Clogher Mart: Beef cows sell to £1,477.50 for a 750kg Belgian Blue

Another good entry of 1,106 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart this week with a very strong demand reported in all sections.

Highlights this week beef cows sold to £1,477.50 for a 750kg Belgian Blue (£197 per 100kg).

Cow heifers to £1,312 for a 640kg Blonde D’Aquitaine (£205 per 100kg).

Fat bulls to £1,387 and £144 per 100kg, beef steers overage to £183 for a 640kg Aberdeen Angus.

Fat steers underage to £208 for a 700kg Limousin.

Beef heifers underage to £213 for a 500kg Limousin.

In the store rings forward steers sold to £1,540 for a 740kg Aberdeen Angus (£208 per 100kg) and £1,525 for a 690kg Limousin (£221 per 100kg).

Medium weights to £1,100 for a 490kg Limousin (£224) and £1,025 for a 430kg Charolais (£238).

Store heifers sold to £1,470 for a 700kg Charolais (£210) and £1,420 for a 640kg Charolais (£222).

Medium weights to £1,080 for a 500kg Charolais (£216) and £980 for a 460kg Charolais (£213).

Weanling steers and bulls to £1,100 for a 490kg Charolais (£224) and £1,025 for a 430kg Charolais (£238).

Weanling heifers to £860 for a 440kg Charolais and £755 for a 330kg Charolais.

Dairy cows to £1,860 and £1,600, suckler cows and calves to £1,500, incalf cows and heifers to £1,15.40, reared bulls to £710 and £700 for Limousin, reared heifers to £675 and £600 for Shorthorn beef. Dropped calves bulls to £360 for an Aberdeen Angus and heifers to £340 for a Charolais.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING:

Keady producer 640kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £205. Dungannon producer 630kg Limousin to £202. Fivemiletown producer 600kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £198. Fivemiletown producer 620kg Limousin to £197. Augher producer 520kg Limousin to £197. Portadown producer 750kg Belgian Blue to £197. Cooneen producer 580kg Charolais to £196. Coalisland producer 610kg Belgian Blue to £186. Omagh producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £185. Pomeroy producer 680kg Charolais to £184 and 560kg Limousin to £179. Cooneen producer 670kg Limousin to £183. Cookstown producer 460kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £181. Stewartstown producer 710kg Limousin to £181. Dungannon producer 560kg Charolais to £181. Omagh producer 620kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £180. Crumlin producer 720kg Limousin to £180. Omagh producer 690kg Limousin to £179. Dungannon producer 650kg Belgian Blue to £179. Drumquin producer 600kg Hereford to £178.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £176 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £116 to £138 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £122 to £132 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £110 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £56 to £77 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

920kg Limousin to £144. 1,020kg Charolais to £136 890kg Limousin to £136. 860kg Aberdeen Angus to £135. 880kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £134. 860kg Limousin to £130. 890kg Limousin to £124. 1,060kg Charolais to £122. 980kg Charolais to £121. 860kg Charolais to £116. 800kg Shorthorn to £110.

FAT STEERS (overage)

640kg Aberdeen Angus to £183. 620kg Belgian Blue to £166. 500kg Limousin to £165. 710kg Friesian to £160. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £148. 630kg Friesian to £148. 590kg Friesian to £148. 490kg Jersey to £128.

FAT STEERS (underage)

700kg Limousin to £208. 640kg Charolais to £205. 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £201. 730kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £195. 680kg Limousin to £195. 680kg Charolais to £190. 740kg Hereford to £186. 710kg Charolais to £180. 630kg Limousin to £176. 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £166. 650kg Friesian to £158. 640kg Friesian to £158. 600kg Friesian to £158. 560kg Friesian to £158 x 2 550kg Charolais to £157.

FAT HEIFERS (underage)

Clogher producer 510kg Limousin to £213. Trillick producer 520kg Limousin to £207. Rosslea producer 690kg Simmental to £195. Fivemiletown producer 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £193, 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £184 and 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £170. Kinawley producer 540kg Limousin to £193. Beragh producer 510kg Charolais to £185 and 540kg Charolais to £166. Dungannon producer 510kg Limousin to £176. Cookstown producer 530kg Hereford to £174, 570kg Friesian to £171, Fermanagh producer 490kg Friesian to £173 and 580kg Hereford to £171. Dungannon producer 560kg Saler to £164.

