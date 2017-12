Continental cows selling to £1,270 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 200 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 5th December continued to sell in a firm trade.

The sale included several pens of top quality Continental cows which sold from £140 to £182 for 700k at £1,270.

Top price £140 for 660k at £1340. Friesian cows sold from £110 to £126 for 680k at £860.

Second quality friesians from £88 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £65 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Clare farmer 664k, £1,340, £202.00; Tandragee farmer 596k, £1,105, £185.00; Killylea farmer 698k, £1,270, £182.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 610k, £1,100, £180.00; Killylea farmer 712k, £1,270, £178.00; Tassagh farmer 546k, £955, £175.00; Killylea farmer 730k, £1,255, £172.00; Killylea farmer 710k, £1,150, £162.00; Killylea farmer 736k, £1,170, £159.00; Craigavon farmer 740k, £1,150, £155.00.

Friesian cull cows

Newtownhamilton farmer 684k, £860, £126.00; Glenanne farmer 828k, £1,040, £126.00; Glenanne farmer 598k, £750, £125.00; Dungannon farmer 656k, £810, £123.00; Kilkeel farmer 794k, £965, £122.00; Dungannon farmer 750k, £895, £119.00; Middletown farmer 690k, £815, £118.00; Jerrettspass farmer 700k, £820, £117.00.

CALVES

An entry of 150 calves sold in a steady trade.

Good quality bull calves from £250 to £350 for a Belgian Blue.

Suitable heifers from £180 to £260 paid for a Belgian Blue.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £350; Simmental £300; Charolais £300; Charolais £280; Aberdeen Angus £270; Belgian Blue £260; British Blue £255; Simmental £250.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £260; Belgian Blue £255; Hereford £240; Hereford £200; Belgian Blue £185; Hereford £180; Belgian Blue £180.