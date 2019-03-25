Dairy cows and heifers sell to £2,040 at Clogher Mart

A good entry of 1,006 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, March 23 producing a much stronger demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,496.40 for an 860kg Belgian Blue at £174 followed by a 850kg Limousin to £171 (£1,453.50) and selling to a top of £184 per 100kg for a 760kg Limousin at £184 (£1,435.20).

Cow heifers sold to a top of £189 per 100kg for a 550kg Belgian Blue (£1,039.50) followed by a 550kg Limousin to £188 (£1,034).

Fleshy Friesian cows sold to £115 per 100kg and £112 for 900kg.

Fat bulls to £1,283.80 for a 980kg Limousin at £131.

Fat steers overage to £177 for a 650kg Charolais.

Fat steers underage to £178 for a 630kg Charolais.

Fat heifers overage to £189 for a 500kg Limousin.

Fat heifers underage to £207 for a 570kg Limousin.

In the store rings forward bullocks sold to £1,400 for a 750kg Charolais reaching £223 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais at £1,205.

Medium weights sold to £1,135 for a 500kg Limousin reaching £234 per 100kg for a 450kg Charolais at £1,055.

Forward heifers sold to £1,260 for a 650kg Charolais (£194) reaching £228 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais at £1,230.

Medium weights sold to £1,175 for a 490kg Charolais (£240) reaching £248 per 100kg for a 460kg Charolais at £1,140.

Weanling males sold to £1,070 for a 500kg Charolais (£214) reaching £308 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais at £925.

Weanling heifers sold to £1,010 for a 450kg Limousin (£224) reaching £282 per 100kg for a 310kg Charolais at £875.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2,040 and £1,870.

Suckler outfits sold to £1,850.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1,300 and £1,275.

Reared bulls sold to £800 for Limousin and £730 for Charolais.

Reared heifers sold to £625 for a Charolais and £625 for a Limousin young bull calves sold to £380 for Aberdeen Angus and £360 for Aberdeen Angus young heifer calves sold to £315 for Hereford and £300 for Charolais.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Ballygawley producer 550kg Belgian Blue to £189 (£1,039.50), Newtownbutler producer 550kg Limousin to £188 (£1,034) Armagh producer 630kg Limousin to £184 (£1,159.20) and 660kg Limousin to £176 (£1,161.60) Kilrea producer 780kg Limousin to £184 (£1,435.20) Clogher producer 860kg Belgian Blue to £174 (£1,496.40) and 850kg Limousin to £171 (£1,453.50) Armagh producer 720kg Charolais to £172 (£1,238.40), Greencastle producer 570kg Limousin to £171. Cookstown producer 670kg Limousin to £170. Newtwonbutler producer 690kg Limousin to £169. Omagh producer 740kg Limousin to £168. Newtownbutler producer 670kg Limousin to £168.

Other quality cows sold from £144 to £165 per 100kg.

Second quality cows sold from £118 to £140 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £109 to £115 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £83 to £113 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £64 to £79 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Greysteel producer 960kg Limousin to £161 (£1,283.80), Stewartstown producer 960kg Simmental to £126 (£1,209.60), Kinawley producer 960kg Aberdeen Angus to £123 (£1,180.80).

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

650kg Charolais to £177. 990kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £165. 540kg Charolais to £164. 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £144. 710kg Friesian to £143. 590kg Friesian to £143. 550kg Swedish Red to £143. 640kg Friesian to £134. 480kg Simmental to £130. 840kg Montbeliarde to £128.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

630kg Charolais to £178. 650kg Limousin to £175. 490kg Charolais to £170. 770kg Shorthorn to £169. 660kg Charolais to £166. 490kg Limousin to 3160. 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £158. 590kg Limousin to £157. 600kg Hererford to £154. 800kg Aberdeen Angus to £151. 610kg White Galloway to £151. 610kg Hereford to £151. 600kg Charolais to £148. Friesians sold from £127 to £143 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

500kg Limousin to £189. 510kg Limousin to £187. 530kg Limousin to £180. 450kg Limousin to £180. 570kg Saler to £175. 610kg Limousin to £174. 620kg Charolais to £171. 580kg Limousin to £170. 530kg Charolais to £168. 620kg Charolais to £165.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

570kg Limousin to £207. 570kg Limousin to £198. 600kg Simmental to 3183. 470kg Limousin to 3182. 550kg Charolais to 3175. 510kg Limousin to £171. 570kg Charolais to £166. 460kg Holstein to £164. 560kg Hereford to £159. 770kg Friesian to £155. 580kg Holstein to £147. Other Friesians sold from £109 to £128 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS

