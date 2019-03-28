Dairy cattle sell to £2,100 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 250 beef cows in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 176p for a Belgian Blue 660kg, £1,161, Friesian cows to 116p, 610kg at £707, beef heifers to 208p, 700kg, £1,456, beef bullocks to 203p, 710kg at £1,441 and Friesian bullocks to 152p, 540kg, £820.

Beef cows

S Hall, Monkstown Belgian Blue 660kg, £1,161.60 (176), R Savage, Drumahoe Limousin 780kg, £1,357.20 (174), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 560kg, £974.40 (174), Limousin 570kg, £991.80 (174), W Boyd, Swatragh Limousin 570kg, £951.90 (167), N McBurney, Moorfields Belgian Blue 590kg, £979.40 (166), W Hoy, Templepatrick Limousin 610kg, £1,000.40 (164), Limousin 620kg, £973.40 (157), S Hall, Monkstown Shorthorn beef 870kg, £1,261.50 (145), J and C Kane, Ballycastle Simmental 540kg, £772.20 (143), J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 590kg, £826 (140), J Beggs, Whitehead Belgian Blue 730kg, £1,007.40 (138), J Darragh, Ballycastle Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £739.80 (137), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 560kg, £756 (135), J Strange, Ballyclare Charolais 670kg, £904.50 (135), local farmer Simmental 620kg, £837 (135), T J A and M A Kennedy, Cullybackey Parthenais 590kg, £796.50 (135), W Hoy, Templepatrick Simmental 650kg, £877.50 (135), K McIlroy, Carrickfergus Limousin 690kg, £931.50 (135), J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 780kg, £1,045.20 (134), J Hayes, Rasharkin Blonde d’Aquitaine 700kg, £938 (134), W Hoy, Templepatrick Hereford 730kg, £978.20 (134), local farmer Limousin 610kg, £799.10 (131) and M Lucas, Antrim Aberdeen Angus 730kg, £949 (130).

Friesian cows

A Hoey, Glenwherry 610kg, £707.60 (116), R and C Steede, Cullybackey 750kg, £762.50 (115), A T Lowry, Loughgiel 680kg, £782 (115), J F Smith, Islandmagee 810kg, £931.50 (115), W L Mackey, Muckamore 680kg, £761.60 (112), 670kg, £743.70 (111), 660kg, £726 (110), W Hoey, Ballymena 700kg, £770 (110), J McAleese, Portglenone 560kg, £616 (110), R and C Steede, Cullybackey 730kg, £795.70 (109), H Simms, Carrickfergus 690kg, £752.10 (109), W L Mackey, Muckamore 660kg, £712.80 (108), R and C Steede, Cullybackey 650kg, £702 (108), J F Smith, Islandmagee 780kg, £842.40 (108), W J McCullough, Broughshane 590kg, £631.30 (107), T R Lilburn, Dromore 770kg, £823.90 (107), A T Lowry, Loughgiel 660kg, £706.20 (107), W L Mackey, Muckamore 690kg, £731.40 (106), T R Lilburn, Dromore 750kg, £795 (106), H Johnston, Ballymena 580kg, £597.40 (103), J McAleese, Portglenone 480kg, £494.40 (103) and D McKee, Randalstown 650kg, £663 (102).

Beef heifers

R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 700kg, £1,456 (208), V Cousley, Moneymore Limousin 600kg, £1,242 (207), Limousin 630kg, £1,260 (200), B Hall, Ballymena Limousin 640kg, £1,273.60 (199), M Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 600kg, £1,176 (196), J F Savage, Ballymena Limousin 550kg, £1,072.50 (195), W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 570kg, £1 100.10 (193), J F Savage, Ballymena Limousin 610kg, £1,135.10 (191), Limousin 550kg, £1,050.50 (191), Limousin 530kg, £1,012.30 (191), N Scullin, Toomebridge Limousin 530kg, £1,012.30 (191), J F Savage, Ballymena Limousin 570kg, £1,083 (190), R McIntyre, Glarryford Limousin 600kg, £1 134 (189), J F Savage, Ballymena Limousin 600kg, £1,134 (189), M Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 550kg, £1,039.50 (189), J F Savage, Ballymena Limousin 570kg, £1,071.60 (188), J F Savage, Ballymena Limousin 540kg, £933.60 (184), D Patterson, Crumlin Charolais 740kg, £1,354.20 (183), J F Savage, Ballymena Limousin 550kg, £1,006.50 (183), J F Savage, Ballymena Limousin 500kg, £910 (182), S Hall, Monkstown Limousin 640kg, £1,164.80 (182) and R McIntyre, Glarryford Charolais 570kg, £1,031.70 (181).

