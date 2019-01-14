Clogher Mart: Beef cows sell to a top price of £1,345.20

1,004 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, January 12th producing a very firm demand for quality stock in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to a top price of £1,345.20 for a 760kg Charolais at £177 per 100kg and selling to a top of £180 per 100kg for a 680kg Simmental to total £1,224.

Cow heifers reached £1,228.80 for a 640kg Limousin at £192 per 100kg followed by a 640kg Limousin at £190 per 100kg to total £1,216.

Fleshy Friesian cows sold to £117 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,306.80.

Fat steers overage sold to £175 per 100kg

Fat steers underage sold to £187 per 100kg.

Fat heifers underage sold to £206 per 100kg.

Store bullocks sold to £1,445 and £210 per 100kg.

Store heifers sold to £1,325 and £230 per 100kg.

Weanling steers and bulls to £1,080 twice.

Weanling heifers to £955.

Dairy Stock sold to £1,910 and £1,900 twice.

Suckler cows sold to £1,800 twice.

Incalf heifers sold to £1,665 and £1,530.

Reared bull calves to £650 for Aberdeen Angus.

Young bull calves to £405 for Belgian Blue.

Reared heifer calves to £660 for Charolais.

Young heifer calves to £370 for Charolais.

Leading prices for beef cows and cow heifers in fatstock ring as follows: Ballygawley producer 640kg Limousin to £192 (£1,228.80), Augher producer 640kg Limousin to £190 (£1,216), Ballygawley producer 640kg Charolais to £188. Enniskillen producer 590kg Charolais to £186. Omagh producer 600kg Simmental to £180. Clogher producer 680kg Simmental to £180 (£1,224), Newtownbutler producer 620kg Limousin to £180. Trillick producer 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £178. Newtownhamilton producer 760kg Charolais to £177 (£1,345.20), Fivemiletown producer 500kg Limousin to £175. Killylea producer 750kg Aberdeen Angus to £174 (£1,305) and 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £173. Plumbridge producer 590kg Limousin to £174. Swatragh producer 590kg Limousin to £174. Strabane producer 690kg Limousin to £172. Dungannon producer 600kg Limousin to £171. Ederney producer 420kg Limousin to £168. Pomeroy producer 660kg Charolais to £167. Clogher producer 620kg Belgian Blue to £166. Plumbridge producer 670kg Limousin to £162.

Other quality lots sold from £130 to £160 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £108 to £126 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £111 to £117 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £80 to £102 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £54 to £77 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Armagh producer 930kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £128 (£1,190.40), Omagh producer 1,080kg Aberdeen Angus to £121 (£1,306.80), Kinawley producer 1,010kg Charolais to £102 (1,030.20).

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

600kg Shorthorn to £175. 640kg Limousin to £173. 580kg Charolais to £172. 630kg Charolais to £170. 560kg Simmental to £168. 540kg Charolais to £165. 860kg Limousin to £141. 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £134. 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £130. 740kg Friesian to £128.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

590kg Aberdeen Angus to £187. 540kg Limousin to £186. 660kg Charolais to £174. 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £173. 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £173. 490kg Limousin to £160. 660kg Hereford to £157. 650kg Hereford to £157. Friesian steers sold from £131 to £154 per 100kg. 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £150.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

670kg Limousin to £206. 590kg Limousin to £194. 570kg Shorthorn to £169. 650kg Fleckvieh to £165. 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £162. 590kg Hereford to £161. 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £144. Friesians sold from £122 to £139 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,445 for a 710kg Charolais (£203.50), 700kg Charolais to £1435 (£205) 710kg Charolais to £1430 (£201) 720kg Charolais to £1,400, 640kg Charolais to £1,345 (£210) and 640kg Charolais to £1,300 (£203) for T Cassidy Augher. T McKenna, Omagh 690kg Limousin to £1,425 (£206.50), Moy producer 750kg Charolais to £1,400, and 640kg Charolais to £1,270. Cookstown producer 670kg Limousin to £1,350 (£2) and 760kg Belgian Blue to £1,285. P J McWilliams, Seskinore 670kg Charolais to £1,320. P Shevlin, Clogher producer 640kg Charolais to £1,300 (£203), B O’Rourke, Dungannon 720kg Belgian Blue to £1,280 and 720kg Belgian Blue to £1,275. W I Loane, Trillick 640kg Limousin to £1,280 and 650kg Limousin to £1,280. Roy Hall, Fivemiletown 710kg Limousin to £1,275, 670kg Charolais to £1,275 and 690kg Charolais to £1,275.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 350kg to £500kg

