Dairy cows hit £2,000 at Markethill

Dairy cows sold to a top of £2,000 at Markethill on Tuesday, October 30, paid for a calved heifer from a Kilkeel farmer. The same seller received £1,960, £1,690 and £1,660 for calved heifers. A Crumlin producer sold a calved second calver at £1,250.

Cull cows: 180 cull cows sold in a slightly firmer trade, particularly for the poorer quality cows. Heavy beef cows sold steadily from £135 to £162 per 100 kilos for 680k Char at £1105 followed by £161 for 680k at £1095. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £105 to £113 per 100 kilos for 668k at £755 and up to £875 for 790k £111 per 100 kilos. Second quality Holsteins from £85 to £95 and the poorest types from £65 to £75 per 100 kilos. Grazing cows sold from £110 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Portadown farmer 684k £1105 £162.00; Mayobridge farmer 680k £1095 £161.00; Collone farmer 638k £995 £156.00; Crossmaglen farmer 680k £1055 £155.00; Portadown farmer 630k £975 £155.00; Portadown farmer 696k £1075 £154.00; Rostrevor farmer 620k £935 £151.00; Newry farmer 688k £1025 £149.00; Markethill farmer 704k £995 ££141.00;

Friesian cull cows: Hamiltonsbawn farmer 668k £755 £113.00; Poyntzpass farmer 790k £875 £111.00; Keady farmer 684k £745 £109.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 652k £705 £108.00; Kilkeel farmer 580k £625 £108.00; Armagh farmer 646k £685 £106.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 602k £635 £105.00; Ballybay farmer 690k £725 £105.00.

Calves: 150 calves. Good quality bulls sold from £260 to £360 for BB and good quality heifer calves sold to £350 for a BB followed by £305 for a Lim. Main demand for heifers from £170 to £275 each.

Bull calves: BB £360; Lim £335; Lim £335; Ch £320; Lim £320; Lim £315; BB £300; BB £300; AA £295.

Heifer calves: BB £350; Lim £305; Ch £275; BB £260; Lim £200; Lim £200; Her £190; Lim £190.