Beef bullocks

A Bingham, Banbridge Limousin 710kg, £1,441.30 (203), Limousin 660kg, £1,326.60 (201), Limousin 710kg, £1,405.80 (198), J Blair, Carrickfergus Charolais 640kg, £1,248 (195), N Scullin, Toomebridge Charolais 670kg, £1,286.40 (192), D Bingham, Banbridge Limousin 780kg, £1,497.60 (192), G Henry, Knockloughrim Charolais 610kg, £1,159 (190), M Lucas, Antrim Limousin 700kg, £1,330 (190), J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 640kg, £1,216 (190), Charolais 680kg, £1,271.60 (187), G Henry, Knockloughrim Limousin 650kg, £1,209 (186), Charolais 640kg, £1,190.40 (186), S Stewart, Newtownabbey Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £901.60 (184) and G Henry, Knockloughrim Charolais 690kg, £1255 (182).

Friesian bullocks

R Hood, Broughshane 540kg, £820.80 (152), 580kg, £870 (150), 550kg, £814 (148), T Rainey, Knockloughrim 550kg, £814 (148), I Stewart, Bushmills 530kg, £752.60 (142), R Hood, Broughshane 590kg, £837.80 (142), 590kg £831.90 (141), A Lamont, Portglenone 500kg, £700 (140), R Waide, Cloughmills 470kg, £648.60 (138), C Kelly, Knockloughrim 730kg, £985 (135), R Hood, Broughshane 600kg, £810 (135), H Simms, Carrickfergus 560kg, £750.40 (134), 620kg, £830.80 (134), I Stewart, Bushmills 450kg, £594 (132), 460kg, £607.20 (132), A Lamont, Portglenone 540kg, £702 (130).

Strong demand for 32 dairy cattle with £2,100 for a calved heifer from David Wallace, Antrim.

Ruling prices: David Wallace, Antrim £2,100, J and M Wilson, Broughshane £1,950, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1,910, J and M Wilson £1,830, David McNeilly, Randalstown £1,820, Robert McCluggage, Larne £1,820, W Black, Aghadowey £1,800, £1,750, D Blelock, Crumlin £1,750, J and M Wilson, Broughshane £1,710, M W Patterson, Ballynahinch £1,710, Workman Farms, Aghadowey £1,700, M W Patterson £1,700, Pat McVey, Magherafelt £1,660, McCloskey Farms, Ballymoney £1,660, William Rea, Crumlin £1,650, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare Ayrshire £1,630, J and M Wilson, Broughshane £1,560, R and S Simpson, Ballymena £1,550, William Rea, Crumlin £1,550, Pat McVey, Magherafelt £1,430, M W Patterson £1,380 and T and R T Martin, Craigavon £1,330.

41 lots in the suckler ring sold to £1,950 for a 10½ year old pedigree Limousin cow with bull calf at foot, in calf cows sold to £1,400 for a Blonde d’Aquitaine. Ruling prices: Robert Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin cow and bull calf £1,950, John Laverty Jnr, Armoy Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,400, Limousin cow £1,300, Alexander Brothers, Newtownards Limousin heifers and heifers calf £1,290, John Laverty Jnr Limousin cow £1,280, Limousin cow £1,280, Brian Mawhinney, Doagh Belgian Blue cow and heifers calf £1,220, John Laverty Jnr Blonde d’Aquitaine cow £1,200, Columb Kelly, Knockloughrim Limousin £1,200, Alexander Ross, Newtownards Saler £1,180, John Laverty Jnr Limousin £1,150, Belgian Blue cow £1,120, Limousin £1,120 and James Currie, Moorfields Stabiliser £1,100.

