Clogher Mart: Beef bred cows sell to £1,832

Another large entry of 1,396 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart this week producing a strong demand for all sorts in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £1,832 for a 860kg Charolais at £213 per 100kg while cow heifers topped at £1,470 for a 700kg Limousin at £210.

With fleshy Friesian cows selling to £136 per 100kg for 780kg.

Fat bulls reached £1,565 for a 1,110kg Aberdeen Angus at £141 and selling to a top of £146 per 100kg for a 910kg Charolais.

Beef steers overage sold to £212 for a 480kg Belgian Blue and sold to a top of £1,436 for a 850kg Charolais at £169.

Beef steers underage sold to £196 for a 720kg Limousin.

Beef heifers sold to £216 per 100kg for a 510kg Belgian Blue.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1,590 for a 780kg Belgian Blue (£204) and £1,570 for a 760kg Charolais.

Medium weights sold to £1,190 for a 500kg Limousin (£238) and reaching £253 per 100kg for a 460kg Charolais at £1,165.

Forward store heifers sold to £1,340 for a 640kg Charolais (£209) and reaching £228 per 100kg for a 560kg Charolais at £1,280.

Medium weights sold to £1,070 for a 470kg Charolais (£227) reaching £243 per 100kg for a 440kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1,070.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1,130 for a 510kg Charolais (£221) selling to £332 per 100kg for a 290kg Limousin at £965.

Weanling heifers sold to £990 for a 440kg Limousin and selling to £293 per 100kg for a 280kg Charolais at £820.

Dairy cows sold to £1,775 while suckler outfits sold to £1,720 and £1,700 incalf cows and heifers sold to £1,505 and £1,500, reared bulls sold to £665 for a Limousin.

Reared heifers sold to £775 for a Charolais.

Dropped bull calves sold to £370 for a Belgian Blue while heifers sold to £355 for a Charolais.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows:

Roscor producer 860kg Charolais to £213 (£1,832), Artigarva producer 640kg Belgian Blue to £211. Lisburn producer 700kg Limousin to £210 (£1,470). Clogher producer 780kg Belgian Blue to £208 (£1,622), 730kg Limousin to £195 and 830kg Charolais to £192 (£1,593), Dungannon producer 650kg Limousin to £205 and 700kg Limousin to £196. Pomeroy producer 720kg Belgian Blue to £203 (£1,461). J Barkey, Middletown 500kg Charolais to £199. Fivemiletown producer 550kg Charolais to £199. Portadown producer 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £197 (£1,379), Dungannon producer 560kg Limousin to £196. Ballygawley producer 520kg Limousin to £195. Kesh producer 680kg Limousin to £194. Pomeroy producer 820kg Charolais to £191 (£1,566). Tempo producer 650kg Limousin to £191. Fintona producer 560kg Charolais to £191. Omagh producer 630kg Charolais to £187. Castlederg producer 880kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £187 (£1,645).

Other quality lots sold from £150 to £185 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £118 to £146 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £126 to £136 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £87 to £116 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £64 to £80 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

910kg Charolais to £146 (£1,328), 1110 kg Aberdeen Angus to £141 (£1,565), 970kg Friesian to £140 (£1,358), 1,090kg Simmental to £110 (£1,199).

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

480kg Belgian Blue to £212, 850kg Charolais to £169 (£1,436), 840kg Limousin to £158. 880kg Limousin to £156. 870kg Charolais to £136. 990kg Simmental to £129. 480kg Holstein to £126. 490kg Friesian to £119.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

720kg Limousin to £196. 820kg Limousin to £196. 610kg Simmental to £196. 740kg Limousin to £192. 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £187. 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £183. 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £183. 570kg Fleckvieh to £179. 620kg Fleckvieh to £179. 700kg Charolais to £177. 620kg Simmental to £175. 600kg Shorthorn dairy to £170. 650kg Hereford to £169.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

510kg Belgian Blue to £216. 630kg Simmental to £207. 560kg Limousin to £194. 520kg Hereford to £174. 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £173. 560kg Hereford to £171. 510kg Holstein to £167. 560kg Friesian to £164. 570kg Shorthorn dairy to £146. Other Friesians sold from £112 to £135 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS

A good steady demand for stores with heavy lots selling to £1,590 for a 780kg Belgian Blue (£204), 800kg Charolais to £1,575 (£197), 760kg Charolais to £1,570 (£206), 780kg Limousin to £1,535, 740kg Charolais to £1,505 (£203), 810kg Charolais £1,450 and 720kg Charolais to £1,380 for R Wilson, Killylea. P Gormley, Cappagh 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,450 (£216) and 700kg Charolais to £1,430 (£204), M/S S and V Quinn, Moneymore 670kg Charolais to £1,400 (£209), 690kg Charolais to £1,380, 700kg Charolais to £1,380 and 600kg Charolais to £1,340 (£223), V Kelly, Ballygawley 660kg Charolais to £1,370. M Brennan, Cookstown 600kg Charolais to £1,365 (£227), D J and K Scott, Armagh 640kg Charolais to £1,360 (£212) and 600kg Limousin to £1,310 (£218), W I Loane, Trillick 590kg Limousin to £1,350 (£229), Roy Hall, Fivemiletown 600kg Limousin to £1,330 (£221), S Gardiner, Armagh 710kg Charolais to £1,315.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

