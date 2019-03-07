Dairy cattle sell to a top price of £2,280 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 300 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady sale.

Beef cows sold to 178p for a Charolais 660kg at £1,174, Friesian cows to 129p for 750kg at £967, beef heifers to 217p for 640kg at £1,388, beef bullocks to 203p for 560kg at £1,136 and Friesian bullocks to 157p for 590kg at £926.

Beef cows sold to: T P Crawford, Kircubbin Charolais 660kg, £1,174 (178), P McEldowney, Swatragh Limousin 630kg, £1,108.80 (176), F Quinn, Kilrea Limousin 780kg, £1,357 (174), T A Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 560kg, £968 (173), P McEldowney, Belgian Blue 710kg, £1,214 (171), John Campbell, Upperlands Limousin 660kg, £1,115 (169), T A Rodgers, Limousin 660kg, £1,102 (167), T P Crawford, Limousin 670kg, £1,112 (166), V McErlaine, Armoy Limousin 660kg, £1,089 (165), John McLaughlin, Bushmills Limousin 680kg, £1,122 (165), local farmer Limousin 680kg, £1,122 (165), P McEldowney, Charolais 720kg £1188 (165), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 660kg, £1,075 (163), Limousin 810kg, £1,304 (161), C Millar, Kilrea Limousin 710kg, £1,121 (158), Kyle Molyneaux, Dundrod Limousin 680kg, £1,074 (158), Robin Nicholson Limousin 780kg, £1,232 (158), John McLaughlin, Limousin 700kg, £1,092 (156), Charolais 780kg, £1,209 (155), Robin Nicholson, Aberdeen Angus 730kg, £1,124 (154).

Friesian cows sold to: H Carson, Dundrod 750kg, £967 (129), 580kg, £701 (121), D McIlwaine, Larne 620kg, £719 (116), H Mulvenna, Glenarm 510kg, £550 (108), local farmer 550kg, £594 (108), R J White, Liscolman 760kg, £813 (107), D and R Millar, Randalstown 740kg, £791 (107), A Bell, Nutts Corner 610kg, £634 (104), S and T Clyde, Straid 660kg, £686 (104), W J and I A Ross, Randalstown 810kg, £842 (104), T R Lilburn, Dromore 730kg, £759 (104), George Forsythe, Cloughmills 810kg, £826 (102), H Carson, Dundrod 830kg, £830 (100), 680kg, £680 (100), 580kg, £580 (100).

Beef heifers sold: Gardiner Murdock Belgian Blue 640kg, £1388 (217), Charolais 580kg, £1,194 (206), D Watson, Newtownards Limousin 550kg, £1,127 (205), Limousin 590kg, £1,203 (204), Gardiner Murdock, Charolais 610kg, £1,220 (200), Limousin 580kg, £1,160 (200), Charolais 590kg, £1,180 (200), D Watson, Limousin 520kg, £1,040 (200), John Campbell, Upperlands Charolais 520kg, £1,024 (197), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 540kg, £1,053 (195), T A Fenton, Rasharkin Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,061 (193), J F Savage Limousin 570kg, £1,100 (193), D Watson, Cloughey Charolais 490kg, £940 (192), Simmental 480kg, £921 (192), Limousin 540kg, £1,031 (191), Charolais 560kg, £1,064 (190), Simmental 590kg, £1,121 (190), Simmental 510kg, £963 (189), Charolais 570kg, £1,077 (189), J F Savage, Limousin 590kg, £1,115 (189).

Beef bullocks: Rainey Brothers, Ballygalley Shorthorn beef 560kg, £1,136 (203), P Graffin, Portglenone Limousin 610kg, £1,201 (197), Rainey Brothers Simmental 590kg, £1,156 (196), G McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 720kg, £1,382 (192), T A Fenton, Rasharkin Charolais 730kg, £1,401 (192), G McMaster Limousin 710kg, £1,356 (191), P Graffin, Limousin 660kg, £1,260 (191), G McMaster, Charolais 710kg, £1,349 (190), Charolais 690kg, £1,311 (190), H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 580kg, £1,096 (189), Limousin 630kg, £1,184 (188), M McQuillan, Charolais 590kg, £1,103 (187), H McCullough Charolais 570kg, £1,065 (187), M McQuillan, Charolais 620kg, £1,147 (185), Charolais 670kg, £1,239 (185), Charolais 730kg, £1,350 (185).

