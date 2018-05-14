Clogher Mart: Cow heifers sell to £1,445.40

Another large entry of 1,383 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart last week producing a firm demand in all sections.

Highlights included cow heifers sold to £1,445.40 for a 660kg Limousin at £219 per 100kg.

Beef bred cows sold to £1,317 for a 720kg Limousin at £183 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £140 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,843 for a 1,280kg Charolais at £144 per 100kg.

Fat steers over/age to £202 for a 660kg Simmental.

Fat steers under/age to £206 for a 560kg Limousin.

Fat heifers under/age to £200 for a 660kg Limousin.

In the store rings strong stores sold to £1,630 for a 820kg Charolais (£198) selling to a top of £220 per 100kg for a 640kg Belgian Blue at £1,410.

Medium weights sold to £1,185 for a 480kg Charolais (£247) with smaller sorts to £890 for a 330kg Limousin (£269) selling to a top of £290 per 100kg for a 270kg Limousin at £785.

Store heifers sold to £1,450 for a 680kg Charolais (£213) selling to a top of £237 per 100kg for a 580kg Limousin at £1,375.

Medium weights sold to £1,080 for a 500kg Charolais (£216) selling to a top of £253 per 100kg for a 410kg Charolais at £1,040.

Smaller sorts sold to £1,025 for a 400kg Limousin (£256).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1,235 for a 600kg Charolais (£206) selling to a top of £282 per 100kg for a 370kg Charolais at £1,045.

Weanling heifers sold to £950 for a 400kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (£237.50) selling to a top of £274 per 100kg for a 290kg Charolais at £795.

Dairy cows sold to £1,570.

Suckler outfits sold to £1,785 and £1,780.

Dropped calves bulls sold to £490 for a Charolais.

Heifers sold to £400 for a Limousin.

Reared bulls sold to £745 for a Limousin.

Reared heifers sold to £680 for a Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for cows and cow heifers as follows: Omagh producer 660kg Limousin to £219. Cookstown producer 540kg Simmental to £198. Fermanagh producer 480kg Simmental to £194 and 530kg Simmental to £193. Collone producer 580kg Aubrac to £194. Omagh producer 610kg Belgian Blue to £190. Dromore producer 600kg Limousin to £188. Beragh producer 620kg Limousin to £187. Augher producer 460kg Limousin to £185. Aughnacloy producer 650kg Charolais to £185. Fintona producer 600kg Limousin to £185. Aghalee producer 530kg Limousin to £184. Fivemiletown producer 540kg Simmental to £184. Collone producer 580kg Aubrac to £184. Fivemiletown producer 620kg Limousin to £184. Armagh producer 720kg Limousin to £183 Clogher producer 720kg Charolais to £182. Garvary producer 570kg Limousin to £180.

Other quality lots sold from £150 to £178 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £120 to £147 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £128 to £140 per 100kg.

Plainer types sold from £90 to £118 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £64 to £83 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS (16): 1,050kg Charolais to £158 (£1,659), 990kg Limousin to £154. 1,060kg Charolais to £146. 1,280kg Charolais to £144 (£1,843), 860kg Limousin to £144. 1,100kg Charolais to £142. 860kg Limousin to £142. 1,020kg Charolais to £137. 960kg Charolais to £136. 920kg Friesian to £131. 1,030kg Charolais to £129. 980kg Friesian to £129. 920kg Saler to £125. 920kg Shorthorn to £124. 730kg Aberdeen Angus to £117.

