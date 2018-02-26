Clogher Mart: Beef cows sell to £1,701

Another large entry of 1,176 cattle on offer this week at Clogher Mart sold to a very firm demand in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to a top of £1,880 for a 790kg Belgian Blue at £238 per 100kg with a 770kg Blonde d'Aquitaine selling to £221 per 100kg totalling £1,701.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £136 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1,394 for a 680kg Charolais at £205.

Fat bulls sold to £2,011 for a 1,130kg Belgian Blue at £178.

Fat steers overage sold to £210 for a 640kg Limousin.

Fat steers underage sold to £214 for a 590kg Limousin.

Fat heifers underage sold to £216 for a 470kg Charolais.

In the store rings forward bullocks sold to £1,495 for a 770kg Charolais, £194 per 100kg and sold to a top of £225 per 100kg for a 590kg Charolais at £1,330.

Medium weights sold to £1,155 for a 500kg Limousin and reached £265 per 100kg for a 420kg Limousin at £1,125.

Strong store heifers sold to £1,505 for a 740kg Limousin, £203 per 100kg and reached a height of £233 per 100kg for a 550kg Charolais at £1,285.

Medium weights sold to £1,165 for a 500kg Limousin, £233 per 100kg and sold to a top of £250 per 100kg for a 460kg Charolais at £1,150.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1,180 for a 450kg Charolais at £259 per 100kg reaching a top of £281 per 100kg for a 340kg Charolais at £955.

Weanling heifers sold to £965 for a 400kg Limousin, £241 per 100kg and selling to a top of £260 per 100kg for a 350kg Limousin at £910.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £1,770, suckler outfits sold to £2,300. Dropped calves sold to £450 for bulls and £335 for heifers reared bulls sold to £750 and reared heifers sold to £545.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING: Newtownstewart producer 790kg Belgian Blue to £238 (£1,880) and 770kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £221 (£1,701), Plumbridge producer 590kg Limousin to £216 and 750kg Belgian Blue to £188. Claudy producer 680kg Charolais to £205 and 710kg Limousin to £181. Cookstown producer 650kg Limousin to £205 and 560kg Limousin to £192. Portadown producer 590kg Limousin to £197. Fintona producer 650kg Limousin to £196. Sixmilecross producer 700kg Limousin to £193 and 740kg Hereford to £186. Portadown producer 650kg Limousin to £188. Clogher producer 590kg Limousin to £186. Mackin producer 560kg Limousin to £186. Kilkeel producer 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £184. Fintona producer 770kg Limousin to £184. Aghalee producer 540kg Simmental to £183. Clogher producer 750kg Limousin to £182.Cookstown producer 560kg Limousin to £180 Pomeroy producer 690kg Charolais. to £180.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £178 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £116 to £138 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £126 to £136 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £86 to £112 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £58 to £82 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 1,130kg Belgian Blue to £178 (£2,011), 930kg Limousin to £143, 1,040 kg Charolais to £141.

FAT STEERS (overage): 640kg Limousin to £210. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £207. 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £193. 620kg Belgian Blue to £190. 580kg Charolais to £184. 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £183. 850kg Limousin to £151.

FAT STEERS (underage): 590kg Limousin to £214. 720kg Limousin to £208. 650kg Limousin to £203. 730kg Charolais to £201. 440kg Charolais to £198. 620kg Belgian Blue to £198. 530kg Limousin to £192. 480kg Limousin to £189. 420kg Simmental to £188. 620kg Fleckvieh to £186. 730kg Aberdeen Angus to £186. 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £186. 800kg Charolais to £185. 540kg Friesian to £183. 560kg Fleckvieh to £181.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 470kg Charolais to £216. 530kg Limousin to £197. 420kg Hereford to £188. 550kg Limousin to £186. 520kg Limousin to £177. 540kg Charolais to £175. 570kg Limousin to £175. 640kg Charolais to £174. 570kg Simmental to £174. 520kg European Angus to £173. 530kg European Angus to £172. 520kg Simmental to £172. Friesians sold from £127 to £171 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS: A good entry this week again sold readily with forward lots selling to £1,495 for a 770kg Charolais (£194), 730kg Charolais to £1,475 (£202), 680kg Charolais to £1,440 (£212), 660kg Charolais to £1,415 (£214), 620kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,390 (£224), 660kg Charolais to £1,370 (£207), 640kg Charolais to £1,350 (£211) and 660kg Charolais to £1,345 for H Bruce, Cookstown. D Hall, Lisbellaw 770kg Hereford to £1,470 and 770kg Hereford to £1,420. W J Ferson, Cookstown 760kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,400, 740kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,395, 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,370 and 760kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,325. J Lynch, Coalisland 640kg Charolais to £1,365 (£213). A Harkness, Cookstown 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,350. J J Beggan, Rosslea 590kg Charolais to £1,330 (£225). William Jordan, Gortaclare 670kg Hereford to £1,325. R Cuthbertson, Fivemiletown 650kg Charolais to £1,320. D Jordan, Newtownbutler 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,300.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: M/S S and C Monaghan, Cookstown 500kg Limousin to £1,155 (£231), 450kg Limousin to £1,125 (£250), 420kg Limousin to £1,125 (£265), 490kg Limousin to £1,120 (£228), 480kg Limousin to £1,100 and 430kg Limousin to £1,050 (£244), J Lavery, Aghalee 500kg Charolais to £1,105. M Connelly, Clogher 440kg Charolais to £1,080. P Shevlin, Clogher 460kg Charolais to £1,070 and 450kg Charolais to £1,010. G Hobson, Portadown 500kg Limousin to £1,055. William Jordan, Gortaclare 490kg Charolais to £1,055. K Carrothers, Brookeborough 470kg Saler to £1,040 and 460kg Saler to £970. S R Hessin, Moneymore 500kg Charolais to £1,040, 480kg Charolais to £1,005 and 470kg Charolais to £980. B Ward, Dungannon 480kg Hereford to £1,000. S Mohan, Brookeborough 440kg Limousin to £995. J J Beggan, Rosslea 420kg Charolais to £980.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: S Swain, Dungannon 320kg Belgian Blue to £680, 300kg Belgian Blue to £680, 330kg Belgian Blue to £660 and 310kg Limousin to £545. T Dillon, Beragh 250kg Simmental to £505 and 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £480.

