Clogher Mart: Beef cows sell to £1,757.70

A larger entry of 1,402 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, October 6th sold to a very keen demand in all sections especially for quality stock plainer lots would be easier.

In the fatstock ring 400 lots listed sold to a steady demand with beef cows selling to £1,757.70 for a 810kg Limousin at £217 per 100kg this was followed by a 730kg to £1438 10 (£197 per 100kg).

Cow heifers sold to £1511.40 for a 660kg Belgian Blue selling to £229 per 100kg followed by a 630kg Charolais at £213 per 100kg totalling £1,341.90.

Fat bulls sold to £1344.70 for a 1,130kg Charolais at £119 per 100kg selling to a top of £135 per 100kg for a 980kg Belgian Blue at £135 per 100kg.

Fat steers overage sold to £188 per 100kg for a 520kg Charolais.

Fat steers underage sold to £191 per 100kg for a 500kg Charolais.

Fat heifers underage sold to £199 per 100kg for a 520kg Limousin

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows:

Mayobridge producer 660kg Belgian Blue to £229 (£1,511.40) and 660kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £207 (£1,366.20), Crossmaglen producer 810kg Limousin to £217 (£1,757.70), Sixmilecross producer 630kg Charolais to £213 (£,1341.90), Castlederg producer 730kg Charolais to £197 (£1,438.10), Kilkeel producer 710kg Belgian Blue to £189 (£1,341.90) and 690kg Belgian Blue to £182. Armagh producer 750kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,402.50, Armagh producer 700kg Limousin to £185 and 690kg Limousin to £178. Sixmilecross producer 710kg Limousin to £182. Portadown producer 510kg Limousin to £182. Dungannon producer 660kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £181. Clogher producer 590kg Belgian Blue to £180 and 680kg Simmental to £179. Armagh producer 720kg Charolais to £179. Sixmilecross producer 590kg Charolais to £178. Newry producer 720kg Limousin to £173. Augher producer 790kg Charolais to £173. Dromore producer 640kg Limousin to £172.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £170 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £112 to £132 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £112 to £119 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £80 to £110 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £46 to £74 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

980kg Belgian Blue to £135 (£1,323), 840kg Limousin to £132. 980kg Hereford to £122. 950kg Charolais to £120, 1,130kg, Charolais to £119 (£1,344.70), 840kg Limousin to £116. 970kg Charolais to £114. 810kg Limousin to £113. 890kg Aberdeen Angus to £106. 980kg Charolais to £102. 880kg Hereford to £102.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

520kg Charolais to £188. 660kg Limousin to £175. 680kg Charolais to £173. 680kg Montbeliarde to £154. 550kg Limousin to £152. 740kg Charolais to £140. 580kg Charolais to £140. 930kg Limousin to £138. 680kg Shorthorn beef to £135. 460kg Friesian to £117.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

500kg Charolais to £191. 650kg Limousin to £178. 640kg Limousin to £178. 650kg Charolais to £175. 560kg Charolais to £175. 650kg Charolais to £155. Friesian steers sold from £131 to £138 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

520kg Limousin to £199. 510kg Charolais to £194. 520kg Charolais to £189. 460kg Limousin to £188. 510kg Charolais to £185. 520kg Simmental to £180. 590kg Charolais to £170. 630kg Hereford to £158. 450kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £157. 540kg Limousin to £154. 510kg Hereford to £140. 490kg Friesian to £128. 570kg Friesian to £127.

STORE BULLOCKS (252)

A smaller entry this week sold to a firm demand with forward lots selling to £1,540 for a 730kg Charolais (£211) and 630kg Charolais to £1,360 for P J Fox, Carrickmore. Dungannon producer 730kg Charolais to £1,495 (£204) and 610kg Charolais to £1,440 (£236), S J Finlay, Clogher 680kg Limousin to £1,470 (£216) 690kg Charolais to £1,415, 670kg Limousin to £1,415, 730kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,405, 620kg Limousin to £1365 and 630kg Limousin to £1,355. M/S D D and E McElroy, Clogher 710kg Charolais to £1,440 (£203), R A Elliott, Dungannon 670kg Charolais to £1,430 (£213) and 620kg Charolais to £1,365 (£220), I S Farrell, Fivemiletown 700kg Charolais to £1,405. P McVeigh, Dungannon 740kg Simmental to £1,395. F West, Newtownbutler 690kg Charolais to £1,380. E Morton, Armagh 660kg Limousin to £1,380. John Coary, Coalisland 600kg Charolais to £1,355 (£226), P Patterson, Augher 700kg Charolais to £1,350.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