A much brighter demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,400 for a 750kg Charolais (£186) and 710kg Charolais to £1,250 for a Newtownbutler producer. B McAnenley, Omagh 760kg Charolais to £1,370 (£180) and 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,255 (£193), P Donaghy, Tynan 680kg Charolais to £1,295 (£190) and 660kg Charolais to £1,260 (£191), P J McCullagh, Omagh 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,295 (£199), L Kerr, Dungannon 610kg Limousin to £1,270 (£208), A Heatherington, Dungannon 630kg Charolais to £1,260 (£200), S McClelland, Portadown 590kg Charolais to £1,260 (£213), 590kg Charolais to £1,245 (£211), 560kg Charolais to £1,220 (£218), 550kg Limousin to £1,220 (£221), 590kg Limousin to £1,220 (£207), 550kg Limousin to £1,200 (£218) and 610kg Limousin to £1,175 (£192), S C Mitchell, Eskra 560kg Charolais to £1,240 (£221) 630kg Charolais to £1,220 and 540kg Charolais to £1,205 (£223) and S Mohan, Fivemiletown 540kg Charolais to £1,190 (£220).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

D Mullen, Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1,135 (£227), J Hackett, Ballygawley 500kg Limousin to £1,090 (£218), G McVitty, Newtownbutler 500kg Limousin to £1,080 (£216), 460kg Limousin to £1,070 (£232), J P and C Canavan Coalisland 480kg Shorthorn to £1070 (£223) E Mullen Dungannon 450kg Charolais to £1,055, (£234) and 430kg Charolais to £1,000 (£232), O Jeffers, Coagh 480kg Charolais to £1,010 and 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. P McGarrity, Omagh 450kg Charolais to £970. I Patterson, Ballygawley 430kg Charolais to £910. N B Hall, Fivemiletown 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £885. M/S N and H Johnston, Newtownbutler 410kg Limousin to £875 and 440kg Limousin to £860.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

M/S N and H Johnston, Newtownbutler 400kg Limousin to £975 (£244), 410kg Limousin to £940 (£229) and 360kg Limousin to £850 (£236), B McAnenley, Omagh 390kg Charolais to £940 (£241), Fivemiletown producer 380kg Saler to £840. T Dillon, Beragh 350kg Limousin to £645.

STORE HEIFERS

A very firm demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,260 for a 650kg Charolais (£194), 580kg Charolais to £1,230 (£212), 540kg Charolais to £1,230 (£228), 560kg Charolais to £1,185 (£211), 550kg Charolais to £1,155 (£210), 550kg Saler to £1,145 (£208), 540kg Charolais to £1,145 (£207), 560kg Charolais to £1,120 (£200) and 530kg Limousin to £1,085 (£205) for F Donnelly, Armagh. G Black, Ballygawley 630kg Limousin to £1,250 (£198), P J Corrigan, Dungannon 590kg Charolais to £1,240 (£210) and 500kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,105 (£221), E Bingham, Augher 550kg Charolais to £1,145. B J McManus, Newtownbutler 540kg Charolais to £1,150 (£213), 510kg Charolais to £1,095 (£215) and 530kg Limousin to £1,085 (£205), J Cassidy, Fintona 620kg Simmental to £1,120. M McGinley, Eskra 510kg Limousin to £1,065.

MEDIUM WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG

E Farry, Trillick 490kg Charolais to £1,175 (£240) and 460kg Limousin to £1,140 (£248), P McGarrity, Omagh 420kg Limousin to £1,015 (£241), B J McManus, Newtownbutler 470kg Limousin to £985 (£209), 490kg Charolais to £960 and 420kg Charolais to £930. D Orr, Fivemiletown 440kg Charolais to £960. C Stewart, Fivemiletown 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. M A Jack, Fivemiletown 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £930. M McGinley, Eskra 440kg Charolais to £920 and 410kg Charolais to £775. T Maguire, Derrylin 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. P McGarrity, Omagh 440kg Charolais to £850. A Mitchell 420kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £840.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

A Mitchell, Cookstown 400kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £820. P McGarrity, Omagh 360kg Charolais to £805. W Coote, Aughnacloy 400kg Limousin to £730. Beragh producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £710. Fivemiletown producer 380kg Saler to £700. C Stewart, Clabby 370kg Belgian Blue to £640. J Courtney, Dungannon 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £625.

WEANLINGS

A strong demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,070 for a 500kg Charolais (£214), 550kg Charolais to £1,060, 520kg Charolais to £1,000 for L Johnston, Tempo. P Donaghy, Tynan 600kg Charolais to £1,070, 580kg Limousin to £1,060 and 450kg Charolais to £930. Kesh producer 430kg Charolais to £930 (£239), 440kg Limousin to £980 (£223) and 410kg Charolais to £940 (£229), D McKenna, Clogher 390kg Charolais to £985 (£252), J Donaghy, Clogher 410kg Charolais to £975 (£238) and 460kg Charolais to £955. J McGeown, Craigavon 380kg Charolais to £970 (£255), M/S A and M Smyton, Tempo 370kg Charolais to £960 (£259), E McWilliams, Seskinore 420kg Limousin to £950. P Donnelly, Ballygawley 410kg Charolais to £950 and 420kg Charolais to £950. J McCaffery, Kinawley 440kg Charolais to £935. J McCrory, Cookstown 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £930. B McCullagh, Greencastle 300kg Charolais to £925 (£308).

