Clogher Mart: Beef cows sell to £1,535.20

1,000 cattle came under the hammer last week with a good steady demand reported in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,535.20 for a 760kg Charolais to £202 followed by a 740kg Blonde d’Aquitaine selling to £1,457.80 (£197 per 100kg).

Cow heifers sold to £1,317.90 for a 690kg Belgian Blue at £191 per 100kg followed by a 650kg Limousin to £190 (£1,235).

Fleshy Friesian cows sold to £130 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,148 for an 870kg Limousin at (£132).

Overage steers sold to £1,543.50 for a 1,050kg Limousin at £147 per 100kg.

Leading prices for beef cows and heifers as follows: Ballygawley producer 760kg Charolais to £202 (£1,535.20). Fivemiletown producer 740kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £197 (£1,457.80). Loughgall producer 690kg Belgian Blue to £191 (£1,317.90). Augher producer 650kg Limousin to £190 (£1,235), 620kg Charolais to £190 and 560kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £188. Keady producer 760kg Limousin to £190 (£1,444). Kilkeel producer 630kg Belgian Blue to £187. Newtownbutler producer 460kg Limousin to £183 and 510kg Limousin to £176. Sixmilecross producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £183. Keady producer 700kg Simmental to £182. Clogher producer 790kg Limousin to £180 (£1,422) and 670kg Limousin to £179. Clogher producer 540kg Belgian Blue to £180. Greencastle producer 540kg Limousin to £178. Omagh producer 450kg Limousin to £178. Magheraveely producer 560kg Simmental to £175. Kilkeel producer 570kg Belgian Blue to £174. Pomeroy producer 680kg Charolais to £173 and 710kg Charolais to £170.

Other quality lots sold from £145 to £168 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £120 to £142 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £122 to £130 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £88 to £116 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £54 to £80 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Dundrod producer 870kg Limousin to £132 (£,1148) and Donemana producer 840kg Simmental to (£1,024.80).

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

900kg Limousin to £153 (£1,377), 480kg Charolais to £152. 1,050kg Limousin to £147 (£1,543.50), 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £140. Friesian steers sold from £104 to £128 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

630kg Aberdeen Angus to £208. 660kg Limousin to £208. 740kg Limousin to £182. 770kg Charolais to £180. 860kg Charolais to £180. 730kg Charolais to £180. 640kg Charolais to £179. 570kg Belgian Blue to £175. 640kg Holstein to £162. 610kg Fleckvieh to £162. 600kg Fleckvieh to £162. 850kg Limousin to £160. Friesian steers sold from £140 to £157 per 100kg.FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

510kg Limousin to £196. 540kg Limousin to £196. 590kg Charolais to £194. 570kg Limousin to £192. 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £191. 560kg Charolais to £189. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £188. 560kg Limousin to £186. 460kg Stabiliser to £180. 630kg Hereford to £177. 470kg Belgian Blue to £172. 480kg Shorthorn beef to £170.

STORE BULLOCKS

A larger entry sold to a steady demand with forward lots selling to £1,480 for a 720kg Aberdeen Angus (£205.50), 740kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,380, 730kg Limousin to £1,380, 660kg Limousin to £1,370 and 690kg Limousin to £1,350 for Peter Corr, Dungannon. T W Willis, Dungannon 680kg Charolais to £1,435 (£211), 680kg Charolais to £1,350 and 620kg Limousin to £1,335 (£215). M Quigley, Rosslea 690kg Charolais to £1,405 (£203) and 710kg Charolais to £1,395. W J Robinson, Clogher 660kg Charolais to £1,380 (£209) and 660kg Charolais to £1,340. D J and K Scott, Armagh 630kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,355 (£212), 630kg Limousin to £1,340 (£212), 630kg Limousin to £1,330 (£211) and 620kg Limousin to £1,315 (£212). D Greenaway, Portadown 670kg Charolais to £1,350, 720kg Charolais to £1,320 and 700kg Charolais to £1,315. B Connelly, Trillick 680kg Charolais to £1,325.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

