Clogher Mart: Beef cows sell to £1,696.50

A good steady demand reported in all sections for an entry of 1,102 cattle at Clogher Mart on Saturday, November 10th with strong prices in most sections for quality stock.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,770 for a 1,000kg Limousin at £177 per 100kg and selling to a top price of £195 per 100kg for a 870kg Limousin totalling (£1,696.50).

Cow heifers reached £183 per 100kg for a 680kg Belgian Blue (£1,244.40) followed by a 620kg Limousin at £177 (£1,097.40).

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £116 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,275 for a 1,020kg Simmental at £125 per 100kg.

Fat steers overage sold to £183 for a 650kg Limousin (£1,189.50).

Fat steers underage sold to £171 for a 550kg Limousin (£935).

Fat heifer underage sold to £200 for a 610kg Limousin (£1,220).

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Cullyhanna producer 870kg Limousin. To £195 (£1,696.50) and 1,000kg Limousin to £177 (£1,770), Keady producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £183 (£1,244.40) and 510kg Bazadais to £177 (£902.70), Omagh producer 620kg Limousin to £177 (£1,097.40), Dungannon producer 600kg Limousin to £176. Sixmilecross producer 680kg Limousin to £175 (£1,190), Caledon producer 590kg Charolais to £164. Keady producer 720kg Belgian Blue to £162 931166.40) 570kg Limousin to £160 and 650kg Limousin to £160. Armagh producer 770kg Charolais to £160 (£1,232), Lisbellaw producer 630kg Limousin to £158. Drumcose producer 540kg Charolais to £158 and 760kg Charolais to £149. Clogher producer 690kg Limousin to £157. Lisbellaw producer 730kg Limousin to £157. Eglish producer 640kg Limousin to £157. Macken producer 540kg Limousin to £155.

Other quality lots sold from £130 to £153 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £100 to £126 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £110 to £116 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £75 to £92 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £42 to £69 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

1,020kg Simmental to £125 (£1,275), 970kg Simmental to £119 (£1,154.30), 910kg Charolais to £118 (£1,073.80), 940kg Aberdeen Angus to £114 (£1,071.60), 750kg Charolais to £111. 1,010kg Charolais to £107 (£1,080.70), 840kg Limousin to £97.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

650kg Limousin to £183. 640kg Limousin to £181. 680kg Limousin to £167. 640kg Limousin to £163. 820kg Hereford to £157. 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £154. 680kg Charolais to £130. 880kg Friesian to £100.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

550kg Limousin to £171. 580kg Charolais to £171. 600kg Charolais to £164. 630kg Charolais to £164 twice. 880kg Charolais to £164. 570kg Limousin to £163. 580kg Limousin to £161. 570kg Blonde d’Aquitaine To £161. 750kg Charolais to £159. 510kg Limousin to £158. Friesians sold from £130 to £146 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

610kg Limousin to £200. 510kg Limousin to £178. 540kg Limousin to £176. 650kg Charolais to £163. 550kg Simmental to £150. 610kg Holstein to £138. 560kg Friesian to £137. 660kg Friesian to £131. 390kg Friesian to £124. Other Friesians sold from £90 to £114 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (202)

A steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,480 for a 860kg Charolais (£172), £1,400 for a 760kg Charolais (£184), 780kg Limousin to £1,350, 730kg Charolais to £1,320, 670kg Limousin to £1,320 and 720kg Simmental to £1,270 for G Reid, Armagh. E Conlon, Dungannon 630kg Charolais to £1,335 (£212), E O Harte, Newtownbutler 690kg Charolais to £1,335. Augher producer 680kg Charolais to £1,325 and 600kg Limousin to £1,275. Cookstown producer 660kg Limousin to £1,300, 650kg Limousin to £1,300 and 690kg Limousin to £1,280. S J Mitchell, Cookstown 730kg Limousin to £1,300 and 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,260. J Jordan, Dungannon 630kg Charolais to £1,295. H McCarney, Fintona 650kg Charolais to £1,290. S Scollan, Lisbellaw 700kg Simmental to £1,290. A McIvor, Dungannon 670kg Charolais to £1,270. J Lynch, Coalisland 600kg Charolais to £1,265 (£211).