Friesian bullocks sold to: Robert Hood, Broughshane 590kg, £926 (157), 570kg, £866 (152), R J Gage, Clough 620kg, £923 (149), J McErlean Portglenone 570kg, £837 (147), Robert Hood 610kg, £890 (146), J McErlean 620kg, £905 (146), P Linton, Kilrea 530kg, £763 (144), 550kg, £770 (140), 570kg, £798 (140), Robert Hood 570kg, £798 (140), 560kg, £756 (135).

127 dairy cattle were presented including a dispersal sale for H and E Hall, Ballyclare, top price of £2,280 went to Bolton Brothers, Maghera for their calved heifer, calved cows to £2,080 for a second calver.

Ruling prices: Bolton Brothers, Maghera £2,280, W Black, Aghadowey £2,080, W G Johnston, Ligoniel £2,080, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare £2,020, W Black £2,000, £1,950, D Maybin, Broughshane £1,920, W G Johnston, Ligoniel £1,880, D Maybin £1,800, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare (2) £1,800, Bolton Brothers £1,780, Hugh Hall (2) £1,780, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1,700, John Patterson, Crumlin £1,660, Bolton Brothers £1,650, Hugh Hall £1,650, D McNeilly, Randalstown £1,580, R H and H Shanks, Dunadry £1,570, Hugh Hall £1,550, £1,520, S Lyons, Coleraine £1,500, N G Chambers, Moneyrea £1,500, R H and H A Shanks £1,500, Hugh Hall (2) £1,500.

A Hamilton, Omagh sold in calf suckler cows to £1,320.

198 lots in the calf ring sold well to £440 for a four month old Belgian Blue bull, younger bull calves sold to £415 for a two week old Belgian Blue, heifer calves to £350 for a month old Simmental.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: K Craig, Ballyclare £440, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare Limousin £420, D A Kernohan, Ballymena Belgian Blue £415, W J Bartlett, Armoy Aberdeen Angus £370, D Devlin, Randalstown Limousin £355, Raymond Stewart Limousin £355, F G and T McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £345, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £340, Charolais £330, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £330, W J Bartlett, Armoy Aberdeen Angus £325, S J C Woodburn, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £320, H Mulvenna, Glenarm (2) Limousin £310, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £300, A R McFarlane, Holywood Belgian Blue £300, S and T Clyde, Straid £300, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £300.

Heifer calves sold to: R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £350, F G and T McMullan, Broughshane Charolais £340, Simmental £320, S J C Woodburn, Ballyclare Hereford £320, K Craig, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £310, William Moore Bowman Aberdeen Angus £310, Greenmount College, Antrim Belgian Blue £300, J F Smith, Islandmagee Belgian Blue £300, W J Bartlett, Armoy Aberdeen Angus £295, William Warwick, Moorfields Limousin £295, W J Bartlett, Aberdeen Angus £290, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Aberdeen Angus £290, Greenmount College, Hereford £280, W J Bartlett (2) Aberdeen Angus £280, A O’Kane, Kilrea Aberdeen Angus £275, J F Smith, Islandmagee (2) Belgian Blue £275.

Friesian bull calves sold to: S and T Clyde, Straid £300, £295, £285, £265, £250, Brian Paisley, Ballynure £200, William Moore Bowman, Comber £160, John Stewart, Portaferry £145, J Huey, Armoy £130, £115, John Stewart £115, William Moore Bowman £110, James Bingham, Templepatrick (3) £110, William Moore Bowman £100.

Another great entry of 400 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a super trade. Bullocks sold to £595 over for a Charolais 330kg at £925 offered by M McNeill, Cushendall. Heifers sold to £580 over for a Limousin 370kg at £950 presented by G Gault, Ballyclare.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

J S Dunn, Straid (3) Limousin 180kg, £590 (327), S and M Warwick, Ballyclare Charolais 190kg, £610 (321), J S Dunn, Limousin 260kg, £800 (307), J Beggs, Carrickfergus Limousin 180kg, £535 (297), H V McCambridge, Carnlough Limousin 290kg, £860 (296), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 200kg, £590 (295), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy Limousin 280kg, £810 (289), H V McCambridge Charolais 290kg, £835 (287), J Beggs, Limousin 230kg, £630 (273), S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 290kg, £790 (272), J Beggs, Limousin 240kg, £650 (270), E Gillan, (3) Belgian Blue 300kg, £810 (270).

