Clogher Mart: Beef cows sell to a top of £1,636.20

A larger entry of 870 cattle on offer sold to much stronger demand at Clogher Mart last week in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to a top of £1,636.20 for an 810kg Belgian Blue at £202 per 100kg followed by an 830kg Limousin at £185 to total £1,535.50.

Cow heifers topped £1,320 for a 670kg Limousin at £197 per 100kg followed by a 680kg Simmental at £188 per 100kg to total £1,278.40.

Fleshy Friesian cows sold to £132 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,642.80 for a 1,110kg Limousin at £148 selling to a top of £152 per 100kg for a 960kg Charolais (£1,459.20).

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and heifers as follows: Other quality lots sold from £140 to £172 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £115 to £137 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £124 to £132 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £119 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £56 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Fivemiletown producer 960kg Charolais to £152 (£1,459.20), Dromore producer 1,110kg Limousin to £148 (£1,642.80), Newmills producer 900kg Charolais to £145. Galbally producer 770kg Limousin to £145. Kinawley producer 890kg Limousin to £142. Moy producer 1,000kg Charolais to £139. Ballinamallard producer 970kg Charolais to £133. Hillsborough producer 990kg Hereford to £114. Newtownbutler producer 890kg Aberdeen Angus to £114.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

630kg Limousin to £188. 730kg Charolais to £181. 780kg Charolais to £177. 660kg Limousin to £174. 590kg Charolais to £172. 630kg Simmental to £170. 560kg Limousin to £165.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

790kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £182. 500kg Simmental to £178. 840kg Charolais to £172. 730kg Hereford to £170. 630kg Hereford to £170. 600kg Hereford to £172 twice, 590kg Shorthorn dairy to £156. 460kg Swedish Red to £149. 560kg Friesian to £149. 600kg Friesian to £149. 460kg Holstein to £133.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

430kg Limousin to £204. 680kg Simmental to £196. 560kg Charolais to £194. 510kg Charolais to £183. 690kg Simmental to £182. 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £181. 400kg Limousin to £176. 600kg Limousin to £166. 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £158. 510kg Shorthorn beef to £152. 480kg Holstein to £142. 520kg Friesian to £138.

STORE BULLOCKS (111)

A very firm demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,435 for a 670kg Limousin (£214), 650kg Limousin to £1,415 (£217), 640kg Limousin to £1,370 (£214), 630kg Limousins to £1300 each (£206) for G Johnston, Stewartstown, P Connelly, Fintona 590kg Charolais to £1,285 (£217), 610kg Simmental to £1,280, 620kg Charolais to £1,280, 570kg Charolais to £1,230 (£215) and 580kg Charolais to £1,225. P McMeel, Augher 630kg Simmental to £1,260 and 570kg Charolais to £1,150. E McCaffery, Tempo 560kg Charolais to £1,185, 560kg Charolais to £1,135 and 560kg Charolais to £1,120. Geo Hobson, Portadown 560kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,180, 560kg Limousin to £1,110 and 570kg Charolais to £1,100. J D Noble, Fivemiletown 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,150. S Kelly, Loughgall 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,100.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

E O’Neill, Cabra 490kg Limousin to £1,190 (£243) and 460kg Limousin to £990. E McCaffery, Tempo 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,095 (£219), 480kg Charolais to £1,035, 490kg Charolais to £1,015, 480kg Charolais £1,015 and 470kg Charolais to £940. Beragh producer 470kg Charolais to £1,000, S Kelly, Loughgall 430kg Charolais to £990 (£230), 470kg Charolais to £950, 410kg Charolais to £950 (£231) and 420kg Charolais to £920. J D Noble, Fivemiletown 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £940. A Gordon, Fivemiletown 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £935. Downpatrick producer 460kg Belgian Blue to £935. P Mallon, Dungannon 480kg Belgian Blue to £930 and 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. R Canavan, Coalisland 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £925. J Foster, Armagh 480kg Limousin to £900.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

M Devine, Castlederg 340kg Belgian Blue to £700. J Courtney, Dungannon 320kg Shorthorn beef to £500.

