Cow heifers sell to £1,499.40 at Clogher Mart

A larger entry of 1,197 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart last week produced another strong demand in all sections.

In the fatstock ring cow heifers sold to £1,499.40 for a Belgian Blue 630kg at £238 per 100kg followed by a 580kg Limousin at £209 (£1,212.20).

Beef cows sold to £193 for a 690kg Charolais (£1,331.70) followed by a 690kg Limousin at £187 (£1,290.30).

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £132 per 100kg for 860kg totalling £1,135.20.

Fat bulls sold to a top of £1,543.50 for a 1,050kg Charolais at £147 and selling to a top of £154 for a 770kg Limousin (£1,185.80).

Fat steers overage to £204 for a 630kg Charolais.

Fat steers underage sold to £213 for a 640kg Charolais.

Fat heifers underage sold to £217 for a 640kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Mayobridge producer 630kg Belgian Blue to £238 (£1,499.40), Tempo producer 580kg Limousin to £209 (£1,212.20), Beragh producer 600kg Charolais to £202. Augher producer 580kg Limousin to £197. Ballygawley producer 610kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £196. Fivemiletown producer 590kg Simmental to £195. Sixmilecross producer 690kg Charolais to £193 (£1,331.70), Tempo Producer 650kg Lim. to £193. Castlederg Producer 500kg Lim. to £191. Ballygawley Producer 650kg Ch. to £190. Omagh Producer 560kg Lim. to £190. Armagh producer 620kg Limousin to £189. Armagh producer 530kg Limousin to £189. Sixmilecross producer 680kg Charolais to £188 (£1,278.40), Dungannon producer 690kg Limousin to £1,187 (£1,290.30), Dungannon producer 640kg Limousin to £186. Omagh producer 760kg Limousin to £184. Fivemiletown producer 670kg Charolais to £184. Ballygawley producer 540kg Limousin to £184. Dungannon producer 530kg Parthenais to £182.

Other quality lots sold from £144 to £180 per 100kg.

Secon quality lots sold from £120 to £140 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £122 to £132 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £90 to £117 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £50 to £82 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 770kg Limousin to £154 (£1,185-80), 1,000kg Limousin to £153 (£1,530), 1,050kg Charolais to £147 (£1,543-50), 870kg Charolais to £145 (£1,261.50), Dungannon producer 940kg Simmental to £138 (£1,297.20), Omagh producer 960kg Charolais to £136 (£1,305.60), Swatragh producer 1,040kg Charolais to £130 (£1,352), 680kg Charolais to £120 (£816).

FAT STEERS OVERAGE: 630kg Charolais to £204. 600kg Charolais to £194. 590kg Charolais to £184. 650kg Holstein to £145. 470kg Holstein to £145. 870kg Limousin to £143. 450kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £134. 800kg Friesian to £130.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE: 640kg Charolais to £213. 540kg Belgian Blue to £213. 520kg Belgian Blue to £213. 500kg Charolais to £206. 490kg Simmental to £206. 450kg Charolais to £206. 430kg Limousin to £206. 720kg Charolais to £197. 630kg Simmental to £196. 500kg Charolais to £196. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £194. 610kg Hereford to £188. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £188. 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £186. 590kg Hereford to £185. 580kg Hereford to £185.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE: 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £217. 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £207. 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £198. 560kg Limousin to £195. 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £186. 690kg Limousin to £185. 570kg Charolais to £178. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £175. 490kg Hereford to £174. 490kg Simmental to £158. 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £150. 480kg Friesian to £149. 490kg Simmental to £142.

STORE BULLOCKS (212): A larger entry sold to a firm demand with forward lots selling to £1,540 for a 740kg Charolais (£208), 720kg Charolais to £1,505 (£209), 690kg Charolais to £1,500 (£217), 720kg Limousin to £1,495 (£207), 710kg Simmental to £1,470, 700kg Canadian Black to £1,435, 680kg Charolais to £1,405, and 670kg Charolais to £1,370 for T A Willis, Dungannon. B Frazer, Lisburn 700kg Limousin to £1,495 (£213), T McKenna, Omagh 690kg Limousin to £1,485, 680kg Charolais to £1,435 and 640kg Charolais to £1,340. H Robinson, Portadown 690kg Charolais to £1,455 and 660kg Limousin to £1,390. G Johnston, Stewartstown 760kg Limousin to £1,400. B McNamee, Eskra 680kg Charolais to £1,385. Augher producer 650kg Charolais to £1,380. R A Elliott, Dungannon 640kg Charolais to £1,370 (£214), I McAteer, Coalisland 650kg Charolais to £1,350. M Slane, Omagh 690kg Belgian Blue to £1,350.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: D E Nelson, Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1,130 (£235), 500kg Limousin to £1,130 (£226), 440kg Limousin to £1,105 (£251), 460kg Limousin to £1,080 and 450kg Limousin to £1,030. K and A Clarke, Tynan 490kg Charolais to £1,095 and 490kg Simmental to £995. G Crawford, Brookeborough 480kg Charolais to £1,085 and 460kg Charolais to £950. William Law, Aughnacloy 490kg Charolais to £1,070 and 490kg Charolais to £900. S J Kelly, Dungannon 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,055. M Donnelly, Loughgall 470kg Limousin to £1,020, 490kg Charolais to £920 and 440kg Limousin to £910. E McWilliams, Seskinore 490kg Charolais to £970. W and C Mills, Cookstown 500kg Limousin to £965. W Noble, Clogher 480kg Hereford to £950. A and P McCaffery, Trillick 450kg Limosuin to £940.