STORE HEIFERS: A very keen demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,505 for a 740kg Limousin (£203), 670kg Charolais to £1,390 (£207) and 660kg Charolais to £1,285 for M Magee, Eskra. D Keys, Fivemiletown 720kg Charolais to £1,400, 640kg Charolais to £1,145, 610kg Charolais to £1,180 and 630kg Charolais to £1,170. A McManus, Ballinamallard 550kg Charolais to £1,285 (£233), 560kg Charolais to £1,200 (£214) and 530kg Charolais to £1,160 (£219), W Shall, Magheraveeely 560kg Charolais to £1,245 (£222), 590kg Charolais to £1,220, 610kg Charolais to £1,220, 570kg Charolais to £1,200, 580kg Charolais to £1,190, and 580kg Charolais to £1,185. A and L Williamson, Newtownbutler 600kg Charolais to £1,235. W H Harkness, Crumlin 580kg Belgian Blue to £1,175. B Doherty, Clogher 530kg Limousin to £1,175 (£221), D Quinn, Cookstown 520kg Limousin to £1,170 (£225).

MED WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG: B Doherty, Clogher 500kg Limousin to £1,165 (£233), P Shevlin, Clogher 460kg Charolais to £1,150 (£250) and 460kg Charolais to £1,075. M and R Coulter, Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1,145 twice (£229), 490kg Charolais to £1,120 (£228), 490kg Charolais to £1,060, 490kg Charolais to £1,040, 470kg Charolais to £1,020, and 490kg Charolais to £1,020. M/S C and R Graham, Bellevue, Enniskillen 470kg Charolais to £1,145 (£244), P McGarrity, Omagh 490kg Charolais to £1,100 and 490kg Charlais to £1,010. W H Harkness, Crumlin 480kg Belgian Blue to £1,080. B McCullagh, Greencastle 470kg Limousin to £1,075. E Fee, Fivemiletown 440kg Charolais to £1,045. P Irwin, Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1,040. R Ward, Mullaslin 420kg Limousin to £1,030 (£245), C McKeown, Ardboe 470kg Limousin to £1,030 (£219).

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: J Lavery, Aghalee 400kg Limousin to £860. G and G Warrington, Rosslea 340kg Charolais to £830 and 370kg Charolais to £770. M/S C and R Graham, Bellevue, Enniskillen 390kg Limousin to £800. V McFarland, Ballygawley 370kg Limousin to £800. Ballygawley producer 390kg Charolais to £770 and 320kg Charolais to £615. P McLaren, Augher 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £670. J McGleenan, Armagh 340kg Belgian Blue to £590. S Swain, Dungannon 320kg Belgian Blue to £570, 340kg Belgian Blue to £560 and 370kg Belgian Blue to £550.