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

J F McKenna, Clogher 500kg Charolais to £1,040 (£208) and 490kg Charolais to £1,000. J Sweeney, Lisnaskea 480kg Limousin to £1,040 (£216), R Watson, Augher 480kg Charolais to £1,020 (£212) and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £880. H Robertson, Fivemiletown 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,015 (£220) and 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £890 (£217), S Donnelly, Sixmilecross 450kg Limousin to £985 (£219) and 450kg Charolais to £875. J Holmes, Fivemiletown 500kg Saler to £975 and 460kg Charolais to £975. S Scollan, Lisbellaw 480kg Charolais to £950. A M Irvine, Fivemiletown 460kg Limousin to £930 and 420kg Limousin to £885. M McCaffery, Clogher 450kg Charolais to £915. G W Allen, Portadown 460kg Simmental to £910.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

B Clarke, Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £905 (£226), 400kg Charolais to £880 (£220) and 390kg Charolais to £875 (£224), C McCombe, Clogher 390kg Simmental to £880 (£225), M Devlin, Portadown 330kg Limousin to £755 (£229) 330kg Charolais to £690 and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £660. J Morrison, Dungiven 330kg Limousin to £685 and 280kg Limousin to £500. V O’Brien, Moneymore 310kg Charolais to £530.

STORE HEIFERS (100)

A firmer demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,450 for a 730kg Charolais (£198) 630kg Limousin to £1,345 (£213), 670kg Limousin to £1,340 (£200) and 580kg Limousin to £1,170 (£202) for J Connelly, Newtownbutler. S McCaffery, Augher 640kg Charolais to £1,275 (£199), K Moore, Augher 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,175 (£213) and 560kg Simmental to £1,100. Geo Brown, Lisburn 650kg Limousin to £1,170 and 640kg Limousin to £1,140. B McKenna, Dungannon 610kg Limousin to £1,160. S McConnell, Clogher 520kg Charolais to £1,090 and 520kg Limousin to £1,050. G Boles, Maguiresbridge 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,075. C Williamson, Portadown 550kg Belgian Blue to £1,070, 540kg Limousin to £1,015, 500kg Limousin to £960 and 500kg Limousin to £930. J Morrison, Dungiven 580kg Limousin to £1,050. J Morton, Armagh 510kg Limousin to £990.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

J Morton, Armagh 500kg Charolais to £1,060 (£212), 500kg Limousin to £975, 450kg Charolais to £975, 500kg Charolais to £910 and 410kg Charolais to £880. J Hackett, Omagh 450kg Charolais to £985 (£219), 450kg Charolais to £980 (£218), 420kg Charolais to £920 (£231), 410kg Charolais to £920 and 430kg Limousi. to £900. S McConnell, Clogher 490kg Charolais to £950. C Williamson, Portadown 460kg Belgian Blue to £940. M McCaffery, Clogher 440kg Charolais to £915 and 450kg Charolais to £875. J Morrison, Dungiven 420kg Limousin to £880 and 410kg Limousin to £855. G Birney, Lisnaskea 430kg Limousin to £860 and 420kg Charolais to £845.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

J Hackett, Omagh 400kg Charolais to £850 (£212.50), J Morton, Armagh 400kg Limousin to £820 and 370kg Charolais to £775. J Morrison, Dungiven 390kg Limousin to £805, 400kg Limousin to £755, 350kg Limousin to £730, 400kg Limousin to £710, 380kg Limousin to £670, 330kg Limousin to £660, 340kg Limousin to £635, 300kg Limousin to £605, 310kg Limousin to £605 and 370kg Limousin to £590. S Swain, Dungannon 400kg Shorthorn to £725. Captain R H Lowry, Fivemiletown 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £695.

