Clogher Mart: Beef cows sell to £1,463

A smaller entry of 1,000 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, November 17th sold to a very steady demand in all sections especially for quality lots plainer cattle would be easier.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,463 for a 770kg Limousin at £190 per 100kg followed by a 780kg Charolais at £177 per 100kg totalling £1,380.60.

Cow heifers sold to £1,196 for a 650kg Charolais at £184 followed by a top price £193 per 100kg for a 590kg Lithuanian Black and White totalling £1,138.70.

Fleshy Friesian cows sold to a top of £132 per 100kg for a 850kg Friesian to total £1,122.00.

Fat bulls sold to £128 per 100kg for a 840kg Limousin reaching a top of £1,366.40 for a 1,220kg Charolais at £112 per 100kg.

Fat steers overage sold to £182 for a 710kg Fleckvieh.

Fat steers underage sold to £156 for a 570kg Simmental.

Fat heifers underage sold to £181 for a 580kg Simmental.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef and cow heifers as follows:

Clogher producer 590kg Lithuanian Black and White to £193 (£1,138.70), Portadown producer 770kg Limousin to £190 (£1,463) and 650kg Charolais to £184 (£,1196), Kilkeel producer 540kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £190 (£1,026) and 640kg Limousin to £157. Brookeborough producer 540kg Charolais to £186 and 520kg Limousin to £184. Newry producer 780kg Charolais to £177 (£1,380.60), Augher producer 720kg Limousin to £176. Pomeroy producer 470kg Charolais to £166. Lisnaskea producer 630kg Charolais to £165. Cullyhanna producer 710kg Parthenais to £164. Maguiresbridge producer 710kg Charolais to £162. Pomeroy producer 690kg Limousin to £160, 710kg Limousin to £156 and 640kg Limousin to £149. Bellnaleck producer 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £154. Dungiven producer 540kg Limousin to £153. Omagh producer 720kg Limousin to £147. Drumquin producer 640kg Limousin to £146.

Other quality lota sold from £120 to £144 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £100 to £117 per 100kg.

Fleshy Friesian Cows sold to £132 per 100kg for 850kg.

Plainer lots sold from £70 to £94 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £40 to £66 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

840kg Limousin to £128. 750kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £124. 1,040kg Stabiliser to £114. 1,220kg Charolais to £112. 850kg Limousin to £108. 920kg Charolais to £107. 1,010kg Simmental to £106. 960kg Charolais to £100. 740kg Limousin to £96.

FAT STEER OVERAGE

710kg Fleckvieh to £182. 690kg Hereford to £180. 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £170. 550kg Charolais to £157. 780kg Hereford to £152. 520kg Belgian Blue to £152. 570kg Friesian to £144.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE 570kg Simmental to £156. 740kg Simmental to £156. 590kg Simmental to £154. 610kg Simmental to £154. 620kg Simmental to £154. 540kg Simmental to £154. 640kg Simmental to £154. 510kg Simmental to £154. 610kg Friesian to £129. 530kg Friesian to £129. 570kg Fleckvieh to £129. 480kg Friesian to £129. 490kg Friesian to £129. 840kg Swedish Red to £119.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

580kg Simmental to £181. 550kg Charolais to £179. 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £168. 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £155. 610kg Fleckvieh to £124. 480kg Holstein to £113.

STORE BULLOCKS

Keen demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,450 for a 760kg Charolais (£191) for B Cairns, Dromara. T Conlon, Newtownbutler 700kg Charolais to £1,340 (£190), 680kg Limousin to £1,300, 670kg Charolais to £1,295 and 620kg Charolais to £1,290 (£208), T D Willis, Dungannon 730kg Limousin to £1,330 and 660kg Charolais to £1,200. M/S R and F McKean, Strabane 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,320, 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,220 and 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,200. J A Agnew, Caledon 660kg Shorthorn beef to £1300 and 690kg Hereford to £1290. T B Robinson, Augher 620kg Limousin to £1,250, 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £120 and 620kg Limousin to £1,180. M Davidson, Cookstown 630kg Limousin to £1,240, 570kg Charolais to £1,220 and 580kg Limousin to £1,190. S McClelland, Portadown 580kg Charolais to £1,240. S McConnell, Clogher 560kg Charolais to £1,190 (£212.50).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

