Clogher Mart: Beef cows sell to £1,806 for 840kg

Serious weather conditions reduced the numbers this week at Clogher Mart however a very strong demand was recorded in all sections.

Highlights this week in the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,806 for a 840kg Belgian Blue at £215.

Cow heifers reached £1,628 for a 730kg Belgian Blue at £223. Fat bulls to £112 for a 770kg Limousin. Fat steers over/age to £144 for a 690kg Holstein.

Fat steers under/age to £202 for a 600kg Charolais.

Fat heifers to £195 for a 560kg Charolais.

In the store ring heavy stores sold to £1,590 for a 800kg Charolais (£198.75) and selling to a top of £228 per 100kg for a 640kg Charolais at £1,460.

Medium weights sold to £1,035 for a 470kg Charolais (£220) and £1,010 for a 460kg Charolais (£219.50).

Store heifers heavies sold to £1,350 for a 630kg Charolais (£214) and £1,325 for a 650kg Limousin (£204).

Medium weights sold to £950 for a 470kg Charolais (£202).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £980 for a 350kg Limousin (£280) and selling to a top of £289 per 100kg for a 290kg Limousin at £840.

Weanling heifers reached £900 for a 440kg Belgian Blue (£204.50) and selling to a top of £259 per 100kg for a 260kg Simmental at £675.

Dairy heifers sold to £1,650 and £1,640 dairy cows sold to £1,330 and £1,290.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £1,395 and £1,200.

Reared bulls sold to £570. Reared heifers sold to £480 dropped calves sold to £360 for a Charolais bull and £320 for a Charolais heifer.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING

Fintona producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £223. Dungannon producer 840kg Belgian Blue to £215. Augher producer 640kg Charolais to £211, 830kg Limousin to £205 (£1,701.50) and 820kg Charolais to £204 (£1,672.80), Limavady producer 730kg Limousin to £206. Augher producer 560kg Limousin to £196. Portadown producer 720kg Limousin to £195. Ballinamallard producer 770kg Limousin to £191. Cooneen producer 610kg Limousin to £188 and £560kg Limousin to £170. Ballygawley producer 660kg Limousin to £188. Brookeborough producer 560kg Limousin to £187. Clogher producer 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £182. Middletown producer 550kg Belgian Blue to £177. Dungannon producer 560kg Charolais to £174. Fivemiletown producer 540kg Limousin to £173. Galbally producer 620kg Limousin to £172. Clogher producer 710kg Charolais to £169. Tassagh producer 810kg Charolais to £168.

Other quality lots sold from £138 to £165 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £112 to £134 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £222 to £134 per 100kg selling to a top of £152 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £82 to £110 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £58 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Keady producer 770kg Limousin to £112.

FAT STEERS (overage)

FAT STEERS (underage)

Dungannon producer 600kg Charolais to £202 and 520kg Charolais to £194. Clogher producer 600kg Limousin to £194. Kinawley producer 720kg Friesian to £183 and 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £150.

Other Friesians sold from £112 to £130.

FAT HEIFERS (underage)

560kg Charolais to £1,95590kg Charolais to £188. 510kg Charolais to £169. 620kg Friesian to £157. 370kg Hereford to £150. 490kg Hereford to £144. 540kg Friesian to £140.

STORE BULLOCKS

Great demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,590 for a 800kg Charolais (£198.75), 720kg Limousin to £1,495 (£207.60), 640kg Charolais to £1,460 (£228), 660kg Charolais to £1,445 (£219), 600kg Charolais to £1,285, and 580kg Charolais to £1,175 for J Donnelly, Augher. S J Finlay, Clogher 750kg Charolais to £1,510, 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,300, 530kg Charolais to £1,130, 540kg Charolais to £1,095 and 500kg Limousin to £1,000. Augher producer 590kg Charolais to £1,205, 540kg Charolais to £1,150, 560kg Charolais to £1,135 and 500kg Charolais to £1,010. J Holmes, Fivemiletown 510kg Charolais to £1,025.

MED WEIGHTS 350KG TO 490KG

J Donnelly, Augher 470kg Charolais to £1,035 (£220), J Holmes, Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £1,010 (£219.50), 440kg Charolais to £965 (£219), 480kg Charolais to £950 and 440kg Charolais to £920. W D Bothwell, Fivemiletown 470kg Belgian Blue to £915, 440kg Belgian Blue to £815, 420kg Belgian Blue to £800, 400kg Belgian Blue to £760, 390kg Belgian Blue to £735, 380kg Belgian Blue to £710, 390kg Belgian Blue to £700, 400kg Shorthorn to £700 and 350kg Belgian Blue to £700.