G Johnston, Pomeroy 500kg Limousin to £1,070 (£114), 460kg Simmental to £1,060 (£230), 500kg Charolais to £1,050 (£210), 490kg Limousin top £1,050 (£214) 460kg Charolais to £1,035 (£225), R and S Black, Cookstown 480kg Simmental to £1,000. W Cairns, Lurgan 470kg Charolais to £985 and 450kg Charolais to £950. D McDonald, Carrickmore 450kg Charolais to £980, 480kg Charolais to £900 and 390kg Charolais to £860 (£220), M Donnelly, Loughgall 480kg Limousin to £965. W H Henry, Omagh 440kg Hereford to £905 and 460kg Hereford to £835. P Maguire, Tempo 480kg Charolais to £865, 480kg Charolais to £830 and 430kg Charolais to £800. B Ramsey, Fivemiletown 470kg Simmental to £850. G McLaughlin, Newtownbutler 470kg Hereford to £800. A Johnston, Newtownbutler 470kg Simmental to £775.

STORE HEIFERS

A much stronger demand this week in this section with forward lots selling to £1,325 for a 640kg Charolais (£207), 600kg Charolais to £1,230 (£205), 600kg Charolais to £1,210 (£201.50) and 600kg Charolais to £1,165 (£194) for E Greenaway, Dungannon. T Farrell, Fivemiletown 670kg Charolais to £1,285 (£192) 560kg Charolais to £1,050, 510kg Limousin to £1,040, 540kg Limousin to £1,040 and 530kg Limousin to £1,040. J McDonald, Tynan 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,240 (£182) 690kg Hereford to £1,130 (£188) and 690kg Hereford to £1,115. M McCaffery, Rosslea 500kg Charolais to £1,150 (£230), 550kg Charolais to £1,115 (£203) and 510kg Charolais to £1,060 (£208), K Farrell, Fivemiletown 510kg Charolais to £1,130 (£230) and 510kg Charolais to £1,000. P Shevlin, Clogher 520kg Charolais to £1,125 (£216), R and S Black Cookstown 550kg Charolais to £1,060. K McCaughey, Tempo 530kg Charolais to £1,020.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 340kg to 500kg

K Farrell, Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1,100 (£224) and 470kg Charolais to £1,050 (£223), P Shevlin, Clogher 490kg Charolais to £1,090 (£222), 470kg Charolais to £1,060 (£225.50) and 460kg Charolais to £1,020 (£222), M McCaffery, Rosslea 460kg Charolais to £1,040 (£226), 500kg Charolais to £1,020 (£204), 500kg Charolais to £1,010, 480kg Charolais to £1,000 and 440kg Charolais to £1,000 (£227), B J Murphy, Portadown 500kg Limousin to £990 and 480kg Limousin to £860. J Quinn, Coalisland 420kg Limousin to £970 (£231), W Cairns, Lurgan 430kg Charolais to £890 (£207) and 400kg Charolais to £800 (£200), S K Cassidy, Rosslea 390kg Limousin to £880 (£225) and 340kg Limousin to £805 (£237), B Clarke, Dungannon 460kg Belgian Blue to £815. A Johnston, Newtownbutler 450kg Simmental to £805.

WEANLINGS

A brisk demand for a good entry this week with steers and bulls selling to a top price of £1,080 for a 590kg Charolais and 520kg Limousin to £1,020 for C McDonald, Ballygawley. G Goodwin, Dungannon 520kg Simmental to £1,080 (£208) 380kg Limousin to £945 (£249) and 430kg Limousin to £915 (£213), G Daly, Augher 470kg Limousin to £1,075 (£229), B Mooney Lisburn 520kg Limousin to £1,070 (£206), S Mellon, Fintona 500kg Charolais to £1,060 (£212), K McCauley, Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £990 (£210), 410kg Charolais to £895 (£218) and 380kg Charolais to £890 (£234), J and P Trueman, Ballygawley 420kg Limousin to £920 (£219), D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 410kg Charolais to £905 (£221) and 410kg Charolais to £890 (£217), W H Henry, Fintona 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £905. P Hackett, Augher 410kg Limousin to £900. M McCarroll, Fintona 390kg Charolais to £900 (£231), M A Garry, Dromore 400kg Limousin to £895. A and M Smyton, Tempo 380kg Limousin to £885.

