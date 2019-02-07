Cows and calves sell to £1,400 and £1,300 at Lisnaskea Mart

An excellent entry of stock on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, February 5 produced a very strong demand for all sorts.

Cows and calves sold to £1,400 and £1,300.

Steers sold to £1,050 for a 430kg Charolais (£244) with medium weights to £810 for a 330kg Limousin (£245).

Store heifers sold to £935 for a 490kg Charolais (£191) and £935 for a 420kg Charolais (£222).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1,040 for a 440kg Charolais (£236) 360kg Limousin to £860 (£239) with smaller ones to £710 for a 260kg Charolais (£273).

Weanling heifers sold to £890 for a 340kg Limousin (£262), 360kg Limousin to £855 (£238) with smaller sorts to £655 for a 260kg Limousin (£252) and £600 for a 210kg Limousin (£286).

Leading prices as follows:

COWS & CALVES

Newtownbutler producer £1,400 for a 2010 cow with bull calf.

Derrylin producer £1,300 for a 2014 cow with bull calf.

STORE BULLOCKS

Bellanaleck producer 430kg Charolais to £1,050 (£244), 390kg Limousin to £910 (£233), 390kg Charolais £880 (£225) and 330kg Limousin to (£245) and Macken producer 480kg Hereford to £880, 420kg Hereford to £880 and 430kg Limousin to £765.

STORE HEIFERS

Lisnaskea producer 490kg Charolais to £935 (£191), Derrygonnelly producer 420kg Charolais to £935 (£222), Florencecourt producer 460kg Charolais to £930, 360kg Charolais to £840 (£233), 340kg Charolais to £790 x 2 (£232) and 340kg Charolais to £740. Macken producer 420kg Charolais to £865 and 510kg Limousin to £850. Tamlaght producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £750, 480kg Hereford to £750, 440kg Hereford to £750, 470kg Hereford to £740 and 440kg Hereford to £735.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Lisnaske producer 440kg Charolais to £1,040 (£236) and 370kg Limousin to £870 (£235), Rosslea producer 450kg Charolais to £985 (£219) and 340kg Charolais to £845 (£248), Lisnaskea producer 430kg Charolais to £930, 420kg Charolais to £900, 390kg Charolais to £860 and 460kg Charolais to £850. Newtownbutler producer 460kg Charolais to £885, 450kg Charolais to £880, 430kg Charolais to £840, and 430kg Charolais to £830. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £885, 330kg Limousin to £800, 300kg Limousin to £760, 330kg Limousin to £735 and 300kg Limousin to £730, Derrylin producer 370kg Charolais to £880, 320kg Charolais to £790 (£247) and 310kg Charolais to £695. Derrylin producer 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £875. Maguiresbridge producer 420kg Charolais to £870. Corranny producer 370kg Charolais to £875 and 350kg Charolais to £790. Derrylin producer 360kg Charolais to £860 and (£239) and 280kg Charolais to £650. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £855 and 370kg Charolais to £790. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £855, 350kg Charolais to £760 and 300kg Charolais to £705. Maguiresbridge producer 340kg Charolais to £845, 360kg Charolais to £820, 310kg Charolais to £800 (£258) and 300kg Charolais to £755. Tempo producer 310kg Charolais to £820 and 360kg Charolais to £715. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Charolais to £820, 360kg Charolais to £745, and 300kg Charolais to £650. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais to £815 and 360kg Charolais to £780. Newtownbutler producer 400kg Simmental to £805 and 310kg Simmental to £640. Lisnaskea producer 340kg Charolais to £775 and 310kg Charolais to £730. Rosslea producer 300kg Charolais to £755 (£252), Garrison producer 260kg Charolais to £710 (£273), Garrison producer 260kg Charolais to £710 (£273), 280kg Charolais to £665, 190kg Charolais to £470 and 190kg Charolais to £460. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £705, 290kg Hereford to £680, 280kg Limousin to £650 and 280kg Hereford to £620. Lisbellaw producer 280kg Charolais to £705, 290kg Charolais to £685, 260kg Charolais to £680 and 260kg Charolais to £680. Derrylin producer 270kg Limousin to £665. Derrylin producer 320kg Aubrac to £660 and 230kg Limousin to £625 (£272).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Derrylin producer 340kg Limousin to £890 (£262), Lisnaskea producer 400kg Limousin to £865 (£216), 360kg Limousin to £855 (£237) and 410kg Limousin to £795. Springfield producer 400kg Limousin to £835, 340kg Limousin to £800 (£235), 320kg Limousin to £705, 330kg Charolais to £690, 320kg Charolais to £690 and 310kg Charolais to £725. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Charolais to £830 (£224) and 310kg Charolais to £740 (£239), Boho producer 340kg Charolais to £835 (£245), 350kg Charolais to £790, 340kg Charolais to £780, 340kg Limousin to £770, 330kg Limousin to £635 and 270kg Limousin to £600. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Limousin to £830, 340kg Limousin to £765, 300kg Limousin to £670, 300kg Limousin to £650, 300kg Limousin to £640 and 290kg Limousin to £600. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £815, 290kg Charolais to £675, 300kg Limousin to £640 and 280kg Charolais to £630. Derrylin producer 380kg Charolais to £805 and 370kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £740. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais to £790. Maguiresbridge producer 410kg Charolais to £760. Maguiresbridge producer 310kg Charolais to £740. Rosslea producer 340kg Charolais to £700. Lisbellaw producer 250kg Limousin to £670 (£268) and 270kg Charolais to £660. Derrylin producer 260kg Limousin to £655 (£252) and 210kg Limousin to £600 (£286) Tempo producer 310kg Charolais to £650. Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais to £640 and 270kg Charolais to £610. Garrison producer 240kg Charolais to £610 (£254).

More stock required to supply this growing demand from buyers province wide.