301-350kgs

M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 330kg, £925 (280), S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 310kg, £855 (275), H V McCambridge Charolais 310kg, £845 (272), Limousin 320kg, £870 (271), W Brown, Saintfield Charolais 320kg, £870 (271), SH Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 310kg, £840 (271), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 310kg, £840 (271), W Brown Charolais 310kg, £840 (271), F Connon, Ballymena Simmental 320kg, £865 (270), H V McCambridge, Charolais 340kg, £915 (269), Charolais 310kg, £830 (267), Stephen Marshall, Charolais 330kg, £880 (266), F Connon, Ballymena Charolais 320kg, £850 (265), George Barr, Larne Charolais 310kg, £820 (264), H V McCambridge Charolais 310kg, £815 (262), Limousin 330kg, £865 (262).

351kg and over

Gareth Hayes, Ballymena Charolais 370kg, £965 (260), H V McCambridge, Charolais 360kg, £905 (251), F Connon, Ballymena Charolais 380kg, £950 (250), H V McCambridge, Charolais 370kg, £925 (250), F Connon, Charolais 360kg, £895 (248), Charolais 360kg, £890 (247), I Beggs, Whitehead (2) Charolais 360kg, £880 (244), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 360kg, £880 (244), H V McCambridge, Charolais 390kg, £950 (243), W R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 370kg, £900 (243), S H Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 370kg £900 (243), George, Barr, Larne Charolais 360kg, £860 (238), F Connon, (2) Charolais 390kg, £930 (238), William Ridges, Ballycarry Limousin 390kg, £930 (238).

Heifers 0-300kgs

F Connon, Ballymena Charolais 280kg, £750 (267), Charolais 260kg, £650 (250), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 240kg, £590 (245), W J Ervine, Newtownabbey (2) Belgian Blue 220kg, £525 (238), F Connon Charolais 300kg, £715 (238), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 290kg, £690 (237), John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 290kg, £690 (237), I Beggs, Limousin 290kg, £690 (237), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy Limousin 300kg, £700 (233), Limousin 290kg, £675 (232), W Allen, Shanksbridge (2) Simmental 280kg, £650 (232), (2) Simmental 240kg, £555 (231) and Raymond Jordan, Glenavy Limousin 290kg, £670 (231).

301-350kgs

F Connon, Ballymena Charolais 310kg, £860 (277), G Gault, Doagh Limousin 310kg, £790 (254), F Connon, Charolais 340kg, £860 (252), Charolais 320kg, £805 (251), Charolais 330kg, £810 (245), A and J McCann, Cargan Limousin 310kg, £760 (245), F Connon, Charolais 310kg, £755 (243), local farmer Charolais 310kg, £750 (241), J Knox, Broughshane Limousin 310kg, £750 (241), H V McCambridge, Carnlough Charolais 340kg, £820 (241), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy Limousin 320kg, £770 (240), J Knox, Limousin 340kg, £740 (238), H V McCambridge, Charolais 330kg, £785 (237), F Connon, Charolais 320kg, £760 (237), A and J McCann, Cargan Limousin 350kg, £830 (237) and A S Millar, Antrim, Charolais 340kg, £805 (236).

351kg and over

G Gault, Doagh Limousin 370kg, £950 (256), F Connon, Ballymena Charolais 360kg, £900 (250), Charolais 360kg, £895 (248), H V McCambridge Charolais 360kg, £885 (245), F Connon (3) Charolais 360kg, £870 (241), J Knox, Broughshane Limousin 360kg, £860 (238), H F McCambridge, Charolais 360kg, £840 (233), F Connon, Charolais 390kg, £905 (232), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 360kg, £815 (226), F Connon, Charolais 360kg, £810 (225), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 400kg, £890 (222), H V McCambridge, Charolais 380kg, £835 (219), G Gault, Doagh Limousin 390kg, £855 (219) and H V McCambridge, Limousin 370kg, £800 (216).

Sheep on Monday night past resulted in a steady trade.

Springers sold to £125, ewes and lambs to £212, stores to £72.50 and pet lambs to £48.

