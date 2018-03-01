Cows and calves sell to £1,200 at Lisnaskea Mart

Another good entry of stock on offer at Lisnaskea Sales this week which again sold to a strong demand for all sorts with lots more stock required to supply a large attendance of buyers from all over the province.

This week cows and calves sold to £1,200. Store heifers sold to £970. Store bullocks sold to £955 for 450kg Limousin and Friesian steers sold to £845.

LEADING PRICES:

COWS & CALVES: Bellanaleck producer £1,200 for heifer and heifer calf.

STORE HEIFERS: Mackin producer 480kg Limousin to £970. Rosslea producer 470kg Charolais to £895.

STORE BULLOCKS: Newtownbutler producer 450kg Limousin to £955 (£212), Lisnaskea producer 430kg Charolais to £845, 490kg Friesian to £845, 430kg Charolais to £815 and 490kg Friesian to £750.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Belleek producer 370kg Charolais to £905 x 2 (£244) and 280kg Charolais to £780 (£278), Newtownbutler producer 400kg Charolais to £865, 410kg Limousin to £865, 450kg Belted Galloway to £790 and 410kg Belted Galloway to £770. Brookeborough producer 330kg Charolais to £855 (£259), 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £775, 300kg Charolais to £650, 260kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £635 and 280kg Simmental to £565. Magheraveely producer 390kg Charolais to £855. Lisnaskea producer 420kg Charolais to £845, 390kg Charolais to £825, 370kg Charolais to £825, 360kg Simmental to £675, 340kg Charolais to £625 and 230kg Charolais to £530. Derrygonnelly producer 300kg Charolais to £805 and 230kg Charolais to £650 (£282). Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais to £800, 290kg Limousin to £730, 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £685, 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £680, 240kg Charolais to £580, 190kg Limousin to £520 (£273) and 220kg Aberdeen Angus to £510. Belcoo producer 320kg Charolais to £800. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Simmental to £795, 370kg Simmental to £745, 360kg Simmental to £620 and 330kg Simmental to £620. Leggs producer 300kg Limousin to £760 and 290kg Limousin to £750. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Charolais to £745, 330kg Charolais to £655, 340kg Charolais to £645, 250kg Charolais to £630, 220kg Charolais to £560 and 240kg Charolais to £565. Mackin producer 340kg Charolais to £750, 310kg Limousin to £695, and 260kg Charolais to £580. Rosslea producer 420kg Limousin to £750 and 260kg Charolais to £645. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Charolais to £730. Belleek producer 320kg Charolais to £720. Derrygonnelly producer 240kg Charolais to £675 (£281). Magheraveely producer 230kg Limousin to £645. Garrison producer 250kg Limousin to £585, 230kg Limousin to £585 and 230kg Limousin to £575. Newtownbutler producer 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £575. Derrylin producer 250kg Limousin to £555. Derrylin producer 240kg Simmental to £535 and 240kg Simmental to £495.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Brookeborough producer 390kg Charolais to £855, 280kg Charolais to £775 and 380kg Limousin to £745. Belleek producer 290kg Charolais to £800. Belcoo producer 370kg Charolais to £750, 350kg Charolais to £740, 330kg Charolais to £730 and 350kg Charolais to £720. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Charolais to £750, 320kg Charolais to £530 and 310kg Charolais to £480. Garrison producer 300kg Simmental to £735 and 270kg Limousin to £545. Derrylin producer 400kg Hereford to £725, 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £560 and 320kg Charolais to £500. Maguiresbridge producer 340kg Charolais to £715, 320kg Charolais to £700, 310kg Charolais to £685 and 300kg Charolais to £600. Mackin producer 310kg Charolais to £690. Derrylin producer 310kg Charolais to £690 and 300kg Charolais to £640. Rosslea producer 320kg Limousin to £660 and 320kg Limousin to £600. Fivemiletown producer 280kg Charolais to £650. Derrygonnelly producer 250kg Simmental to £600 and 260kg Charolais to £550. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Simmental to £600, 280kg Charolais to £500 and 260kg Charolais to £475. Fivemiletown producer 240kg Charolais to £590 and 220kg Limousin to £590. Derrylin producer 270kg Limousin to £540, 210kg Limousin to £470 and 210kg Hereford to £420.