Clogher Mart: Beef cows sold to £1,773.80

An entry of 728 cattle came under the hammer for the final sale of 2018 in Clogher Mart on Saturday, December 15th producing a firmer demand in all sections for quality lots plainer stock would be easier.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,773.80 for a 980kg Limousin at £181 per 100kg followed by a 800kg Limousin at £197 to total £1,576 and selling to a top of £198 per 100kg for a 780kg Limousin totalling £1,544.40.

Cow heifers sold to £1,356.10 for a 710kg Limousin at £197 per 100kg followed by a 720kg Limousin at £179 per 100kg to total £1,288.80.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £110 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £118 per 100kg.

Fat steers overage sold to £176 per 100kg.

Fat steers underage sold to £178 per 100kg.

Fat heifers underage sold to £181 per 100kg.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Cullyhanna producer 780kg Limousin to £198 (£1,544.40), Clogher producer 800kg Limousin to £197 (£1,576), 750kg Limousin to £191 (£1,432.50), 810kg Belgian Blue to £189 (£1,530.90) 980kg Limousin to £181 (£1,773.80) and 720kg Limousin to £179 (£1,288.80) Ballygawley producer 710kg Limousin to £197 (£1,356.10), Aughnacloy producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £175. Cullyhanna producer 570kg Simmental to £174. Armagh producer 870kg Charolais to £168 (£1,461.60) Augher producer 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £167. Augher producer 690kg Belgian Blue to £163. Portadown producer 500kg Limousin to £159. Lisburn producer 710kg Limousin to £157. Coleraine producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £157. Portadown producer 660kg Limousin to £155. Dungannon producer 680kg Simmental to £155. Castlederg producer 660kg Simmental to £154. Keady producer 680kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £154. Ballygawley producer 660kg Limousin to £152. Pomeroy producer 690kg Limousin to £150 and 670kg Limousin to £148.

Other quality lots sold from £125 to £146 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £100 to £122 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £102 to £110 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £80 to £94 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £42 to £72 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

570kg Dexter to £118, 910kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £115. 850kg Limousin to £114. 1,090kg Charolais to £110. 970kg Limousin to £104.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

730kg Charolais to £176. 710kg Charolais to £172. 570kg Limousin to £168. 530kg Simmental to £164. 610kg Simmental to £162. 580kg Limousin to £160. 780kg Belgian Blue to £140. 670kg Friesian to £136.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

600kg Belgian Blue to £178. 540kg Charolais to £178. 740kg Limousin to £175. 610kg Limousin to £163. 590kg Limousin to £161. 670kg Simmental to £158. 640kg Charolais to £155. 570kg Limousin to £152.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

650kg Shorthorn to £181. 590kg Shorthorn to £174. 550kg Belgian Blue to £173. 530kg Shorthorn to £173. 440kg Limousin to £164. 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £162. 660kg Friesian to £155. 720kg Friesian to £154. 450kg Herefor to £153. 490kg Fleckvieh to £151. 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £150. 550kg Shorthorn to £144. 550kg Holstein to £130. 500kg Friesian to £124.

STORE BULLOCKS

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,395 for a 790kg Charolais (£176) 790kg Charolais to £1,380 (£174), 740kg Charolais to £1,365 (£184) and 680kg Charolais to £1,360 (£2) for W S Hall, Magheraveely. D McFarland, Beragh 620kg Limousin to £1,345 (£217), 670kg Charolais to £1,340, 640kg Limousin to £1,305 (£204), 670kg Charolais to £1,290, 640kg Charolais to £1,290 and 630kg Charolais to £1,280. J Armstrong, Maguiresbridge 660kg Charolais to £1,310. V Daly, Omagh 710kg Limousin to £1,295 and 720kg Limousin to £1,285. H Keys, Fivemiletown 600kg Charolais to £1,270 (£211), M Donnelly, Loughgall 650kg Charolais to £1,250. B McAnenley, Omagh 580kg Charolais to £1,250 (£215).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

B McAnenley, Omagh 490kg Limousin to £1,020 (£208) and 500kg Limousin to £900. S Molloy, Ballygawley 500kg Charolais to £1,000 (£2), J Holmes, Fivemiletown 430kg Charolais to £980 (£228), 490kg Charolais to £980 (£2), 440kg Charolais to £975 (£221), 420kg Charolais to £955 (£227) and 500kg Charolais to £950. S Trouton, Portadown 440kg Limousin to £975. M Donnelly, Loughgall 500kg Charolais to £940. D Donnelly, Moneymore 470kg Limousin to £900. B Quinn, Dungannon 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £830 and 420kg Hereford to £620. C Mulligan, Brookeborough 490kg Hereford to £820, 450kg Charolais to £800, 430kg Charolais to £785, 460kg Hereford to £780, 410kg Charolais to £735.