O McCann, Loughgall 480kg Limousin to £1,070 (£223) and 450kg Charolais to £950. J Hagan, Clogher 490kg Charolais to £1,050, 490kg Charolais to £1,040, 460kg Charolais to £970 and 440kg Charolais to £900. M Beattie, Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1,000, 480kg Charolais to £955 and 480kg Limousin to £900. F Mone, Keady 490kg Limousin to £1,000. T Crawford 460kg Limousin to £985, 480kg Limousin to £950 and 450kg Limousin to £900. Lisburn producer 430kg Limousin to £925. R T Rooney, Downpatrick 440kg Limousin to £925 twice and 470kg Limousin to £905. G Steen, Dungannon 450kg Limousin to £915.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

D McLaren, Omagh 390kg Limousin to £920. R T Rooney, Downpatrick 350kg Limousin to £790. Lisburn producer 350kg Limousin to £750. K Quinn, Cookstown 350kg Simmental to £730 and 280kg Simmental to £500. C McCombe, Clogher 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £620.

STORE HEIFERS

A firm demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,310 for a 650kg Charolais (£201.50) for P Finnegan, Clogher. Geo Potts, Dungannon sold a 670kg Limousin to £1,300, 630kg Charolais to £1,260 twice, 590kg Charolais to £1,230, 560kg Charolais to £1,160 and 580kg Charolais to £1,140. P J Kelly, Ballygawley 590kg Limousin to £1,300 (£220), 670kg Charolais to £1,220 and 620kg Limousin to £1,120. Lewis Potts, Dungannon 660kg Charolais to £1,270, 590kg Limousin to £1,200 and 620kg Charolais to £1,195. P Heavey, Bellanaleck 620kg Charolais to £1,265. A Black, Cookstown 620kg Charolais to £1,260, 660kg Charolais to £1,255 and 590kg Limousin to £1,185. E O’Neill, Ballygawley 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,220. J McCann, Coalisland 600kg Aubrac to £1,160. D Williamson, Portadown 530kg Charolais to £1,155 (£218).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

M Gormley, Sixmilecross 470kg Limousin to £1,130 (£240) and 440kg Limousin to £980 (£223). R Watson, Augher 490kg Charolais to £1,080 (£220). M McNally, Portadown 490kg Limousin to £1,030. J McCann, Coalisland 470kg Limousin to £900. J Davis, Strabane 430kg Limousin to £890, 500kg Simmental to £850, 420kg Limousin to £735, 400kg Limousin to £680, 410kg Limousin to £680 and 420kg Friesian to £580. S McKeown, Sixmilecross 460kg Charolais to £850. M Marlow, Omagh 470kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £840. Kesh producer 410kg Charolais to £840. I J McKee, Ballygawley 450kg Limousin to £835. R T Rooney, Downpatrick 410kg Limousin to £820. S Clarke, Sixmilecross 430kg Limousin to £770.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

M Gormley, Sixmilecross 390kg Limousin to £880 and 370kg Charolais to £755. Kesh producer 380kg Limousin to £870. J Davis, Strabane 360kg Simmental to £650, 340kg Limousin to £535, 360kg Limousin to £530 and 330kg Limousin to £500. C McCombe, Clogher 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £620. J Leitch, Castlederg 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £615, 350kg Belgian Blue to £550, 370kg Belgian Blue to £540. I J McKee, Ballygawley 390kg Hereford to £540.

WEANLINGS

A brisk demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,060 for a 410kg Limousin (£258.50), 410kg Limousin to £1,040 (£253.60) and 340kg Limousin to £915 (£269) for M McSorley, Ballygawley. A Shortt, Omagh 450kg Limousin to £980. M McCrystal, Ballygawley 370kg Limousin to £975 (£263.50) and 360kg Limousin to £965 (£268). B McCullagh, Greencastle 370kg Charolais to £945 (£255). B Gartland, Omagh 440kg Limousin to £900. J I Johnston, Rosslea 380kg Charolais to £865 and 350kg Charolais to £800. D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 400kg Limousin to £850 and 350kg Limousin to £800. K Teague, Omagh 370kg Charolais to £800 and 350kg Charolais to £755. H Crawford, Newtownbutler 340kg Limousin to £760, 310kg Limousin to £730 and 310kg Limousin to £700. Lack producer 330kg Limousin to £740. J J McGirr, Augher 340kg Limousin to £740. F Donaghy, Lisnaskea 380kg Charolais to £710.

