £175. 570kg Limousin to £170. 560kg Limousin to £170. 540kg Fleckvieh. to £167. 410kg Limousin to £165. 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £165. 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £165. 530kg Limousin to £164. 570kg Friesian to £148. 550kg Friesian to £146. 480kg Friesian to £144.

STORE BULLOCKS (300)

A very firm demand for a good entry with forward lots selling to £1565 for a 800kg Limousin (£195) and 850kg Fleckvieh to £1,475 (£173) for E Gilmore, Lisburn. E Morton, Armagh sold a 730kg Limousin to £1,525 (£209), 650kg Limousin to £1,375 (£211) and 680kg Limousin to 1,365 (£201), D G Newell, Portadown 740kg Charolais to £1,515 (£205), R A Elliott, Dungannon 740kg Belgian Blue to £1,505 (£203), 690kg Charolais to £1,450 x 2 (£210), 650kg Limousin to £1,390 (£214) and 660kg Limousin to £1,355 (£205), I S Farrell, Fivemiletown 770kg Charolais to £1,465, 700kg Charolais to £1,445 (£206), T A Willis, Dungannon 690kg Shorthorn to £,1440 (£208), 670kg Limousin to £1,415, 680kg Limousin to £1,410, 670kg Limousin to £1,400. R Sands, Newry 710kg Charolais to £1,400. R A Graham, Trillick 670kg Belgian Blue to £1,385. M Donaghy, Dungannon 620kg Limousin to £1,370 (£221).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

Steamville Farm, Lisburn 480kg Charolais to £1,150 (£239.50), 470kg Charolais to £1,125 (£239), 500kg Charolais to £1,100 (£220), 440kg Charolais to £1,070 (£243), 470kg Charolais to £1,060 (£225) and 440kg Limousin to £1,050 (£238), I T Allen, Dungannon 420kg Charolais to £1,130 (£269), 430kg Charolais to £1,100 (£256), 490kg Limousin to £1,095 (£223) and 480kg Limousin to £1,055 (£220), J Bates, Clogher 460kg Charolais to £1,085 (£236), S McAleer, Pomeroy 480kg Limousin to £1,080. H Donnelly, Armagh 490kg Charolais to £1,075. E Hughes, Keady 500kg Limousin to £1,070, F Fox, Omagh 500kg Charolais to £1,045. G Foster, Killylea 460kg Charolais to £1,025. V Terris, Armagh 480kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,020. G Crawford, Brookeborough 460kg Charolais to £1,015. A and N Gervais, Clogher 450kg Limousin to £1,010. (£224)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

M/S I and A Clements, Gortaclare 380kg Simmental to £840. G Foster, Armagh 310kg Charolais to £755 and 320kg Limousin to £640. J Little, Fermanagh 330kg Limousin to £725. A selection of smaller Friesians sold to £515 each.

STORE HEIFERS (214)

A good turnout this week again sold to a brisk demand with forward lots selling to £1,400 for a 650kg Charolais (£215), 550kg Charolais to £1,200 (£218), 570kg Charolais to £1,200 (£210), 560kg Charolais to £1,195 (£213), 560kg Charolais to £1,190 (£213), M Magee, Eskra 650kg Charolais to £1,340 (£206), 610kg Limousin to £1,290 (£211) and 510kg Charolais to £1,200. M Donaghy, Dungannon 640kg Charolais to £1,300 (£203), R Martin, Portadown 580kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,300 (£224), 610kg Charolais to £1,180, 560kg Charolais to £1,170, 590kg Belgian Blue to £1,150 and 560kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,130. Colton Contracts, Omagh 560kg Charolais to £1,270 (£227), Geo Potts, Dungannon 570kg Charolais to £1,170 (£208), G Gavin, Maguiresbridge 540kg Simmental to £1,160 (£215), B Doherty, Clogher 550kg Charolais to £1,155. J Bates, Clogher 510kg Charolais to £1,125 (£220).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