WEANLINGS

A very sharp demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £990 for a 430kg Limousin (£230), 350kg Limousin to £915 (£261), 360kg Limousin to £860 (£239) and 330kg Limousin to £850 (£257) for S Hetherington, Dungannon. Coalisland producer 390kg Limousin to £960 (£246), 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 (£225) and 340kg Belgian Blue to £820 (£241), D Quinn, Cookstown 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £935, 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £880, 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £870, and 470kg Belgian Blue to £865. J R Keys, Brookeborough 460kg Charolais to £910, 400kg Charolais to £810 and 350kg Charolais to £785. J Turkington, Birches 370kg Limousin to £890 (£240), A Green, Tempo 370kg Limousin to £860. P O’Kane, Cookstown 480kg Limousin to £850, 450kg Limousin to £830. Lack producer 400kg Limousin to £790. E McAleer, Dromore 380kg Charolais to £780.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Emmet Gildernew, Dungannon 340kg Limousin to £900 (£265), 300kg Limousin to £725 (£242), 310kg Limousin to £700 (£226), 300kg Limousin to £665 (£221), 300kg Limousin to £620, 320kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £610 and 270kg Limousin to £585. B Parsons, Tempo 410kg Charolais to £835. P O’Kane, Cookstown 430kg Limousin to £800. D Quinn, Cookstown 450kg British Blue to £740. J A Little, Newtownbutler 400kg Charolais to £735 and 450kg Charolais to £715. T Smyth, Dromore 340kg Limousin to £730, 370kg Charolais to £660 and 320kg Charolais to £660. S Hetherington, Dungannon 370kg Limousin to £710. B McKeever, Armagh 290kg Limousin to £700. W Managh, Omagh 330kg Charolais to £640. M O’Gara, Carrickmore 260kg Charolais to £630.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A very keen demand in this section with R Givan, Dungannon selling calved heifers to £1,900, £1,840 and £1,830. M Robinson, Ballygawley £1,900 and £1,400 for calved heifers. William Loughrin, Caledon £1,350 for calved heifer.

BREEDING BULLS

C Clarke, Sixmilecross £1500 for pedigree registered Limousin. Ready for work (born 15.05.17).

Special entry on Saturday, November 17th in the dairy ring of two pedigree registered Hereford bulls ready for work.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A full yard this week sold to a steady demand with Ivan Gillespie, Ballygawley selling a 2013 cow with heifer calf to £1,650. M/S V and A Irvine Trillick £1,610 for 2013 cow and heifer calf. Beragh producer £1,500 for heifer and bull calf and £1,490 for 2012 cow and bull calf. Rosslea producer £1,400 for second calver and bull calf and £1,100 for heifer and heifer calf. J Keenan, Fivemiletown £1,270 for 09 cow and heifer calf, £1,180 for second calver and bull calf, and £1,145 for 06 cow and heifer calf. B O’Hara Cookstown £1,225 for 2012 cow and heifer calf. B Clancy Newtownbutler £1,210 for 2010 cow with heifer calf. I McFarland Omagh £1,210 for heifer and bull calf. W Hamilton, Cookstown £1,190 for 2013 cow and heifer calf. O Harpur, Castlederg £1,180 for heifer and bull calf. A Willis, Derrylin £1,175 for 09 cow with bull calf. Special entry on Saturday, November 17th a selection of incalf heifers.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

Another large entry in this section sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £425 for a Limousin to Peter Quinn, Pomeroy. R T Mavitty, Culkey £395 for Charolais and £310 for Aberdeen Angus, R J W E Ferguson, Ballygonnell £385, £360, £350 and £310 for Charolais. Roughan Farms Ltd, Augher £360 and £355 for Herefords. C Forbes, Castlederg £355 for Hereford.

HEIFER CALVES

Clogher producer £385 and £375 for Limousins. R J W E Ferguson, Ballygonnell £360 and £310 for Charolais. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £350 for Charolais, R J Hogg, Ballinamallard £350 for Belgian Blue, Lisbellaw producer £345 and £340 for Simmentals. Derrylin producer £335, £330 for Aberdeen Angus and £325 for Limousin. W Wilson, Dungannon £300 for Simmental.

REARED BULLS

B O’Neill, Dungannon £520 and £490 for Limousin. D J Barbour, Lisbellaw £495 for Charolais, Omagh producer £485 and £370 for Blonde d’Aquitaines. G Foster, Kinawley £480 for Aberdeen Angus, W Coote, Aughnacloy £375 x 3 for Friesians. D Verner, Castlederg £370 for Limousin.

REARED HEIFERS

D J Barbour, Lisbellaw £570 for Charolais H McCarney, Omagh £420 for Belgian Blue, R E Jones, Omagh £415 for Limousin. J F McGuinness, £360 for Charolais, J Sawyers, Sixmilecross £350 for Limousin.