SMALLER SORTS 350KG & UNDER: I Patterson, Ballygawley 330kg Charolais to £650.

STORE HEIFERS (152): A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1330 for a 650kg Lim. (204) 630kg Ch. to £1280 (£203) for Wm. Martin Caledon. Magheraveely Producer 650kg Ch. to £1325 (£204) M Magee Eskra 650kg Ch. to £1300 (£200) and 580kg Ch. to £1190 (£205) W S Hall Magheraveely 660kg Ch. to £1280, 630kg Ch. to £1270, 660kg Ch. to £1265, 600kg Ch. to £1215, 590kg Ch. to £1210, 600kg Ch. to £1200, 570kg Ch. to £1185, and 610kg Ch. to £1150. K Berry Armagh 620kg Ch. to £1275 and 640kg Lim. to £1200. I V Bothwell Enniskillen 580kg AA. to £1165. G & S McCoy Newtownbutler 570kg Ch. to £1150. P L McCaffery Derrylin 590kg AA. to £1145. R Watson Augher 520kg Ch. to £1145 (£220)

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1,100 (£220), M/S L and K O’Donnell, Coalisland 470kg Charolais to £1,050 (£219), M/S W and C Mills, Cookstown 470kg Belgian Blue to £1,075 (£229) E Fee, Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1,040 (£212) and 470kg Charolais to £1,030 (£219), Henry McClure, Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £1,035 (£225), 480kg Charolais to £1,000, 460kg Charolais to £1,000 (£217), 450kg Charolais to £995 (£221), 440kg Limousin to £990, 460kg Charolais to £985, 460kg Charolais to £965, 450kg Charolais to £950 and 420kg Charolais to £960 (£228), I V Bothwell, Drumcose 500kg Limousin to £1,035 (£207) and 490kg Limousin to £1,025. G J McKenna, Clogher 490kg Charolais to £1,035. M/S G and S McCoy, Newtownbutler 490kg Limousin to £1,010 and 490kg Charolais to £990. M A Lee, Tempo 460kg Charolais to £990. R Windrum, Derrynoose 480kg Charolais to £980. S McCaffery, Tempo 470kg Charolais to £955.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: M/S L and K O’Donnell, Coalisland 400kg Limousin to £945 (£236) and 350kg Limousin to £740. K Cullinan, Fivemiletown 390kg Charolais to £885, 380kg Charolais to £805, 380kg Limousin to £770, 340kg Charolais to £750 and 370kg Limousin to £750. Clogher producer 390kg Limousin to £860 and 380kg Limousin to £810. G J McKenna, Clogher 390kg Charolais to £850 T I Lee, Fivemiletown 400kg Limousin to £800. M Colton, Omagh 350kg Charolais to £765. H Duggan, Dungannon 330kg Charolais to £635 and 320kg Charolais to £590.

WEANLINGS: A good selection on offer sold readily with steers and bulls selling to £1,055 for a 440kg Charolais (£240) for M/S A and A Armstrong, Tempo. J Donaghy, Clogher 440kg Charolais to £1,055 (£240), S Cousins, Omagh 370kg Charolais to £1,005 (£271), E Mallon, Middletown 480kg Charolais to £1,000 (£208), P McConnell, Clogher 460kg Belgian Blue to £1,000 (£217), 430kg Belgian Blue to £940 and 460kg Limousin to £915. Tempo producer 380kg Limousin to £995 (£262) and 330kg Limousin to £890 (£269), E and S McCaughey, Trillick 470kg Charolais to £980 and 440kg Charolais to £900. R Walker, Stewartstown 360kg Simmental to £920 (£255), Tempo producer 430kg Limousin to £935 and 410kg Charolais to £905. R J Barnes, Cookstown 410kg Limousin to £910. W Owens, Clogher 400kg Limousin. to £905. J E Sherry, Magheraveely 420kg Charolais to £900.