Almost 200 lots through the calf ring sold to £450 for two month old Aberdeen Angus bulls, heifer calves to £355 for a month old Belgian Blue, partly reared Friesian bulls to £305.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh (2) Aberdeen Angus £450, S G Lindsay, Newtownabbey Hereford £405, Desmond McKee, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £390, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £380, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick (2) Simmental £365, W A McCullough, Holywood Belgian Blue £365, Leslie Wilson Aberdeen Angus £360, McGookin Farming, Belgian Blue £360, S G Lindsay Hereford £360, G Harkin, Limavady Hereford £335, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £330, McGookin Farming Fleckvieh £330 and David Wilson, Newtownabbey Hereford £325.

Heifer calves sold to: F G and T McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £355, A Hoey, Glenwherry Hereford £335, Belgian Blue £330, Hereford £305, McGookin Farming Belgian Blue £300, S and A M Doherty, Limavady Belgian Blue £300, Desmond McKee, Randalstown Belgian Blue £295, local farmer Limousin £290, F G and T McMullan, Broughshane Charolais £275, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Aberdeen Angus £265, W A McCullough, Holywood Limousin £260, local farmer Limousin £255, Samuel Herbison, Ballymena Stabiliser £250 and Shane’s Castle Estate Belgian Blue £250.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Joe Maybin, Kells £305, Alastair McBurney, Clough £230, Desmond McKee, Randalstown £215, Martin Doherty, Limavady £185, G Harkin, Limavady (2) £185, Alastair McBurney £175, £165, £155, £150, (2) £140, £135, Joe Maybin, Kells £135, G Harkin (2) £125.

An entry of 280 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £665 over for a Charolais 370kg at £1035 offered by David Boyd, Newtownabbey.

Heifers sold to £520 over for a Limousin 350kg at £870 presented by T A and P Paul, Dunloy.

Heifers 0-300kgs

Nuala McGrattan, Kircubbin Charolais 210kg, £590 (281), Hugh McCambridge, Carnlough Charolais 280kg, £735 (262), (2) Charolais 300kg, £760 (253), David Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 300kg, £760 (253), Hugh McCambridge, Charolais 270kg, £680 (251), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 290kg, £720 (248), M McAuley, Martinstown Limousin 260kg, £635 (244), David Boyd, Simmental 290kg, £700 (241), Nuala McGrattan Charolais 280kg, £660 (235), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 300kg, £705 (235) and A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 290kg, £680 (234).

301-350kgs

T A and P Paul, Dunloy Limousin 350kg, £870 (248), David Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 320kg, £785 (245), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 310kg, £760 (245), David Boyd Charolais 320kg, £780 (243), Hugh McCambridge, Carnlough Charolais 310kg, £745 (240), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 310kg, £740 (238), David Boyd Charolais 330kg, £780 (236), B McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 340kg, £800 (235), Hugh McCambridge, Carnlough Charolais 310kg, £720 (232), David Boyd Charolais 330kg, £765 (231), Stephen Marshall Limousin 330kg, £755 (228), Mrs Diana Kennedy, Larne (2) Limousin 350kg, £800 (228).

351kg and over

Mrs D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 360kg, £880 (244), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 360kg, £840 (233), B McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 360kg, £815 (226), D Convery, Kilrea Limousin 380kg, £860 (226), David Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 380kg, £835 (219), Stephen Marshall Charolais 360kg, £780 (216), C and M White, Aughafatten Charolais 400kg, £860 (215), M McKeown, Crossgar (2) Charolais 510kg, £1080 (211), C and M White Charolais 370kg, £780 (210), Sam Cameron, Randalstown Limousin 370kg, £775 (209) and A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 360kg, £750 (208).