R S Farley, Caledon 500kg Belgian Blue to £1,195 (£239), 490kg Limousin to £1,165 (£238) 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,090 (£222) and 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,075. R and S Black Cookstown 490kg Limousin to £1,045. A and N Gervais Clogher 460kg Limousin to £1,030 (£224) and 470kg Limousin to £955. Ballygawley producer 480kg Charolais to £1,030, 460kg Simmental to £1020 and 450kg Simmental to £950. I W R Liggett, Caledon 470kg Limousin to £1,030, 490kg Limousin to £990 and 470kg Limousin to £970. B F McMahon, Fivemiletown 490kg Saler to £1,010 and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £960. W I Loane, Trillick 490kg Limousin to £1,000. J Crilly, Armagh 490kg Charolais to £975. R Taylor, 470kg Charolais to £975. R Ebbitt, Newtownbutler 470kg Limousin to £955. A and N Gervais, Clogher 420kg Limousin to £950.

SMALLER SORTS 350KG & UNDER

M McClean, Lisburn 340kg Fleckvieh to £525, 330kg Fleckvieh to £490, 300kg Fleckvieh to £490. P McCann, Coalisland 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £500 and 310kg Friesian to £350. D J Straghan, Armagh 330kg Friesian to £480.

STORE HEIFERS (221)

A good steady demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,340 for a 690kg Charolais (£194), 610kg Charolais to £1,200, 590kg Limousin to £1,150, 610kg Charolais to £1,120 and 600kg Limousin to £1,100 for T D Willis, Dungannon. R Harkness, Crumlin 680kg Limousin to £1,320 (£194), 670kg Charolais to £1,260, 610kg Belgian Blue to £1,200 and 640kg Limousin to £1,150. F Flynn, Newtownbutler 650kg Charolais to £1,255, 620kg Charolais to £1,220, 590kg Charolais to £1,190, 620kg Charolais to £1,180, 580kg Charolais to £1,170, 560kg Limousin to £1,170 and 570kg Limousin to £1,100. J Lynch, Dungannon 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,180 (£211), S Colton, Dungannon 590kg Charolais to £1,130. J Keenan, Fivemiletown 590kg Limousin to £1,100.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

F H Owens, Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1,055 (£215), S Mellon, Fintona 500kg, Charolais to £1,050 Limousin to P Nugent, Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1,000 and 450kg Limousin to £960 (£213), P Connelly, Castlederg 490kg Charolais to £985. T W Livingstone, Tynan 490kg Limousin to £980. A McManus, Ballinamallard 500kg Charolais to £960. L Gray, Tynan 460kg Charolais to £950. P McElroy Clogher 440kg Charolais to £950 (£216), J Crozier, Ballinamallard 490kg Charolais to £950 and 440kg Charolais to £950. J Lynch, Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £950. G and M Daly, Dungannon 460kg Charolais to £940. J J Beggan, Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £940.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG and UNDER

Cookstown producer 380kg Charolais to £835 and 380kg Charolais to £800. J Robinson, Ballygawley 400kg Limousin to £830. S Cassidy, Fintona 370kg Limousin to £780, P Connelly, Castlederg 390kg Charolais to £780. J Lynch, Dungannon 390kg Limousin to £740 and 390kg Limousin to £650. B O’Donnell, Dungannon 380kg Charolais to £730. D Noble, Ballinamallard 360kg Limousin to £690. E A Ingram, Portadown 370kg Limousin to £650. P McElroy, Clogher 360kg Limousin to £630. R E Wilson, Trillick 360kg Limousin to £600. Cookstown producer 310kg Charolais to £600.

WEANLINGS (200)

B McKeever, Armagh 430kg Belgian Blue to £1,240 (£288), 490kg Charolais to £1,135 (£231), 400kg Charolais to £1,125 (£281) and 440kg Limousin to £,1040. A McKenzie, Dungannon 540kg Limousin to £1,155 (£214), D Donnelly, Sixmilecross 510kg Charolais to £1,110. P McCrory, Ballygawley 470kg Limousin to £1,075 (£229), 390kg Charolais to £1,000 (£256), 450kg Limousin to £950 and 420kg Charolais to £940. B Collins, Brookeborough 480kg Charolais to £1,000. F Rooney, Rosslea 420kg Charolais to £970. Coalisland producer 360kg Limousin to £970 (£269), W Hall, Kesh 360kg Charolais to £955 (£265), C McGarvey, Beragh 420kg Limousin to £950. G Crawford, Brookeborough 490kg Charolais to £910 and 420kg Charolais to £875. H McFarland, Trillick 400kg Limousin to £900. M Bennett, Omagh 420kg to £895. E McDermott, Augher 400kg Limousin to £875.

