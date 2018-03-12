Clogher Mart: Belgian Blue sells to a high of £1,795 for 930kg

A massive entry of 1,538 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart last week producing a very strong demand in all six sale rings.

In the fatstock ring fat cows sold to high of £1,795 for a 930kg Belgian Blue at £193 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1,332 for a 600kg Limousin at £222 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,835 for a 1,240kg Charolais at £148.

Fat steers overage sold to £197 for a 580kg Charolais.

Fat steers underage sold to £206 for a 640kg Charolais.

Fat heifers underage sold to £184 for a 500kg Limousin.

In the store rings strong stores bullocks sold to £1,560 for a 770kg Charolais (£202.50) and selling to a top of £230 per 100kg for a 630kg Aberdeen Angus at £1,450.

Medium weights sold to £1,155 for a 500kg Charolais (£231) and reaching £244 per 100kg for a 440kg Limousin at £1,075.

In the heifer ring heavy lots sold to £1,500 for a 670kg Aberdeen Angus (£224) and sold to £230.50 per 100kg for a 590kg Charolais at £1,360.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1,230 for a 500kg Charolais (£246) selling to a top of £283 per 100kg for a 420kg Charolais at £1,190.

Weanling heifers sold to £960 for a 450kg Charolais selling to a top of £251 per 100kg for a 340kg Charolais at £855.

In the dairy ring calved heifers sold to £1,660 and £1,650, suckler outfits sold to £2,200, dropped calves bulls sold to £365 for a Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £490 for a Charolais.

Reared bulls sold to £915 for a Belgian Blue.

Reared heifers sold to £660 for a Charolais.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring as follows:

Cows and cow heifers

Newry producer 600kg Limousin to £222 (£1,332), Hilltown producer 670kg Limousin to £209. Keady producer 520kg Limousin to £205. Aughnacloy producer 570kg Charolais to £204 and 460kg Charolais to £187. Beragh producer 550kg Limousin to £201 and 590kg Limousin to £192. Swatragh producer 570kg Limousin to £198. Ballygawley producer 600kg Charolais to £195 and 620kg Charolais to £186. Eskra producer 930kg Belgian Blue to £193 (£1,795), Middletown producer 590kg Limousin to £193. Galbally producer 520kg Limousin to £192 and 530kg Limousin to £187. Coalisland producer 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £191. Mackin producer 730kg Limousin to £190. Ballygawley producer 520kg Limousin to £189. Tempo producer 640kg Charolais to £188. Lisnaskea producer 600kg Limousin to £188. Seskinore producer 630kg Limousin to £186. Cookstown producer 710kg Limousin to £184 and 600kg Limousin to £181.

Other quality lots sold from £144 to £178 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £116 to £138 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £126 to £134 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £86 to £114 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £60 to £83 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

1,240kg Charolais to £148 (£1,835), 1,010kg Charolais to £146 (£1,474), 1,090kg Charolais to £143 (£1,433), 840kg Aberdeen Angus to £139, 760kg Limousin to £135, 720kg Charolais to £115.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

580kg Charolais to £197. 600kg Holstein to £169. 630kg Holstein to £169. 660kg Holstein to £162. 640kg Holstein to £162. 670kg Holstein to 3162. 520kg Belgian Blue to £160. 890kg Friesian to £157.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

640kg Charolais to £206. 480kg Limousin to £202. 500kg Limousin to £198. 640kg Simmental to £198. 680kg Belgian Blue to £196. 440kg Limousin to £192. 520kg Belgian Blue to £189. 570kg Charolais to £184. 580kg Charolais to £184. 610kg Charolais to £184. 510kg Hereford to £175. 530kg Fleckvieh to £174. 580kg Fleckvieh to £174. 600kg Holstein to £169. 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £169. 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £169.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

500kg Limousin to £184. 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £183. 490kg Charolais to £181. 560kg Simmental to £180. 550kg Charolais to £177. 420kg Simmental to £175. 550kg Hereford to £172. 570kg Fleckvieh to £171. 670kg Friesian to £157. 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £155. 670kg Friesian to £151. 600kg Friesian to £150. Other Friesians sold from £136 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (252)

A very sharp demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,560 for a 770kg Charolais (£202.50) and 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,450 (£230) for E McCaffery, Tempo. J Lendrum, Fivemiletown 780kg Charolais to £1,555 (£199) and 720kg Charolais to £1,525 (£212). J Todd, Armagh 750kg Charolais to £1,495, 680kg Charolais to £1,420 (£209) and 670kg Charolais to £1,400 (£209), W J and G Falls, Aughnacloy 690kg Limousin to £1,495 (£216), 640kg Charolais to £1,405 (£219) and 670kg Charolais to £1,370. S Muldoon, Armagh 720kg Limousin to £1,475, 720kg Limousin to £1,445, 700kg Charolais to £1,430 and 630kg Limousin to £1,420 (£227), D McCrystal, Ballygawley 660kg Charolais to £1,450. Roy Hall, Fivemiletown 650kg Charolais to £1,415 (£217), M Gormley, Cabragh 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,400, R S Carson, Lisbellaw 690kg Limousin to £1390 and 690kg Limousin to £1,380.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