In lamb ewes sold to: William McCroary, Broughshane 10 Mule £125, 9 Mule £122, S M Glass, Glarryford 3 Texel £120, M McGuigan, Pomeroy 10 Cheviot £118, S M Glass, 2 Suffolk £112, W J Thompson, Glenwherry 3 Charollais £111, B Jamison, Armoy 10 Texel £108 and Melissa Brown-Kerr, Portglenone 6 Texel £102.

Ewes with lambs sold to: S Caldwell, Portglenone 2 Texel ewes and 4 lambs £212, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare 5 Texel ewes and 9 lambs £194, Martin McKillop, Loughgiel 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £162, 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £160, D Devlin, Randalstown 1 Blk ewe and 1 lamb £145, 2 Texel ewes and 2 lambs £140, Martin McKillop, 7 Dorset ewes and 7 lambs £138, 3 Romney ewes and 3 lambs £138, T Millar, Broughshane 1 Suffolk ewe and 1 lamb £120, D Devlin 1 crossbred ewe and 1 lamb £110.

An entry of 120 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £640 over for a Charolais 690kg at £1,330 for N and I Parker, Crumlin and heifers to £550 over for a Charolais 650kg at £1,200 offered by H F McKay, Carnlough.

Heifers 0-500kg

Gareth Hayes, Ballymena Charolais 420kg, £860 (204), T Lowry, Cullybackey Limousin 440kg, £850 (193), B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 460kg, £880 (191), T Lowry, Cullybackey Limousin 400kg, £750 (187), Gareth Hayes, Fleckvieh 480kg, £895 (186), B Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 450kg, £800 (177), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 460kg, £800 (173), W Moore, Templepatrick Simmental 450kg, £770 (171), R McCullough, Milebush Belgian Blue 410kg, £700 (170), P Irwin, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 380kg, £640 (168), W Moore, Templepatrick Simmental 480kg, £795 (165), R McCullough, Hereford 480kg, £785 (163), Hereford 440kg, £700 (159), W Moore, Aberdeen Angus 420kg, £650 (154), R McCullough, Hereford 470kg, £710 (151), T Lowry, Cullybackey Simmental 500kg, £750 (150).

501kg and over

James Murtland, Antrim Limousin 530kg, £1,060 (200), H F McKay, Carnlough Charolais 650kg, £1,200 (184), Charolais 590kg, £1,070 (184), G N Gibson, Ligoniel Shorthorn beef 580kg, £1050 (181), Shorthorn beef 510kg, £920 (180), Shorthorn beef 510kg, £900 (176), Shorthorn beef 540kg, £950 (175), H F McKay, Carnlough Charolais 640kg, £1,115 (174), G N Gibson, Shorthorn beef 570kg, £990 (173), Shorthorn beef 630kg, £1,090 (173), Shorthorn beef 570kg, £970 (170), Shorthorn beef 620kg, £1,045 (168), T Lowry, Cullybackey Simmental 540kg, £910 (168), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 510kg, £855 (167), G N Gibson Shorthorn beef 600kg, £1,005 (167) and Gareth Hayes, Charolais 520kg, £870 (167).

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

S Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 500kg, £1,045 (209), Charolais 480kg, £980 (204), James McLoughlin, Carnlough Limousin 440kg, £890 (202), W Moore, Templepatrick Simmental 450kg, £910 (202), Andrew McKnight, Templepatrick Limousin 460kg, £930 (202), James McLoughlin, Limousin 290kg, £570 (196), P J McKinley, Martinstown Aberdeen Angus 430kg, £835 (194), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Simmental 500kg, £960 (192), B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 500kg, £960 (192), Felix McKendry, Broughshane Limousin 470kg, £900 (191), W Moore, Templepatrick Simmental 460kg, £870 (189), Andrew McKnight, Simmental 460kg, £860 (187), J and R McKeown, Aughafatten Simmental 430kg, £800 (186), James Murtland, Antrim Limousin 480kg, £885 (184), Limousin 470kg, £865 (184) and Andrew McKnight Limousin 500kg, £920 (184).

