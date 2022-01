Cull cows sell to steady demand at Markethill

Cow/heifers sold to £194 for 700k at £1365 from an Armagh farmer followed by £188 for 730k at £1365 for a Portadown producer. Good quality cow sold from £180 to £182 for 640k at £1165 from an Armagh producer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold in another good trade from £131 to £149 for 934k at £1395 from a Mountnorris farmer. A Richhil farmer received £955 for 644k at £148.00. Second quality friesians from £131 to £140 per 100 kilos.