Clogher Mart: Beef bred cows sell to £1,700

Another large entry of 1,302 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart this week again with a strong demand reported in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £1,700 and a top price of £206 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1,408 and a top price of £223 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,470 and reaching £143 per 100kg.

Fat steers overage sold to £1,833.50 (£193 per 100kg).

Fat steers underage sold to £216 per 100kg.

Fat heifers underage sold to £209 per 100kg.

In the store rings forward steers sold to £1,610 for a 760kg Charolais and £220 per 100kg for a 670kg Charolais at £1,480.

Medium weights sold to £1,150 for a 490kg Limousin and £256 per 100kg for a 410kg Charolais at £1,050.

Store heifers sold to £1,560 for a 720kg Limousin (£216) and £217 per 100kg per 100kg for a 590kg Charolais at £1,285.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1,180 for a 490kg Limousin (£241) and £255 per 100kg for a 390kg Charolais at £995 weanling heifers sold to £895 for a 350kg Limousin and £281 per 100kg for a 290kg Charolais at £815.

Dairy cows sold to £1,650 and £1,600.

Suckler outfits sold to £1,570.

Incalf heifers sold to £1,400.

Dropped calves bulls sold to £360 for a Charolais.

Heifers sold to £300 for a Hereford.

Reared bulls sold to £755 for a Simmental.

Reared heifers sold to £660 for a Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for cows and cow heifers as follows:

Swatragh producer 470kg Charolais to £223. Fivemiletown producer 640kg Limousin to £208 (£1,408). Letterbreen producer 420kg Limousin to £220, 500kg Limousin to £204 and 550kg Limousin to £200. Benburb producer 570kg Belgian Blue to £216. Lisburn producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £206. Cookstown producer 510kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £201. Warrentpoint producer 850kg Belgian Blue to £200 (£1,700) and 770kg Limousin to £189 (£1,455). Portadown producer 700kg Charolais to £197. Tempo producer 560kg Limousin to £196. Dungannon producer 630kg Limousin to £194. Macken producer 780kg Charolais to £189 (£1,474). Armagh producer 570kg Limousin to £188. Newtownbutler producer 540kg Charolais to £186. Kesh producer 630kg Charolais to £185 and 610kg Charolais to £185. Castlederg producer 640kg Charolais to £185. Moy producer 530kg Charolais to £184.

Other quality lots sold from £150 to £182 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £120 to £146 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £126 to £137 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £88 to £117 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £62 to to £86 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

980kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £143. 880kg Limousin to £143. 1,050kg Hereford to £140 (£1,470), 740kg Hereford to £136. 880kg Charolais to £119. 690kg Holstein to £113. 830kg Hereford to £109.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

950kg Limousin to £193 (£1,833.50), 860kg Limousin to £193 (£1,659.80), 850kg Charolais to £193 (£1,640-50), 710kg Limousin to £188. 640kg Simmental to £185. 590kg Charolais to £183. 630kg Limousin to £182. 570kg Limousin to £180. 560kg Hereford to £166.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

540kg Charolais to £216. 540kg Charolais to £214. 530kg Charolais to £204. 600kg Charolais to £204. 630kg Charolais to £198. 790kg Limousin to £196. 610kg Charolais to £195. 710kg Limousin to £187. 650kg Shorthorn beef to £179. 500kg Hereford to £161. Friesian steers sold from £146 to £154 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

540kg Aberdeen Angus to £209. 540kg Limousin to £196. 530kg Limousin to £196. 500kg Shorthorn beef to £193. 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £186. 520kg Shorthorn beef to £181. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £180. 490kg Simmental to £180. 650kg Simmental to £178. 580kg Simmental to £178. 490kg Belgian Blue to £177. 460kg Parthenais to £161. 580kg Fleckvieh to £152. Friesians sold from £145 to £151 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (160)

A very firm demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,610 for a 760kg Charolais (£212) and 780kg Charolais to £1,555 for W Vogan, Killylea. V Cooke, Clogher 780kg Charolais to £1,555, 750kg Charolais to £1,530 and 630kg Charolais to £1,370 (£217). T Woods, Enniskillen 770kg Charolais to £1,545, 700kg Charolais to £1,465, 720kg Charolais to £1,465 and 690kg Limousin to £1,455. J Beggan, Rosslea 670kg Charolais to £1,480 (£220), C Reid, Omagh 700kg Charolais to £1,470, 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,370 (£214), 700kg Charolais to £1,360 and 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,345. William Reynolds, Aghalane 710kg Charolais to £1,465. I Warrington, Fivemiletown 690kg Charolais to £1,455. Fermanagh producer 660kg Limousin to £1,420 (£215) and 630kg Limousin to £1,355. R Martin, Portadown 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,355. D Loane, Ballygawley 660kg Charolais to £1,345.

