Clogher Mart: Beef bulls sell to £1,501

A smaller entry this week produced a strong demand in all sections for all sorts in the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,462 for a 720kg Limousin at £203. Cow heifers sold to £1,366 for a 690kg Limousin at £198. Friesian cows sold to £137 per 100kg beef bulls sold to £1,501 for a 1,080kg Limousin at £139. Overage Friesian steers sold from £122 to £130 per 100kg. Underage steers sold to £1,441 for a 680kg Charolais at £212.

In the store rings strong steers sold to £1,515 for a 810kg Hereford (£187) and selling to a top of £227 per 100kg for a 650kg Limousin at £1,475. Medium weights sold to £1,065 for a 500kg Charolais (£213) and sold to a top of £257 per 100kg for a 390kg Charolais at £1,005. Store heifers forward lots sold to £1,425 for a 710kg Charolais (£200) and reaching £212 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin at £1,340. Medium weights sold to £1,210 for a 490kg Charolais (£247) and £980 for a 420kg Charolais (£233). Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1,260 for a 410kg Charolais (£307) and £1,055 for a 350kg Charolais (£301). Weanling heifers sold to £1,000 for a 460kg Charolais (£217) and reaching £249 per 100kg for a 400kg Charolais at £955. Dairy cows and heifers sold to £1,670. Suckler outfits sold to £1,215 with incalf cows and heifers selling to £1,585 and £1,500. Dropped calves bulls sold to £400 for a Simmental and heifers sold to £370 for a Limousin. Reared bulls sold to £705 for Limousin. Reared heifers sold to £695 for a Charolais.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING: Maguiresbridge producer 720kg Limousin to £203. Benburb producer 690kg Limousin to £198 and 660kg Charolais to £195. Dungannon producer 500kg Simmental to £195. Augher producer 570kg Limousin to £193 and 680kg Charolais to £192. Newtownbutler producer 580kg Limousin to £188. Clogher producer 480kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £186. Tempo producer 680kg Charolais to £185 and 650kg Charolais to £173. Fivemiletown producer 690kg Limousin to £182. Armagh producer 590kg Limousin to £178 and 670kg Charolais to £178. Armagh producer 650kg Limousin to £176. Dungannon producer 700kg Belgian Blue to £176. Dungannon producer 750kg Charolais to £176. Caledon producer 620kg Fleckvieh to £175. Tynan producer 680kg Simmental to £173. Aughnacloy producer 610kg Charolais to £173. Fivemiletown producer 620kg Limousin to £173.

Other quality lots sold from £137 to £171 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £115 to £135 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £126 to £137 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £82 to £112 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £60 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Dromore producer 1,080kg Limousin to £1,501 (£139), 970kg Charolais to £1,299 (£134), 1,020kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,366 (£134) 950kg Charolais to £123. 960kg Aberdeen Angus to £114. 990kg Hereford to £112.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

Blonde d'Aquitaines to £140 and Friesians sold from £122 to £130 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

Rosslea producer 680kg Charolais to £212. Dungannon producer 550kg Limousin to £184. Dungannon producer 510kg Limousin to £180 and 480kg Charolais to £175. Tassagh producer 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £174, 460kg Hereford to £162, 460kg Friesian to £133. Fivemiletown producer 550kg Simmental to £170. Dungannon producer 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £164 and 460kg Hereford to £162.

STORE BULLOCKS

A good steady demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,515 for a 810kg Hereford (£187), 760kg Shorthorn to £1,470 (£193), 790kg Simmental to £1,460, 710kg Charolais to £1,355 and 750kg Shorthorn to £1,325 for G Reid, Armagh. William Blackburn, Clogher sold a 650kg Limousin to £1,475 (£227), 670kg Charolais to £1,465 (£218), 670kg Charolais to £1,445 (£215), 670kg Charolais to £1,425 and 610kg Charolais to £1,355 (£222), Fermanagh producer 710kg Charolais to £1,400 (£197), A Trotter, Caledon 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,400 (£203), 680kg Simmental to £1,345. B and M S M Fee, Lisbellaw 660kg Simmental to £1,395, 650kg Limousin to £1,340, 610kg Limousin to £1,335 and 670kg Limousin to £1,325. Roy Hall, Fivemiletown 600kg Charolais to £1,360 (£226), S Morrow, Aughnacloy 670kg Limouain to £1,340 and 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,325.