STORE BULLOCKS (161)

A very strong demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,540 for a 740kg Aberdeen Angus (£208) and 690kg Limousin to £1,420 for M McGirr, Tempo. E O’Neill, Ballygawley 810kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,540 (£190) M/S W J and G Falls, Aughnacloy 690kg Limousin to £1,525 (£221) 720kg Simmental to £1,465, 660kg Charolais to £1,445 (£217) and 640kg Limousin to £1,395 (£218), B Cairns, Dromara 744kg Charolais to £1,515 (£205) and 710kg Charolais to £1,465 (£206). J Coary, Dungannon 690kg Limousin to £1,445. O Cairns, Ballygawley 670kg Limousin to £1,430 and 670kg Charolais to £1,315. D McManus, Roscor, PO, 710kg Charolais to £1,425. D D and E McElroy, Clogher 610kg Charolais to £1,395 and 550kg Charolais to £1,200. William Jordan, Gortaclare 730kg Charolais to £1,385. M and B O’Hanlon, Clogher 640kg Charolais to £1,370, 630kg Charolais to £1,335 and 580kg Charolais to £1,300. M Madden, Omagh 650kg Limousin to £1,350. J Jordan, Dungannon 610kg Limousin to £1,320.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG

D P Hackett, Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1,110 (£226.50) 460kg Charolais to £1,025 and 460kg Limousin to £965. S McClelland, Portadown 490kg Limousin to £1,100. P Tally, Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1,070, 470kg Limousin to £995 and 460kg Limousin to £985. S Troutan, Portadown 470kg Limousin to £1,055. J McClearn, Dungannon 490kg Hereford to £1,045 and 480kg Limousin to £990. G P O’Neill, Lurgan 500kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £1,030. J McStay, Lurgan 480kg Simmental to £1,015. G Crawford, Brookeborough 490kg Limousin to £1,010. B Clarke, Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1,000. F McGirr, Clogher 470kg Charolais to £990. M McGirr, Tempo 490kg Charolais to £990. E F McKenna, Clogher 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £990. M Reynolds, Armagh 440kg Belgian Blue to £970.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

J Holmes, Fivemiletown 350kg Limousin to £775 and 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £720.

STORE HEIFERS

A brisk demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,470 for a 700kg Charolais (£210), 680kg Simmental to £1,414, 680kg Charolais to £1,395, 640kg Charolais to £1,380, 650kg Charolais to £1,350 and 600kg Charolais to £1,255 for C Beggan, Clogher. B M Watt, Pomeroy 640kg Limousin to £1,420 (£222) and 580kg Limousin to £1,240 (£214), M Magee, Omagh 660kg Limousin to £1,390, 600kg Limousin to £1,260, 570kg Charolais to £1,220 and 600kg Limousin to £1,190. M Connelly, Rosslea 580kg Limousin to £1,275. D Jordan, Newtownbutler 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,270 and 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,170. D McManus, Roscor, PO 600kg Charolais to £1,270, 580kg Charolais to £1,225 and 560kg Limousin to £1,225. D D and E McElroy, Clogher 600kg Charolais to £1,260 and 560kg Charolais to £1,220. D O’Hagan, Maghera 570kg Charolais to £1,220. P J McCarney, Fintona 620kg Limousin to £1,180.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG

M/S R and D Hamilton, Drumquin 500kg Charolais to £1,080 (£216). M McCaffery. Rosslea 500kg Charolais to £1,055, 500kg Charolais to £1,030, 480kg Limousin to £955, 460kg Limousin to £940, 460kg Charolais to £930, 480kg Charolais to £900, 450kg Charolais to £880 and 430kg Charolais to £880. P J Martin, Lisnaskea 460kg Charolais to £980 (£213), 450kg Charolais to £930 and 440kg Charolais to £840. G Morrow, Fivemiletown 470kg Limousin to £980 and 470kg Charolais to £945. A McCaffery, Clogher 480kg Charolais to £975. J R Keys, Brookeborough 430kg Simmental to £890.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

D Breen, Maguiresbridge 400kg Limousin to £820. D Alexander, Strabane 360kg Charolais to £705. J R Keys, Brookeborough 380kg Limousin to £645. N V Prentice, Tempo 390kg Limousin to £640, 400kg Limousin to £630 and 360kg Limousin to £535.

WEANLINGS

A seasonal entry sold to a firm demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,100 for a 490kg Charolais (£224) and a 430kg Charolais to £1,025 (£238) for S Mellon, Fintona. L McGarvey, Omagh 470kg Limousin to £1,030. M Beacom, Ederney 460kg Charolais to £1,010, 370kg Charolais to £880, 400kg Charolais to £865 and 410kg Charolais to £830. A McIvor, Dungannon 410kg Charolais to £915. S Devine, Ballygawley 420kg Limousin to £880 and 420kg Limousin to £860. G Moane, Cooneen 430kg Charolais to £870. Ballygawley producer 380kg Limousin to £860. S Hill, Carrickfergus 330kg Charolais to £845. E Maguire, Omagh 400kg Limousin to £830 and 370kg Limousin to £790. S McKeown, Sixmilecross 380kg Charolais to £830. K McGarvey, Beragh 380kg Limousin to £825. G Crawford, Brookeborough 410kg Charolais to £820. Kesh producer 360kg Belgian Blue to £800. F Mullin, Dunmoyle 410kg Belgian Blue to £800.