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

David Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 290kg, £890 (306), local farmer Charolais 260kg, £770 (296), David Boyd Charolais 300kg, £880 (293), Geoffrey Rea, Glenwherry Limousin 220kg, £630 (286), M McAuley, Martinstown Limousin 290kg, £810 (279), local farmer Charolais 300kg, £800 (266), Limousin 280kg, £740 (264), Mrs M Crawford, Glenwherry Hereford 280kg, £730 (260), Hugh McCambridge, Carnlough 290kg, £755 (260) and Stephen Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 290kg, £750 (258), Charolais 290kg, £745 (256).

301-350kgs

David Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 330kg, £965 (292), W McLaughlin, Dunloy Charolais 340kg, £950 (279), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 320kg, £890 (278), David Boyd, Charolais 350kg, £970 (277), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 320kg, £880 (275), David Boyd Charolais 320kg, £880 (275), W McLaughlin, Dunloy (2) Charolais 320kg, £875 (273), B McAllister Limousin 310kg, £840 (271), Hugh McCambridge, Carnlough Charolais 320kg, £850 (265) and Mrs D Kennedy, Larne (2) Limousin 350kg, £900 (257).

351kg and over:

David Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 370kg, £1,035 (279), Mrs Diana Kennedy, Larne (3) Limousin 360kg, £1,000 (277), David Boyd Charolais 360kg, £965 (268), Charolais 360kg, £960 (266), W McLaughlin, Dunloy Charolais 370kg, £960 (259), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 370kg, £935 (252), David Boyd Belgian Blue 380kg, £930 (244), Hugh Gibson, Glenarm Blonde d’Aquitaine 360kg, £880 (244), T Millar, Broughshane Limousin 360kg, £865 (240) and T A and P Paul, Dunloy Charolais 370kg, £880 (237).

A good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday, March 25 evening resulted in a terrific trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £215, springers to £144, foster ewes to £150 and pet lambs to £50.

In lamb ewes sold to: V Cousley, Moneymore 8 Mule £144, 8 Mule £144, 9 Mule £144, 8 Mule £135 and J W Bristow, Portglenone 3 Texel £112.

Ewes and lambs sold to: W Mitchell, Kells 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £215, Robert Adams, Ballymena 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £215, D Devlin, Randalstown 2 Suffolk ewes and 4 lambs £205, W Jones Jnr, Templepatrick 3 Texel ewes and 6 lambs £205, Leslie Wilson, Doagh 3 Texel ewes and 6 lambs £204, 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £204, W Jones Jnr 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £195, P McKeown, Martinstown 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £185, John McConaghie, Glenarm 1 Bor ewe and 2 lambs £182, D Devlin 1 Suffolk ewe and 1 lamb £180, P McKeown, Martinstown 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £180, 5 Hampshire ewes and 7 lambs £175, D Devlin 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £165, D W and J W Bristow, Portglenone 1 crossbred ewe and 2 lambs £160, W Jones Jnr, Templepatrick 1 Suffolk ewe and 1 lamb £158 and Robert Adams, Ballymena 1 Texel ewe and 1 lamb £158.

A good entry of 170 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday, March 26 resulted in a sharper trade.

Bullocks sold to £635 over for a Simmental 580kg at £1225 offered by A Heron, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £690 over for a Charolais 560kg at £1250 presented by H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin.

Heifers 0-500kgs

J Kearney, Ballymoney Limousin 500kg, £1,115 (223), Charolais 470kg, £1,040 (221), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 380kg, £840 (221), J Kearney Charolais 440kg, £945 (214), Charolais 470kg, £1,000 (212), Charolais 500kg, £1,055 (211), E McCann, Toomebridgebridge Limousin 440kg, £920 (209), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 360kg, £750 (208), R and T Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 430kg, £895 (208), J Kearney Charolais 500kg, £1,040 (208), E McCann Limousin 410kg, £850 (207), J McComb, Aldergrove Charolais 440kg, £910 (206), Stephen Marshall Limousin 400kg, £825 (206), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 410kg, £845 (206), C Christie, Cloughmills Charolais 450kg, £925 (205) and R and T Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 410kg, £840 (204).