MEDIUM WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG

P McCaughey, Augher 490kg Limousin to £1,150 (£234) and 480kg Limousin to £1,120 (£233), F O'Rourke, Rosslea 440kg Charolais to £1,110 (£252) and 410kg Charolais to £1,050 (£256), D Loane, Ballygawley 480kg Charolais to £1,050. P B Donnelly, Armagh 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,045 and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £960. O Jeffers, Coagh 470kg Charolais to £1,040. D McLaren, Omagh 450kg Simmental to £1,000. R E Wilson, Trillick 460kg Charolais to £1,000. A Trotter, Caledon 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £940 and 440kg Belgian Blue to £875. E Murray, Killylea 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £900.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

F O'Rourke, Rosslea 370kg Charolais to £1,035 (£280), R E Wilson, Trillick 400kg Charolais to £940, 360kg Charolais to £905 (£251) and 360kg Charolais to £880. D McLaren, Omagh 380kg Limousin to £900 and 350kg Charolais to £895. Dungannon producer 310kg Hereford to £760. E Murray, Killylea 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £750 and 320kg Limousin to £595.

STORE HEIFERS (153)

A good steady demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,560 for a 720kg Limousin (£216) and 670kg Limousin to £1,430 (£213) for R Withers, Fivemiletown, F Flynn, Newtownbutler 660kg Charolais to £1,315 (£199), 640kg Limousin to £1,280 (£2) and 690kg Charolais to £1,250. J McKenna, Dungannon 650kg Charolais to £1,310 and 650kg Charolais to £1,195. W S Hall, Magheraveely 620kg Charolais to £1,285 (£217), 620kg Charolais to £1,255, 600kg Charolais to £1,235, 550kg Charolais to £1,235 (£224.50) and 550kg Charolais to £1,210. P D McGartland, Dungannon 570kg Limousin to £1,255 and 530kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,195 (£225), D Jordan, Newtownbutler 580kg Charolais to £1,240. J Maguire, Ballinamallard 640kg Charolais to £1,240, 550kg Charolais to £1,225 and 630kg Charolais to £1,200. O McCall, Armagh 560kg Limousin to £1,230. H Macauley, Ballyclare 550kg Charolais to £1,220. B Molloy, Pomeroy 550kg Limousin to £1,195.

MEDIUM WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG

B Molloy, Pomeroy 500kg Limousin to £1,130 (£226) and 500kg Limousin to £1,000. H N Berry, Tynan 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,095 (£219) and 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,040. H Macauley, Ballyclare 480kg Limousin to £1,080 and 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,030. Fermanagh producer 500kg Simmental to £1,075, 420kg Charolais to £1,055 (£251), 490kg Limousin to £1,050, 430kg Charolais to £985 and 490kg Charolais to £975. H McGowan, Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1,070 and 490kg Limousin to £1,050. O McCall, Armagh 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,050. J Cassidy, Roslea 450kg Limousin to £1,030, 430kg Limousin to £1,000 and 470kg Limousin to £965. P D McGartland, Dungannon 460kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,000. W Mannagh, Omagh 460kg Limousin to £975. K McIvor, Seskinore 460Kg Charolais to £955.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

J Cassidy, Roslea 370kg Limousin to £850. P Conwell, Donemanna 390kg Simmental to £780. F Conlan, Augher 390kg Limousin to £770, 400kg Limousin to £760, 380kg Limousin to £690. B Holland, Dungannon 390kg Limousin to £760. Ballygawley producer 380kg Limousin to £745, 340kg Limousin to £680 and 370kg Limousin to £650. M McCall, Armagh 370kg Charolais to £700. C S Wiggam, Ballygawley 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £675, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £625. J F McGuinness, Eglinton 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £590.

WEANLINGS (255)

