Clogher Mart: Beef cows sell to £1,702.80

A steady demand for a seasonal entry of cattle on Saturday, December 8th in Clogher Mart In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,702.80 for a 860kg Charolais at £198 per 100kg followed by an 950kg Charolais at £155 totalling £1,472.50.

Cow heifers sold to £1,235 for a 650kg Blonde d’Aquitaine at £190 per 100kg followed by a 630kg Charolais at £187 totalling £1,178.10 and selling to a top of £193 per 100kg for a 520kg Limousin.

Fleshy Friesian cows sold to £111 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £126 for a 720kg Limousin.

Fat steers overage sold to £173 for a 640kg Charolais.

Fat steers underage sold to £177 for a 580kg Limousin.

Fat heifers underage sold to £186 for a 650kg Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows:

Lisbellaw producer 860kg Charolais to £198 (£1,702.80), Coalisland producer 520kg Limousin to £193. Armagh producer 650kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £190 (£1,235), Pomeroy producer 630kg Charolais to £187 (£1,178.10) 620kg Simmental to £174, and 610kg Simmental to £165. Fivemiletown producer 580kg Limousin to £186. Fivemiletown producer 700kg Limousin to £182 (£1,274), Clogher producer 630kg Simmental to £168. Dungannon producer 830kg Charolais to £166 (£1,377.80), 790kg Charolais to £162 (£1,279.80), 770kg Charolais to £157 (£1,232.90) and 950kg Charolais to £155 (£1,472.50), Armagh producer 490kg Limousin to £161 and 570kg Belgian Blue to £149. Castlederg producer 780kg Charolais to £158 (£1,232.40), Omagh producer 470kg Limousin to £156. Fivemiletown producer 640kg Limousin to £154. Castlederg producer 580kg Belgian Blue to £153. Enniskillen producer 710kg Saler to £150.

Other quality lots sold from £126 to £148 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £98 to £117 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £106 to £111 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £76 to £94 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £42 to £70 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

720kg Limousin to £126. 920kg Aberdeen Angus to £114. 920kg Limousin to £113. 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £112. 940kg Aberdeen Angus to £106. 830kg Hereford to £97. 990kg Simmental to £96. 930kg Simmental to £95.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

640kg Charolais to £173. 590kg Limousin to £172. 630kg Limousin to £170.760kg Limousin to £168. 550kg Simmental to £168. 570kg Charolais to £165. 530kg Limousin to £163. 610kg Simmental to £160.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

670kg Limousin to £177. 580kg Limousin to £177. 550kg Limousin to £177. 500kg Saler to £177. 670kg Charolais to 3176. 750kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £175. 640kg Limousin to £175. 540kg Friesian to £143. 550kg Friesian to £140. 580kg Friesian to £136. Other Friesians sold from £114 to £129 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

650kg Limousin to £186. 650kg Belgian Blue to £181. 660kg Simmental to £171. 480kg Limousin to £169. 430kg Limousin to £167. 730kg Fleckvieh to £153. 770kg Fleckvieh to £153. 540kg Hereford to £150. 580kg Friesian to £133. 560kg Holstein to £120.

STORE BULLOCKS

A smaller entry sold readily with forward lots selling to £1,405 for a 720kg Charolais (£195) 730kg Limousin to £1,395 (£191) 680kg Limousin to £1,360 (£2), £1,355 for a 650kg Limousin (£208), 670kg Limousin to £1,310 (£195) for C O’Neill, Moy. H Robinson, Portadown 690kg Limousin to £1,360, 610kg Charolais to £1,320 (£216), 560kg Charolais to £1,210 (£216) and 530kg Charolais to £1,150 (£217), B Carey, Rosslea 620kg Charolais to £1,320 (£213) and 610kg Charolais to £1,305 (£214), S Mallon, Armagh 640kg Charolais to £1,295 and 630kg Charolais to £1,290. T J Donnelly, Portadown 690kg Charolais to £1,250. Newtownhamilton producer 560kg Charolais to £1,180, 560kg Limousin to £1,175 and 550kg Charolais to £1,165, J W Armstrong, Magheraveely 600kg Belgian Blue to £1,175 and 560kg Simmental to £1,155. Walter Hogg, Fivemiletown 530kg Charolais to £1,180 (£222) and 520kg Simmental to £1,170 (£225) and J A Henry, Fintona 520kg Simmental to £1,150 (£221).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG

Newtownhamilton producer 480kg Charolais to £1,100 (£229), 490kg Limousin to £1,095 (£223) and 440kg Limousin to £845. B Pryce, Rosslea 480kg Limousin to £1,015. A Johnston, Clogher 470kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £995 and 450kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £980. Walter Hogg, Fivemiletown 460kg Limousin to £990. J McConville, Moy 490kg Limousin to £970. Beechmount Farms Ltd, Moira 450kg Limousin to £955 and 490kg Limousin to £920. B Carey, Rosslea 490kg Simmental to £920. K Hopper, Cookstown 490kg Shorthorn to £920, 470kg Shorthorn to £875, 470kg Simmental to £860 and 460kg Shorthorn to £860. P Maguire, Derrylin 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £885, 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £835 and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £820. K McGarvey, Killylea 440kg Limousin to £840. R Johnston, Clogher 400kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £840.

STORE HEIFERS

Steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,150 for a 620kg Limousin for J W Armstrong, Magheraveely. F Donnelly, Armagh 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140, 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,065 and 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,000. S Hayes, Dungannon 590kg Charolais to £1,100, 550kg Limousin to £1,060, 510kg Belgian Blue to £1,040, 550kg Limousin to £1,025 and 540kg Limousin to £1,020. K P Donnelly, Stewartstown 630kg Simmental to £1,050. Tirquinn Enterprises, Clogher 560kg Shorthorn to £1,000. C Gillis, Coalisland 530kg Simmental to £900, 500kg Limousin to £840, 510kg Simmental to £820. H F and V Murray, Moneymore 500kg Charolais to £900.

MEDIUM WEIGHTS 400KG TO 500KG

H F and V Murray Moneymore 480kg Charolais to £1,035 (£215), 480kg Simmental to £840 and 470kg to £835. B Pryce, Rosslea 470kg Limousin to £1,005 (£214), J A Henry, Fintona 480kg Simmental to £965. C Gillis, Coalisland 450kg Limousin to £900 (£2), M McNamee, Keady 430kg Charolais to £885 and 400kg Limousin to £800. Tirquinn Enterprises, Clogher 470kg Limousin to £875, 460kg Parthenais to £780. S Hayes, Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £845, 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £835. T S Roberts, Lisburn 500kg Hereford to £790. C McGoldrick, Castlederg 500kg Belgian Blue to £780, 430kg Limousin to £775. Newtownhamilton producer 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £740 and 450kg Hereford to £725.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

Tirquinn Enterprises, Clogher 390kg Limousin to £750 and 350kg Limousin to £665. M McNamee, Keady 330kg Limousin to £675, 380kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £620 and 360kg Limousin to £485.

WEANLINGS

A firm demand reported in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,120 for a 510kg Limousin (£219) and 410kg Limousin to £900 (£219) for J Armstrong, Maguiresbridge. Patrick Hughes, Dungannon 410kg Charolais to £980 (£239), 420kg Charolais to £950 (£226) and 420kg Charolais to £910. Trevor Smyth, Dromore 380kg Charolais to £975 (£250) and 390kg Charolais to £940 (£241), Trevor Breen, Enniskillen 470kg Charolais to £960 (£204), 460kg Charolais to £925, 450kg Charolais to £900 and 420kg Charolais to £880. G Moane, Cooneen 410kg Charolais to £940 (£229) and 380kg Charolais to £875. Ballygawley producer 410kg Limousin to £930, J McElroy, Clogher 420kg Charolais to £925, 400kg Charolais to £900 and 430kg Charolais to £880. P Slevin, Dromore 410kg Limousin to £900. Patrick McNabb, Dromore 430kg Charolais to £900. L R Johnston, Maguiresbridge 340kg Charolais to £880 (£259).