WEANLING HEIFERS

B McCullagh, Greencastle 400kg Charolais to £935 (£234). M McSorley, Ballygawley 380kg Limousin to £930 (£245). P Robb, Ballynahinch 370kg Limousin to £895 (£242), 410kg Charolais to £875 and 370kg Charolais to £850 (£230). Fermanagh producer 340kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £780. J I Johnston, Rosslea 340kg Charolais to £765. Kesh £720 (£248), J Johnston, Kesh 290kg Limousin to £690. J Teague, Dromore 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £670. D J Elliott, Brookeborough 270kg Charolais to £650 and 250kg Limousin to £580. Aughnacloy producer 250kg Charolais to £610 (£244). A Shortt, Omagh 260kg Limousin to £610. M/S F and J J Devlin, Coagh 320kg Charolais to £600. T and E McCaffery, Newtownbutler 250kg Limousin to £575.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A larger entry sold to a keen demand with a Ballygawley producer selling calved heifers to £1,620, £1,580 and £1,500. A Fivemiletown producer sold three calved heifers to make £1,500 each. R Little, Tempo £1,220 for calved cow. D Montgomery Dungannon £1,180 and £960 for calved cows. J Little, Tempo £1,050 for calved Ayrshire cow. A selection of AI bred maiden heifers sold from £530 to £615 with more on offer on Saturday, July 21st.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Another good entry last week again sold readily with Thomas Hughes, Rostrevor selling a 2012 cow and heifer calf to £1,850 and a second calver with bull calf to £1,780. Patrick Trainor, Kilkeel heifer and bull calf to £1,670 and 2012 cow and heifer calf to £1,420. S Johnston, Fintona £1,555 for an 2009 cow and heifer calf and £1,315 for heifer and bull calf. M/S T F and L Reid, Glenavy £1,455 for 2012 cow and heifer calf. T McPhilomey, Omagh £1,275 for 2011 cow and bull calf, £1,145 for second calver and bull calf, £1,100 for 2010 cow and heifer calf £1,095 for 2012 cow and bull calf and £1,040 for heifer and heifer calf. G McCauley, Kinawley £1,220 for 2008 cow and bull calf. Clogher producer £1,200 for 2013 cow and heifer calf. Strabane producer £1,120 for 2013 cow and heifer calf.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A large entry sold to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £580 and £575 for Charolais to R J Crawford, Augher. Clogher producer £505 and £455 for Charolais and £465 for Limousin. J Lynch, Drumahoe £480 for Simmental. J Boyle, Cooneen £470 for Limousin. J and F McCaffery, Derrylin £450 for Charolais. Aughnacloy producer £430 for Aubrac. D Mawhinney, Magherafelt £400 for Charolais. J R Keys, Brookeborough £365 and £330 for Simmental. S J Kelly, Dungannon £330 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFERS

D J Barbour, Lisbellaw £520 for Charolais. Aughnacloy producer £460, £455, £450 and £440 for Limousins. Fermanagh producer £435 for Charolais, £320, £415 and £400 for Limousins. K McPhillips, Magheraveely £380 for Belgian Blue. E Crawford, Stewartstown £355 for Charolais. Augher producer £350 for Simmental and £340 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS

M/S E and M Slevin, Dromore £725 for Charolais. Roly Domer, Clogher £725 and £645 for Limousins. P Slevin, Dromore £700 for Limousin and £695 and £595 for Charolais. R J Crawford, Augher £645 for Simmental. E and A Thompson, Tempo £590 for Belgian Blue.

REARED HEIFERS

E and A Thompson, Tempo £585, £570 and £450 for Herefords. G Gormley, Castlederg £580 for Charolais. J Armstrong, Maguiresbridge £500 for Charolais. B McCullagh, Greencastle £420 for Limousin. D Mawhinney, Magherafelt £390 for Limousin. K McPhillips, Magherafelt £380 for Belgian Blue. E Crawford, Stewartstown £355 for Charolais.