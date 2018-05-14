Cows with calves sell to £1,460 at Newtownstewart Mart

A slightly smaller number of cattle on offer saw bullocks selling to £1,380 and £750 over £1 per kg.

Heifers sold to £1,065 and £565 over £1 and fat cows to £1,210 and £162 per 100kgs.

Cows with calves; B Dooher, Donemana £1,460.

Fat cows: N Kee, Douglas Bridge 670kgs, £162; J McCloskey, Dungiven 660kgs, £161, 695kgs, £150. B T McGlinchey, Omagh 720kgs and 690kgs £157, 665kgs, £150. R Pinkerton, Omagh 810kgs, £150. C Devine, Claudy 700kgs, £156. D Monteith Newtownstewart 660kgs, £147 and J Cochrane Donemana 520kgs, £131.

Bullock and bull prices: G S Farm Ltd, Strabane 630kgs, £1,380, 570kgs, £1,320, 600kgs, £1,330, 700kgs, £1,360. A McFarland, Plumbridge 720kgs, £1,320. Ms S Millar, Newtownstewart 495kgs, £1,150, 470kgs, £1,145, 460kgs, £1,040, 480kgs, £1,055, 410kgs, £880; R Pinkerton, Omagh 460kgs, £1,135; G Lecky, Castlederg 565kgs, £1,235, 475kgs, £1,030, 395kgs, £870; S P Connolly, Victoria Bridge 360kgs, £915, 330kgs, £855, 390kgs, £820, 350kgs, £815 and £795, 370kgs, £890. E Kerrigan, Castlederg 500kgs, £975, 520kgs, £960. A Devine, Donemana 370kgs, £975, 400kgs, £970.

Heifer prices: J W Wauchope, Strabane 500kgs, £1,065; 560kgs, £1,060; G Lecky, Castlederg 500kgs, £1,065, 480kgs, £980; S P Connolly, Victoria Bridge 335kgs, £885 and £840, 385kgs, £850, 370kgs, £780. M S McNamee, Greencastle 395kgs, £870, 435kgs, £830; A Devine, Donemana 320kgs, £840 and G Hegarty, Artigarvan 460kgs, £935, 400kgs, £835, 450kgs, £850.

Sheep sale: Lambs - S Smyth 25kgs, £128; W Taylor 26.7kgs, £128; I Lecky 22.1kgs, £127; C Muldoon 22.4kgs, £127; W J Giles 25kgs, £126; S H Stewart 21.7kgs, £120; A McMullan 21.7kgs, £117; D Millar 20.4kgs, £116; J Smyth 20kgs, £114; I Lecky 20.8kgs, £110 and G Hamilton 20.9kgs, £115.50.

Fat ewes: S Smyth £120 and £76; William Patterson £120 and £82; E McCrossan £112 and £85; a local farmer £117 and £70; D Millar £110 and K McNamee £85.