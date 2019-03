Cows and calves sell to £1,220 at Lisnaskea Mart

A slightly smaller entry of cattle on offer this week at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales sold to a good steady demand for all sorts.

Store bullocks this week sold to £975 for a 440kg Charolais (£221) reaching a top of £230 per 100kg for a 410kg Limousin to £945.

Store heifers sold to £1,025 for a 550kg Limousin (£186) and reaching £204 per 100kg for a 450kg Simmental at £920.

Cows and calves sold to £1,220 for an Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer calf.

Weanling males sold to £950 for a 440kg Charolais (£216) and reaching £285 per 100kg for a 230kg Charolais at £655.

Weanling heifers sold to £900 for a 380kg Charolais (£237) reaching a top of £291 per 100kg for a 240kg Charolais at £700.

Leading prices as follows:

STORE BULLOCKS

Newtownbutler producer 440kg Charolais to £975 (£221) 430kg Charolais to £940 (£218) 410kg Charolais to £910 (£222) 440kg Charolais to £885, and 410kg Limousin to £820. Rosslea producer 410kg Limousin to £945 (£230) Lisnaskea producer 510kg Charolais to £915.

STORE HEIFERS

Newtownbutler producer 550kg Limousin to £1,025 (£186), 450kg Simmental to £920 (£204) and 450kg Simmental to £845. Newtownbutler producer 430kg Charolais to £860, 410kg Limousin to £850 and 410kg Charolais to £840. Aghalane producer 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. Newtownbutler producer 420kg Simmental to £800 and 430kg Charolais to £725. Derrylin producer 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £780 and 370kg Limousin to £700. Rosslea producer 360kg Limousin to £780.

COWS & CALVES

Derrylin producer £1,220 for Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer calf at foot.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Newtownbutler producer 440kg Charolais to £950 (£216), Garrison producer 420kg Charolais to £920 (£219), 310kg Limousin to £825 (£266), 360kg Aberdeen Angus. to £710 and 290kg Limousin to £700. Fivemiletown producer 410kg Charolais to £900 (£219), 390kg Charolais to £880, 360kg Charolais to £800 and 360kg Charolais to £720. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £895 (£235), 460kg Charolais to £880, 390kg Charolais to £870, 380kg Charolais to £855 and 470kg Charolais to £770. Innishmore producer 370kg Charolais to £885 (£239), 440kg Limousin to £840 and 280kg Charolais to £650. Culkey producer 360kg Charolais to £875 (£243), 330kg Limousin to £800 (£242), 260kg Limousin to £700 (£269) and 260kg Charolais to £700 (£269), Rosslea producer 380kg Limousin to £875 and 370kg Simmental to £795. Derrylin producer 440kg Charolais to £845, 320kg Charolais to £795, 330kg Charolais to £770, 290kg Charolais to £765 (£264), 270kg Charolais to £750 (£278), 330kg Charolais to £745, 310kg Charolais to £725, 300kg Charolais to £690 and 280kg Charolais to £660. Maguiresbridge producer 420kg Charolais to £790, 360kg Charolais to £735, 340kg Charolais to £740 and 310kg Charolais to £650. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £750 (£250) 270kg Charolais to £680, 230kg Charolais to £655 (£285) and 190kg Charolais to £500 (£277), Lisnaskea producer 310kg Charolais to £740, 290kg Limousin to £725 (£250), 270kg Charolais to £685, 260kg Charolais to £665 (£256) and 230kg Charolais to £650 (£282) Belturbet producer 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £720, 350kg Limousin to £720 and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £650. Derrygonnelly producer 270kg Charolais to £720 (£266), 300kg Charolais to £690 and 330kg Charolais to £680. Bellanaleck producer 290kg Limousin to £705 and 300kg Hereford to £620. Fivemiletown producer 270kg Charolais to £705, 240kg Charolais to £640 (£266), 250kg Limousin to £620 and 220kg Limousin to £585 (£266), Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £680 and 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £665. Belcoo producer 290kg Charolais to £695 (£239), 290kg Limousin to £620, 270kg Shorthorn to £620. Derrylin producer 260kg Charolais to £610. Derrygonnelly producer 260kg Charolais to £600.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £900 (£237) and 360kg Charolais to £860 (£239), Garrison producer 360kg Charolais to £820, 380kg Limousin to £760 and 310kg Charolais to £690. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Charolais to £815, 320kg Charolais to £765 and 330kg Charolais to £755. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Limousin to £815, 380kg Limousin to £810 and 320kg Charolais to £760. Culkey producer 280kg Charolais to £800 (£286), 300kg Charolais to £795 (£241), 300kg Limousin to £750 (£250), 310kg Charolais to £750 and 270kg Charolais to £730. Innishmore producer 380kg Limousin to £790, 230kg Limousin to £550, 270kg Charolais to £510 and 200kg Charolais to £545 (£272), Magheraveely producer 390kg Charolais to £770, 400kg Hereford to £690. Lisbellaw producer 270kg Charolais to £730 (£270), 290kg Charolais to £710 and 240kg Charolais to £700 (£291), Newtownbutler producer 270kg Charolais to £700. Fivemiletown producer 330kg Charolais to £700, 290kg Charolais to £650, 280kg Charolais to £645 and 260kg Charolais to £620. Bellanaleck producer 200kg Charolais to £690 and 350kg Hereford to £590. Derrygonnelly producer 250kg Charolais to £610.

More stock required to satisfy strong demand.