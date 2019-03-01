Dairy cows sell to £2,500 at Omagh Mart

Grazing stores an improved trade, whilst heavier sorts remain sluggish.

Bullocks

Ed Ginn, Ederney 430k, £1,100, N Doherty, Killeter 420k, £1,010 and £980; 400k, £920; 515k, £1,090, P Ward, Drumnakilly 515k, £1,080; 520k, £1,075, Thos Gavin, Fintona 415k, £980; 485k, £1,055; 465k, £990, N Curley, Claudy, 470k, £1,060; 490k, £1,035, M Ferris, Leglands 490k, £1,095, V McFarland, Ballygawley 455k, £935; 400k, £815; 330k, £775, P Teague, Greencastle 370k, £805; 430k, £875, Ed McCaskie, Drumquin 385k, £835, J Hewitt, Drumquin 665k, £1,380; 545k, £1,125; 540k, £1,105, B Jones, Ederney 540k, £1,075, D McAleer, Drumnakilly 525k, £1,045, P Slevin, Clogher 670k, £1,325; 625k, £1,210, M Coll, Drumquin 575k, £1,125, M Ballantine, Glenhull 560k, £1,085, John McCallan, Fivemiletown 940k, £1,680; 865k, £1,520 and M P Kelly, Fintona 630k, £1,215.

Heifers

N Johnston, Lack 535k, £1,100; 470k, £1,070, J Tierney, Dungannon 595k, £1,220; 540k, £1,100; 655k, £1,330, S Mitchell, Eskra 515k, £1,050; 525k, £1,050, G McKay, Drumquin 530k, £1,080; 625k, £1,220, Geo Earls, Belleek 590k, £1,200; 515k, £1,040; 640k, £1,280; 715k, £1,330, S Robinson, Donemana 520k, £1,055, J Hewitt, Drumquin 565k, £1,140, B Jones, Ederney 560k, £1,120; 470k, £1,155, J and M Donnelly, Drumquin 555k, £1,100, M McCullagh, Plumbridge 585k, £1,140; 555k, £1,085, M Coll, Drumquin 460k, £1,050, A Teague, Dromore 445k, £990; 470k, £940, J Crawford, Clogher 435k, £950, T Gavin, Fintona 435k, £930; 450k, £910, M Ballantine, Glenhull 445k, £925, D Robinson, Donemana 455k, £945, J Gormley, Carrickmore 415k, £860; 395k, £830, Ed McCaskie, Drumquin 390k, £865 and P Mulligan, Dromore 790k, £1,480.

Fat cows

M Fox, Mountfield 680k, £157, F Maguire, Mountfield 450k, £156; 700k, £144, M Slane, Greencastle 740k, £155; 680k, £152, J B Conway, Omagh 580k, £155, J McEnhill, Clanabogan 730k, £147, C O’Hagan, Eskra 710k £141 and S Rankin, Castlederg 650k, £137.

Friesian cows

J McCloskey, Park 580k, £106, W Marshall, Fyfin 830k, £103, L Pickens, Fintona 770k, £97 and J Elliot, Castlederg 740k, £97.

Dropped calves

B McBride, Trillick £440 Belgian Blue bull, D McNamee, Newtownstewart £415 Limousin bull, L Lougue, Trillick £400 Limousin bull; £310 Limousin heifer, William Gamble, Donemana £395 Belgian Blue bull, J A Morris, Newtownstewart £380 Limousin bull, C Turner, Drumquin £370 Hereford bull, M McAloon, Trillick £370 Simmental bull, P Hollywood, Greencastle £345 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull, L Mathers, Burndennett £340 Belgian Blue bull; £330 Belgian Blue heifer, J Henderson, Trillick £320 Aberdeen Angus bull, D McClure, Beragh £315 Belgian Blue bull; £315 Belgian Blue heifer, D Beattie, Glenpark £315 Simmental bull, R Graham, Omagh £310 Aberdeen Angus bull and P V McCullagh, Greencastle £305 and £295 Limousin heifers.

Weanlings

Kesh producer £800 and £735 Aberdeen Angus bulls; £660 Charolais heifer, C Crumley, Strabane £620 Aberdeen Angus bull, T Pollock, Castlederg £550 and £510 Hereford bulls, Ivan Donnell, Strabane £560 Hereford heifer and T Johnston, Killadeas £550 and £530 Hereford heifers.

Dairy cows

A draft sale for Messrs Anderson, Newtownstewart recorded top prices of £2,500; £2,300 (2); £2,250 (3); £2,200 and £2,050 (2).

Sale of wintered suckled calves

440 calves presented selling firmly, with coloured heifers in great demand.

Bull/bullock calves

J McBride, Artigarvan 390k, £1,020; 305k, £875; 380k, £925, D Gallagher, Mountfield 335k, £850, F Clarke, Greencastle 310k, £870, William Gamble, Donemana 465k, £1,040; 500k, £1,050, N McGarrigle, Irvinestown 325k, £845; 440k, £1,005, W Cousins, Omagh 330k, £830; 310k, £740, B Moss, Scraghey 410k, £1,000; 370k, £860, R Scott, Gortin 390k, £905; 330k, £820, P Slane, Carrickmore 355k, £840; 305k, £755, G Dolan, Ederney 305k, £770, C Gallogley, Ederney 310k, £775, P Keenan, Greencastle 400k, £950, Rory Donnelly, Trillick 335k, £860; 380k, £975; 340k, £820, M Loughran, Dunamore 340k, £880; 360k, £850, P Gray, Trillick 420k, £950, E O’Kane, Drumquin 340k, £860, P Maguire, Mountfield 300k, £800, G Devenney, Dromore 275k, £800; 335k, £850, C Carson, Drumlegagh 405k, £915 sand £900; 430k, £925, B McCanny, Drumquin 305k, £780, P Horisk, Errigal 340k, £795 and £790, F Fox, Carrickmore 300k, £775 and P Slevin, Dromore 2315k, £775.

Heifer calves

D Keys, Irvinestown 315k, £950, M McNamee, Gortin 275k, £750, M Conway, Donemana 415k, £990; 455k, £1,030, R Scott, Gortin 320k, £820; 295k, £750; 335k, £800, P Slane, Carrickmore 285k, £745, D Gallagher, Mountfield 340k, £820, E McGirr, Ballygawley 300k, £760, B Moss, Scraghey 375k, £855; 305k, £765, J Smyth, Killen 370k, £850, William Farrell, Drumquin 295k, £740; 370k, £825; 390k, £895, F Campbell, Ballygawley 260k, £645, P McNabb, Dromore 285k, £730, O Monaghan, Ederney 330k, £775, F Clarke, Greencastle 325k, £790, J Donnelly, Drumquin 305k £755 and M McCoy, Dromore 310k, £765; 280k, £695.