WEANLING HEIFERS

M Conway, Plumbridge 450kg Limousin to £1,010 (£224) and 420kg Limousin to £985 (£234), Geo Aiken, Kesh 460kg Charolais to £1,005 (£218), N Aiken, Kesh 420kg Limousin to £900 (£214), G J McKenna, Clogher 330kg Charolais to £900 (£273), 320kg Charolais to £885 (£276), 360kg Charolais to £885 (£246), 350kg Charolais to £855, 340kg Charolais to £850, 350kg Charolais to £840 and 350kg Charolais to £835. M King, Armagh 410kg Limousin to £875, 350kg Limousin to £840 and 410kg Limousin to £820. P McConnell, Clogher 350kg Charolais to £875 (£250) and 310kg Charolais to £875 (£282), S Cassidy, Tempo 380kg Charolais to £875. P Hacket, Newtownbutler 390kg Limousin to £875. Kesh producer 360kg Charolais to £860. M/S A and M Smyton, Tempo 410kg Charolais to £840.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A large entry this week sold to a brisk demand with a Lisnaskea producer selling calved heifers to £2,040, £1,870 and £1,750. Derrygonnelly producer £1,800 and £1,600 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £1,710 and £1,650 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1,610 for calved heifer. Macken producer £1,610 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1,500 and £1,200 for calved heifers. Clogher producer £1,200 for springing Shorthorn bred heifer.

A selection of young maiden heifers from a Newry producer sold £425 to £455.

BREEDING BULLS

Pomeroy producer £1,345 for pedigree non registered Simmental bull.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Keen demand in this section with a Dungannon producer selling a Aberdeen Angus heifer with bull calf to £1,850. Drumquin producer £1,600 for Aberdeen Angus heifer with bull calf to £1,600. Clogher producer £1,500 for Simmental. Heifer with bull calf to £1,500 and £1,400 for Limousin heifer with heifer calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1,300 for a Clogher producer. Portadown producer £1,275. Trillick producer £1,240 and £1,060. Newtownbutler producer £1,100, £930, £900 and £860 for Aberdeen Angus. Pomeroy producer £1,050. Stewartstown producer £1,020. Tynan producer £1,010 and £890. Portadown producer £900.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A strong demand in this section with young bull calves (under two months) selling to £380 and £330 for Aberdeen Angus and £350 for Charolais to P Courtney, Corranny. L Andrews, Tempo £360 for Aberdeen Angus, R J W E Ferguson, Drumgose £345 x 2 £308, £300 x2 and £280 for Charolais. K Cullinan, Fivemiletown £340 for Charolais. Fintona producer £320 and £315 for Aberdeen Angus. J G Hunter, Trillick £300 for Aberdeen Angus, S Beacom and E Graham, Lisbellaw £290 for Charolais. R Dane, Lisbellaw £290 for Friesian.

HEIFER CALVES

J Donnelly, Trillick £315 for Hereford. Fermanagh producer £310 x 2 and £305 for Charolais. R J W E Ferguson, Drumgose £300 for Charolais. Fivemiletown producer £300, £295 and £290 for Limousins. M McGirr, Fivemiletown £280 for Charolais. Dungannon producer £270, £260 and £255 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED BULLS

Lisbellaw producer £800 and £645 for Limousins and £510 for Charolais. M and G Monaghan, Augher £730, £670 and £640 for Charolais. E and P Hughes, Augher £660 for Limousin and £525 for Belgian Blue, J G Connon, Aldergrove £515, £495, £490 x 2 £480 x 4 £470 x 2 for Belgian Blues and £460 for Aberdeen Angus. R Graham, Fivemiletown £500 for Limousin.

REARED HEIFERS

Lisbellaw producer £625 for Charolais and £625 for Limousin, S Maguire, Trillick £610 and £605 for Limousins. M and G Monaghan, Augher £610 for Charolais. B McAtee, Co Armagh £580 for Simmental. Clogher producer £560 for Charolais £550 for Hereford and £510 for Limousin, M Shannon, Lisnaskea £560, £440 for Limousins, £475 and £410 for Charolais. O Mitchell, Eskra £475 and £425 for Herefords and £375 for Aberdeen Angus, E P Hughes, Augher £450 for Hereford. P Doyle, Trillick £400 for Belgian Blue.