WEANLING HEIFERS

D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 440kg Charolais to £955 (£217), K Gauley, Rosslea 350kg Charolais to £840 (£240) and 310kg Charolais to £750 (£242), B Mooney, Lisburn 370kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £840 (£227) J Armstrong, Maguiresbridge 370kg Charolais to £830 and 350kg Charolais to £800. J J Hagan, Pomeroy 350kg Charolais to £795 and 310kg Charolais to £735. R E Kenwell, Fivemiletown 370kg Limousin to £785 and 390kg Limousin to £740. E McDermot, Augher 350kg Limousin to £780 and 370kg Limousin to £730. A and M Smyton, Tempo 320kg Charolais to £775 (£242), T Quinn, Coalisland 340kg Limousin to £765. Kesh producer 340kg Charolais to £760. M McCarroll, Fintona 380kg Charolais to £760. Dromore producer 340kg Charolais to £755. G McGinnitty 320kg Charolais to £740 and 310kg Charolais to £720 (£232) and J Breen, Craigavon 270kg Limousin to £720 (£266).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

Another keen demand this week in this section with P Wilson, Derrygonnelly selling a calved heifers to £1,910, £1,830 and £1,450. A Dungannon producer sold two calved heifers to £1,900 each. Ballygawley producer calved heifer to £1,700. P McElduff, Dungannon £1,600 for calved heifer and £1,240 for calved cow. Aughnacloy £1,210 for calved heifer. Maiden heifers sold to £640.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A larger entry this week sold readily with G Robinson, Fintona selling heifers with heifer calves to £1,800 and £1,710. C McCombe, Clogher sold a 2010 cow with bull calf to £1,800 and a 2013 cow with heifer calf to £1,530. S Moore, Craigavon £1,700 for heifer with heifer calf and £1,610 and £1,400 for heifers with bull calves. J M Mullan, Magherafelt £1,665 and £1,530 for Incalf heifers. Clogher producer £1,400 for 2013 cow with bull calf. Henry McClure, Fivemiletown £1,350 for heifer with heifer calf. J P Breen, Trillick £1,135 for incalf heifer, Clogher producer £1,050 for incalf cow. R Pollock, Lisburn £1,040 for incalf heifer. Dungannon producer £1,000 for incalf cow.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A large entry sold easily to a keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £405 for a Belgian Blue to A W Wilson, Dungannon, C McElduff, Omagh £385 and £350 for Belgian Blues. R W J E Ferguson, Enniskillen £380, £375 and £365 for Charolais. D and J Hunter, Tempo £375 for Charolais, C Gunn, Derrylin £375 for Limousin, H McClure, Fivemiletown £355 for Friesian. D McKenna, Clogher £350 for Aberdeen Angus, M Howe, Enniskillen £330 for Shorthorn and M McGirr, Fivemiletown £300 for Limousin.

HEIFER CALVES

Derrylin producer £370 and £360 for Charolais. Lurgan producer £355, £340, and £335 for Limousins. A C Lunny, Aghalane £325 for Belgian Blue. C McElduff, Omagh £315 for Limousin

REARED BULLS

A Willis, Derrylin £650, £635 and £520 for Aberdeen Angus. N O’Donnell, Drumahoe £635 and £560 for Belgian Blues. D and I Murphy, Dungannon £600 for Blonde d’Aquitaine. Augher producer £580 for Charolais, P J Conwell, Donamana £530 for Hereford. B Clancy, Newtownbutler £470 for Limousin, F Corrigan, Clogher £425 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

Lisbellaw producer £660, £635 twice, £620 and £570 for Charolais. D and I Murphy, Dungannon £600 for Blonde d’Aquitaine. Augher producer £570 for Saler. D Maguire, Lisnaskea £570 for Charolais, S Cassidy, Tempo £540 for Limousin, T Simpson, Ederney £535 for Limousin and £505 for Hereford. A Willis, Derrylin £530 for Aberdeen Angus, Clogher producer £505 and £495 for Belgian Blues. P Conwell, Donemana £505, £465 twice and £455 for Charolais and £500 for Limousin and C Davidson, Dungannon £450 for Aberdeen Angus.