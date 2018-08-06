Complete clearance of sheep at Newtownstewart

A full yard of sheep on offer at Newtownstewart sold to a solid trade resulting in a complete clearance.

Prices: A McFarland 26.2 kgs £90; D ~K Fencing 24.7kgs £89; D Gallen 25.1kgs £88.20; W J Giles 28.8kgs £88; J Lowry 24.7kgs £87.50; H McFarland 24.9kgs £87; K Kelly 25.6kgs £87.40; R Scott 23.4kgs £87; A Dickson 24.1kgs £87.50; S Allison 25.6kgs £87.50; A Patrick 24.75kgs £87; K McNamee 22.60kgs £86; R Pollock 23.1kgs £86; J Lynch 24.2kgs £85.60; G Lecky 23.9kgs £84; R S Moore 24kgs £84.50; Peter Mulholland 24.8kgs £85.40; 22.8kgs £82; D Allison 23.2kgs £84; J ~G Foster 22.6kgs £83.50; A Condy 23kgs £82.60.

Fat ewes: A local farmer £85 and £62; D ~ S Allison £75; R Pollock £72.50; T McNamee £74; R S Moore £71; H Stewart £71; S Allen £72; G McCrea £70