Colton Contracts, Omagh 490kg Charolais to £1,100 (£224) and 480kg Charolais to £1,050. E Colton, Omagh 500kg Charolais to £1,090 (£218), 480kg Charolais to £1,000 and 460kg Charolais to £1,000. A McKenna, Augher 490kg Limousin to £1,065, 440kg Limousin to £1,000 and 480kg Limousin to £990. S S Moore, Portadown 470kg Limousin to £1,030. W J McCaffery, Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1,025. A Coyle, Clogher 490kg Limousin to £1,090 and 480kg Limousin to £990. H McClure, Fivemiletown 440kg Charolais to £990, 470kg Charolais to £985 and 460kg Charolais to £970. B Doherty, Clogher 460kg Limousin to £990. C Taggart, Fintona 470kg Charolais to £980. E Doyle, Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £960.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

Corranny producer 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £885. A McKenna, Augher 400kg Limousin to £865. G Foster, Killylea 400kg Charolais to £840, 370kg Charolais to £820, 380kg Charolais to £800 and 380kg Charolais to £780. Clogher producer 390kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £830. R Smyton, Fivemiletown 370kg Charolais to £805. S McAleer, Pomeroy 390kg Charolais to £805. G Cadden, Lisnaskea 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £800, 370kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £760 and 370 Limousin to £705. P Mullan, Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £795. G W Ferguson, Blaney 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £775. J Frizelle, Ballygawely 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £750. S S Moore, Portadown 380kg Limousin to £730 and 350kg Limousin to £715. S Maguire, Maguiresbridge 390kg Limousin to £720.

WEANLINGS (170)

Another good entry this week sold to a firm demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,210 for a 460kg Charolais (£263) and a 420kg Charolais to £980 (£233) for M Lennon, Augher. A and M Smyton, Tempo 440kg Charolais to £1,060 (£241) and 410kg Charolais to £970. P McDonald, Tynan 390kg Limousin to £1,005 (£258), M L Nugent, Augher 450kg Charolais to £980 and 430kg Charolais to £955. M Hackett, Augher 400kg Charolais to £950, 370kg Charolais to £925 (£250) and 390kg Charolais to £925. W J Shephard, Crumlin 460kg Limousin to £925. C Fee, Tempo 430kg Simmental to £920. G Taggart, Coalisland 340kg Charolais to £920 (£270), R J Farrell, Dromore 430kg Simmental to £910. H Mullholland, Glenavy 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £910. C McDonnell, Brookeborough 320kg Charolais to £900 (£281), P J Monaghan Omagh, 330kg Charolais to £900 (£273).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Deerpark Collections, Kesh 560kg Charolais to £1,045 (£186) and 380kg Charolais to £840. M L Nugent, Augher 440kg Charolais to £1,000 (£227), O P Donnelly, Augher 410kg Simmental to £905 (£221), M Dyche, Dungannon 420kg Limousin to £885. S Fox, Omagh 490kg Limousin to £860, 440kg Limousin to £820, 440kg Limousin to £780 and 360kg Limousin to £775. A Shortt, Omagh 330kg Charolais to £850 (£258), C Fee, Tempo 390kg Limousin to £840 and 370kg Charolais to £780. T Grew, Corranny 420kg Charolais to £830 and 350kg Charolais to £740. S Smyth, Rosslea 400kg Limousin to £810 and 370kg Limousin to £775. B Doran, Dungannon 400kg Charolais to £795. A and M Smyton, Tempo 360kg Charolais to £750. G Taggart, Coalisland 330kg Charolais to £745.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A larger entry this week sold easily to a strong demand with A G McGovern, Fivemiletown selling calved heifers to make £1,900. £1,880 and £1,780. Derrygonnelly producer £1,740, £1,680, £1,500 and £1,300 for calved heifers. J Oliver, Omagh £1,490 for calved heifer. D Montgomery, Dungannon £1,400 for calved third calver. S Montgomery, Dungannon £1320 for calved heifer. Others sold from £1,100. Springing heifers sold to £1,200.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A smaller entry this week sold to a steady demand with E Kelly, Augher selling a 2011 cow and bull calf to £1,565. S Ferris Drumquin sold heifers with heifer calvers to £1,500 and £1,435, also heifers with bull calvers to £1,455, £1,410 and £1,300. Patrick Maguire, Tempo £1,470 for 05 cow and bull calf, £1,250 for 2010 cow and bull calf, and £1,020 for 06 cow and bull calf. J Armstrong, Maguiresbridge £1,335 for heifer and bull calf. M O’Brien, Trillick £1,230 for 2011 cow and bull calf. Derek Williamson, Portadown £1,210 for heifer and heifer calf and £1,180 for heifer and bull calf. W Hamilton, Castlederg £1,140 for heifer and bull calf and £1,125 and £1,000 for heifers with heifer calvers. V Conlon, Benburb £1,140 for heifer with heifer calf and £1,100 for third calver with bull calf. S Wylie, Aughnacloy £1,120 for heifer and heifer calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold N Coulter, Trillick £1,210 and £1,190. H G Quinn £1,050. S Mallon £1,020. Kesh producer sold a selection of back springing cows and heifers to make from £700 to £1,020.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