FAT STEERS O/AGE: 660kg Limousin to £202. 480kg Limousin to £187. 830kg Charolais to £182. 590kg Charolais to £171. 800kg Hereford to £168. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £164. 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £150. Friesians sold from £130 to £147 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS UNDER/AGE: 500kg Limousin to £206. 620kg Limousin to £204. 460kg Charolais to £199. 590kg Limousin to £198. 640kg Limousin to £198. 510kg Limousin to £198. 510kg Charolais to £197. 540kg Charolais to £195. 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £194. 660kg Fleckvieh to £193. 490kg Charolais to £190. 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £185. 620kg Belgian Blue to £185. 500kg Simmental to £183. Friesians sold from £142 to £164 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS UNDER/AGE: 660kg Charolais to £200. 440kg Charolais to £194. 530kg Limousin to £186. 470kg Simmental to £186. 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £185. 580kg Hereford to £182. 510kg Limousin to £180. 560kg Hereford to £175. 560kg Hereford to £174. 590kg Hereford to £172. 490kg Simmental to £163. Friesians sold from £111 to £123 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (202): A good selection of quality stock on offer sold to a top of £1,630 for a 820kg Charolais (£198) and £1,625 for a 790kg Charolais (£205) from William Smiton, Fintona. K Caldwell, Fivemiletown 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,590 (£221) and 690kg Limousin to £1,385. Armagh producer 700kg Charolais to £1,455 and 690kg Charolais to £1,400. Des Greenaway, Portadown 680kg Limousin to £1,420, 740kg Charolais to £1,415, 640kg Belgian Blue to £1,410 (£220) 630kg Charolais to £1,385 (£220) 710kg Charolais to £1,375, 650kg Limousin to £1,345, 660kg Charolais to £1,330, 690kg Charolais to £1,320 and 640kg Charolais to £1,320. V and S Sommerville, Ballinamallard 640kg Limousin to £1,385. K Walker, Annaghmore 740kg Limousin to £1,380, 670kg Charolais to £1,375 and 740kg Limousin to £1,350.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: P Scollan, Kinawley 480kg Charolais to £1,185 (£247) and 420kg Charolais to £965. J Muldoon, Cookstown 500kg Limousin to £1,160 (£232), E Campbell, Coalisland 500kg Limousin to £1,140. D Leonard, Magheraveely 470kg Limousin to £1,105 (£235) and 440kg Limousin to £1,005. T Quinn, Coalisland 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,105 (£235), S C Mitchell, Eskra 470kg Limousin to £1,100. S J Loughlin, Cookstown 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,080, 440kg Limousin to £1,040, 450kg Limousin to £1,005. E F McKenna, Clogher 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,080. William Jordan, Gortaclare 450kg Piemontese to £1,055 (£234), C Bloomer, Aughnacloy 470kg Limousin to £1,050, 490kg Charolais to £1,025, 470kg Limousin to £1,010.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: S J Loughlin, Cookstown 380kg Limousin to £965, 330kg Limousin to £890 (£269), 300kg Limousin to £800(£266), P Scollan, Kinawley 300kg Limousin to £850 (£283), 340kg Charolais to £830, 270kg Limousin to £785 (£290) and 300kg Charolais to £770, T Sterling and Sons, Cookstown 320kg Fleckvieh to £600, 350kg Friesian to £580 and 330kg Fleckvieh to £570.

STORE HEIFERS (130): A smaller entry sold easily to a brisk demand with forward lots selling to £1,450 for a 680kg Charolais (£213) for J McSorley, Beragh. I Titterington, Moira 680kg Limousin to £1,390 (£204) and 600kg Charolais to £1,215. M/S I and K Meehan, Tempo 580kg Limousin to £1,375 (£237), H McCarney, Fintona 640kg Charolais to £1,350. Clogher producer 640kg Charolais to £1,340 and 530kg Limousin to £1,100. M Nesbitt, Armagh 630kg Charolais to £1,310 and 600kg Charolais to £1,255. W H Freeburn, Portadown 650kg Charolais to £1,250. D J Barbour, Lisbellaw £530kg Charolais to £1,200 (£226), J Treanor, Aughnacloy 540kg Charolais to £1,200 (£222), 530kg Charolais to £1,185 and 550kg Shorthorn beef to £1,120. R Irvine, Brookeborough 530kg Charolais to £1,185. Newtownbutler producer 530kg Charolais to £1,135, 550kg Charolais to £1,135, 520kg Charolais to £1,135 and 580kg Charolais to £1,100. R Walker, Stewartstown 520kg Simmental to £1,110.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: R Walker, Stewartstown 500kg Charolais to £1,080 (£216), M Nesbitt, Armagh 480kg Charolais to £1,070 (£223), 490kg Charolais to £1,055. R Irvine, Brookeborough 490kg Limousin to £1,055. M Connelly, Clogher 410kg Charolais to £1,040 (£253) and 460kg Charolais to £945. P Hackett, Clogher 410kg Charolais to £1,000 (£244), C Keys, Fivemiletown 460kg Limousin to £990 and 470kg Limousin to £950. C Bloomer, Aughnacloy 470kg Charolais to £990. B Barnett, Clogher 470kg Limousin to £920, A Nevin, Cookstown 470kg Simmental to £920, 490kg Simmental to £905, 460kg Simmental to £880 and 470kg Simmental to £830. R Douglas, Portadown 420kg Shorthorn to £890 and 440kg Shorthorn to £880. T Sterling and Sons, Cookstown 470kg Limousin to £845.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: S J Loughlin, Cookstown 400kg Limousin to £1,025 (£256) and 370kg Limousin to £795. M Connelly, Clogher 390kg Charolais to £1,020 (£261), P Hackett, Clogher 380kg Charolais to £965 (£254), P McCann, Sixmilecross 390kg Limousin to £960, 380kg Charolais to £870, 380kg Charolais to £850, 370kg Charolais to £800 and 320kg Charolais to £705. T Dillon, Beragh 340kg Limousin to £760. D Murphy, Brookeborough 360kg Limousin to £750 and 370kg Limousin to £750. G Fitzgerald, Coalisland 340kg Limousin to £730 and 350kg Limousin to £680. J Davis, Strabane 380kg Limousin to £730, 360kg Limousin to £690. S Hurst, Lisbellaw 400kg Hereford to £655. D J Barbour, Lisbellaw 300kg Charolais to £655 and 340kg Charolais to £650.

