Dairy cows sell to £2,070 at Clogher Mart

Another large entry of 1,309 cattle returned a strong demand especially for quality lots in all sections at Clogher Mart on Saturday, February 16.

In the fatstock ring beef bulls sold to £1,671.40 for a 1,220kg Charolais at £137 per 100kg followed by a 1,100kg Charolais selling to £137 per 100kg totalling £1,507 and reaching a top of £143 per 100kg for an 870kg Limousin totalling £1,244.10.

Beef cows sold to £1,565.20 for a 860kg Charolais to £182 per 100kg followed by an 830kg Limousin at £176 per 100kg to total £1,460.80.

Cow heifers sold to £1401.60 for a 730kg Charolais at £192 per 100kg followed by a 720kg Charolais selling to a top price of £193 per 100kg to total £1,389.60.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £112 per 100kg.

Fat steers overage sold to £200 for a 690kg Charolais.

Fat steers underage sold to £205 for a 570kg Simmental.

Fat heifers underage sold to £209 for a 510kg Charolais.

In the store rings strong stores sold to £1,430 and a top of £209 per 100kg, medium weights sold to £1065 and a top of £238 per 100kg.

Store heifers sold to £1,340 and a top of £224 per 100kg.

Medium weights sold to £1,155 and a top of £236 per 100kg.

Weanling males sold to £1,200 and a top of £285 per 100kg.

Weanling females sold to £980 and a top of £283 per 100kg.

Dairy cows sold to £2,070 and £1,970.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £1,770.

Reared bulls sold to £1,025 for an outstanding Charolais.

Reared heifers sold to £625 for a Belgian Blue.

Young bull calves sold to £415 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Young heifer calves sold to £360 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows:

Aughnacloy producer 720kg Charolais to £139 (£1,389.60), Fivemiletown producer 570kg Limousin to £192 (£1,094.40) and 610kg Limousin to £183. Lisnaskea producer 730kg Charolais to £192 (£1,401.60), Maguiresbridge producer 620kg Charolais to £185 (£1,147), Greencastle producer 650kg Belgian Blue to £183 (£1,189.50) and 650kg Limousin to £174. Armagh producer 860kg Charolais to £182 (£1,565.20), Clogher producer 730kg Charolais to £180 (£1,314), Augher producer 740kg Charolais to £180 (£1,332), Newtownbutler producer 830kg Limousin to £176 (£1,460.80), Augher producer 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £176. Dungannon producer 610kg Limousin to £175. Omagh producer 460kg Simmental to £173. Dungannon producer 670kg Limousin to £173. Dungannon producer 690kg Limousin to £172. Beragh producer 590kg Limousin to £171. Roscor producer 640kg Limousin to £170. Kesh producer 600kg Limousin to £169.

Other quality lots sold from £130 to £166 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £110 to £128 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £104 to £112 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £82 to £98 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £55 to £6 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

870kg Limousin to £143 (£1,244.10), 1,200kg Charolais to £137 (£1,671.40), 1,100kg Charolais to £137 (£1,507), 920kg Simmental to £127 (£1,168.40), 980kg Charolais to £124. 690kg Limousin to £114. 1,090kg Aberdeen Angus to £114 (£1,242.60), 910kg Charolais to £112.

FAT STEER OVERAGE

690kg Charolais to £200. 630kg Limousin to £189. 580kg Limousin to £184. 700kg Simmental top £179. 520kg Fleckvieh to £164. 700kg Charolais to £140. 670kg Friesian to £135. 580kg Charolais to £130 x 2.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

570kg Simmental to £205. 700kg Charolais to £200. 770kg Limousin to £196. 810kg Limousin to £189. 470kg Charolais to £189. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £180. 570kg Shorthorn to £168. 560kg Shorthorn to £168. 620kg Fleckvieh to £167. 690kg Fleckvieh to £164. 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £163. 570kg Shorthorn to £158.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

510kg Charolais to £209. 650kg Charolais to £195. 490kg Limousin to £192. 590kg Limousin to £191. 530kg Belgian Blue to £191. 590kg Aberdeen Angus. to £191. 560kg Aberdeen Angus. to £191. 560kg Charolais to £187. 660kg Limousin to £186. 560kg Charolais to £173. 660kg Shorthorn to £168. 440kg Hereford to £147.

