Cow heifers sells to £2,120 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of calves on Thursday, February 28 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

N G and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £440, £245; N Campbell, Kilrea, Limousin £360, £270, Shorthorn £262, £250, £230, £200; J Close, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £330; R Fleming, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £330; R and D Irwin, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £322; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £320, £300; T and D Cameron, Coleraine, Aberdeen Angus £300, £278; R Bell, Portglenone, Fleckvieh £298; Desertmartin farmer, Belgian Blue £295; S Pollock, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £290, £280; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £285; W T A Kelso, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £270; W Elliott, Tobermore, Aberdeen Angus £250; J McCrea, Donemana, Simmental £250, Charolais £245, £240, Simmental £210, £200; R A and R J Cousley, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £245; J Fields, Moneymore, Simmental £232 and W Simpson, Cullybackey, Aberdeen Angus £230.

Heifer calves

S Fields, Moneymore, Charolais £330; J McCrea, Donemana, Charolais £320, £310, £290; J Close, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £290, Belgian Blue £245; R Fleming, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £285, £200; Desertmartin farmer, Belgian Blue £262, Aberdeen Angus £240; R and D Irwin, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £255; T and D Cameron, Coleraine, Aberdeen Angus £240; W Elliott, Tobermore, Aberdeen Angus £235; N G and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £230; W T A Kelso, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £225 and I Watson, Coagh, Aberdeen Angus £220.

Friesian calves

Super Trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £185.

Good demand for thick types

Weanlings/suckler calves

70 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 400 fat lambs and ewes on Monday, March 4 met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs sold to £101.50 to 440 per kg.

Fat ewes to £98.

Lambs

Kilrea farmer, 22.5k, £99 (440); S Hanna, Cloughmills, 20k, £84.50 (423); W Mitchell, Kilrea, 21k, £88.50 (421); V Boyle, Dunloy, 22k, £90 (409); R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 23k, £94 (409); T Wright, Ballymoney, 23k, £92.50 (402); local farmer, 24k, £95 (396) and Kilrea farmer, 23.5k, £92.50 (394).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes sold to £98.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry dairy stock on Tuesday, March 5 met a super trade to a top of £2,120 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

J Moore, Portstewart, Holstein calved heifers to £2,120, £2,100, £2,000, £1,950; R Givan, Dungannon, calved heifers to £1,880, £1,650, £1,600; W Millar, Coleraine, springing heifer to £1,710, calved heifers to £1,610; S Henry, Macosquin, springing heifers to £1,640, £1,580 and T Savage, Magherafelt, springing heifer to £1,580.

A smaller entry of 240 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock on Wednesday, March 6 at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to £1,460, heifers sold to £1,190 and fat cows sold to £1,180.

Fat cows: (flying trade - more required)

Claudy farmer, 640k Charolais £1,180 (184), 640k Limousin £765 (120); I Wright, Garvagh, 660k Limousin £1,085 (164); T Graham, Portglenone, 730k Parthenais £1,165 (160); A McErlean, Portglenone, 700k Charolais £1,090 (156), 730k Limousin £1,070 (147), 690k, £840 (122); R Chambers, Ballycastle, 790k Aberdeen Angus £1,190 (151); T Wilson, Randalstown, 640k Charolais £830 (130); Macosquin farmer, 610k Belgian Blue £780 (128), 760k Simmental £940 (124); W Riley, Dungiven, 520k Friesian £655 (126); M Smyth, Macosquin, 870k Charolais £1,095 (126); W and I Whiteside, Limavady, 510k Friesian £630 (124); S and S Houston, Maghera, 300k Aberdeen Angus £370 (123) and B McAuley, Bushmills, 700k Hereford £840 (120).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers

S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 280k Charolais £770 (275); Claudy farmer, 310k Belgian Blue £775 (250); C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 310k Aberdeen Angus £775 (250), 320k, £750 (234), 370k, £795 (215), 350k, £750 (214), 300k Belgian Blue £625 (208), 330k Aberdeen Angus £670 (203); T Wilson, Randalstown, 320k Limousin £770 (241), 320k, £700 (219); J Whyte, Portglenone, 370k Charolais £845 (228), 380k, £835 (220), 300k, £635 (212), 290k, £610 (210), 380k, £795 (209), 390k Limousin £805 (206), 430k, £840 (195); P Martin, Dunloy, 390k Charolais £870 (223), 480k, £1,065 (222), 400k, £860 (215), 430k, £920 (214), 390k, £820 (210), 440k, £915 (208), 450k, £880 (196); M O’Neill, Maghera, 530k Limousin £1,110 (209), 560k, £1,160 (207); J Christie, Ballymoney, 440k Limousin £915 (208); B McAuley, Bushmills, 410k Blonde d’Aquitaine £840 (205); P McGuckian, Dunloy, 600k Charolais £1,190 (198) and M McElwee, Moneymore, 460k Belgian Blue £905 (197).

Steers

S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 280k Charolais £725 (259); M Cunning, Glarryford, 300k Simmental £745 (248), 300k, £620 (207); C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 310k Aberdeen Angus £765 (247), 370k, £880 (238), 300k, £705 (235), 310k Belgian Blue £700 (226), 350k Aberdeen Angus £785 (224), 350k, £780 (223), 380k, £845 (222); D Whyte, Portglenone, 270k Simmental £665 (246), 360k Charolais £855 (238), 320k Limousin £690 (216); Castlerock farmer, 270k Limousin £660 (244), 310k, £650 (210), 370k, £725 (196); S Carmichael, Dungiven, 330k Limousin £795 (241), 350k, £830 (237), 360k, £800 (222), 320k, £700 (219), 380k, £800 (211), 410k Saler £855 (209), 350k, £730 (209), 370k, £770 (208), 360k, £780 (217), 380k Limousin £820 (216), 350k, £755 (216); T Martin, Dunloy, 360k Charolais £855 (238), 370k Limousin £865 (234), 370k Charolais £860 (232), 380k Charolais £880 (232), 400k, £900 (225), 410k, £905 (221), 410k, £900 (220), 470k Aberdeen Angus £1,030 (219), 450k Charolais £940 (209), 470k, 450k, £925 (206), 410k, £830 (202); T Wilson, Randalstown, 380k Limousin £895 (236), 290k, £680 (235); J V McAteer, Kilrea, 410k Limousin £925 (226), 380k, £830 (218), 410k, £880 (215), 410k Charolais £875 (213), 380k Limousin £780 (205), 590k, £1,150 (195); J Kelso, Upperlands, 390k Limousin £865 (222), 450k £970 (216), 460k, £930 (202); M Smyth, Macosquin, 460k Charolais £985 (214), 460k, £960 (209), 420k Aberdeen Angus £865 (206), 450k Charolais £915 (203), 460k, £920 (200); J Johnston, Ballymoney, 580k Charolais £1,180 (203); A McNeilly, Toomebridge, 340k Limousin £685 (202); C McKenna, Swatragh, 600k Charolais £1,200 (200); P McGuckian, Dunloy, 530k Limousin £1,050 (198); A Linton, Garvagh, 500k Limousin £985 (197), 600k Charolais £1,180 (197) and T Campbell, Killykergan, 510k Limousin £1,000 (196), 470k Aberdeen Angus £915 (195).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.