501kg and over

H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 560kg, £1,250 (223), J Kearney, Ballymoney Charolais 550kg, £1,200 (218), H A Wilson, Charolais 510kg, £1,100 (215), J Kearney Charolais 550kg, £1,180 (214), Charolais 510kg, £1,090 (213), Charolais 540kg, £1,150 (213), Charolais 550kg, £1,170 (212), Charolais 560kg, £1,190 (212), Charolais 520kg, £1,095 (210), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 510kg, £1,070 (209), H A Wilson Charolais 550kg, £1,150 (209), Charolais 510kg, £1,060 (207), A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 550kg, £1,140 (207) and J Kearney Charolais 510kg, £1,050 (205), Charolais 520kg, £1,070 (205), Charolais 530kg, £1,090 (205).

Bullocks 0-500kgs

A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 470kg, £1,105 (235), Limousin 490kg, £1,105 (225), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 450kg, £1,010 (224), E McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 440kg, £975 (221), P J McCashin, Downpatrick Charolais 440kg, £965 (219), Charolais 490kg, £1,065 (217), William Warwick, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 370kg, £795 (214), E McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 390kg, £835 (214), Limousin 410kg, £860 (209), A and C Wylie, Martinstown Limousin 440kg, £910 (206), E McCann Limousin 390kg, £800 (205), Stephen Alexander, Greyabbey Aberdeen Angus 330kg, £670 (203), A and E Wylie, Martinstown Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £890 (202), Mrs S Russell, Templepatrick Simmental 390kg, £770 (197), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Belgian Blue 500kg, £980 (196) and E and J Arthur, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £900 (195).

501kg and over

Mrs S Russell, Templepatrick Limousin 520kg, £1,100 (211), A Heron, Broughshane Simmental 580kg, £1,225 (211), E and J Arthur, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,140 (211), P J McCashin, Downpatrick Charolais 540kg, £1,120 (207), A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 550kg, £1,140 (207), R J and J and G McCullough, Ballyclare Simmental 540kg, £1,105 (204), A Heron, Broughshane Simmental 580kg, £1,185 (204), E and J Arthur, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,100 (203), A Heron Simmental 550kg, £1,120 (203), R J and J and G McCullough Simmental 510kg, £1,030 (202), John Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 580kg, £1,160 (200), H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 540kg, £1,070 (198), John Blair Charolais 600kg, £1,180 (196), A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 560kg, £1,100 (196), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,120 (193) and A Heron, Simmental 570kg, £1,100 (193).

An entry of 1,132 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 445p for a pen of 7 Texels 22kg at £98 and to a top per head of £106 for a pen of 19 Texels 25.5kg.

The annual spring lamb competition was held with Brendan Kelly judging the event.

First prize Dorsets T Moorhead, Broughshane 21kg at £100, first Texel A Ferguson, Cookstown 23kg at £124, first Charollais Lyndon Hull, Aghalee 19.5kg at £117, first prize Suffolk R Blair, Ballymoney 23kg at £124. Pedigree Hampshire first P Lawson, Lisburn 20kg at £99, first commercial Hampshire R Wallace, Carrickfergus 23kg at £103.

Spring lambs (202)

Lyndon Hull, Aghalee (first) 3 Charollais 19.5kg at £117 (600), P Foster, Cookstown (third) 3 Texel 19.5kg, £109 (559), 3 Dorset 18kg, £100 (555), Anthony Patton, Carrowdore 3 Suffolk 20kg, £109 (545), S Doyle, Ballyward 1 Hampshire 21kg, £114 (542), R Blair, Ballymoney (first) 3 Suffolk 23kg, £124 (539), Alastair Ferguson, Kilsally (first) 3 Texel 23kg, £124 (539), Philip Gurney, Aghadowey (third) 3 Suffolk 21kg, £109 (519), Lyndon Hull (second) 3 Texel 20kg, £103 (515), Anthony Patton, (second) 3 Suffolk 22kg, £113 (513), R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin 1 Suffolk 22kg, £113 (513), Lyndon Hull, 3 Texel 18kg, £92 (511), R McCully, Ballynahinch 4 Texel 19.5kg, £98 (502), H Wilson, Cullybackey 1 Charollais 20kg, £100.50 (502), R Blair, Ballymoney 3 Suffolk 23kg, £114 (495), 2 Suffolk 23kg, £114 (495), Anthony Patton, Carrowdore 2 Suffolk 22kg, £109 (495), John Clarke, Gracehill (second) 19.5kg, £96 (492), S Doyle, Castleward 3 Hampshire 20kg, £97 (485) and P Lawson, Lisburn (third) 3 Hampshire 19kg, £92 (484).

