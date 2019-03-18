Clogher Mart: Beef cows sell to £1,479.20

Severe weather conditions reduced the numbers on Saturday, March 16 in Clogher Mart however an entry of 908 cattle sold to a good steady demand in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,479.20 for 860kg Charolais at £172 and reaching £177 per 100kg for a 790kg Limousin totalling £1,398.30.

Cow heifer sold to £1,270.20 for a 730kg Belgian Blue at 174 per 100kg and selling to a top of £209 per 100kg for a 590kg Belgian Blue to total £1,233.10.

Friesian cows sold to £911.60 for a 860kg at £106 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,293.60 for a 980kg Limousin at £132 per 100kg.

Fat steers overage sold to £169 for a 700kg Shorthorn.

Fat steers underage sold to £196 for a 400kg Limousin.

Fat heifers underage sold to £191 for a 660kg Charolais.

In the store rings forward steers sold to £1,570 for a 900kg Charolais.

Medium weight stores sold to £950 for a 490kg Aberdeen Angus.

Forward heifers sold to £1,285 for a 640kg Charolais (£201) reaching a top of £218 per 100kg for a 510kg Limousin at £1,115.

Weanling males sold to £1,075 for a 450kg Charolais (£239) and reaching £276 per 100kg for a 340kg at £940.

Weanling heifers sold to £980 for a 430kg Limousin (£228) and reaching £253 per 100kg for a 290kg Limousin at £735.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £1,800.

Suckler outfits sold to £1,630.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1,440.

Reared males sold £750 for a Charolais.

Reared females sold to £680 for a Limousin young bull calves sold to £410 for a Limousin young reared heifers sold to £305 for a Belgian Blue.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Fivemiletown producer 590kg Belgian Blue to £209 (£1,233.10), Sixmilecross producer 630kg Limousin to £187 (£1,178), Maguiresbridge producer 580kg Limousin to £185 (£1,073), Clogher producer 790kg Limousin to £177 (£1,398.30), 710kg Charolais to £174 (£1,235.40) and 630kg Limousin to £166 (£1,045.80), Aughnacloy producer 650kg Limousin to £177 (£1,150.50) and 730kg Belgian Blue to £174 (£1,270.20), Nutts Corner producer 520kg Charolais to £174. Cookstown producer 860kg Charolais to £172 (£1,479.20), 910kg Charolais to £155 (£1,410.50), Warringstown producer 620kg Limousin to £165. Cooneen producer 720kg Charolais to £164 (£1,180.80), Kinawley producer 5320kg Limousin to £162. Fivemiletown producer 860kg Limousin to £161 (£1,384.60), Augher producer 740kg Charolais to £160. Augher producer 660kg Simmental to £156. Middletown producer 530kg Belgian Blue to £153. Augher producer 680kg Limousin to £152. Keady producer 630kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £152.

Other quality lots sold from £130 to £150 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £108 to £126 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £96 to £106 per 100kg.

Plainer cows sold from £80 to £92 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £56 to £75 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Eglish producer 980kg Limousin to £132 (£1,293.60), Clogher producer 940kg Limousin to £132 (£1,240.80), Enniskillen producer 880kg Simmental to £122 (£1,073.60) and Beragh producer 910kg Aberdeen Angus to £116 (£1,055.60).

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

700kg Shorthorn to £169. 730kg Limousin to £168. 720kg Limousin to £161. 720kg Limousin to £161. 710kg Limousin to £161. 740kg Saler to £159. 720kg Swedish Red to £135. 1,030kg Charolais to £134.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

400kg Limousin to £196. 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £164. 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £164. 640kg Hereford to £155. 740kg Charolais to £153. 400kg Belgian Blue to £144. 480kg Simmental to £142. 520kg Simmental to £142. 520kg Friesian to £138. 700kg Friesian to £135. 650kg Shorthorn to £135. 620kg Limousin to £135. 470kg Friesian to £133. 450kg Friesian to £133 440kg Friesian to £133.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

660kg Charolais to £191. 630kg Limousin to £187. 470kg Limousin to £182. 580kg Shorthorn to £176. 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £171. 570kg Simmental to £168. 590kg Fleckvieh to £160. 510kg Holstein to £147. 450kg Shorthorn dairy to £132 430kg Holstein to £123. 510kg Friesian to £120.