MED WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG

J Donnelly, Augher 500kg Charolais to £1,065 (£213) and 480kg Limousin to £1,030. C Murphy, Brookeborough 450kg Limousin to £1,035 (£230). J McVitty. Lisnaskea 480kg Simmental to £1,000. A Sloane, Armagh 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £990. R G Cummings, Killylea 490kg British Blues to £990 and 440kg Simmental to £885. P Carr, Armagh 450kg Charolais to £940 and 460kg Shorthorn to £790. F West, Newtownbutler 440kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £900.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

D McLaren, Omagh 390kg Charolais to £1,005 (£257), 370kg Charolais to £800 and 350kg Charolais to £750. J Berry, Tynan 390kg Hereford to £975 (£250), 370kg Hereford to £900 (£243) and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. J Donnelly, Augher 390kg Charolais to £940 (£241) and 390kg Charolais to £935 (£240). R H Caldwell, Fivemiletown 350kg Friesian to £480. R Fawcett, Lisnaskea 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £710, 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £670, and 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £610. W D Bothwell, Fivemiletown 280kg Belgian Blue to £635, 290kg Belgian Blue to £605, 310kg Hereford to £590 and 300kg Hereford to £575.

STORE HEIFERS

Sharp demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,425 for a 710kg Charolais (£200) and 640kg Charolais to £1,130 for S Pauley, Sixmilecross. B and M S M Fee, Lisbellaw 630kg Limousin to £1,340 (£212) and 650kg Limousin to £1,320 (£203), J Lendrum, Fivemiletown 650kg Charolais to £1,305 and 590kg Charolais to £1,225. S Elliott, Florencecourt 630kg Charolais to £1,290, 620kg Charolais to £1,190, 620kg Charolais to £1,175, and 620kg Charolais to £1,155. F West, Newtownbutler 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,195, 570kg Limousin to £1,155 and 560kg Charolais to £1,140. J McVitty, Lisnaskea 640kg Charolais to £1,175. M/S C and R Graham, Enniskillen 590kg Charolais to £1,130, 550kg Charolais to £1,130, and 510kg Charolais to £1,125 (£220), J Dunwoody, Milford 560kg Charolais to £1,110 and 540kg Charolais to £1,100. W Pauley, Sixmilecross 610kg Charolais to £1,100.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

M/S C and R Graham, Enniskillen 490kg Charolais to £1,210 (£247) and 500kg Charolais to £1,100 (£220), A Sloane, Armagh 490kg Charolais to £1,110 (£226), 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,020 and 420kg Charolais to £980 (£233), F West, Newtownbutler 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,045 and 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £970. M/S W N and I J Dundas, Springfield 490kg Charolais to £1,010 and 470kg Charolais to £970. J McVitty, Lisnaskea 470kg Charolais to £1,000 and 430kg Charolais to £820. M/S J A and E Downey, Dungannon 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £970, 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £930, 430kg Simmental to £920 and 470kg Hereford to £835. P Maguire, Derrylin 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £845 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £825 and 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £785. D Kettyle, Newtownbutler 410kg Limousin to £840.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

Roly Domer 390kg Belgian Blue to £900 (£231), P Carr, Armagh 400kg Limousin to £870 (£217), J A and E Downey, Dungannon 380kg Simmental to £765. P Maguire, Derrrylin 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £690, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £620, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £600, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £580, 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £530 and 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £520. P McLaren, Augher 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £680 and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £580.