Another brisk demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,180 for a 490kg Limousin (£241), 440kg Limousin to £1,075 (£244), 500kg Charolais to £1,060, 450kg Charolais to £1,045, 420kg Limousin to £1,020 and 440kg Charolais to £1,000 for J McSorley, Beragh. T J Aiken, Kesh 490kg Charolais to £1,135 (£231), 450kg Charolais to £1,060 (£235), 470kg Charolais to £1,010 and 460kg Limousin to £980. P Campbell, Coalisland 450kg Charolais to £1,055 and 410kg Charolais to £990 (£241), D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 440kg Charolais to £1,030. G Aiken, Kesh 400kg Charolais to £1,000 (£250), Mountview Cattle, Dungannon 410kg Charolais to £1,000. B Kelly, Omagh 390kg Charolais to £995 (£255), B O'Hara, Coagh 480kg Hereford to £980. C McAninley, Dungannon 380kg Charolais to £955. A C Moane, Cooneen 480kg Limousin to £950.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Kesh producer 350kg Limousin to £895 (£255), 360kg Limousin to £800 and 320kg Limousin to £745. A J Walsh, Omagh 370kg Simmental to £845 (£228), H McFarland, Trillick 340kg Limousin to £825 (£242), S McKenna, Clogher 290kg Charolais to £815 (£281), 310kg Charolais to £790, 280kg Charolais to £765 and 280kg Charolais to £760. J McHugh, Cookstown 300kg Limousin to £770. S S Dunlop, Ballygawley 340kg Limousin to £770. O O'Hagan, Maghera 310kg Charolais to £770. J Graham, Ederney 280kg Limousin to £765. Cooneen producer 350kg Limousin to £755. D O'Hagan, Maghera 330kg Simmental to £745. N R Knox, Ballygawley 310kg Limousin to £735.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good entry this week sold to a steady demand with a Ballygawley producer selling calved heifers to £1,650 and £1,600. W Bloomer, Dungannon calved second calver to £1,600. N McCorry, Craigavon £1,510 and £1,350 for calved heifers. D Capper, Portadown £1,480 for springing heifer and £1,190 for calved fourth calver. W N Gibson, Beragh £1,470 and £1,310 for calved heifers. R Greaves, Derrylin £1,380 for calved Shorthorn heifer. Others sold from £900 a special entry of Fleckvieh. Maiden heifers three-quarter bred from a Fintona producer sold easily with prices ranging from £670 to £945. T R and K W Smith, Castlederg sold a selection of Ayrshire, Swedish Red, Fleckvieh and Simmental maiden heifers off milk from £400 to £425.

On offer Saturday, April 21st one pedigree registered Hereford bull, G,Teed in everyway.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A larger entry this week sold to a strong demand with B Mallon, Eglinton selling an 2008 cow and bull calf to £1,570. J Breen, Craigavon £1,500 and £1,360 for heifers with bull calves. Pomeroy producer £1,400 for incalf heifer. R Elliott, Fivemiletown £1,400 for incalf heifer. P Donnelly, Ballygawley £1,390 for incalf heifer. J P Canavan, Coalisland £1,390, £1,300, £1,200 and £1,195 for incalf cows. A McDonald, Ballygawley £1,310 for springing cow and £1,255 and £1,215 for cows with bull calves. B McGirr, Fintona £1,290 and £1,145 for heifers with heifer calves. C Hughes, Moy £1,205, £1,030 and £980 for incalf cows. A C Campbell, Lisburn £1,200 for heifer and heifer calf.

Special entry on Saturday, April 21st of five calved heifers with choice calves at foot.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A larger entry this week sold to keen demand with bull calves selling to £360 for a Charolais to D Clarke, Maguiresbridge. J McDonagh, Brookeborough £345 for Charolais. William Downey, Magheeraveely £335 for Hereford. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £300 for Belgian Blue. D McKenna, Clogher £300 for Limousin. R B Magee, Enniskillen £295 for Aberdeen Angus. R Brunt, Fivemiletown £295 and £285 for Aberdeen Angus. Omagh producer 290 for Simmental. M McGirr, Fivemiletown £275 for Limousin.

HEIFER CALVES

N Ritchie, Lisnaskea £300 for Hereford. A Teague, Dromore £300 for Charolais. W H Stockdale, Clogher £300 for Belgian Blue. Omagh producer £275 for Belgian Blue. C McGrade, Dromore £260 for Limousin. Armagh producer £260 for Limousin.

REARED BULLS

E J Mitchell, Clogher £755 and £625 for Simmentals and £595 for Shorthorn beef. M Keown, Dromore £665 for Simmental. E and P Hughes, Augher £660 for Charolais. J Moore, Fintona £625 for Charolais. D Foy, Cooneen £620 and £500 for Charolais. M and G Monaghan, Augher £620 for Charolais. F O'Neill, Ballygawley £615 for Charolais. P Edwards, Ballygawley £590 and £485 for Friesians. M McConnell, Clogher £590 for Fleckvieh. W Bothwell, Fivemiletown £555 for Charolais £525 twice for Belgian Blues and £485 for Hereford.

REARED HEIFERS

M Keown, Dromore £660 and £540 for Limousins. M McConnell, Clogher £615 for Limousin. Beragh producer £590 for Shorthorn beef and £550 twice for Limousins. J Moore, Fintona £590 and £565 for Friesian. J Connelly, Lisnaskea £580 for Charolais. D and J Hunter, Tempo £510, £450 twice and £435 for Limousins. W Mulligan, Ballygawley £470 for Limousin. J F McGuinness, Eglinton £425 twice for Limousins and £370 for Hereford.