WEANLING HEIFERS

B McKeever, Armagh 430kg Charolais to £1,100 (£256), S Oliver, Armagh 480kg Limousin to £985 (£205), 470kg Limousin to £975 (£207), 410kg Limousin to £780 and 370kg Limousin to £780. B Collins, Brookeborough 440kg Charolais to £980 (£223), H McFarland, Trillick 420kg Limousin to £890 (£212), E Askin, Augher 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £875 and 400kg Charolais to £730. F Rooney, Rosslea 410kg Charolais to £865, 340kg Charolais to £720 and 330kg Charolais to £720. K McGarvey, Beragh 350kg Limousin to £845 (£241), R Sands, Newry 400kg Charolais to £805. E J Mitchell, Clogher 270kg Simmental to £785 (£291), L McCaughey, Ballygawley 440kg Charolais to £770. W Downey, Magheraveely 380kg Limousin to £745. G Askin, Ballygawley 370kg Charolais to £740. T Smyth, Dromore 380kg Charolais to £730. W G Donaldson, Aughnacloy 330kg Charolais to £730 (£212)

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A steady demand in this section with R Givan ,Dungannon selling a calved heifer to £1,750. L W S Wilson, Derrygonnelly £1,500 for calved heifer. S Montgomery, Dungannon £1,470 for calved cow. D A Ferguson, Derrygonnelly £1,440, £1,285 and £1,065 for calved heifers. T Garland, Clogher £1,360 for springing heifer. I Dallas, Stewartstown £1,300 for calved heifer. E McVeigh, Dungannon £1,275 for springing heifer. R and E Johnston, Tempo £1,165 for calved heifer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A larger entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with F A Kenwell, Dromore Omagh selling a heifer with bull calf to reach £1,850. W R Adams, Fivemiletown £1,600 for heifer with heifer calf. J P Breen, Trillick £1500 for third calver with heifer calf. C Doonan, Kinawley £1,450 for third calver with heifer calf, £1300 for heifer and heifer calf, £1260 for third calver and heifer calf, £1,240 for heifer and heifer calf, £1,180 for 2010 cow and heifer calf and £1,100 for 2010 cow and heifer calf. L O’Hara Lisnaskea £1,425 for 2011 cow and bull calf, £1275 for heifer and heifer calf, £1,250 for 2011 cow and heifer calf and £1,100 for 2009 cow and heifer calf. P J Haughey, Carrickmore £1,400 for heifer and heifer calf. E McKenna, Fivemiletown £1,395 for heifer and bull calf. P Donnelly, Ballygawley £1360 for incalf heifer

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A large entry in this popular section sold to a strong demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £565 for a Limousin to H McFarland, Trillick. Cormac Smyth, Rosslea £460 and £455 for Charolais. S F McKenna, Ballygawley £455 for Belgian Blue, Augher producer £425 for Limousin, P and M McGirr, Augher £420, £400 and £360 for Aberdeen Angus. E Crawford, Stewartstown £400 for Belgian Blue, B McCaffery, Derrylin £380 for Charolais, M/S J and M Stephens, Portadown £325 for Belted Galloway. B T Gardiner, Tempo £300 for Fleckvieh

HEIFER CALVES

Fermanagh producer £390, £385 and £365 for Charolais. M Rafferty, Dungannon £390 and £335 for Limousin and £335 for Simmental. Clogher producer £370, £360 and £345 for Limousin. C Smyth, Rosslea £385 and £335 for Charolais, F McElroy, Augher £350 for Charolais, Dungannon producer £340, £320, £315, £310 and £300 for Limousin.

REARED BULLS

F A Kenwell, Dromore £615 for Charolais, Clogher producer £610 for Hereford, £600 for Charolais, £540 and £530 for Limousins. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £505 for Charolais, S F McKenna, Ballygawley £455 for Belgian Blue, D Foy, Cooneen £425 for Charolais, Clogher producer £425 for Limousin, I J Lynn, Armoy £425 for Limousin, C Emerson, Enniskillen £425 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

M Treacy, Brookeborough £600 for Charolais, F A Kenwell, Dromore £580 for Limousin, P and M McGirr, Ballygawley £545 and £535 for Limousins. Lisbellaw producer £540 and £535 for Limousin and £540 for Simmental, K Murray, Omagh £535 for Charolais and £505 for Limousin, M Rafferty, Dungannon £535 for Limousin, D Farrell, Fivemiletown £510 twice £465 twice and £425 for Shorthorn beef. A McCrory, Lisnaskea £500 for Simmental, W J Patterson, Omagh £475 for Blonde d’Aquitaine, K Loughran, Cookstown £450 for Belgian Blue, C Treacy, Brookeborough £420 for Charolais.