P Cassidy, Augher 500kg Charolais to £1,095 (£219), 490kg Charolais tpo £1,070, 470kg Charolais to £1,060 and 480kg Charolais to £1,040. S McConnell, Clogher 470kg Charolais to £1,080 (£229), S McClelland, Portadown 490kg Charolais to £1,080, 480kg Charolais to £1,060 and 430kg Charolais to £1,010. Nigel Irwin, Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1,050 and 470kg Limousin to £1,030. J Holmes, Fivemiletown 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,050 and 470kg Limousin to £960. R J Irwin, Loughgall 470kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,030 and 500kg Limousin top £1,010. J McStay, Lurgan 480kg Limousin to £1,025, 430kg Limousin to £980 and 470kg Limousin to £980. R H Armstrong, Enniskillen 460kg Limousin to £990. M/S F and J J Devlin, Coagh 440kg Charolais to £960.

STORE HEIFERS

A brisk demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,220 for a 680kg Limousin for M J Keys, Clogher. M Carr, Newry 580kg Charolais to £1,115. W H Harkness, Crumlin 580kg Limousin to £1,110. M McCaffery, Rosslea 580kg Charolais to £1,105, 560kg Charolais to £1,080, 560kg Charolais to £1,055, 570kg Charolais to £1,050, 550kg Charolais top £1,040, 520kg Charolais to £1,020, 540kg Charolais to £1,015 and 520kg Charolais to £1,005. K Lockhart, Dungannon 610kg Charolais to £1,060. R H Armstrong, Enniskillen 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,020. D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 540kg Charolais to £1,020. I Hardy, Augher 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,010.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

M McGinley, Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1,000. M McCaffery, Rosslea 490kg Charolais to £965, 470kg Limousin to £950, 490kg Charolais to £935, 460kg Charolais to £860. D Orr, Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £920. E McAnespie, Ballygawley 460kg Charolais to £915, 430kg Charolais to £895, 430kg Limousin to £860 and 420kg Charolais to £850. K Hughes, Dungannon 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £885 and 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £840. P Quinn, Coalisland 470kg Limousin to £880. A Traynor, Dungannon 460kg Limousin to £870. J and J Crawford, Clogher 450kg Limousin to £860 and 460kg Charolais to £840. J Morton, Armagh 420kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £850.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

J Morton, Armagh 400kg Limousin to £845, 390kg Limousin to £810, 380kg Limousin to £790 and 310kg Limousin to £600. E McAnespie, Ballygawley 380kg Charolais to £840, 380kg Charolais to £820 and 350kg Charolais to £700. K Lockhart, Dungannon 380kg Charolais to £805 and 330kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £675. P Quinn, Coalisland 380kg Limousin to £740. K McCaughey, Trillick 390kg Simmental to £735 and 390kg Hereford to £700. G N Daly, Pomeroy 360kg Simmental to £725.

WEANLINGS

A good turnout in this section sold readily with steers and bulls selling to £965 for a 450kg Charolais (£214), 400kg Charolais to £865 (£216) and 370kg Charolais to £855 (£231) for M and P Gleeson, Lisnaskea. J Hawkes, Omagh 400kg Charolais to £935 (£234) and 340kg Charolais to £845 (£248), N P McElroy, Brookeborough 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £925, 380kg Simmental to £820) and 420kg Hereford to £820. M Donnelly, Beragh 460kg Charolais to £920 and 370kg Limousin to £700. K Pickering, Warringstown 450kg Simmental to £915. J Fullerton, Benburb 460 Shorthorn beef to £890, J McGeown, Lurgan 360kg Charolais to £850. Kesh producer 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £750. D O'Hagan, Maghera 300kg Limousin to £740 (£246) and 290kg Limousin to £730 (£252), P Askin, Augher 360kg Limousin to £740. C Morgan, Coalisland 330kg Limousin to £740 and 330kg Limousin to £695. J McHugh, Cookstown 350kg Limousin to £730.