WEANLING HEIFERS: M Dyche, Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £925 (£231), E Mallon, Middletown 440kg Charolais to £900 (£204), 470kg Charolais to £890, 400kg Charolais to £885 (£221) and 350kg Charolais to £810 (£231), E and S McCaughey, Trillick 440kg Charolais to £890. M McConnell, Clogher 380kg Limousin to £885 (£233), M Hughes, Keady 390kg Limousin to £825, 360kg Limousin to £810 and 340kg Limousin to £740. G McCaffery, Derrylin 340kg Charolais to £820 (£241), 410kg Limousin to £815. William Downey, Magheraveely 410kg Charolais to £815. S Cousins, Omagh 350kg Charolais to £800 and 400kg Charolais to £790. P McDonnell, Dungannon 390kg Charolais to £780 and 370kg Limousin to £750. G Taggart, Coalisland 400kg Charolais to £775. D McCaffery, Derrylin 340kg Limousin to £770.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A very sharp demand this week with Roy Givan, Dungannon selling a calved heifer to make £1,835. A Ballygawley producer sold a calved heifer to £1,750. W Hogg, Fivemiletown £1,615 for a calved heifer. Maiden heifers sold from £640 to £680 for a Cookstown producer.

Breeding bulls to £1,200 for pedigree non registered Limousin from an Omagh producer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Another good entry sold to a brisk demand with quality lots in very strong demand M Mallon, Dungannon sold a 2012 cow and heifer calf to £1,765. Brendan Mallon, Eglinton sold heifers with bull calves to £1,740 and £1,510. C McCombe, Clogher £1,655 for second calver with bull calf and £1,500 for heifer with heifer calf. F Mone, Keady £1,460 for second calver and heifer calf and £1,170 for heifer and heifer calf. Castlederg producer £1,455 for 2005 cow and bull calf, £1,345 for 2010 cow and bull calf, £1,300 for 2010 cow and heifer calf, £1,245 for 2010 cow and bull calf and £1,200 for 2013 cow and heifer calf. K Brannigan, Dungannon £1,440 for heifer and heifer calf. C Watt, Augher £1,425 for 2011 cow and heifer calf. J Macvinue, Derrylin £1,320 for 2013 cow and heifer calf. G Taggart, Coalisland £1,255 for 2007 cow and bull calf. Several other outfits sold from £800 to £1,085. Incalf cows sold to £1,155, £1,055 and £1,050 for a Castlederg producer. Special entry for Sat, September 1st in the suckler ring of pedigree registered Charolais bull three years old fruitful and correct in every way easy calving producing U and R grade. Calves can be seen if requested. Genuine reason for sale.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A larger entry this week sold easily to a very keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £640 for a Charolais to T Conlin, Fintona. Fermanagh producer £610 for Charolais. Keady producer £555 for Limousin. S J Kelly, Dungannon £530 for Aberdeen Angus. M McManus, Derrylin £530 for Limousin. A Farrell, Fivemiletown £420 for Limousin. L McMahon, Rosslea £410 for Charolais. N B Hall, Fivemiletown £365 and £340 for Aberdeen Angus. S Kelly, Dungannon £320 for Aberdeen Angus. N Neal, Irvinestown £300 for Belgian Blue.

HEIFER CALVES: R Graham, Garrison £475 for Limousin. Keady producer £445 for Charolais. T Breslin, Lisnaskea £405 for Charolais. Augher producer £400 for Limousin. L McMahon, Rosslea £350 for Charolais. T Conlin, Fintona £310 for Charolais. R T Mavitty, Culkey PO £295 for Limousin.

REARED BULLS: W H Harpur, Castlederg £810 and £620 for Charolais. Clogher producer £750 for Limousin and £645 for Charolais. Roly Domer, Clogher £750 for Limousin. G McKee, Keady £715 for Limousin. K Brannigan, Dungannon £690 for Simmental. K Murray, Omagh £670 for Charolais. T Breslin, Lisnaskea £670 twice and £645 for Charolais. T Conlin, Fintona £660 for Charolais. E Crawford, Stewartstown £565 and £555 for Stabilisers.

REARED HEIFERS: S Askin, Ballygawley £615 for Charolais. Augher producer £570 for Charolais and £500 for Limousin. S Feeney, Greysteel £550 for Charolais. A Farrell, Fivemiletown £540 for Aberdeen Angus. K Murray, Omagh £500 for Aberdeen Angus. K Brannigan, Dungannon £460 for Charolais. T Breslin, Lisnaskea £450, £430 and £410 for Charolais. E and P Hughes, Augher £450 for Charolais. A Wilson, Dungannon £400 for Simmental.