WEANLING HEIFERS

W Bingham, Downpatrick 420kg Charolais to £885 (£211), Patrick Hughes, Dungannon 410kg Charolais to £870 (£212), 390kg Charolais to £860 (£220) and 400kg Charolais to £860. A Fearon, Dungannon 380kg Limousin to £820. M/S J and K Rodgers, Beragh 490kg Charolais to £810, 490kg Charolais to £790, 480kg Charolais to £750, 460kg Charolais to £750 and 420kg Charolais to £680. J Turkington, Birches 380kg Charolais to £780, 320kg Limousin to £730, 360kg Limousin to £700 and 330kg Limousin to £630. P Girvan, Pomeroy 440kg Charolais to £770. A Shortt, Omagh 380kg Limousin to £770 and 340kg Limousin to £760. M O’Kane, Cookstown 340kg Charolais to £755. S Mullen, Loughgall 280kg Limousin to £655 and 320kg Limousin to £650.

DAIRY COWS

A smaller entry this week sold to £1,350 for calved heifer from C Milligan, Downpatrick. Fermanagh producer £1,300 and £1,040 for calved heifers. Special entry on Saturday, December 15th five freshly calved Friesian heifers from a local producer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A good selection on offer sold to £1,650 for a heifer with bull calf from G Robinson, Fintona. C McCombe, Clogher £1,560 for heifer with bull calf and £1,000 for heifer with heifer calf. F McElroy, Augher £1,550 for incalf heifer. H Pollock, Castlederg £1,400 for second calver with bull calf. M/S R and S Haire, Fivemiletown £1,335 for heifer with bull calf. A Johnston, Tamlaght Enniskillen £1,235, £1,145 and £980 for heifers with heifer calves. Pomeroy producer £1,180 for heifer with heifer calf. J Duffy, Derrygonnelly £1,100 and £1,060 for incalf heifers. N Deazley, Dromore £1,020 for heifer with bull calf and £950 for 2010 cow with heifer calf.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A larger entry sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £365 for a Limousin from W H Stockdale, Clogher. R T Mavitty, Culkey, PO £340 for Charolais, M Breen, Tempo £330 for Aberdeen Angus. B Doyle, Rosslea £325 for Aberdeen Angus. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £320 for Belgian Blue and £300 for Hereford. R Hassard, Enniskillen £315 for Hereford and £265 for Aberdeen Angus. Mountain View Farm Ltd, Augher £315 for Belgian Blue and £295 for Aberdeen Angus J Courtney, Maguiresbridge £300 for Aberdeen Angus. J Martin, Lisbellaw £300 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

A McDonald, Ballygawley £430 for Charolais Lisbellaw producer £390, £385, for Limousins and £370 for Charolais, Rosslea producer £360, £345 and £330 for Simmentals. Augher producer £330, £315 and £305 for Limousins, M Breen, Tempo £280 for Belgian Blue. B Corrigan, Rosslea £270 for Limousin. G and D Johnston, Lisnaskea £270 for Belgian Blue. R J Hoy, Monea £260 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED MALES

J Cassidy, Kinawley £640 for Charolais and £560 for Limousin. A McDonald, Ballygawley £600, £580 and £575 for Charolais. Glenrea Farms, Ballygawley £600 for Belgian Blue and £420 for Aberdeen Angus. D J W Kettyle, Newtownbutler £600 for Limousin. B McCullagh, Greencastle £590 for Charolais, P Mullan, Dungannon £540 and £435 for Charolais. Winston Hogg, Fivemiletown £435 twice for Aberdeen Anguss.

REARED FEMALES

A McGovern, Newtownbutler £655 and £440 for Charolais £560 and £545 for Limousins, Omagh producer £650 twice, £515, £465, £445 and £425 for Limousins, A McDonald, Ballygawley £600, £550, £505, £450 and £430 for Charolais. J Cassidy, Kinawley £490 for Limousin. A Johnston, Fivemiletown £455 for Charolais R S and M McKee, Saintfield £430 for Shorthorn. Pomeroy producer £425 for Belgian Blue. C Robinson, Ballygawley £420 for Limousin.