STORE HEIFERS

A brisk demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,370 for a 710kg Charolais (£193) and 660kg Charolais to £1,250 (£189) from B M Howell, Fivemiletown. F Flynn, Newtownbutler 630kg Charolais to £1,300 (£206), 660kg Charolais to £1,245 (£188), 600kg Charolais to £1,200 (£2), 570kg Limousin to £1,170 (£205), 560kg Limousin to £1,140 (£202), 560kg Charolais to £1,135 (£203) and 550kg Limousin to £1,120 (£203), P Daly, Dungannon 590kg Charolais to £1,120. C Williamson, Portadown 570kg Limousin to £1,065, 560kg Limousin to £1,000 and 590kg Saler to £920. D Donnelly, Moneymore 540kg Hereford to £945. T J Hamilton, Dungannon 540kg Fleckvieh to £920.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

D Donnelly, Moneymore 500kg Limousin to £970 (£194) and 470kg Limousin to £840. P Tally, Dungannon 410kg Limousin to £955 (£233), 470kg Limousin to £950 (£202) and 460kg Limousin to £865 (£206), C Crumley, Strabane 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £925, 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £810, 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £810, 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £745, 440kg Limousin to £725 and 420kg Limousin to £675. Kesh producer 430kg Charolais to £850. B Quinn Dungannon 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £745 and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £735.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

D McLaren, Omagh 400kg Charolais to £800. C Crumley, Strabane 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £620.

WEANLINGS

A larger selection on offer sold to a very keen demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,155 for a 550kg Limousin (£210), 410kg Limousin to £885 (£216) and 350kg Charolais to £835 (£238) for P J Donnelly, Ballygawley. M McSorley, Ballygawley 390kg Charolais to £920 (£236), A C Moane, Cooneen 410kg Limousin to £910 (£222) and 370kg Limousin to £900 (£243), S O’Neill, Dungannon 440kg Charolais to £895 (£203) and 400kg Charolais to £850 (£112), M Beacom, Ederney 340kg Charolais to £860 (£253) and 340kg Charolais to £790 (£232), M/S J Johnston and D Lester Armagh 430kg European Angus to £860, 420kg Limousin to £860 and 390kg Charolais to £860. G Birney, Lisnaskea 330kg Limousin to £850 (£257) and 330kg Charolais to £840 (£254), J Cassidy, Derrylin 370kg Charolais to £805. J McKernan, Omagh 320kg Charolais to £805 (£251) and 290kg Charolais to £795 (£274)

WEANLING HEIFERS

G Birney, Lisnaskea 410kg Charolais to £960 (£234), 340kg Charolais to £740 (£218), Roy Hall, Fivemiletown 550kg Charolais to £920, 370kg Charolais to £850 (£230), 370kg Charolais to £835 (£225) and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £825. M Beacom, Ederney 380kg Charolais to £800, 290kg Charolais to £700 (£241), 320kg Charolais to £700 (£219) and 300kg Charolais to £700 (£233), J McElroy, Clogher 300kg Charolais to £775 (£258), 310kg Charolais to £710 (£235), 340kg Charolais to £720 and 290kg Charolais to £700 (£241), P Hackett, Newtownbutler 350kg Limousin to £755 (£216) and 370kg Limousin to £705. S McCusker, Omagh 390kg Charolais to £740. Kesh producer 2 x 290kg Parthenais to £705 (£243), J McManus, Lisnaskea 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £695.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A very strong demand in this section with S Donaghy, Dungannon selling calved heifers to £1,880 and £1,780. P J McElduff, Dungannon £1,870, £1,680 for calved Friesian and £1,580 for calved Montbeliarde heifer. D Capper, Portadown £1,550 for incalf second calver. R Givan, Dungannon £1,400 and £1,300 for calved heifers.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A much brighter demand in this section with B D Breen, Eskra selling heifers with heifer calves to £2,020 and £1,900 and heifer with bull calf to £1,900. T G McCarroll, Eskra £1,700 for second calver with heifer calf. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £1,270 for heifer with bull calf. P Donnelly, Ballygawley £1,250 for heifer with heifer calf. H McClure, Fivemiletown £1,210 for incalf second calver. J Breen, Craigavon £1,120 for incalf cow. R Givan, Dungannon £1,050 for heifer with heifer with heifer calf. J Cleary, Dromore £1,050 for cow with bull calf. E Little, Brookeborough £1,030 for heifer with heifer calf.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A very keen demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £400 for a Charolais to P A Fee, Tempo. R Moore, Cornafanogue £375 for Belgian Blue, R J W E Ferguson, Drumcose, Enniskillen £360, £340, £335 and £300 twice for Charolais. A Nugent, Keady £355 for Shorthorn, Des McNeill, Caledon £350 for Aberdeen Angus, M/S D M and E Murray, Fintona £350 for Hereford. P McCorry, Derrylin £320 for Belgian Blue, K and A Veitch, Lisbellaw £315 for Belgian Blue and R W West, Maguiresbridge £295 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

E Kelly, Augher £420 for Limousin, A Johnston, Clogher £370 for Hereford. Derrylin producer £360 and £350 for Charolais. R Gilmour, Dungannon £350 for Simmental, Aughnacloy producer £345, £340 twice and £330 for Limousins. Dungannon producer £330 and £320 for Charolais. T Irwin, Fintona £300 for Simmental. REARED BULLS

J Robson, Augher £680 and £560 for Aberdeen Angus. Armagh producer £590 and £575 for Limousins. M Fox, Omagh £555 for Limousin, Clogher producer £540 for Limousin and £530 for Charolais.

REARED HEIFERS

T Simpson, Ederney £480 for Aberdeen Angus, T Irwin, Fintona £350 twice, £320, for Aberdeen Angus £300, £280 twice and £255 for Simmentals. Omagh producer £290 for Belgian Blue and W Hogg, Fivemiletown £290 for Hereford.

Next cattle sale is on Saturday, January 5th. Merry Christmas and happy new year to all mart customers.