STORE BULLOCKS (£180)

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,430 for a 800kg Simmental (£179), 760kg Simmental to £1,400 (£186), 720kg Limousin to £1,320 (£183), 660kg Belgian Blue to £1,300 (£197), 680kg Limousin to £1,300 (£191) for R Wilson, Co Armagh. Carrick Farms, Carnteel 720kg Charolais to £1,415 (£196), 700kg Charolais to £1,380 (£197) and 690kg Limousin to £1,300. J Todd, Portadown 760kg Charolais to £1,370 (£180), 730kg Charolais to £1,335 (£183) and 720kg Charolais to £1,320 (£183), R Hall, Fivemiletown 670kg Charolais to £1,365 ( £204) and 670kg Limousin to £1,325 (£198), M/S S and C Monaghan Cookstown 650kg Limousin to £1350 (£209) Clogher producer 650kg Aberdeen, Aberdeen Angus to £1,335 (£205), H Monaghan, Fivemiletown 710kg Charolais to £1,300. L and K O’Donnell Coalisland 650kg Limousin to £1,300 (£200).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 350KG TO 500KG

M/S S and C Monaghan Cookstown 490kg Limousin to £1,065 x 2 (£217), 490kg Limousin to £1,060 (£216), 420kg Limousin to £1,000 (£238) and 440kg Limousin to £990 (£225), W J Adams, Aughnacloy 490kg Charolais to £1,035 (£211), 460kg Charolais to £990 and 470kg Charolais to £985. B C Maguire, Rosslea 440kg Charolais to £1,035 (£235) and 470kg Charolais to £990. R S Farley, Caledon 480kg Limousin to £1,035, W Jordan, Omagh 460kg Charolais to £1,005 (£218), 460kg Charolais to £1,000 (£217), 450kg Charolais to £950 and 420kg Limousin to £920 (£220), F Foster, Loughgall 480kg Charolais to £970. J F McKenna, Clogher 470kg Limousin to £960 and 490kg Limousin to £950. T Douris, Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £950 and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £945.

STORE HEIFERS (143)

A strong demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,340 for a 670kg Charolais (£200) for Carrick Farms, Aughnacloy. E O’Neill, Ballygawley 620kg Charolais to £1,250 (£201), J Allen, Ballygawley 600kg Limousin to £1,230 (£205), T Cassidy, Augher 640kg Charolais to £1,230 (£192), B McCarney, Trillick 560kg Limousin to £1,215 (£217), L Johnston, Tempo 690kg Charolais to £1,215 and 580kg Charolais to £1,200 (£207), G Goodwin, Dungannon 620kg Limousin to £1,205. D McManus, Roscor 550kg Charolais to £1,200 (£218), P Flannigan , Rosslea 580kg Charolais to £1,200 (£207) 530kg Charolais to £1,190 (£224) and 560kg Charolais to £1,180 (£211), P Cush, Dungannon 570kg Limousin to £1,185 (£208), D Litter, Portadown 530kg Charolais to £1,180 (£222), B Doherty, Clogher 590kg Charolais to £1,175 (£199), P M Gilleese, Derrylin 580kg Charolais to £1,165 (£201), L Morris, Coalisland 570kg Charolais to £1,160 (£203).

MEDIUM WEIGHTS STORES 400KG TO 500KG

P Flannigan, Rosslea 490kg Charolais to £1,155 (£236), 490kg Charolais to £1,130 (£231), 480kg Charolais to £1,105 (£230), 500kg Charolais to £1,085 (£217), 480kg Charolais to £1,030 and 450kg Charolais to £975 (£216), S Bingham, Augher 480kg Charolais to £1,130 (£235), 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £990 (£215), 460kg Charolais to £980 and 450kg Charolais to £975 (£216), D McManus, Roscor 490kg Belgian Blue to £1,125 (£229), D Litter, Portadown 500kg Charolais to £1,090 (£218), A and M Daly, Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1,070. L Morris, Coalisland 490kg Charolais to £990 and 470kg Charolais to £950. L Johnston, Tempo 490kg Charolais to £970. P F Breen, Trillick 430kg Charolais to £960 (£223) and G Crawford, Brookeborough 440kg Charolais to £950.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

D McManus, Roscor 380kg Limousin to £880 (£231) and 360kg Charolais to £815 (£226), P Keown, Belleek 370kg Charolais to £830. D McCartan, Ballygawley 390kg Limousin to £775 and 390kg Charolais to £760. Clogher producer 380kg Limousin to £740, 380kg Limousin to £650 and 370kg Limousin to £640.

WEANLINGS (255)

A very firm demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,200 for a 590kg Simmental (£203), 480kg Charolais to £1,030 (£214) for J Loughran, Dungannon. D McManus, Roscor 560kg Charolais to £1,150 (£205), A Dobbs, Carrickmore 460kg Charolais to £1,090 (£237) and 500kg Charolais to £1,050 (£210), E Cassidy, Rosslea 440kg Charolais to £1,075 (£244) and 390kg Charolais to £1,005 (£258), S F McCaughey, Augher 480kg Charolais to £1,060 (£221), Tempo producer 440kg Limousin to £1,025 (£233) and 420kg Limousin to £970 (£231), F McCaffery, Tempo 520kg Limousin to £1,020. J Donaghy, Clogher 450kg Charolais to £1,010 (£224), G J McKenna, Clogher 340kg Charolais to £970 (£285), A Collen, Tandragee 410kg Charolais to £960 (£234), Pomeroy producer 490kg Belgian Blue to £955. E P Robinson, Fivemiletown 390kg Charolais to £955 (£245), B C Maguire, Rosslea 420kg Charolais to £940. G Morrow, Fivemiletown 450kg Charolais to £930 and 420kg Limousin to £910. B Cassidy, Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £910 (£227).