WEANLINGS: A good selection on offer this week sold easily to a strong demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,180 for a 450kg Charolais (£259), 410kg Charolais to £1,090 (£265) and 390kg Limousin to £960 for T McCusker, Tempo. P McGovern, Fivemiletown 430kg Charolais to £1,150 (£267), J Canavan, Coalisland 530kg Charolais to £1,145 (£216), 490kg Charolais to £1,080, 490kg Limousin to £1,065, 470kg Limousin to £1,010. M McSorley, Ballygawley 430kg Limousin to £1,075 (£250) and 380kg Limousin to £995 (£262), B Mulligan, Rosslea 420kg Charolais to £1,030 (£245), C A McAinley, Dungannon 390kg Charolais to £1,015 (£260), A and M Smyton, Tempo 390kg Charolais to £1,010 and 340kg Charolais to £955 (£281), B McKenna, Augher 390kg Limousin to £1,010. G Quigley, Rosslea 410kg Charolais to £1,000. S Bentley, Portadown 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,000 and 440kg Aberdeen Abgus to £960. Liam Johnston, Tempo 380kg Charolais to £1,000 (£263) and 400kg Charolais to £990.

WEANLING HEIFERS: T J Aiken, Kesh 400kg Limousin to £965 (£241), 410kg Charolais to £950 (£232), 420kg Charolais to £950 (£226), 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £895 and 380kg Limouain to £815. M A Kennedy, Clogher 350kg Limousin to £910 (£260), J McDonnell, Cooneen 430kg Charolais to £905 and 400kg Charolais to £835. J McAleer, Rosslea 370kg Limousin to £855. S Askin, Ballygawley 370kg Charolais to £850 and 330kg Charolais to £825 (£248), S McConnell, Clogher 400kg Limousin to £840, 330kg Charolais to £820 (£248) and 320kg Charolais to £820 (£256), P McGovern, Clogher 330kg Charolais to £835 (£253), R Birney, Ederney 410kg Limousin to £830, G Askin, Ballygawley 470kg Hereford to £825. R Ward, Mullaslin 410kg Charolais to £815. C A McAninley, Dungannon 340kg Charolais to £800 (£235), F Boyle, Rosslea 430kg Charolais to £800.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: Good steady demand this week with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £1,770 and £1,700 twice. Benburb producer £1,600 and £1,410. N Kinnear, Middletown £1,560. S McBrien, Derrylin £1350 for a third calver cow. Springing heifers sold to £1,300 for a Donaghmore producer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A very sharp demand in this section with local producer F McElroy selling a heifer and bull calf to £2,300. B Mallon, Eglinton second calver and bull calf to £1,655. R Curry, Derrylin £1,460 for third calver and heifer calf. H McFarland, Trillick £1,455 for third calver and bull calf. P Potter, Middletown £1,420 for heifer and heifer calf. William Turkington, Cookstown £1,305 for heifer and heifer calf and £1,270 for second calver and bull calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1,490, £1,430, £1,325 and £1,305 for B Henderson, Lisnaskea. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £1,300.

Special entries for Saturday 3rd March of four young cows with strong calves at foot and back incalf again and also four heifers with calves at foot for local producers.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: Brisk demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £450 for a Limousin from V Sloan, Aughnacloy. I Gillespie, Ballygawley £405 for Limousin. A Owens, Sixmilecross £400 for Simmental. E I McClure, Fivemiletown £390 and £335 for Charolais. J F McGuinness, Eglinton £370 and £365 for Simmentals. G Smith, Seskinore £360 for Simmental and £355 for Limousin. J W McFarland, Trillick £345 and £310 for Limousins. A D Dunlop, Lisbellaw £325 for Fleckvieh. H Cleary, Garvary £290 for Belgian Blue.

HEIFER CALVES: P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea £335 for Charolais. Clogher £330, £325 and £320 for Limousins. Aughnacloy producer £315 and £300 for Aberdeen Angus. D Foy, Cooneen £300 for Limousin. Lisbellaw producer £295 and £285 for Herefords. Dungannon producer £285 for Simmental.

REARED BULLS: P McConnell, Clogher £750 for Limousin. M Gormley, Omagh £680 and £600 for Charolais and £585 for Limousin. I Gillespie, Ballygawley £605 for Limousin. R Dane, Lisbellaw ££590, £540 and £530 for Blonde d'Aquitaine. A McCulla, Cookstown £555 and £500 for Limousins. A McGirr, Ballygawley £540 and £520 for Limousins. P McGirr, Ballygawley £515 for Limousin. C McCormick, Kinawley £485 and £470 for Belgian Blues and £485 for Hereford and £465 for Simmental.

REARED HEIFERS: M Gormley, Omagh £545 and £495 twice for Charolais. A McGirr, Ballygawley £530 for Limousin. I Gillespie, Ballygawley £530 for Limousin. A McCulla, Cookstown £520 for Limousin. P J Corrigan, Dungannon £500 for Blonde d'Aquitaine and £390 for Hereford. D Haughian, Lurgan £490 twice, £450 twice and £400 for Limousins. £490 for Blonde d'Aquitaine and £415 for Belgian Blue. C McCormick, Kinawley £420 for Aberdeen Angus. P McGirr, Ballygawley £400 for Limousin.