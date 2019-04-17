Cows and calves sell to £1,290 at Lisnaskea Mart

A larger entry of cattle at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, April 16 sold to a very strong demand for all sorts.

This week cows and calves sold to £1,290.

Strong store bullocks sold to £1,195 for a 510kg Charolais (£234) and £1,170 for a 530kg Aberdeen Angus (£221).

Store heifers sold to £1,090 for a 530kg Limousin (£205) and £1,065 for a 540kg Limousin (£197).

Weanling males sold to £1,090 for a 470kg Charolais (£232) and £1,050 for a 480kg Charolais (£219) with smaller sorts selling to £302 per 100kg for a 210kg Charolais at £635. Weanling Heifers sold to £870 for a 370kg Charolais (£235) with smaller sorts selling to £277 per 100kg for a 180kg Charolais at £500.

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

STORE BULLOCKS

Lisnaskea producer 510kg Charolais to £1,195 (£234), 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,170 (£221), 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,170 (£198), 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,140 (£223), 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,130 (£198), 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,120 (£215) and 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,100 (£196), Aghalane producer 540kg Hereford to £1,060 (£196), 530kg Hereford to £1,030 (£196), 510kg Hereford to £1,035 (£203), 460kg Hereford to £870 and 450kg Hereford to £855.

COWS & CALVES

Brookeborough producer £1,290 for Aberdeen Angus cow with bull calf.

STORE HEIFERS

Maguiresbridge producer 530kg Limousin to £1,090 (£205) and 540kg Limousin to £1,065 (£197), Culkey producer 510kg Charolais to £1,035 (£203), Newtownbutler producer 520kg Limousin to £1,020 (£196), 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £855 and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £850. Newtownbutler producer 410kg Charolais to £880 and 420kg Charolais to £765. Newtownbutler producer 400kg Charolais to £870, 410kg Charolais to £850, 430kg Charolais to £845, 360kg Simmental to £785, 380kg Charolais to £735 and 320kg Charolais to £710. Lisnarick producer 420kg Charolais to £830 and 410kg Charolais to £800.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Maguiresbridge producer 470kg Charolais to £1,090 (£232), Springfield producer 480kg Charolais to £1,050 (£219) 430kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £925, 390kg Charolais to £860 and 390kg Charolais to £825. Lisnaskea producer 480kg Charolais to £1,020, 370kg Limousin to £810 and 340kg Limousin to £750. Maguiresbridge producer 470kg Charolais to £970, 430kg Charolais to £880, 410kg Charolais to £875, 430kg Charolais to £850 and 330kg Charolais to £830 (£251), Magheraveely producer 390kg Charolais to £960 and 320kg Limousin to £690. Lisnaskea producer 420kg Limousin to £955 (£227), 430kg Limousin to £945 (£220), 400kg Limousin to £920 (£230) and 320kg Limousin to £785 (£245) Culkey producer 390kg Charolais to £945 (£242) 300kg Limousin to £700 (£233) and 260kg Limousin to £675 (£259), Knockaraven producer 450kg Limousin to £930, 420kg Charolais to £850, 410kg Charolais to £825, 400kg Limousin to £815 and 280kg Limousin to £720 (£257), Derrylin producer 400kg Charolais to £890, 380kg Limousin to £860, and 340kg Limousin to £820. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £865 (£262), 360kg Charolais to £850 (£236), 320kg Charolais to £775, 380kg Charolais to £750, 290kg Charolais to £720, (£248), 270kg Charolais to £650, 270kg Charolais to £630, 260kg Charolais to £625, 250kg Charolais to £590 and 190kg Charolais to £480. Derrylin producer 330kg Limousin to £830 (£251), Fivemiletown producer 300kg Limousin to £820 (£273), 290kg Charolais to £800 (£276), 300kg Charolais to £790 (£263), 260kg Limousin to £675 (£260) and 260kg Limousin to £620. Newtownbutler producer 390kg Limousin to £815, 350kg Limousin to £805, 340kg Charolais to £800, 310kg Limousin to £800 and 340kg Charolais to £790. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £780 (£236) and 280kg Limousin to £720 (£257), Monea producer 280kg Limousin to £700 (£250), 270kg Charolais to £635, 210kg Charolais to £635 (£302), 230kg Charolais to £620 (£269), 240kg Charolais to £590 and 210kg Charolais to £565. Newtownbutler producer 230kg Charolais to £640 (£278).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Knockaraven producer 370kg Charolais to £870 (£235) and 390kg Charolais to £850 (£218), Newtownbutler producer 320kg Hereford to £745 (£233), Fivemiletown producer 250kg Limousin to £670 (£268) and 240kg Charolais to £650 (£271), Newtownbutler producer 270kg Charolais to £670 (£248), 250kg Charolais to £645 (£258), 270kg Simmental to £625, 380kg Simmental to £620, 310kg Simmental to £590, 310kg Simmental to £520, 240kg Charolais to £515 and 180kg Charolais to £500 (£277).

More stock required to supply this growing demand from a large attendance buyers each week.