Another large entry sold to a brisk demand with bull calvers (under two months) selling to £580 for a Simmental to T Simpson, Ederney. Augher producer £570 twice for Charolais and £425 for Hereford, G Shannon, Lisnaskea £500 for Limousin, T Armstrong, Derrygonnelly £490 for Simmental and £465 for Charolais, C Monteith, Omagh £400 for Limousin, M Howe, Cornafanogue £350 for Hereford, J McFarland, Trillick £320 and £315 for Limousins. M Edwards, Caledon £305 for Belgian Blue, V and R Hall, Fivemiletown £300 for Aberdeen Angus, C Moran, Derrylin £300 for Hereford.

HEIFER CALVES

Clogher producer £405 and £370 for Limms. I Magee Trillick £370 for Charolais S McLaughlin Co. L.Derry £360 for Aberdeen Angus Dungannon producer £340 and £335 for Limms. Lisbellaw producer £330, £325, and £320 for Charolais. V and R Hall Fivemiletown £305 for Aberdeen Angus

REARED BULLS

M Treacy, Brookeborough £705 and £575 for Charolais. D McCallon, Omagh £700 for Charolais, O Murray, Fintona £685 for Aberdeen Angus and £670 for Charolais, Augher producer £670 for Limousin and £655 for Charolais, J Milligan, Ederney £650 and £555 for Charolais. R J Crawford, Augher £640 for Aberdeen Angus, S Wylie, Aughnacloy £630 for Limousin, J and B Teague, Omagh £600 for Limousin, C Davidson, Dungannon £540 for Saler. B McStravick, Aghagallon £540 for Aberdeen Angus, M Carland, Omagh £530 for Charolais, W J Patterson, Omagh £510 for Blonde d’Aquitaine, K Woods, Keady £510 for Limousin

REARED HEIFERS

D McCallon, Omagh £755 for Charolais, B McCullagh, Greencastle £690 for Charolais, Aughnacloy producer £575 for Limousin, £555 for Charolais and £540 for Aberdeen Angus, M McGirr, Fivemiletown £555 for Limousin, D Williamson, Portadown £535 for Charolais, J and B Teague, Omagh £530 for Limousin, F A Kenwell, Omagh £515 and £475 for Limousins. R Armstrong, Kesh £510, £500 and £475 for Limousin. T Cornett, Portadown £490 for Hereford, Clogher producer £490 twice and £455 for Limousins and £480 and £450 for Charolais. M and P Gleeson, Lisnaskea £475 for Charolais.