Cows and calves selling to £1,740 at Lisnaskea Mart

A very strong demand reported for a good entry of stock at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on January 29th with cows and calves selling to £1,740, weanling steers and bulls sold to £945 for a 440kg Limousin (£207) followed by a 400kg Charolais to £900 (£225) with smaller ones selling to £302 per 100kg for a 200kg Charolais to £605. 220kg Charolais to £640 (£291), 190kg to £545 (£287) and 220kg Charolais to £620 (£282) Weanling Heifers sold to £980 for a 470kg Charolais (£208) and £920 for a 390kg Charolais (£236) with smaller ones selling to £875 for a 360kg Charolais (£243), 330kg Limousin to £815 (£240), 260kg Limousin to £725 (£279).

Leading prices as follows:

COWS & CALVES

Omagh producer £1,740 for cow with heifer calf.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Derrylin producer 440kg Limousin to £945 (£215) and 400kg Limousin to £790. Lisnaskea producer 400kg Charolais to £900 (£225) 330kg Charolais to £820 (£248) and 360kg Charolais to £765. Lisnaskea producer 430kg Charolais to £890 (£207) and 340kg Charolais to £855 (£251), Cornafanogue producer 440kg Charolais to £870 and 340kg Charolais to £835. Derrygonnelly producer 320kg Limousin £795 (£248), 340kg Limousin to £770 and 260kg Limousin to £725 (£279), Fivemiletown producer 310kg Charolais to £790 (£255) and 310kg Charolais to £650. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Limousin to £755, 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £670, 250kg Limousin to £655, and 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £550. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Limousin to £750, 240kg Limousin to £630 and 220kg Limousin to £615 (£279), Derrylin producer 320kg Limousin to £765, 260kg Limousin to £660 and 230kg Limousin to £570. Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais to £705, 270kg Charolais to £700, 280kg Charolais to £690, 270kg Charolais to £670, 260kg Charolais to £670, 250kg Charolais to £645 and 280kg Limousin to £620. Rosslea producer 220kg Charolais to £640 (£291), 20kg Charolais to £620 (£282) and 180kg Charolais to £490. Derrygose producer 200kg Charolais to £605 (£302) and 190kg Charolais to £545 (£287).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Lisnaskea producer 470kg Charolais to £980 (£208), 360kg Charolais to £875 (£243), 400kg Charolais to £875 (£219), 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £750 and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. Rosslea producer 390kg Charolais to £920 (£236), 310kg Charolais to £700, 250kg Charolais to £665, 250kg Charolais to £650 and 280kg Limousin to £575. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Charolais to £840 (£227), 360kg Charolais to £805 and 370kg Charolais to £800. Derrylin producer 380kg Limousin to £825, 320kg Limousin to £710, 360kg Limousin to £705, 280kg Limousin to £660, 310kg Limousin to £625 and 310kg Limousin to £610. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Charolais to £845 and 350kg Charolais to £700. Mackin producer 360kg Limousin to £825, 400kg Limousin to £800, 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £705, 380kg Charolais to £700 and 320kg Charolais to £680. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Limousin to £815 (£247), Lisnaskea producer 270kg Limousin to £700 and 280kg Limousin to £640. Fivemiletown producer 300kg Charolais to £700 and 290kg Limousin to £635. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Charolais to £695. Derrygonnelly producer 320kg Limousin to £680, 320kg Limousin to £645 and 270kg Limousin to £610. Derrylin producer 230kg Charolais to £560 and 190kg Limousin to £450. Rosslea producer 210kg Charolais to £470 and 220kg Limousin to £455.

More stocked required to supply a growing demand from buyers provincewide.