W Crawford, Clogher 500kg Limousin to £1,190 (£238) and 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,125 (£229), J Kirkpatrick, Clabby 460kg Charolais to £1,165 (£253), 500kg Charolais to £1,150 (£230), F O'Rourke, Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £1,160 (£247), T W Livingstone, Tynan 490kg Limousin to £1,100 440kg Limousin to £1,090 (£248) 410kg Limousin to £980 and 440kg Limousin to £980. J Lavery, Aghalee 450kg Charolais to £1,050. E McCaffery, Tempo 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,060 (£212) and 470kg Charolais to £1,055 (£224), F McStay, Lurgan 460kg Simmental to £1,030 and 460kg Simmental to £980. L Logue, Dromore 440kg Limousin to £1,020. S R Hessin, Moneymore 440kg Limousin to £980.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

S Hetherington, Omagh 330kg Belgian Blue to £800 (£242), M O'Hanlon Ballygawley 340kg Saler to £790. T Quinn, Coalisland 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £750, 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £690, 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £670 x 2 and 320kg Limousin to £660. R Quinn, Coalisland 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £575. G Little, Newtownbutler 330kg Friesian to £530.

STORE HEIFERS (218)

A large entry sold readily to a very keen demand with strong stores selling to £1,340 for a 640kg Charolais (£209) to E Cassidy, Rosslea. S Gardiner, Armagh 560kg Charolais to £1,280 (£228) and 550kg Charolais to £1,170 (£213), A McKenna, Augher 570kg Limousin to £1,270 (£223) 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,170 and 570kg Limousin to £1,130. P J Kelly, Ballygawley 630kg Limousin to £1,245 and 600kg Charolais to £1,145. C Molloy, Dungannon 570kg Charolais to £1,200. M Brennan, Cookstown 570kg Charolais to £1,200. E V Quinn, Kilkeel 550kg Limousin to £1,200 (£218) and 500kg Limousin to £1,140 (£228), K A Tubman, Maguiresbridge 510kg Limousin to £1,125, G Black, Ballygawley 510kg Limousin to £1,125. B Cassidy, Rosslea 510kg Charolais to £1,120. S Daly, Omagh 550kg Simmental to £1,105. W and N Patterson, Ballygawley 510kg Charolais to £1,105.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

J Courtney, Maguiresbridge 470kg Charolais to £1,070 (£227), G T Cowan, Banbridge 460kg Charolais to £1,070 (£232), 430kg Charolais to £1,020 (£237) and 460kg Limousin to £990. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon 440kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,070 (£243), E Cassidy, Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £1,065, K A Tubman, Maguiresbridge 450kg Limousin to £1,060. C Keys, Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1,060 and 490kg Charolais to £1,000. G Black, Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1,050. B Cassidy, Rosslea 460kg Charolais to £1,045 and 450kg Charolais to £990. C Molloy, Dungannon 460kg Charolais to £1,040. H Macualey, Ballyclare 460kg Limousin to £1,040. Harvey Keys, Fivemiletown 450kg Charolais to £1,000.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

J Courtney, Maguiresbridge 370kg Limousin to £930 (£251), M Rafferty, Cappagh 400kg Charolais to £900 (£225), T Quinn, Dungannon 400kg Shorthorn to £890 360kg Limousin to £830, 360kg Limousin to £785 and 370kg Limousin to £775. B Cassidy, Rosslea 390kg Charolais to £870. E McCafferty, Tempo 400kg Charolais to £865. E Cassidy, Rosslea 360kg Charolais to £860 and 380kg Charolais to £850. E V Quinn, Kilkeel 360kg Limousin to £830, M O'Hanlon, Ballygawley 330kg Limousin to £805 and 340kg Charolais to £770. G T Cowan, Banbridge 330kg Charolais to £800. W D Bothwell, Fivemiletown 390kg Belgian Blue to £800, 380kg Belgian Blue to £790 and 380kg Belgian Blue to £770, D McCartan, Ballygawley 370kg Limousin to £765. J Armstrong, Keady 390kg Limousin to £760.

WEANLINGS

A large entry sold to a very keen demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,130 for a 510kg Charolais (£221) from P McBrien, Derrylester, S Mellon, Fintona 430kg Limousin to £1,065 (£247), 390kg Limousin to £1,000 (£256) and 430kg Limousin to £1,000. J P Murray, Rosslea 410kg Charolais to £1,035 (£252), J N Allen, Armagh 410kg Limousin to £1,020 (£248), O McAnespie, Ballygawley 400kg Limousin to £1,020 (£254) and 380kg Charolais to £990 (£260), Kesh producer 390kg Charolais to £995 (£255), R G Maguire, Dromore 400kg Charolais to £995 and 420kg Charolais to £985. M Boyle, Cooneen 410kg Limousin to £990 and 400kg Limousin to £960. M McCrory, Sixmilecross 380kg Limousin to £990 (£260), Fivemiletown producer 430kg Limousin to £980 and 370kg Limousin to £955. N Cochrane, Portadown 350kg Charolais to £970 (£277), J Loughran, Sixmilecross 290kg Limousin to £965 (£332), J McGovern, Letterbreen 340kg Charolais to £960 (£282), Ballygawley producer 370kg Limousin to £950.