WEANLING HEIFERS

J Hawkes, Omagh 360kg Charolais to £775 (£215), Kesh producer 360kg Limousin to £770 (£214), 320kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £680 and 300kg Limousin to £650. M and P Gleeson, Lisnaskea 380kg Charolais to £715 and 330kg Charolais to £680. J Connelly, Augher 390kg Charolais to £710 and 350kg Charolais to £680. D Toal, Armagh 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £690. J P Gleeson, Lisnaskea 330kg Charolais to £690, S A McGee, Dungannon 310kg Limousin to £680 (£219), H Robertson, Fivemiletown 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £680, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £660 and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £650. J McGeown, Lurgan 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £680, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £650 and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £630. P Quinn, Coalisland 270kg Limousin to £665 (£246), J Morrison, Dungiven 330kg Charolais to £640. M O'Gara, Carrickmore 230kg Charolais to £635 (£276)

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A much larger entry this week sold to a steady demand with M Robinson, Ballygawley selling a calved heifer to £1,800. R Givan, Dungannon £1,730, £1,710, and £1,570 for calved heifers. R Hemphill, Castlederg £1,620 for calved heifer. Benburb producer £1,620 for calved heifer. B McStravick, Lurgan £1,600 and £1,500 for calved heifers. W Sayers, Newtownbutler £1,590 and £1,570 for calved heifers. William Loughrin, Caledon £1,560 twice for calved heifers. Lurgan producer £1,540, £1,530 and £1,500 for calved heifers. C Anderson, Dungannon £1,480 for calved heifer.

BREEDING BULLS

R McKeever, Armagh £2610 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 13.04.17) also £1,310 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 19.11.17) both ready for work. R M Hamilton £1,150 for pedigree registered Hereford (born 29.04.17) ready for work.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A good turnout this week sold to a keen demand especially for quality lots Arthur McCrory, Pomeroy sold three incalf heifers to make £1,700, £1,655 and £1,460. Sean Oliver, Armagh £1,620 for 2013 cow with heifer calf. J Keenan, Fivemiletown £1,335 for second calver with heifer calf and £1,170 for 2010 cow with heifer calf. L Anderson, Armagh £1,310 and £1,215 for heifers with bull calves. J Morrison, Dungiven £1,140 for 2010 cow with bull calf. £1,090 for 2009 cow with heifer calf and £980 for 2012 cow with heifer calf. Lots of other incalf cows and heifers sold from £820 to £1,010. Special entry on Saturday, November 24th a selection of incalf heifers from a Dungannon producer.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A large entry sold to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £570 for a Limousin, N Weir Fintona. A O'Neill, Loughgall £400 for Charolais. Alan Smith, Seskinore £310 and £280 for Simmentals and £285 for Belgian Blue, R Hassard, Enniskillen £310 for Hereford and £265 for Aberdeen Angus, D K Bloomfield, Clogher £310 for Limousin, K Mitchell, Beragh £300 twice for Aberdeen Angus. M/S B and V Hall, Fivemiletown £295 for Aberdeen Angus, N Neal, Irvinestown £290 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

J J Gilleese, Kinawley £525 and £500 for Simmentals. P Trainor, Kilkeel £370 for Charolais and £295 for Limousin, H Connelly, Rosslea £340 and £300 for Belgian Blues. A Irwin, Fivemiletown £320 for Aberdeen Angus, D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £300 for Limousin.

REARED BULLS

J and R Patterson, Omagh £775 for Limousin, S Molloy, Ballygawley £670 for Aberdeen Angus and £630 for Charolais, E Crawford, Stewartstown £650, £515 twice for Limousins and £590 for Aberdeen Angus, P J Gilleese, Kinawley £640 and £605 for Hereford, D Farrell, Fivemiletown £630, £570 and £520 for Charolais £620 for Aberdeen Angus and £580 for Simmental, T Simpson, Ederney £620 for Limousin, N McFadden, Portadown £605 for Limousin, N Weir, Fintona £585 for Hereford, D Haughian, Lurgan £550 for Belgian Blue and £550 for Charolais.

REARED HEIFERS

A Beatty, Trillick £700 for Shorthorn beef. D Haughian, Lurgan £640 for Limousin and £500 for Charolais, M Rafferty, Dungannon £635 for Limousin, B McKeever, Armagh £605 for Charolais, J J Gilleese, Kinawley £525 and £500 for Simmentals. D Farrell, Fivemiletown £525 and £455 for Limousins. G McCaffery, Derrylin £505 for Charolais, R W Willis, Derrylin £490 and £465 for Charolais. E Crawford, Stewartstown £460 and £455 for Limousins. D McCaffery, Derrylin £440 for Charolais, Alan Moore, Ballygawley £430 twice for Belgian Blues. T McMahon, Clogher £420 for Belgian Blue, K Woods, Keady £420 for Galloway. P J Gilleese, Kinawley £405 for Hereford.