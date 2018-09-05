Clogher Mart: Fat bulls sell to £1,555.20

A large entry of 1,201 cattle came under the hammer for the first of the autumn sales at Clogher Mart on Saturday, September 1st producing a very strong demand in all sections.

Last week 417 lots listed In the fatstock ring with beef cows selling to £1,591.20 for a 780kg Limousin at £204 followed by a 740kg Limousin selling to £1,443 (£195)

Cow heifers sold to £1,399.20 for a 660kg Limousin at £212 followed by a 660kg Limousin at £198 (£1,306.80).

Friesian cows sold to £130 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,624.10 for 1,090kg Charolais at £149 selling to a top of £162 per 100kg for a 960kg Limousin (£1,555.20).

Fat steers overage sold to a top of £200 for a 650kg Charolais.

Fat steers underage sold to £195 for a 700kg Charolais.

Fat heifers underage sold to £210 for a 500kg Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows:

Eglish producer 660kg Limousin at £212 (£1,399.20), Augher producer 550kg Limousin at £209 (£1,149.50), Fivemiletown producer 780kg Limousin at £204 (£1,591.20) and 650kg Limousin at £196 (£1,274), Augher producer 660kg Limousin at £198 (£1,306.80), Beragh producer 630kg Limousin at £196. Plumbridge producer 740kg Limousin at £195 (£1,443) Dungannon producer 590kg Simmental at £194. Clogher producer 620kg Limousin at £193, 720kg Limousin at £191 and 780kg Blonde d’Aquitaine at £189. Armagh producer 660kg Belgian Blue at £189. Fermanagh producer 500kg Charolais at £188. Armagh producer 630kg Limousin at £187. Rosslea producer 690kg Charolais at £187. Augher producer 590kg Hereford at £186. Fintona producer 740kg Blonde d’Aquitaine at £186. Aughnacloy producer 530kg Limousin at £185. Cappagh producer 600kg Belgian Blue at £185. Dungannon producer 730kg Blonde d’Aquitaine. at £185.

Other quality lots sold from £150 to £183 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £115 to £138 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £122 to £130 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £86 to £110 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £58 to £76 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

960kg Limousin to £162 (£1,555.20), 810kg Limousin to £149, 1090kg Charolais to £149 (£1,624.10), 1,010kg Simmental to £146 (£1,474.60), 920kg Charolais to £144 (£1,324.80), 1,080kg Charolais to £140 (£1,512), 1,060kg Simmental to £139 (£1,473.40), 900kg Hereford to £135. 740kg Belgian Blue to £132. 930kg Charolais to £128. 730kg Simmental to £117. 920kg Holstein to £117. 1,080kg Charolais to £110.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

650kg Charolais to £200. 680kg Limousin to £198. 690kg Limousin to £187. 580kg Charolais to £184. 710kg Simmental to £180. 630kg Charolais to £176. 600kg Limousin to £170. 840kg Limousin to £162. 700kg Charolais to £195. 590kg Charolais to £195. 660kg Charolais to £194. 690kg Limousin to £193. 620kg Charolais to £193. 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £185. 780kg Hereford to £179. 620kg Shorthorn to £167. 640kg Friesian to £125.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

500kg Limousin to £210. 600kg Limousin to £208. 580kg Saler to £204. 560kg Charolais to £203. 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £192. 630kg Hereford to £188. 530kg Charolais to £185. 520kg Simmental to £183. 490kg Belgian Blue to £182. 540kg Simmental to £180.

STORE BULLOCKS (258)

A larger entry this week sold to a brisk demand with strong stores selling to £1,495 for a 720kg Limousin (£207.60), 700kg Charolais to £1,455 (£208), £1,405 for 640kg Charolais (£219.50), £1,380 for 710kg Charolais (£194), 650kg Charolais to £1,360, and 670kg Charolais to £1,325 for J Donnelly, Coa. R Hall, Fivemiletown 690kg Limousin to £1,455, 690kg Limousin to £1,345 and 650kg Limousin to £1,300. K R Morrow, Clogher 670kg Charolais to £1,425 (£212) and 600kg Charolais to £1,270. R Harkness, Crumlin 670kg Limousin to £1,425 (£212), 720kg Simmental to £1,375, 640kg Limousin to £1,345, 670kg Limousin to £1,345 and 590kg Limousin to £1,315. N McCleary, Augher 660kg Charolais to £1,380 (£209), H Macauley, Ballyclare 660kg Limousin to £1,345. Augher producer 640kg Charolais to £1,325 and 630kg Charolais to £1,315. Nigel Morrow, Caledon 620kg Charolais to £1,320 (£213).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

