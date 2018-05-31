Cows and calves sell to £1,620 and £1,320 at Lisnaskea Mart

A smaller entry this week sold to a very strong demand for all sorts with cows and calves selling to £1,620 and £1,320.

Store bullocks sold to £1,145 for a 490kg Charolais (£233 per 100kg) and 510kg Charolais to £1,105 (£216).

Store heifers sold to £1,000 for a 500kg Saler (£200).

Weanling bulls and steers sold to £900 for a 390kg Limousin (£231) and selling to a top of £345 per 100kg for a 190kg Charolais to £655.

Weanling heifers sold to £870 for a 370kg Limousin (£235) selling to a top of £243 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais to £730.

LEADING PRICES:

COWS & CALVES: Derrylin producer third calver and bull calf to £1,620, 2009 cow and heifer calf to £1,380, 2010 cow and heifer calf to £1,320 and third calver and heifer calf sold to £1,220. Augher producer £1,320 for heifer and bull calf. Newtownbutler producer £850 for springing cow.

STORE BULLOCKS: Maguiresbridge producer 490kg Charolais to £1,145 (£233), Newtownbutler producer 510kg Charolais to £1,105 (£216) and 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £960 (£223).

STORE HEIFERS: Brookeborough producer 500kg Saler to £1,000 (£200), Newtownbutler producer 430kg Charolais to £805. Derrylin producer 340kg Shorthorn to £620.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Newtownbutler producer 390kg Limousin to £900 (£231) and 370kg Charolais to £775. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £845 (£241). Garrison producer 340kg Limousin to £785. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais to £765 (£232) and 310kg Charolais to £705. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Shorthorn to £740. Derrylin producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £730, 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £710, 340kg Shorthorn to £680 and 320kg Shorthorn to £665. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £720 (£248) and 220kg Aberdeen Angus to £450. Portadown producer 190kg Charolais to £655 (£345).

WEANLING HEIFERS: Newtownbutler producer 370kg Limousin to £870 (£235). Newtownbutler producer 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £810, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £750, 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £745 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £720. Springfield producer 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £805 and 220kg Aberdeen Angus to £500. Derrylin producer 360kg Limousin to £790. Newtownbutler producer 390kg Charolais to £745. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £730 (£243) and 240kg Limousin to £585 (£244). Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £665. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Shorthorn to £620 and 370kg Belted Galloway to £600. Portadown producer 190kg Charolais to £425.

More stock required to supply a growing demand.