Fat hoggets (755)

(Top prices per kg)

S Weatherup, Carrickfergus 5 Dorset 14kg, £64 (457), Tom Moorehead, Aughafatten 7 Texel 22kg, £98 (445), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 10 Texel 22kg, £97.50 (443), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 7 Texel 21kg, £92 (438), K Woodside, Islandmagee 2 Texel 17.5kg, £76 (434), Ivan Stevenson, Broughshane 6 Texel 22kg, £95 (431), William Rea, Straid 23 crossbred 23.5kg, £101 (429), W Holland, Doagh 7 Texel 21kg, £90 (428), J Kearney, Glenavy 4 Suffolk 22kg, £94 (427), D Hamilton, Glenarm 1 crossbred 22.5kg £95 (422), 14 crossbred 22.5kg £95 (422), B Hall, Monkstown 33 Texel 23.5kg, £99 (421), W and D Millar, Antrim 26 Texel 23kg, £96.80 (420), D Bell, Antrim 32 Texel 21.5kg, £90 (418), local farmer 31 Texel 23.5kg, £98 (417), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 20 crossbred 23.5kg, £98 (417), J W Bristow, Portglenone 33 Suffolk 24kg, £100 (416), R Waide, Cloughmills 28 crossbred 22kg, £91.50 (415), H Reain, Hillsborough 19 Texel 25.5kg, £106 (415), K Woodside, Islandmagee 7 Texel 23.5kg, £97.50 (414), J Mills, Kilwaughter 4 Ea 20.5kg, £85 (414), K Woodside 4 Texel 22.5kg, £93 (413) and A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 19 Texel 24.5kg, £101 (412).

Fat hoggets (top prices per kg)

H Reain, Hillsborough 19 Texel 25.5kg, £106, M Farlow, Macosquin 10 Texel 32kg, £104, S Jamieson, Broughshane 21 Texel 29.5kg, £103, Robert Boville, Toomebridge 26 Texel 31kg, £103, I Wallace, Rasharkin 4 Texel 33.5kg, £103, 2 Suffolk 35.5kg, £103, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare 3 Lleyn 30.5kg, £103, L McAuley, Glenarm 45 Mule 32kg, £102, 25 Texel 28kg, £102, David Boyd, Knockagh 26 crossbred 25kg, £102, John McFall, Broughshane 2 Texel 25kg, £101, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 19 Texel 24.5kg, £101, William Rea, Straid 23 crossbred 23.5kg, £101, J W Bristow, Portglenone 33 Suffolk 24kg, £100, I Wallace, Rasharkin 1 Suffolk 46kg, £100, Colin Woodside, Carrickfergus 3 Charollais 33kg, £100, 1 Suffolk 26kg, £100, E McNeilly, Gracehill 4 Suffolk 29kg, £100, W R Semple, Magheramourne 9 crossbred 30.5kg, £100, Hugh McCambridge, Carnlough 61 Suffolk 27.5kg, £99.50, B Hall, Monkstown 33 Texel 23.5kg, £99, J B Crawford, Aughafatten 3 crossbred 27kg, £99, P McConnell, Aughnacloy 23 Texel 27kg, £99 and J S and A Ritchie, Kells 13 Texel 26kg, £98.50.

Fat ewes (175)

Sufolk – £80-£122

Texel - £80-£100

Crossbred - £65-£80

Blackface - £45-£60