D McAnespie, Aughnacloy 480kg Charolais to £1,120 (£233), 450kg Charolais to £1,070 (£237), 450kg Charolais to £1,050, 450kg Charolais to £1,045, 450kg Charolais to £1,020 three times, 400kg Limousin to £1,005 (£251) and 420kg Charolais to £985 (£234), N McCleery, Augher 500kg Charolais to £1,100 (£220) and 450kg Charolais to £1,020. D McLaren, Omagh 480kg Charolais to £1,100 (£229) and 420kg Limousin to £990 (£236), C A Early, Clogher 450kg Limousin to £1,090 (£242), G Glendenning, Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1,055 and 490kg Charolais to £1,035. J N Allen, Armagh 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,000.

STORE HEIFERS (125)

A very firm demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,380 for a 690kg Limousin (£200), 580kg Limousin to £1,240 (£214), 560kg Limousin to £1,200 (£214), 610kg Limousin to £1,170 and 560kg Limousin to £1,100 for J Keenan, Fivemiletown, T Grew, Corranny 650kg Simmental to £1,300 (£200), Newtownbutler producer 580kg Charolais to £1,235 and 530kg Charolais to £1,150 (£217), A Crawford, Beragh 590kg Charolais to £1,210, 590kg Simmental to £1,200, 540kg Charolais to £1,170 (£216), 580kg Charolais to £1,150 and 550kg Charolais to £1,150. S McCaffery, Augher 560kg Charolais to £1,150. T Farrell, Fivemiletown 550kg Charolais to £1,150, 540kg Charolais to £1,140, 520kg Charolais to £1,100, and 510kg Limousin to £1,095. William Adams, Fivemiletown 520kg Limousin to £105. Harvey Keys, Fivemiletown 510kg Charolais to £1,100.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

J Crawford, Augher 440kg Limousin to £1,130 (£257), 450kg Limousin to £1,000 and 440kg Limousin to £1,000. J Courtney, Maguiresbridge 450kg Limousin to £1,090 (£242), Victor McManus, Boho 500kg Charolais to £1,070 and 460kg Limousin to £1,000. G Glendenning, Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £1,050. Harvey Keys, Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1,050, 470kg Charolais to £1,030, 460kg Charolais to £1,030, 480kg Charolais to £1,030, 440kg Charolais to £1,030, 470kg Charolais to £1,000 and 460kg Charolais to £1,000. P Cassidy, Augher 470kg Charolais to £1,050. T Farrell, Fivemiletown 480kg Limousin to £1,045. E Cassidy, Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £1,040. S P Love, Lisbellaw 480kg Limousin to £1,020. A Crawford, Beragh 500kg Limousin to £1,000.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

E Cassidy, Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £870 and 360kg Charolais to £850. R Willis, Derrylin 400kg Limousin to £870 and 360kg Limousin to £710. W Hall, Dungannon 400kg Charolais to £870. J Fowler, Dungannon 400kg Simmental to £860. G Birney, Lisnaskea 400kg Charolais to £850, 390kg Charolais to £845, 370kg Charolais to £840 and 390kg Charolais to £825. B Cassidy, Rosslea 370kg Charolais to £850. D McAleer, Donaghmore 390kg Limousin to £820, 400kg Limousin to £780 and 340kg Limousin to £695. P Cassidy, Augher 350kg Charolais to £755.

WEANLINGS

A good steady demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £955 for a 400kg Charolais (£239) for Patrick Maguire, Tempo. Joe Donaghy, Clogher 420kg Charolais to £930 and 370kg Charolais to £875 (£236), E Clarke, Ballygawley 410kg Shorthorn beef to £920 and 410kg Limousin to £860. M Hackett, Augher 410kg Limousin to £915. J Donnelly, Augher 390kg Charolais to £915 (£234), C McNeill, Ballygawley 440kg Belgian Blue to £915. G J McKenna, Clogher 440kg Charolais to £900 and 410kg Limousin to £880. E Maguire, Omagh 380kg Limousin to £890 (£234) and 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £850. C McDonald, Ballygawley 460kg Limousin to £880. J McQuaid, Fivemiletown 380kg Limousin to £870 and 370kg Charolais to £850. S McCaffery, Tempo 390kg Charolais to £860. C Finlay, Aughnacloy 380kg Charolais to £860. J Blackburn, Clogher 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £860. T Grew, Corranny 410kg Simmental to £855. F McCusker, Tempo 380kg Charolais to £850.