STORE HEIFERS (120)

Great demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,590 for a 710kg Limousin (£224) for D G Green and Sons, Lisburn. W S Hall, Magheraveely 620kg Charolais to £1,400 (£226), 640kg Charolais to £1,340 (£209), 620kkg Charolais to £1,340 (£216), 610kg Charolais to £1,310 (£215), 600kg Charolais to £1,280 (£213), 580kg Charolais to £1,285 (£221.50), 570kg Charolais to £1,220 (£214), B D Breen, Eskra 620kg Limousin to £1,325. K McManus, Carrowmacken 600kg Charolais to £1,290 (£213), 570kg Charolais to £1,275 (£223), V and S Sommerville, Ballinamallard 550kg Limousin to £1,275 (£232) and 550kg Limousin to £1,255 (£228), J R Shaw, Maguiresbridge 620kg Simmental to £1,270 and 580kg Charolais to £1,230. G Reid, Armagh 600kg Limousin to £1,200. H McClure, Fivemiletown 570kg Charolais to £1,200. W R Adams, Fivemiletown 540kg Belgian Blue to £1,200 (£222) and P J Corrigan, Dungannon 580kg Charolais to £1,200.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

H McClure, Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1,140 (£228), 490kg Charolais to £1,065, 480kg Charolais to £1,040, 460kg Charolais to £1,035 (£225) and 480kg Charolais to £990. C Boyle, Armagh 470kg Limousin to £1,140 (£242.50), 480kg Limousin to £1,080 and 460kg Limousin to £970. G Johnston, Stewartstown 500kg Limousin to £1,100 (£220), J R Shaw, Maguiresbridge 500kg Hereford to £1,000 (£200), A Gordon, Fivemiletown 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £985 (£219) and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £970 (£211), G Reid, Armagh 470kg Limousin to £970. S Maguire, Maguiresbridge 440kg Limousin to £920 and 410kg Limousin to £880. P McGirr, Ballygawley 420kg Limousin to £890.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

S Maguire, Maguiresbridge 380kg Limousin to £820. C and D Connelly, Newtownbutler 350kg Charolais to £800, 370kg Charolais to £780, 390kg Charolais to £710. B Quinn, Dungannon 390kg Belgian Blue to £685 and 370kg Belgian Blue to £575. P Tally, Dungannon 310kg Limousin to £610 and 290kg Limousin to £560.

WEANLINGS

Very strong demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,160 for a 500kg Charolais (£232), 510kg Limousin to £1,140 (£223) 460kg Limousin to £1,135 (£247) and 370kg Limousin to £995 (£269) for J McSorley, Beragh. J Mackle, Moy 530kg Charolais to £1,100, 540kg Charolais to £1,075 and 510kg Charolais to £975. B L Kelly and Sons, Dungannon 460kg Charolais to £1,060 (£230), A Short, Omagh 420kg Limousin to £1,060, 420kg Limousin to £1,045 and 420kg Limousin to £960. S McConnell, Clogher 450kg Charolais to £1,035. D Williamson, Fivemiletown 390kg Limousin to £985. P Montgomery, Augher 420kg Charolais to £965 and 370kg Limousin to £930. E Kelly, Augher 340kg Limousin to £965 (£284), E McBride, Ballygawley 440kg Charolais to £950 and 400kg Charolais to £950. G Litter, Portadown 420kg Limousin to £940. M Gormley, Omagh 380kg Charolais to £940.