WEANLING HEIFERS

P Campbell, Coalisland 470kg Charolais to £980 (£208) and 350kg Charolais to £905 (£258), T Grew, Corranny 460kg Charolais to £910 and 440kg Charolais to £895. R Ward, Sixmilecross 370kg Charolais to £910 (£246), F Boyle, Rosslea 380kg Charolais to £905 (£238) and 340kg Charolais to £835 (£245), C Fee, Tempo 400kg Limousin to £900 and 400kg Limousin to £880, J J Moane, Cooneen 410kg Limousin to £900 and 370kg Limousin to £830. D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 410kg Charolais to £880 and 350kg Charolais to £850 (£243), T G Dunne, Tempo 360kg Charolais to £870 (£241), P McConnell, Clogher 400kg Limousin to £870, D Murphy, Rosslea 330kg Charolais to £860 (£261), B McCullagh, Greencastle 300kg Charolais to £850 (£283) and E H Sharkey, Fivemiletown 350kg Limousin to £850 (£243) and 330kg Shorthorn to £845 (£256).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A brisk demand in this section with a Fermanagh producer selling calved heifers to £2,070 and £1,970. Dungannon producer sold a calved heifer to £1,880. A Castlecaufield producer £1,840 for calved heifer and £1,160 for calved cow. Others sold from £1,000. Special entry Saturday, February 23 of a pedigree registered Friesian bull.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Strong demand for quality lots in this section with a Greencastle producer selling a heifer with bull calf to £1,770. A Fivemiletown producer sold a second calver with heifer calf to £1,600 2010 cow with bull calf to £1,400, third calver with heifer calf to £1,350, heifer with heifer calf to £1,350 and 2012 cow with bull calf to £1,210. Ballygawley producer sold heifers with heifer calves to £1,530 and £1,460. Dungannon producer £1,450 for heifer with heifer calf. Aughnacloy producer £1,150 for 2013 cow with bull calf. Omagh producer £1,100 for incalf Aberdeen Angus cow. Ederney producer £960 for incalf Limousin cow.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A large entry sold easily to a very keen demand with G Foster, Kinawley selling an Aberdeen Angus to £415 and a Charolais to £355. R J Hogg, Ballinamallard sold Belgian Blues to £400 and £370. D Eagleson, Aughnacloy £370 for Limousin, D McCormick, Maguiresbridge £340 for Belgian Blue. J F Martin, Kinawley £320 for Aberdeen Angus. A Owens, Sixmilecross £300 for Limousin, N V Prentice, Tempo £300 for Belgian Blue. K McPhillips, Magheraveely £300 for Belgian Blue. D Foster, Fivemiletown £295 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

G Foster, Kinawley £360 three times. B McCullagh, Greencastle £340 for Charolais, M/S E and A Thompson, Tempo £325 for Hereford, D McCormick, Maguiresbridge £320 for Belgian Blue. A J Thompson, Newtownbutler £300 for Limousin.

REARED BULLS

T Breen, Cornafanogue £1,025 for outstanding Charolais. T Hughes Omagh £740 for Charolais, D Foy, Cooneen £700 and £615 for Charolais. M Foy, Fivemiletown £670 and £600 for Charolais and £605 and £550 for Aberdeen Angus. M and G Monaghan, Augher £620 for Aberdeen Angus. D Williamson, Fivemiletown £620 twice for Charolais. B McCullagh, Greencastle £610 for Limousin, M J McManus, Fivemiletown £590 for Limousin, A Adams, Omagh £580 for Saler, O and L Mallon, Aughnacloy £565 for Limousin, S McCaffery, Lisnaskea £560 and £550 for Limousins, G Galbraith, Castlederg £560 for Hereford, J Moore, Ardstraw £560 twice for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

Glenrea Farms, Ballygawley £625 for Belgian Blue. D Farrell, Fivemiletown £600 and £520 for Limousins. P B Brannigan, Dungannon £550 for Limousin, O and L Mallon, Aughnacloy £540 for Limousin, D Foy, Cooneen £540 twice for Charolais. B Dunne, Ballinamallard £530, £500, £495 and £460 for Belgian Blues. S McNamee, Keady £530 for Blonde d’Aquitaine, D Williamson, Fivemiletown £530 for Limousin, M McNamee, Keady £520 for Blonde d’Aquitaine £500 for Hereford and £460 for Charolais, D Edwards Jnr, Trillick £500 for Simmental, M J McManus, Fivemiletown £500 for Limousin, K Moore, Augher £500 for Limousin and R Elliott, Fivemiletown £480 for Limousin.