M Davidson, Cookstown 500kg Limousin to £1,155 (£231), 440kg Limousin to £1,075 (£244), 480kg Limousin to £1,065, 490kg Hereford to £1,060 and 440kg Limousin to £1,045 (£237.50), William Gibson, Fintona 490kg Limousin to £1,105 (£225.50), B J Murphy, Portadown 480kg Limousin to £1,100 and 460kg Limousin to £1,030. J and P Trueman, Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1,080. D and D Kelly, Cabragh 490kg Belgian Blue to £1,050. B C Maguire, Rosslea 460kg Saler to £1,050. D Armstrong, Lisbellaw 500kg Charolais to £1,050. J Carrothers, Fivemiletown 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,045, £227 and 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,010. B McGahan, Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1,040. P J Bell, Cookstown 480kg Charolais to £1,040. R A Elliott, Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £1,035. W and C Mills, Cookstown 480kg Limousin to £1,030. P McDonnell, Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1,030. Colin Williamson, Portadown 500kg Hereford to £1,020.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

R Mayers, Tempo 310kg Belgian Blue to £725, 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £615 and 330kg Belgian Blue to £560. R Fawcett, Lisnaskea 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £400.

STORE HEIFERS (218)

A large entry last week sold easily to a brisk demand with forward lots selling to £1,500 for a 670kg Aberdeen Angus (£224) to William Vogan, Killylea. F Flynn, Newtownbutler 730kg Charolais to £1,395 (£191), 600kg Limousin to £1,345 (£224), 650kg Limousin to £1,300 (£200) and 610kg Charolais to £1,210. S Heatley, Glenavy 680kg Limousin to £1,385 (£203), 720kg Limousin to £1,350, 640kg Charolais to £1,215 and 510kg Charolais to £1,217 (£237), G Litter, Portadown 590kg Charolais to £1,360 (£230.50), F Murphy, Kinawley 610kg Limousin to £1,320 (£216), 570kg Limousin to £1,245. D Arthurs, Dungannon 620kg Charolais to £1,280, 580kg Charolais to £1,250 and 520kg Charolais to £1,235 (£237.50), N Tierney, Dungannon 600kg Limousin to £1,240 and 620kg Limousin to £1,200. J J Beggan, Rosslea 570kg Charolais to £1,200. M and R Coulter, Fivemiletown 540kg Charolais to £1,200 (£222).

MED WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG

J J Beggan, Rosslea 500kg Charolais to £1,185 (£237) and 470kg Charolais to £1,090 (£232), M/S C and R Graham, Enniskillen 480kg Charolais to £1,165 (£243), 460kg Charolais to £1,120 (£243), 480kg Charolais to £1,090, and 480kg Charolais to £1,075. M and R Coulter, Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1,160 (£237), Wesley Owens, Clogher 470kg Charolais to £1,145 (£243.50), J A Robinson, Irvinestown 470kg Charolais to £1,140 (£242.50), H Macauley, Ballyclare 480kg Limousin to £1,120 and 480kg Limousin to £1,105. G Birney, Lisnaskea 440kg Charolais to £1,100 (£250), O and A McGready, Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1,100. D Arthurs, Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £1,100, J Egerton, Rosslea 500kg Limousin to £1,095 and 470kg Limousin to £1,070 (£227), G Allen, Portadown 450kg Charolais to £1,065 (£236), R S Carson, Lisbellaw 460kg Limousin to £1,055.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

M/S S and C Monaghan, Cookstown 390kg Simmental to £860. M McClave, Rosslea 380kg Limousin to £805. J Carberry, Dungannon 380kg Charolais to £800. F Clewer, Aughnacloy 370kg Limousin to £800 and 350kg Limousin to £710. T Cassidy, Augher 370kg Limousin to £770 and 400kg Limousin to £755. R S Carson, Lisbellaw 380kg Limousin to £750, P McLaren, Augher 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £735 and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £690. T Dillon, Beragh 350kg Limousin to £650 300kg Limousin to £620 and 350kg Limousin to £540.

WEANLINGS (355)

Very keen demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,230 (£246) for Mark Beacom, Ederney, C McDonald, Ballygawley 520kg Belgian Blue to £1,200 (£231) and 470kg Charolais to £1,020. D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 420kg Charolais to £1,190 (£283), G McDonnell, Ederney 550kg Charolais to £1,150, 590kg Charolais to £1,150 and 510kg Charolais to £1,020. S Mellon, Fintona 470kg Charolais to £1,110 (£236), Dungannon producer 480kg Charolais to £1,100 and 380kg Charolais to £985. J M McGovern, Clogher 430kg Limousin to £1,095. T G Dunne, Tempo 440kg Limousin to £1,050 and 400kg Charolais to £980. G Morris, Omagh 420kg Limousin to £1,050, 440kg Limousin to £1,045 and 410kg Limousin to £1,030. E McCaughey, Fintona 420kg Simmental to £1,030. S Lappin, Armagh 440kg Limousin to £1,000. S McKenna, Clogher 400kg Charolais to £995.