WEANLING HEIFERS

M F Nugent, Cappagh 440kg Charolais to £860. F Mullin, Dunmoyle 370kg Charolais to £765, 330kg Charolais to £755, 340kg Limousin to £735 and 310kg Limousin to £705. Kesh producer 360kg Simmental to £755 and 310kg Belgian Blue to £715. M G McAleer, Omagh 360kg Limousin to £745. S Hill, Carrickfergus 300kg Charolais to £735. G T and E Murphy, Tempo 360kg Charolais to £730 and 360kg Charolais to £665. R Douglas, Portadown 360kg Limousin to £715 and 320kg Charolais to £630. S McKeown, Sixmilecross 370kg Charolais to £710 and 300kg Charolais to £645. Ballygawley producer 320kg Limousin to £710. P Byers, Fivemiletown 270kg Limousin to £695 and 260kg Limousin to £675. J J Donohoe, Newtownbutler 320kg Charolais to £680. P M Cullen, Coalisland 280kg Charolais to £650.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good selection on offer this week sold to a top of £1,860 for a calved heifer from M/S S and J McGinley, Eskra. R Givan, Dungannon £1,600 for calved heifer. B McCarney, Seskinore £1,500 and £1,300 for calved heifers. N Jackson, Dromore £1,300 calved heifer. P Lyness, Portadown £1,140 for calved heifer. Calved cows sold to £1,200 for M Watters, Aughnacloy and £1,200 for calved cow from E Kelly, Dungannon.

BREEDING BULLS

J McCaffery, Fermanagh £1,110 for a pedigree non registered Limousin.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A larger entry this week sold to a steady demand although quality was in short supply however T McPhilomey, Omagh sold a heifer and bull calf to £1,500. O Callaghan, Rosslea sold a heifer and bull calf to £1,405. F McElroy, Augher £1,400 for heifer and bull calf. Clogher producer £1,320 for heifer and bull calf. Hyndman, Maghera £1,200 for heifer and heifer calf. D Gervis, Ballygawley £1,130 for cow and twin calves. Rosslea producer £1,000 for 03 cow and bull calf. Lots of others sold from £800 to £970. Incalf heifers sold to a top of £1,150 for A Agnew, Caledon. I Eagleson, Aughnacloy £1,000. Pomeroy producer £970. Lots more selling from £650 to £880.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A good turnout sold readily with bull calves (under two months) selling to £360 for an Aberdeen Angus to F Wilson, Clogher. A W Wilson, Dungannon £335 for Limousin. Augher producer £315 and £300 for Limousin. William Wilson, Dungannon £315 for Limousin. W H Stockdale, Clogher £310 for Aberdeen Angus. E and T Beacom, Maguiresbridge £310 for Belgian Blue. A C Lunny, Aghalane £250 and £240 x 2 for Herefords.

HEIFERS

F Wilson, Clogher £340 for Charolais. Clogher producer £325 for Charolais. A W Wilson, Dungannon £290 for Aberdeen Angus. E and T Beacom, Maguiresbridge £290 and £270 for Belgian Blues. W H Stockdale, Clogher £280 for Charolais and £245 for Aberdeen Angus. P McGee, Augher £280 for Belgian Blue. T R and K W Smith, Castlederg £245 for Simmental.

REARED BULLS

A Neill, Lisbellaw £710, £700 and £600 for Limousin. K J McKenna, Augher £650 for Aberdeen Angus. Clogher producer £600 and £550 for Limousin. A Mitchell, Drumquin £580 for Limousin. J Brownlee, Culkey £500 for Limousin. D Breen, Maguiresbridge £485 and £465 for Aberdeen Angus and £480 for Hereford. P Gilleese, Kinawley £445 and £405 for Hereford. P T Loughran Jnr, Cookstown £440 for Simmental.

REARED HEIFERS

M F Nugent, Cappagh £675, £600 and £500 for Shorthorn beef. Kesh producer £600 for Shorthorn beef. Clogher producer £580 for Limousin and £500 for Aberdeen Angus. A Neill, Lisbellaw £550 for Limousin. K J McKenna, Augher £540 for Charolais and £530 for Blonde D’Aquitaine. H McCarney, Omagh £505 for Charolais and £440, £435 and £430 for Simmentals. J Keys, Clogher £495 for Shorthorn £495 for Limousin £440 for Belgian Blue and £420 for Simmental. R and S Haire, Fivemiletown £480 for Charolais. P J Gilleese, Kinawley £455 for Hereford.