WEANLING HEIFERS

J McAleer, Rosslea 440kg Limousin to £990 (£225), M McCrory, Sixmilecross 430kg Limousin to £960 and 410kg Limousin to £900. S Morrison, Newmills 440kg Limousin to £940, 450kg Limousin to £900 and 430kg Limousin to £890. M Beacom, Ederney 390kg Charolais to £925 (£237) and 380kg Charolais to £830. G J McKenna, Clogher 360kg Charolais to £910 (£252), 370kg Charolais to £875, 350kg Charolais to £870 (£248) and 350kg Charolais to £805. E Fee, Fivemiletown 400kg Charolais to £875 and 370kg Charolais to £850. J McDonnell, Cooneen 360kg Charolais to £875 (£243), P McConnell, Clogher 350kg Charolais to £870. C McDonnell, Cooneen 380kg Charolais to £870 and 350kg Charolais to £840. M Mallon, Dungannon 390kg Charolais to £850. F McGirr, Fintona 280kg Charolais to £820 (£293).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

Steady demand this week with Wilson Bloomer, Dungannon selling a third calver to £1,775 and another to £1,270. Eglish producer £1,660 for calved heifer. Lurgan producer £1,600 for calved heifer and £1,400 for calved third calver. J Edgar, Omagh £1,390 and £1,290 for calved heifers. Others sold from £1,030.

BREEDING BULLS

J Maguire, Derrylin £1,650 for pedigree non registered Charolais (born 18/04/16).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A good turnout this week sold readily with Brendan Mallon, Eglinton selling 2013 cow and bull calf to £1,720 and heifer and heifer calf to £1,700. William F Martin, Castlederg £1,515 for heifer and bull calf and £1,185 for heifer and heifer calf. P Donnelly, Ballygawley £1,505 and £1,500 for incalf heifers. S Cassidy, Fintona £1,405, £1,335, £1,330, £1,280 and £1,155 for incalf heifers and £1,130 for incalf cow. K McKee, Keady £1,380 for heifer and bull calf. V McGarvey, Cloughfin £1,365 for heifer and heifer calf. Pomeroy producer £1,290, £1,275, £1,100, £950 and £900 for incalf cows. D Clarke, Maguiresbridge £1,280 for incalf cow. C McCombe, Clogher £1,255 for heifer and bull calf. Drumquin producer £1,110 for heifer and heifer calf. J Doherty, Cross, Co Londonderry £1,000 for incalf cow.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A good selection on offer this week sold to a keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £370 for a Belgian Blue to S Loren, Fintona, M/S D and J Hunter, Tempo 340 for Charolais. C McBrien, Lisnaskea £330, £280 and £275 for Herefords. R S and M McKee, Saintfield £305 for Hereford. D McKenna, Clogher £300 for Aberdeen Angus. W S Little, Lisbellaw £295 for Aberdeen Angus. H Connelly, Rosslea £280 for Simmental. J J Bell, Newtownbutler £275 for Limousin. C Barrett, Dromore £275 for Limousin and £265 x 2 for Herefords.

HEIFER CALVES

B McCullagh, Greencastle £355 for Charolais. A Parke, Strabane £345 for Aberdeen Angus. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £340 for Limousin. Dungannon producer £325 and £320 for Limousins. Lisbellaw producer £315, £310 and £305 for Simmentals. W S Little, Lisbellaw £285 for Hereford. P McCorry, Derrylin £270 for Belgian Blue.

REARED BULLS

B McCann, Dungannon £665 and £640 for Limousin and £515 for Hereford. J Breen, Armagh £660 x 2 for Limousin. B McBride, Trillick £635 for Simmental and £635 for Charolais. K McKee, Keady £620 for Limousin. S Cox, Kinawley £615 and £590 for Charolais and £570 for Limousin. J and A Norris, Dungannon £600 for Limousin. P Quinn, Pomeroy £550 for Charolais. P T Loughran Jnr, Cookstown £540 for Simmental. J O'Rourke, Lisnaskea £530 for Blonde d'Aquitaine, E A Emo, Derrylin £525 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

B McCann, Dungannon £775 for Charolais and £510 for Limousin. J McGrath, Castlederg £760 for Charolais. D and A Armstrong, Ederney £660 for Limousin. W J Parr, Aughnacloy £590 for Charolais. P T Loughran Jnr, Cookstown £475 and £420 for Simmentals. A D Dunlop, Lisbellaw £470 and £400 x 2 for Aberdeen Anguss. Aughnacloy producer £455 for Shorthorn beef, £450 and £440 for Charolais, A McGovern, Newtownbutler £430 for Charolais, P O'Neill, Cookstown £390 for Aberdeen Angus and £375 for Limousin. E A Emo, Derrylin £375 for Aberdeen Angus.