WEANLINGS (296): A good steady demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,235 for a 600kg Charolais (£206) 480kg Charolais to £1,160 (£242), 540kg Charolais to £1,105, 510kg Charolais to £1,080 and 460kg Charolais to £1,055 (£229) for A Dobbs, Carrickmore. E Graham, Garrison 500kg Limousin to £1,105. C McDonnell, Brookeborough 370kg Charolais to £1,045 (£282), M McClave, Rosslea 440kg Charolais to £1,040, and 390kg Limousin to £975. A Mitchell, Drumquin 390kg Limousin to £1,040 (£266), 380kg Charolais to £1,005 and 370kg Charolais to £995 (£269), M O’Neill, Armagh 510kg Simmental to £1,035. D Donnelly, Sixmilecross 490kg Charolais to £1,030. P Flanagan, Corranny 470kg Limousin to £1,020. Kesh producer 390kg Limousin to £1,010 (£259) and 420kg Limousin to £1,000. G M Bell, Cookstown 450kg Simmental to £990, 440kg Simmental to £980 and 460kg Simmental to £970.

WEANLING HEIFERS: M McSorley, Ballygawley 400kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £950 (£237.50), 400kg Limousin to £900 and 340kg Limousin to £885 twice. D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 420kg Charolais to £900. M Brennan, Cookstown 400kg Charolais to £890, 400kg Charolais to £820 and 360kg Charolais to £800. R Watson, Augher 370kg Charolais to £890 (£240), 320kg Charolais to £860 (£269) and 290kg Charolais to £785 (£274), M O’Kane, Cookstown 370kg Charolais to £870. P McElroy, Clogher 350kg Limousin to £865, 330kg Charolais to £795 and 380kg Charolais to £790. Geo Aiken, Kesh 470kg Belgian Blue to £840 and 370kg Charolais to £825. P McGovern, Fivemiletown 320kg Charolais to £815 and 330kg Charolais to £795. S Green, Brookeborough 350kg Limousin to £805.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A smaller entry this week sold to a steady demand with C Anderson, Dungannon selling calved heifers to £1,570 and £1,200. J Leitch, Catlederg £1,340, £1,300 and £1,260 for calved heifers. D Capper, Portadown £1,090 for calved cow.

BREEDING BULLS: S P Greenan, Garrison £1,720 for Charolais. Kilkeel producer £1,510 and £1,330 for Limousin. K O’Neill, Omagh £1,500 for Charolais. T Cassidy, Augher £1,465 for Limousin. P Greene, Brookeborough £1,425 for Charolais.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A full house this week sold to a very keen demand especially for quality lots with R Mallon, Armagh selling heifers with heifer calves to £1,785 and £1,700. Victor Patterson, Dungannon £1,780 for second calver with bull calf. Harold Erskine, Ballygawley £1,670 for second calver with bull calf. E Stewart, Fivemiletown £1,545 for heifer with heifer calf. P Turbitt, Ballygawley £1,520 for heifer with bull calf. Cookstown producer £1,500 for third calver with heifer calf. J Kelly, Omagh £1,480 for 2011 cow and heifer calf. C Maguire, Brookeborough £1,445 for third calver and bull calf. Portadown producer £1,400 for third calver and bull calf. K Kelly, Omagh £1,380 for third calver and heifer calf. J Crozier, Ballinamallard £1,345 for second calver and heifer calf, £1,335 for 08 cow and bull calf and £1,250 for 09 cow and bull calf. Lots of other outfits sold from £900 to £1,180. Incalf cows and heifers sold from £830 to £1,100.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A large entry in this section sold to a very keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £490 and £435 for Charolais to P E and Co McQuaid, Trillick. Clogher producer £400 for Shorthorn, R T Mavitty, Culkey £330 and £280 for Limousin. D McKenna, Clogher £300 for Aberdeen Angus. K Mitchell, Beragh £300 for Aberdeen Angus. M J McManus, Cooneen £285 for Limousin. C Moran, Derrylin £285 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFERS: Clogher producer £400 for Limousin and £300 for Simmental. Roughan Farms Ltd, Augher £330 and £305 for Herefords. P E and Co McQuaid, Trillick £315 for Charolais. W H Stockdale, Clogher £290 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS: Clogher producer £745 and £700 for Limousin. B Clancy, Newtownbutler £680 for Charolais. S R Hessin, Moneymore £650 for Limousin and £625 twice, £580 twice and £535 for Charolais. D Donnelly, Sixmilecross £650 for Charolais. Aughnacloy producer £645 for Charolais. B Cullinan, Fintona £635, £600 for Charolais. P Lavery, Cookstown £590 for Limousin. J H McGeown, Lurgan £560 and £520 for Aberdeen Angus. H Hamilton, Kesh £545 for Belgian Blue.

REARED HEIFERS: P McConnell, Clogher £680 and £610 for Limousins and £660 for Simmental. D Donnelly, Sixmilecross £605 for Limousin. G Allen, Caledon £575 for Limousin. Lisbellaw producer £490 for Belgian Blue. R Douglas, Portadown 490 for Charolais and £425 for Limousin. R E Kenwell, Fivemiletown 480 for Limousin £450 twice for Charolais. Augher producer £480 for Charolais. S R Hessin, Moneymore £400 three times for Herefords.