WEANLING HEIFERS

William Law, Aughnacloy 350kg Charolais to £825 (£236), 320kg Charolais to £770 (£240), 300kg Charolais to £680, 270kg Charolais to £670 and 300kg Charolais to £660. Jonathan Keys, Clogher 360kg Charolais to £820 (£228), 340kg Charolais to £805 (£237) and 390kg Limousin to £700. E Clarke, Ballygawley 430kg Charolais to £790. J Donnelly, Augher 360kg Charolais to £775 and 340kg Charolais to £675. W J Harpur, Castlederg 390kg Charolais to £760 and 380kg Charolais to £700. M McDermot, Lisnaskea 360kg Charolais to £745 T J Law, Aughnacloy 350kg Charolais to £740. T Donnelly, Augher 340kg Charolais to £705 and 290kg Limousin to £705. A McManus, Kinawley 310kg Charolais to £695. G Gavin, Maguiresbridge 330kg Limousin to £685. J Donaghy, Clogher 350kg Shorthorn to £660.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A very keen demand this week with B McStravick, Aghagallon selling calved heifers to £1,930 and £1,740. S Montgomery, Dungannon £1,500 for second calver and £1,420 for third calver cows. R Givan, Dungannon £1,400 for calved heifer. W Hogg, Fivemiletown £1,310 for calved heifer. S Mullan, Beragh £1,280 for calved heifer. L Sloan, Dungannon £1,250 and £1,210 for calved heifers. Maiden heifers sold to £615.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A smaller entry last week sold to a strong demand with R McDermot, Omagh selling a heifer and bull calf to £2,020 and another heifer (three teater) and bull calf to £1,515. P J Corrigan, Galbally £1,815 for heifer and heifer calf, £1,400 and £1,100 for two other heifers with heifer calves. Roly Hadden, Dungannon £1,540 and £1,520 for heifers with heifer calves. G Devenny, Dromore £1,500 for 2010 cow and bull calf. M M McKenna, Clogher £1,460 for 2011 cow and bull calf. M Mallon, Ardboe £1,400 for 2009 cow and bull calf. K Gorman, Fintona £1,400 and £1,355 for heifers with heifer calves. R Conway, Carrickmore £1,375 for 2008 cow and heifer calf. K McCardle, Middletown £1,300 for second calver and bull calf. Lots of other outfits sold from £920 to £1,180. Special entry Saturday, September 15th of 10 Limousin and Simmnetal bred heifers with calves at foot.

DROPPED CALVES AND REARED CALVES

A large entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £555 and £490 for Charolais to an Augher producer. Aughnacloy producer £515 for a Charolais £475 and £395 for Limousins. G N Daly, Pomeroy £445 for Simmental. E and A Thompson, Tempo £375 for Hereford. G W McKeown, Lisbellaw £325 for Belgian Blue. R Beacom, Lisbellaw £320 for Aberdeen Angus. G R A Lawder, Trillick £320 for Belgian Blue. N V Prentice, Tempo £310 for Aberdeen Angus. A Smith, Seskinore £305 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

H G Quinn, Dungannon £525 for Charolais. Aughnacloy producer £485 and £410 for Charolais. Augher producer £460 for Simmental. M McMahon, Fivemiletown £430 for Hereford. E and A Thompson, Tempo £370 for Charolais. K Moore, Augher £360 for Limousin. Fermanagh producer £315 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS

D Edwards, Trillick £670 for Charolais. N Espie, Cookstown £665 for Blonde d’Aquitaine. J Morrison, Tynan £665 for Limousin. Augher producer £605 for Charolais. D Eagleson, Aughnacloy £600 and £515 for Charolais and £510 for Aberdeen Angus. M/S A and A Maguire, Rosslea £575 x 2 Charolais, £570 and £540 for Charolais. K Moore, Augher £570 for Aberdeen Angus and £555 for Charolais. S Elliott, Corranny £570 for Limousin. Dungannon producer £555 for Simmental and £550 for Limousin. P McGrade, Dromore £530 for Limousin.

REARED HEIFERS

K Gorman, Fintona £610 and £480 for Simmentals. M/S J and J Rice, Armagh £610 for Limousin. R Mallon, Armagh £595 for Limousin. G Gormley, Castlederg £520, £495 and £490 for Charolais. D Eagleson, Aughnacloy £510 for Belgian Blue, £485 and £465 for Charolais. S Elliott, Corranny £490 for Limousin and £460 for Shorthorn beef. D Edwards Jnr, Trillick £485 for Simmental. A O’Neill, Loughgall £480 for Limousin. G Johnston, Lisbellaw £430 for Hereford. P McCallan, Carrickmore £320 x 2 for Charolais.