WEANLING HEIFERS

G J McKenna, Clogher 450kg Charolais to £960 (£213), 460kg Charolais to £960, 380kg Charolais to £915, (£241) 400kg Charolais to £890 (£222), M McConnell, Clogher 420kg Limousin to £945, Liam Johnston, Tempo 390kg Charolais to £920 and 380kg Charolais to £845. E Askin, Augher 370kg Charolais to £875 (£236), F Donnelly, Clogher 360kg Charolais to £855 (£237.50), E Cassidy, Rosslea 340kg Charolais to £855 (£251), 340kg Charolais to £845 (£248), B Cassidy, Rosslea 380kg Charolais to £855, S Lappin, Armagh 400kg Limousin to £850 and 410kg Limousin to £850. S McKeown, Sixmilecross 350kg Charolais to £835. J Donnelly, Augher 380kg Charolais to £830. P Tierney, Clogher 340kg Limousin to £830 (£244) and 370kg Limousin to £830. J McDonnell, Cooneen 340kg Charolais to £830 . J J Moane, Cooneen 360kg Limousin to £830.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good steady demand in this section with calved heifers selling to £1,660 for M/S A and C Maxwell, Augher. Dungannon producer £1,650 and £1,620, Sean Mullan, Beragh £1,600, £1,370 and £1,185. W N Gibson, Beragh £1,600, £1,570, £1,500 and £1,400. B McStravick, Lurgan £1,600. M/S I and F Loughrin, Cookstown £1,200 and £1,165. K McAleer, Pomeroy £1,170 for calved cow. S McBrien, Derrylin £1,115 for calved cow.

BREEDING BULLS

P Macari, Armagh £1,500 for pedigree registered Simmmental (born 5/4/16).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A large turnout this week sold readily with T Cassidy, Augher selling a heifer and heifer calf to £2,200 another to £1,645 and £1,580. P McCloskey, Coalisland £1,705 for 2011 cow and heifer calf. G Robinson, Fintona £1,600 for heifer and bull calf and £1,530 and £1,500 for heifers with heifer calves. J P Canavan, Coalisland £1,500 for heifer and bull calf £1,360 for 04 cow and heifer calf and £1,310 for heifer and heifer calf. P Moane, Rosslea £1,280 for second calver and heifer calf. Incalf heifers sold to £1,610 and £1,300 for F A Kenwell, Dromore. P Donnelly, Ballygawley £1,550, £1,465 and £1,310. R McDermot, Omagh £1,370 and £1,080. P McGirr, Ballygawley £1,200, £1,060 and £1,020. Several others sold from £740.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

Another large entry sold to a very keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £365 for a Charolais to M and P Gleeson, Lisnaskea. K and A Veitch, Lisbellaw £300 for Aberdeen Angus. A Maguire, Lisbellaw £300 for Aberdeen Angus. D McKenna, Clogher £290 and £275 for Aberdeen Angus. Fintona producer £285, £260 and £255 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

M Rafferty, Dungannon £490 for Charolais. W S Little, Lisbellaw £300 and £260 for Herefords. E Crawford, Stewartstown £300 for Hereford. P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea £290 for Charolais. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £280 for Charolais. Fintona producer £250 twice for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED BULLS

K and A Veitch, Lisbellaw £915 for outstanding Belgian Blue. I V Bothwell 815 and £590 for Simmentals and £600 for Charolais. Dungannon producer £700 for Charolais and £585 for Limousin. M McCanney, Dromore £690 for Charolais. W Hamilton, Dungannon £575 and £505 for Herefords and £535 for Shorthorn. R Douglas, Portadown £545 for Charolais. D Edwards, Trillick £540 and £535 for Simmentals. D Mulligan, Augher £540, £535, £530 and £510 for Simmentals. A D Dunlop, Lisbellaw £535 for Aberdeen Angus. C A Hamilton, Dungannon £515 for Hereford and £515 for Shorthorn beef.

REARED HEIFERS

S Corrigan, Trillick £660 and £510 twice for Charolais. K Cullen, Armagh £645 for Blonde d'Aquitaine, I V Bothwell, Enniskillen £610 and £485 for Charolais. B McStravick, Aghagallon £600 x 4 for Speckle Park. M McCanny, Dromore £580 for Limousin. A D Dunlop, Lisbellaw £525 for Aberdeen Angus. Dungannon producer £505 for Aberdeen Angus. T Armstrong, Derrygonnelly £505 for Hereford. E Smyth, Keady £500 for Limousin. S Hill, Carrickfergus £450 and £445 for Simmentals.