STORE BULLOCKS

Trade remains steady in this section with forward lots selling to £1,570 for a 900kg Charolais (£174) for a Newry producer. G Reid, Armagh sold an 800kg Limousin to £1,365 (£170), 700kg Belgian Blue to £1,365 (£195), 740kg Charolais to £1,285 and 730kg Hereford to £1,200. N Ewing, Dungannon 760kg Simmental to £1,360 (£179), 730kg Belgian Blue to £1,310 (£179), 710kg Limousin to £1,265 and 740kg Limousin to £1,245. A Holland, Dungannon 670kg Limousin to £1,330 (£198), 660kg Charolais to £1,260 and 670kg Charolais to £1,255. S C Mitchell, Eskra 590kg Charolais to £1,260 (£213), 590kg Charolais to £1,215 (£206), 630kg Charolais to £1,210 (£192) and 630kg Charolais to £1,205 (£191), C Fee, Tempo 730kg Limousin to £1,235. F Donnelly, Armagh 650kg Charolais to £1,205 (£196), J Callaghan, Fivemiletown 620kg Limousin to £1,220 (£197), B Doran, Dungannon 590kg Limousin to £1,205 (£204) and J Lynch, Coalisland 590kg Charolais to £1,190 (£201).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

R McKean, Strabane 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £950 (£194), V Hayes, Portadown 500kg Limousin to £940 (£188), R Bleakley, Clogher 480kg Shorthorn to £920, 480kg Shorthorn to £900. C Fee, Tempo 490kg Charolais to £900. S McConnell, Clogher 410kg Limousin to £860. T Dillon, Beragh 410kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £845. D Beattie, Omagh 460kg Hereford to £825. J A Gilleese, Derrylin 420kg Limousin to £750 and 420kg Friesian to £625. C Stewart, Fivemiletown 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £750 and 470kg Belgian Blue to £745. M Devine, Castlederg 410kg Simmental to £700 and 420kg Friesian to £640.

SMALLER SORTS UNDER 400KG

T Dillon, Beragh 370kg Limousin to £815, 340kg Belgian Blue to £735, 350kg Limousin to £730, 360kg Limousin to £710, 370kg Saler to £700 and 370kg Saler to £685. C Stewart, Fivemiletown 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. M Devine, Castlederg 350kg Simmental to £665.

STORE HEIFERS

A brisk demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,285 for a 640kg Charolais (£201), 590kg Limousin to £1,240 (£210), 660kg Charolais to £1,160, 620kg Charolais to £1,120 and 620kg Charolais to £1,100 for J A Johnston, Magheraveely. R A McKernan, Whitecross 640kg Limousin to £1,170 (£183) and 650kg Limousin to £1,120. D J Doherty, Currin 690kg Charolais to £1,140. Armagh producer 660kg Simmental to £1,120, D Litter, Portadown 510kg Charolais to £1,115 (£218) and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £975 (£195), A R Giles, Brookeborough 590kg Charolais to £1,110. Brookeborough producer 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,100. J A Haren, Lisbellaw 660kg Charolais to £1,070 and 560kg Charolais to £930. J Hackett, Ballygawley 510kg Charolais to £1,055 (£207) and M Feagan, Keady 570kg Charolais to £1,035.

MEDIUM WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG

M/S C and R Graham, Enniskillen 440kg Charolais to £1,090 (£248), 430kg Charolais to £1,000 (£232) and 440kg Charolais to £950 (£216), Brookeborough producer 500kg Charolais to £1,050 (£210), D J Doherty, Currin 460kg Limousin to £1,000 (£217), D Litter, Portadown 440kg Charolais to £960, 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £850 and 500kg Charolais to £850. P Keown, Roscor 410kg Charolais to £940 (£229) and 430kg Charolais to £870. F Keown, Roscor 440kg Charolais to £925. H Elliott, Derrygonnelly 470kg Charolais to £900, 440kg Charolais to £855 and 430kg Charolais to £840. D McCrystal, Ballygawley 430kg Limousin to £900. M McCall, Armagh 470kg Limousin to £880. J Hackett, Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £875 and 460kg Limousin to £840. M Devine, Castlederg 450kg Aberdeen Angus. to £850.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG AND UNDER

J Hackett, Ballygawley 400kg Limousin to £950 (£237.50), J J Moane, Cooneen 400kg Limousin to £905 (£226) and 370kg Limousin to £800. E J Tate, Moira 400kg Charolais to £870, 390kg Limousin to £840, 370kg Simmental to £800, 370kg Charolais to £790, 390kg Charolais to £780, 380kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £760, 360kg Aubrac and 340kg Simmental to £705 to £760. E Cassidy, Tempo 370kg Charolais to £845 (£228), 380kg Charolais to £810 and 320kg Charolais to £730. C and R Graham, Enniskillen 350kg Charolais to £790 and 360kg Charolais to £720. P Keown, Roscor 380kg Limousin to £740. P M Gilleese, Derrylin 360kg Charolais to £705.