501kg and over

Local farmer Charolais 560kg, £1,200 (214), (2) Charolais 550kg, £1,160 (210), James McLoughlin, Carnlough Charolais 530kg, £1,115 (210), N and I Parker, Crumlin Limousin 590kg, £1,240 (210), S Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 530kg, £1,110 (209), Felix McKendry, Broughshane Charolais 600kg, £1,250 (208), N and I Parker, Charolais 600kg, £1,240 (206), local farmer Charolais 570kg, £1,175 (206), N and I Parker, Charolais 560kg, £1,130 (201), Charolais 670kg, £1,320 (197), R I Bashford, Magheramourne Limousin 560kg, £1,100 (196), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 520kg, £1,020 (196), Felix McKendry, Charolais 660kg, £1,280 (193), B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 540kg, £1,045 (193) and N and I Parker, Crumlin Charolais 690kg, £1,330 (192).

An entry of 1,780 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat hoggets sold to a top of 459p for a pen of 2 Texels 13.5kg at £62 offered by D J Fenton, Broughshane, and to a top per head of £100 for a pen of heavy Dorsets offered by P Montague, Glenariffe.

Fat ewes sold to £103.

Fat hoggets (1780)

Top prices per kg: D J Fenton, Broughshane 2 Texel 13.5kg, £62 (459), Houston Crooks, Kilwaughter 1 Charollais 17kg, £74.50 (438), D J Fenton 9 Texel 18.5kg, £81 (437), W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 2 Texel 18.5kg, £80.50 (435), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 30 Suffolk 22kg, £95 (431), C Millar, Kilrea 7 Texel 22kg, £93.50 (425), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter 1 Charollais 20kg, £85 (425), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 26 Texel 22.5kg, £92.50 (411), J Jamison, Armoy 6 Texel 19.5kg, £80 (410), S Adams, Broughshane 5 Blackface 20kg, £82 (410), Mrs S White, Cloughmills 18 Texel 22kg, £90 (409), T and J Mackey, Ballynure 3 Texel 21kg, £85.50 (407), Andrew Hunter, Glenarm 5 Blackface 21kg, £85 (404), J Hunter, Glenarm 1 Blackface 21kg, £85 (404), D Bell, Antrim 46 Texel 21kg, £85 (404), Robert McIlveen, Kells 27 Texel 21kg, £85 (404), C McCammond, Larne 29 Texel 21.5kg, £87 (404), P Montague, Glenariffe 10 Blackface 23.5kg, £94 (400), Norman McBurney 23 crossbred 23.5kg, £94 (400), A Brennan, Larne 35 Texel 22.5kg, £90 (400), Jean Hunter, Ballygally 2 crossbred 18kg, £72 (400), John Clarke, Gracehill 1 Dorset 24kg, £95.50 (397), Rainey Brothers, Ballygally 5 Blackface 21kg, £83.50 (397), Geo Taggart, Dundrod 12 Texel 23kg, £91 (395).

Top prices per head

P Montague, Glenariffe 2 Dorset 31.5kg, £100, H Carson, Dundrod 12 Texel 30kg, £100, E C Smylie, Nutts Corner 1 Suffolk 31kg, £100, David Boyd, Knockagh 5 Texel 26kg, £100, S J Adams, Broughshane 3 Texel 33kg, £100, Ed McErlean, Portglenone 17 Texel 28kg, £100, H Carson, Dundrod 30 Texel 29kg, £99, Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 12 Texel 30kg, £99, W Park, Antrim 43 Texel 31kg, £99, Mervyn Orr, Ballintoy 11 Charollais 30.5kg, £99, A and M and V Armstrong, Straid 54 Texel 27kg, £98.50, N Boyd, Broughshane 18 Texel 27kg, £98.50, Michael Murphy, Gleno 12 Blackface 28kg, £98.50, 1 Blackface 28kg, £98.50, 10 Blackface 28kg, £98.50, J Johnston, Ballymena 1 Texel 27kg, £98, H Carson, Dundrod 16 Texel 28.5kg, £98, Stephen Hall, Monkstown 38 Suffolk 26kg, £98, G T Smyth, Randalstown 2 Texel 26.5kg, £98, T Saunderson, Glenwherry 5 Suffolk 26kg, £98, Mervyn Orr, Ballintoy 17 Suffolk 27kg, £98, David Boyd, Knockagh 30 Suffolk 26.5kg, £98, Raymond and Julie Hill, Doagh 1 Dorset 29kg, £98, J Gray, Doagh 1 Charollais 29kg, £98.

Fat ewes (215)

First quality

Suffolk - £71-£101

Texel - £69-£101

Crossbred - £59-£80

Blackface - £45-£65