WEANLINGS

A very firm demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,260 for a 410kg Charolais (£307), 350kg Charolais to £1,055, (£301), 360kg Charolais to £1,010 (£280) and 340kg Limousin to £910 (£267) for P Cassidy, Augher. S Mellon, Fintona 480kg Charolais to £1,105 (£230) and 460kg Limousin to £1,070 (£232), R D Sommerville, Trillick 550kg Limousin to £1,015. J Donnelly, Augher 420kg Charolais to £1,000. M/S A and A Armstrong, Tempo 380kg Charolais to £1,000, 370kg Charolais to £980, 390kg Limousin to £960 and 380kg Limousin to £940. E Maguire, Omagh 450kg Limousin to £1000, 420kg Limousin to £905 and 430kg Limousin to £900. S Morrison, Newmills 410kg Limousin to £930, 420kg Limousin to £930 and 410kg Limousin to £925. G J McKenna, Clogher 340kg Charolais to £930 (£273).

WEANLING HEIFERS

R J and M Fay, Dungannon 460kg Charolais to £1,000 (£217), G J McKenna, Clogher 400kg Charolais to £995 (£249), 380kg Charolais to £930 (£244) and 430kg Shorthorn to £860. E Gildernew, Dungannon 350kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £830 (£237), 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £760, 340kg Limousin to £745, and 330kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £720. F Murphy, Brookeborough 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £750. M McGirr, Fivemiletown 380kg Limousin to £750 and 360kg Limousin to £725. A and A Armstrong, Tempo 350kg Charolais to £745. Fermanagh producer 320kg Limousin to £740. M Allen, Loughgall 330kg Shorthorn to £735, 300kg Limousin to £735 and 340kg Charolais to £725. G Morrow, Fivemiletown 340kg Charolais to £720. A Donnelly, Ederney 310kg Limousin to £710.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

Smaller entry sold to a brisk demand with calved heifers selling to £1,670 for N Jackson, Dromore. T A Watson, Cookstown £1,480 for springing heifer. Sean Mullan, Beragh £1,440. W N Gibson, Beragh £1,400, £1,370 and £1,200. Others sold from £900.

BREEDING BULL

Simon Campbell £1,420 for young pedigree registered Simmental (born 20/05/16).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Sharp demand for quality lots with Owen Roe McElroy, Augher selling an incalf cow to £1,585. C McCombe, Clogher £1,500 and £1,150 for incalf heifers. R Pollock, Lisburn £1,215 for 2012 cow and heifer calf and £980 for incalf cow. S Armstrong, Enniskillen £1,135 for incalf heifer. W J J Brown, Clogher £1,090 for heifer and bull calf. Pomeroy producer £900 twice for incalf cows. K McCaughey, Tempo £850 for heifer turned out incalf. Special entry on Saturday, March 24th of a selection of incalf cows and heifers.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A good turnout this week sold readily with bull calves (under two months) selling to £400 for a Simmental to W Hall, Ballygawley. Markethill producer £325 for Limousin. R Moore, Cornafanogue £300 and £285 for Belgian Blues. Gunn Farm Ltd, Newtownbutler £285 for Simmental. W R McCauley, Lisnaskea £275 for Simmental. E and T Beacom, Maguiresbridge £275 for Aberdeen Angus. Dungannon producer £260 and £250 for Charolais. Hillside Farms Ltd, Dromore £260 twice and £250 twice for Aberdeen Angus. N V Prentice, Tempo £250 for Limousin.

HEIFER CALVES

Fermanagh producer £370, £365 and £340 for Limousins. Aughnacloy producer £330 and £315 for Simmentals. Lisbellaw producer £310 and £295 for Charolais. R Moore, Cornafanogue £270 for Aberdeen Angus. W Hall, Ballygawley £250 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS

G Connelly, Rosslea £705 for Limousin. W Armstrong, Cornafanogue £480 for Charolais. C Emerson, Enniskillen £380 and £370 for Aberdeen Angus. Hillside Dairy Farms Ltd, Dromore £365 and £340 for Belgian Blues. E and T Beacom, Maguiresbridge £335 for Belgian Blue.

REARED HEIFERS

F McElroy, Augher £695 for Charolais. Hillside Dairy Farms, Dromore £315 for Belgian Blue. R Moore, Cornafanogue £270 for Aberdeen Angus.