WEANLING HEIFERS

R E Wilson, Trillick 340kg Limousin to £930 (£273), 380kg Limousin to £835, 390kg Limousin to £775 and 350kg Limousin to £770. P Montgomery, Augher 370kg Limousin to £895 and 410kg Limousin to £895. E Kelly, Augher 340kg Limousin to £870. J Mackle, Moy 420kg Charolais to £865. B Holland, Dungannon 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £860 and 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £840. Jonathan Keys, Clogher 360kg Simmental to £825. E Cassidy, Tempo 360kg Charolais to £820. Kesh producer 320kg Limousin to £805. K Lavery, Lurgan 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £770. F McKenna, Augher 360kg Limousin to £740. J Rea, Crumlin 330kg Charolais to £735. C Maguire, Brookeborough 330kg Limousin to £730.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A smaller entry last wek sold to £1,500 and £1,300 for calved heifers from a Fivemiletown producer. C Anderson, Dungannon £1,440 for calved heifer. H Rainey, Ballygawley £1,410 for calved heifer. S Mullan, Beragh £1,280 for calved heifer. A Wright, Dungannon £1,280 for springing Shorthorn bred heifer. A selection of maiden heifers sold from £490 to £665.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A much larger entry this week sold to a steady demand for quality lots with plainer lots harder to clear. C Taggart, Fintona sold a third calver and bull calf to £1,905, heifer and heifer calf to £1,615 and second calver and bull calf to £1,500. T McKay, Banbridge £1,800 for 2012 cow and bull calf £1,355 and £1,300 for heifers with heifer calves. I A Elliott, Blaney £1,700 for heifer with bull calf. Martin Rafferty, Dungannon £1,660 for heifer and heifer calf and £1,640 for heifer and bull calf. T W Cashel, Tempo £1,555 for heifer and heifer calf. P and S McNally, Cookstown £1,550 for heifer and bull calf and £1,420 for heifer and heifer calf. E Stewart, Fivemiletown £1,405 for second calver and bull calf. D Tumelty, Downpatrick £1,330 for heifer and heifer calf. T Pennell, Lisnaskea £1,310 for heifer and bull calf. Lots of other outfits sold from £900 top £1,270. A selection of incalf heifers from Pat Cassidy, Augher sold from £1,050 to £1,250.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A smaller entry sold to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £550 for a Charolais to D McCrystal, Ballygawley. William Wilson, Dungannon £485 for Simmental. J Teague, Dromore £465 for Charolauis. C Donaghy, Carrickmore £420 for Limousin. P McGirr, Ballygawley £405 for Limousin. D E L Nelson, Maguiresbridge £380 for Charolais. D Hoey, Maguiresbridge £360 for Limousin. D J Barbour, Lisbellaw £350 for Charolais. K Brannigan, Dungannon £340 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

W Hall, Dungannon £400 for Charolais. D McCrystal, Ballygawley £395 for Limousin and £285 for Aberdeen Angus. D Murray, Fintona £300 for Limousin. L G Collins, Lisnaskea £280 for Hereford. P McCorry, Derrylin £265 for Belgian Blue.

REARED BULLS

B O’Neill, Dungannon £775 for Limousin. A W Wilson, Dungannon £705 for Charolais, A Johnston, Omagh £700 for Blonde d’Aquitaine. E and P Hughes, Augher £555 for Charolais. William Wilson, Dungannon £450 for Charolais and £435 for Limousin. J Scott, Maguiresbridge £450 for Hereford. J W McFarland, Trillick £445 and £435 for Limousins. R Dane, Lisbellaw £430, £415, £390 and £365 for Aberdeen Angus. E P Hughes, Augher £430 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

R Douglas, Portadown £625 for Charolais. Jonathan Keys, Clogher £600 for Saler, £590 and £500 for Charolais with £590 twice and £580 for Limousins. J P Trimble, Lisbellaw £410 for Limousin. J Donnelly, Trillick £395 for Limousin J Scott, Maguiresbridge £390 for Charolais. K Brannigan, Dungannon £330 for Charolais. William Wilson, Dungannon £325 for Limousin. R Dane, Lisbellaw £310 and £300 twice for Aberdeen Angus.