WEANLINGS

A firm demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,075 for a 450kg Charolais (£239), 530kg Charolais to £1,040, and 470kg Simmental to £940 for S F Farry, Trillick. R McNamee, Newtownstewart 510kg Limousin to £1,035, 460kg Charolais to £980, 450kg Charolais to £975 and 410kg Charolais to £940. G Currin, Brookeborough 410kg Charolais to £1,020 (£249), P Donnelly, Ballygawley 420kg Charolais to £995 (£237) and 420kg Limousin to £935 (£222), M McNamee, Keady 510kg Belgian Blue to £990. C McDonnell, Brookeborough 430kg Charolais to £965 and 340kg Charolais to £940 (£276), J Callaghan, Fivemiletown 440kg Charolais to £960. Kesh producer 470kg Limousin to £960, 450kg Aubrac to £955, 450kg Limousin to £950 and 440kg Belgian Blue to £940. E Maguire, Carrickmore 410kg Limousin to £940.

WEANLING HEIFERS

J Mullan, Dungannon 430kg Limousin to £980 (£228) and 300kg Charolais to £750 (£250), M Allen Loughgall 400kg Limousin to £900 (£225), G J McKenna, Clogher 340kg Limousin to £840 (£247), 370kg Charolais to £825 (£223) and 340kg Charolais to £820 (£241), J McElroy, Clogher 330kg Charolais to £800 (£242), H Crawford, Newtownbutler 360kg Limousin to £800 (£222) and 320kg Limousin to £755. A and A Armstrong, Tempo 360kg Charolais to £795 and 400kg Charolais to £740. P Bogue, Clogher 380kg Limousin to £790 and 380kg Limousin to £765. E McBride, Ballygawley 340kg Charolais to £770 . P Keown, Roscor 330kg Charolais to £765. G Askin, Augher 320kg Charolais to £760. J Kelly, Pomeroy 330kg Limousin to £745. J T E and Z Gawley, Tempo 320kg Limousin to £740 and 290kg Limousin to £735 (£253).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good steady demand in this section with a Lisnaskea producer selling calved heifers to £1,800, £1,675 and £1,555. A Dungannon producer sold calved heifers to £1,665, £1,650 and £1,600. Macken producer £1,655 for calved heifer. Caledon producer £1,605 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £1,505 and £1,400 for calved heifers. Fivemiletown producer £1,500 for calved heifer. Others sold from £1,280. A Newry producer sold a selection of young Friesian maiden heifers to reach £500 each.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A good selection of mostly incalf cows and heifers on offer this week however a Ballygawley producer sold a heifer with heifer calf to £1,630. A Brookeborough producer sold a heifer with bull calf to £1,550 and heifer with heifer calf to £1,430. A Carrickmore producer £1,160 for third calver with heifer calf. A large selection of incalf cows and heifers sold to £1,440, £1,405 and £1,400 for an Omagh producer. Co Armagh producer £1,430 and £970. Omagh producer £1,310 and £1,200. Cookstown producer £1,300, £1,200, twice and £1,105. Fivemiletown producer £1,010, £885, £875, £835 and £830. Fivemiletown producer £1,060.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A smaller turnout in this section sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £410 for a Limousin to D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge. Clogher producer £385 for Simmental. Fintona producer £375 and £340 for Aberdeen Angus. D Murray, Fintona £335 for Aberdeen Angus. I Telford, Fintona £275 for Belgian Blue and £255 for Aberdeen Angus. K McPhillips, Magheraveely £250 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and £250 for Belgian Blue, W Little, Lisbellaw £235 for Charolais, Lisbellaw producer £230 for Belgian Blue and M Edwards, Caledon £210 for Fleckvieh.

HEIFER CALVES

J T C Morton, Kinawley £305 for Belgian Blue, A C Lunny, Aghalane £265 for Belgian Blue and £220 for Hereford. D McCarroll, Eskra £240 for Fleckvieh, H Maguire, Cornafanogue £235 and £205 for Aberdeen Angus. D McKenna, Fintona £210 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED BULLS

D Simpson, Aughnacloy £750 for Charolais and £645 for Limousin, B Cullinan, Fintona £740 for Limousin, K Kelly, Omagh £670 and £625 for Limousins. Lisbellaw producer £640, £610 and £585 for Charolais. Fermanagh producer £610, £570 x 3 and £500 for Charolais. J Redmond, Loughgall £605, £600 and £570 for Limousins and £530 for Belgian Blue, Fintona producer £530 for Aberdeen Angus, £490 for Monbeliarde and £485 for Limousin.

REARED HEIFERS

B Cullinan, Fintona £680 and £605 for Limousins. E Swift, Irvinestown £655 and £555 for Charolais and £510 for Blonde d’Aquitaine, Lisbellaw producer £635 for Belgian Blue, Fintona producer £600 for Aberdeen Angus £425 and £400 for Shorthorns and £400 x 2 for Limousin. Fermanagh producer £550 for Charolais, Omagh producer £470 for Charolais, Clogher producer £450 for Simmental and £450 for Limousin, Augher producer £370 for Limousin, Derryduff Farm Ltd, Dungiven £365 x 2 for Belgian Blues. M Edwards, Caledon £340 for Belgian Blue.