STORE HEIFERS

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,350 for a 630kg Charolais (£214) from Geo McIvor, Dungannon. A McIvor, Dungannon sold 650kg Limousin to £1,325 (£204), 580kg Charolais to £1,150, 640kg Charolais to £1,135. F Flynn, Newtownbutler 660kg Charolais to £1,300, 620kg Charolais to £1,265, 590kg Charolais to £1,255 and 580kg Charolais to £1,150. J Donnelly, Augher 660kg Charolais to £1,200, 650kg Charolais to £1,100, 600kg Charolais to £1,100 and 550kg Charolais to £1,070. Patrick Daly, Dungannon 580kg Charolais to £1,195, 570kg Limousin to £1,190, 610kg Charolais to £1,190, 630kg Charolais to £1,160, 560kg Charolais to £1,150, 590kg Charolais to £1,140, 540kg Charolais to £1,115 and 570kg Charolais to £1,100.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG

Patrick Daly, Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £950. C Maguire, Brookeborough 490kg Charolais to £910. Tirquinn Enterprises, Clogher 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £740, 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £740 and 470kg Friesian to £680. W Downey, Magheraveely 430kg Charolais to £720.

WEANLINGS

Steers and bulls sold to a very strong demand with I A Elliott, Blaney selling a 350kg Limousin to £980 (£280), 320kg Limousin to £910 (£284), 290kg Limousin to £840 (£289.40) and 280kg Limousin to £675. Oliver McAnespie, Ballygawley 390kg Charolais to £970, 370kg Charolais to £950, 320kg Charolais to £890 and 280kg Charolais to £705. T Smyth, Omagh 430kg Charolais to £940, 410kg Charolais to £925 350kg Charolais to £865 (£278) and 350kg Charolais to £775. H Gibson, Beragh 420kg Limousin to £860 and 400kg Charolais to £835. Brian McCullagh, Greencastle 290kg Charolais to £805, 330kg Charolais to £760 and 280kg Charolais to £710. R Douglas, Portadown 380kg Simmental to £765 and 350kg Charolais to £740. D Haughian, Lurgan 330kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £700.

WEANLING HEIFERS

William Downey, Magheraveely 440kg Belgian Blue to £900 (£204.50) and 330kg Belgian Blue to £630. T Smyth, Omagh 380kg Charolais to £765, 330kg Limousin to £765 (£231) and 310kg Limousin to £720 (£232). Kesh Producer 290kg Limousin to £700 (£241). Oliver Gillespie, Ballygawley 260kg Simmental to £675 (£259), 340kg Limousin to £630. D Haughian, Lurgan 260kg Limousin to £585, 290kg Limousin to £545 and 270kg Limousin to £545. Brian McCullagh, Greencastle 290kg Charolais to £565. P Byers, Fivemiletown 220kg Limousin to £495 and 190kg Limousin to £455.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

Calved heifers sold to £1,650 for R Givan, Dungannon. Nigel Graham, Kinawley £1,640. Calved cows sold to £1,330 and £1,290 for E Kelly, Dungannon. G O’Donnell, Killeter £1,060.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A brisk demand this week with T McPhilomey, Omagh selling a heifers with bull calves to £1,395, £1,200, £1,080 and £985. 2012 cow and bull calf to £980. Heifers with heifer calves to £1,190.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A good steady demand this week with bull calves (under two months) selling to £360 for a Charolais to M J and G Ward, Sixmilecross. William Wilson Dungannon £320 for Charolais and £265 for Hereford. R Robinson, Maguiresbridge £240 for Saler. D McKenna, Clogher £235 for Aberdeen Angus. K and A Veitch, Lisbellaw £230 for Belgian Blue. J Dalton, Maguiresbridge £215 and £200 for Belgian Blues. T R and K W Smith, Castlederg £215 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

D Mawhinney, Bellaghy £280 x 3 for Holstein. D McKenna, Clogher £245 for Aberdeen Angus. H Maguire, Cornafanogue £240 for Aberdeen Angus. K and A Veitch, Lisbellaw £215 for Aberdeen Angus. R D Dane, Lisbellaw £160 and £135 for Limousin.

REARED BULLS

Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £570 for Charolais and £570 for Limousin. D Haughian, Lurgan 550 for Blonde D’Aquitaine and £330 for Limousin. William Wilson, Dungannon £550 for Limousin. R Robinson, Maguiresbridge £420 for Limousin. William Johnston, Derrycullion £390 for Charolais. Dungannon producer £350 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

Lisbellaw producer £480 and £335 for Hereford and £400 for Charolais. D Haughian, Lurgan £470 x 2 for Belgian Blues. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £450 for Limousin and £300 for Charolais. D Mawhinney, Bellaghy £415 for Aberdeen Angus.