Dairy cattle sell well at Ballymena

33 dairy cattle sold well to £1900 at Ballymena on Friday for a calved cow from WG Johnston, Ligoniel.

Ruling prices:

WG Johnston, Ligoniel £1900, C Casey, Cloughmills £1840, RH & HA Shanks, Dunadry £1800, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1720, MW Patterson, Ballynahinch £1710, T & J Mackey, Ballynure £1680, WG Johnston, Ligoniel £1660, MW Patterson, £1620, WG Johnston, £1620, MW Patterson £1500, NG Chambers, Moneyrea £1460, C Casey, Cloughmills £1450, E & J Arthur, Templepatrick £1450, T & J Mackey £1430, George Booth, Stewartstown £1400, T & J Mackey, Ballynure £1350, NG Chambers, Moneyrea £1280, T & J Mackey £1200.

Suckler stock sold to £2580 for a ped AA in calf cow. Breeding bulls to £1500 for a young Char.

Ruling prices: Tynan Roulston, Bready AA £2580, AA £2300, AA £1820, AA £1500, AA £1420, A McGuckian Sim cow & bull calf £1300, D Bell, Antrim Lim cow & bull calf £1250, Tynan Roulston AA £1220, AA (3) £1150, A McGuckian FKV & hfr calf £1150, Tynan Roulston (3) AA £1120, A McGuckian FKV cow & hfr calf £1100.

164 lots in ring 3 sold to £490 for a 3 month old Char bull, younger bull calves to £455 for a 3 week old Char, heifer calves to £385 for a BB.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Ross Clyde, Broughshane Char £490, H Alcorn, Limavady Char £455, David McClintock, Broughshane Sal £440, A Park, Ballynure BB £430, Alan White, Mosside Lim £425, RJT Fleming, Templepatrick Sim £420. T Herbinson, Randalstown AA £405, H Alcorn, Limavady Char £400, A Park, Ballynure BB £395, BB £385, T & ME Taylor, Templepatrick AA £365, A Park BB £355, RAS Barkley, Dunloy AA £340, S Irons, Coleraine AA £330. H Mulvenna, Glenarm AA £330, A & T Knox, Bushmills BB £320, S Irons, Coleraine AA £320, local farmer Mon £315, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee BB £310, T & ME Taylor, Doagh AA £310, M Gribben, Desertmartin BB £310, A Park, BB £305, M Doherty, Glarryford AA £300, Cairnreagh Lim £300.

Heifer calves sold to: A Park, Ballynure BB £385, BB £380, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee BB £360, J McKendry, Cullybackey Brb £360, A Park BB £355, T Herbinson, Randalstown AA £350, RJT Fleming, Templepatrick Sim £340, Cairnreagh Ltd BB £340, BB £335, M Gribbin, Desertmartin (2) £320, H Alcorn, Limavady (2) Char £320, Cairnreagh BB £315, H Alcorn Char £315, Cairnreagh BB £310, M Gribbin, Desertmartin BB £310, (2) £295, AT Lowry, Loughgiel AA £290.

Friesian bull calves sold to: BE Montgomery, Ballymena £205, £180, Ivan Jackson, Ballynure £170, local farmer £140, J McKendry, Cullybackey £140, BE Montgomery £125, John Graham, Glenwherry (2) £105.

An entry of 100 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £500 over for a BAQ 360kg at £860 offered by B Campbell, Bellaghy. Heifers sold to £500 over for a Char 320kg at £820 presented by W Moore, Coleraine.

Bulls/blks 0-300kgs: Local farmer (3) Char 210kg £605 (288), (2) 200kg £570 (285), Samuel Stewart, Nutts Corner Blonde 170kg £475 (279), E Todd, Lurgan Lim 300kg £835 (278), TJ McCartney, Castledawson Blonde 250kg £680 (272), P McAleese, Loughgiel Char 290kg £765 (263), local farmer Char 240kg £620 (258), E Todd, Lurgan Lim 300kg £770 (256), P McAleese, Loughgiel Lim 270kg £690 (255), TJ McCartney, Castledawson Blonde 300kg £765 (255), local farmer Lim 280kg £700 (250), TJ McCartney Blonde 290kg £720 (248), C Stewart, Castledawson Char 220kg £535 (243).

301-350kgs: B Campbell, Bellaghy Blonde 310kg £750 (241), Hannah Healey, Belfast Lim 310kg £745 (240), P McAleese, Loughgiel Char 350kg £790 (225), E Todd, Lurgan Sim 330kg £720 (218).

351kg and over: B Campbell, Bellaghy Blonde 360kg £860 (238), E Todd, Lurgan Sim 360kg £770 (213), G Connon, Aldergrove AA 410kg £790 (192), A Park, Ballynure BB 360kg £680 (188), G Connon (2) Here 440kg £825 (187).

Heifers 0-300kgs: Samuel Stewart, Nutts Corner Blonde 150kg £445 (296), Blonde 160kg £430 (268), Blonde 150kg £370 (246), S Henderson, Ballycastle Char 300kg £720 (240), E & P McCormick, Cushendun (2) Lim 210kg £500 (238), M Henderson-Neill, Mosside Lim 240kg £555 (231), local farmer Char 290kg £670 (231), Hannah Healey, Belfast Lim 270kg £615 (227), S Henderson, Ballycastle Lim 250kg £565 (226), P McAleese, Loughgiel Char 290kg £655 (225), M Henderson-Neill Lim 250kg £550 (220), Colin McKee, Broughshane Lim 300kg £660 (220), P McAleese Char 300kg £645 (215), Hannah Healey, Belfast Spk 250kg £530 (212), Lim 280kg £580 (207).

301-350kgs: W Moore, Coleraine Char 320kg £820 (256), P McAleese, Loughgiel Char 310kg £765 (246), John Healey, Belfast Char 310kg £765 (246), D McCartney, Kells Lim 320kg £770 (240), W Moore Char 340kg £800 (235), Char 320kg £745 (232), B Campbell, Bellaghy Blonde 310kg £705 (227), P McAleese Char 350kg £740 (211), Colin McKee, Broughshane Lim 340kg £700 (205), TJ McCartney, Castledawson Blonde 340kg £690 (202), B Campbell, Bellaghy Blonde 340kg £685 (201).

351kg and over: D McCartney, Kells Lim 430kg £900 (209), Lim 360kg £745 (206), M Draine, Newtownabbey Lim 430kg £825 (191), W Moore, Templepatrick AA 430kg £795 (184), Sim 420kg £765 (182), M Draine Sim 500kg £870 (174).